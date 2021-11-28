Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 starts now: Shop huge discounts on Samsung, Apple and more
Black Friday might be over, but Cyber Monday sales are just getting started. For its part, Best Buy is offering plenty of can't-miss holiday deals today and will continue to through the weekend. If you're looking to pick up TVs, tablets, headphones, smart home devices or home appliances on a tight budget, you can get crazy-good deals all throughout the weekend.
When it comes to home entertainment, Best Buy is offering massive savings on TVs, including the LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K HDR Smart TV, a top-shelf model with a gorgeous, ultra-colorful OLED display that's among the very best TVs you can buy. This is a marquee television that will be the center of your living room (as it is for multiple TV experts on our staff) for years to come at just $1,299—a savings of $200.
Vizio's Elevate soundbar can beautifully round out your entertainment setup, offering rotating speakers that blast sound both forward and upward, depending on your content, to take full advantage of any situation. Whether you're jamming to your playlist or being whisked away to new worlds with the help of Dolby Atmos, the Elevate is an incredible piece of equipment at a killer price right now, just $799.99 (save $300).
Below, we’ve gathered all of the top-tier Best Buy deals, and we've also answered some of the most common questions about your Cyber Monday shopping. We’ll continually update this post with more information and deals as we receive them. Looking for gift ideas in a broader guide? We've got that, too.
The top 10 Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 deals right now
Whether you need a new TV, a monitor for your computer or a fridge for your freshly renovated kitchen, Best Buy has awesome deals for you. Check out the best of the best below:
Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop, Mediatek MT8183, 4GB Memory 32GB eMMC for $329 (Save $50)
Vizio Elevate 5.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rotating Speakers for $799.99 (save $300)
Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV for $599.99 (Save $150)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-ear Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99)
Dell 24-inch VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor for $179.99 (Save $70)
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)
LG 75-inch Nanocell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV For $999.99 (Save $300)
LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,299.99 (Save $200)
Samsung 55-inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $999.99 (Save $200)
Vizio 50-inch Class M7 Series Premium Quantum LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $200)
All the of the best deals from the Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 sale
TV and streaming deals
Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) with 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision for $29.99 (save $20)
Toshiba 32-inch Class LED HD Smart Fire TV for $129.99 (Save $70)
Vizio 50-inch Class M7 Series Premium Quantum LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $200)
Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $599.99 (Save $150)
Sony 55-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV for $599.99 (Save $200)
Hisense 55-inch Class U8G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV for $699.99 (Save $300)
LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K HDR Smart TV for $749.99 (Save $450)
Samsung 43-inch The Serif QLED 4K HDR Smart TV for $799.99 (Save $200)
Samsung 43-inch The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $799 (Save $200)
Hisense 65-inch U7G Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV for $799.99 (save $300)
Sony 65-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV for $1,199.99 (Save $300)
LG 65-inch C1 OLED 4K/HDR Smart TV for $1,799.99 (save $300)
Samsung 65-inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart Tizen TV for $1,699.99 (Save $400)
Samsung 75-inch Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart Tizen TV for $1,899.99 (Save $900)
Computer, tablet and laptop deals
ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook with Intel Celeron and 4GB Memory and 32GB eMMC Flash Memory for $109 (Save $110)
Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop, Mediatek MT8183, 4GB Memory and 32GB eMMC for $329 (Save $50)
Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-inch 4GB Touch Screen from $299 (Save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13.3-inch QLED Touch-screen with Intel Celeron, 4GB Memory and 64GB eMMC for $399 (Save $150)
Microsoft 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 (10th Generation) for $699.99 (Save $200)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 8GB 12.4-inch Touchscreen Intel 10th Generation Core i5 for $699.99 (Save $200)
Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-screen Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB Memory, 512GB Solid State Drive, for $799.99 (Save $200)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch Touch-screen Intel Core i5 with 8GB Memory and 256GB SSD (Device Only) for $799.99 (Save $400)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6-inch AMOLED Touch-screen Laptop with Intel Evo Platform Core i7 and 16GB Memory and 1TB SSD for $999.99 (Save $500)
Apple Macbook Air 13.3-inch Display (2020) Laptop with M1 Chip for $899.99 (save $100)
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Display (Intel) Laptop with Touch Bar for $1,299.99 (Save $500)
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 14-inch 4K HDR Touch-screen Laptop with Intel Evo Platform Core i7 and 16GB Memory and 512GB SSD for $1,349.99 (Save $400)
Computer accessories and cameras deals
Samsung EVO Plus 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $29.99 (save $20)
WD Easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $42.99 (Save $42)
Razer Seirēn X USB Super Cardioid Condenser Microphone from $59.99 (Save $40)
Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Optical Mouse for $69.99 (Save $10)
Blue Yeti Nano Wired Multi-Pattern USB Microphone from $69.99 (Save $30)
Netgear Nighthawk AX5200 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $149.99 (Save $150)
Dell 24-inch VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor for $179.99 (Save $70)
LG UltraGear 27-inch IPS LED FHD G-Sync Compatible Monitor with HDR (DisplayPort, HDMI) for $199.99 (Save $130)
Samsung T55 Series 27-inch LED 1000R Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor (DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA) for $199.99 (Save $90)
Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 21-inch LED Curved FHD G-sync Monitor for $249.99 (Save $150)
LG 34WL500-B 34-inch IPS LED UltraWide FHD FreeSync Monitor with HDR (HDMI) for $249.99 (Save $100)
Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router (AC2200) and 2 points with Google Assistant for $249.00 (save $100)
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Video Camera for $1,999.99 (Save $200)
Soundbars and headphones deals
JLab JBuds Frames Wireless Audio for Your Glasses for $24.99 (Save $25)
JBL Endurance Peak II True Wireless Sports Headphones for $49.99 (Save $50)
Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds with 6 Months Free Apple Music for $99.99 (Save $50)
Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $80)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $70)
Apple AirPods (Gen 2) with Wireless Charging Case for $149.99 (Save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 (Save $50)
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $169.99 (Save $180)
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)
Vizio 5.1-channel V-series Soundbar with DTS Virtual:X for $199.99 (save $50)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-ear Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99)
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise Canceling Over-ear Headphones for $249.98 (Save $150)
Bose Quietcomfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-ear Headphones for $279.00 (save $50)
Yamaha YAS-209 2.1-channel Soundbar with Alexa for $299.99 (save $50)
Samsung 3.1.2-channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $399 (save $300)
Vizio Elevate 5.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rotating Speakers for $799.99 (save $300)
Video game and console deals
Sony Playstation Plus 12-month Membership for $39.99 (Save $20)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4) for $29.99 (Save $30)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox Series X) for $29.99 (Save $30)
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition (Xbox One/Xbox Series X) for $19.99 (Save $40)
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition (PS4/PS5) for $19.99 (Save $40)
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition (Xbox One/Xbox Series X) for $19.99 (Save $40)
Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (Xbox One) for $14.99 (Save $15)
Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (PS4/PS5) for $14.99 (Save $15)
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Amplified Multiplatform Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch in White for $29.99 (Save $30)
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) for $39.99 (save $20) for $39.99 (Save $20)
Kitchen and appliances deals
Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 (Save $30)
Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid Rechargeable Hair Trimmer and Shaver for $39.99 (save $40)
KitchenAid KSC6223SS 6-quart Slow Cooker for $89.99 (Save $30)
Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum for $129.99 (Save $100)
Instant Air Purifier for Large Rooms for $139.99 (save $100)
Insignia 3.1-cu.-ft. Retro Mini Fridge with Top Freezer from $159.99 (Save $50)
Vitamix Explorian Series E310 48-ounce Blender for $289.95 (save $60.04)
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base, Bagless, Wi-Fi for $299.99 (Save $250)
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Self Emptying Robot Vacuum for $399.99 (save $200)
Ecovacs Robotics Deebot T8+ Vacuum and Mop Robot with Advanced Laser Mapping and 3D Obstacle Detection and Avoidance for $449.99 (Save $300)
Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven $479.99 (Save $120)
Maytag 4.2-cu.-ft. High-efficiency Top-load Washer with Dual-action PowerWash Agitator in White for $629.99 (Save $90)
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum for $749.99 (Save $100)
LG 4.5-cu.-ft. High-efficiency Stackable Smart Front-load Washer with Steam and 6Motion Technology in Graphite Steel for $749.99 (Save $300)
LG 26.2-cu.-ft. French-door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker from $2,299.99 (Save $300)
Health and fitness deals
Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer for $64 (Save $35)
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker for $129.95 (Save $50)
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massager for $174.99 (Save $25)
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch 41mm Stainless BT in Mystic Bronze for $179.99 (Save $220)
Hover-1 H1 Electric Self-Balancing Scooter in Iridescent for $199.99 (Save $70)
Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager for $299.99 (Save $100)
Theragun PRO Percussive Therapy Massager for $399.99 (Save $200)
Segway Ninebot KickScooter E45 in Dark Gray for $699 (Save $160)
Serial 1 RUSH/CTY SPEED eBike in Charcoal and Black for $4,599.99 (Save $1,000)
Smart home deals
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker for $19.99 (Save $20)
Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, Wired, in Black for $41.99 (Save $18)
Blink Outdoor Camera and Floodlight Kit, includes 1 Camera, Wireless, HD Floodlight mount and Smart Security Camera in Black for $99.98 (Save $40)
ADT 7-piece Starter Kit DIY Security System for $129.99 (Save $70)
Blink 3-cam Outdoor Wireless 1080p Camera Kit for $139.99 (Save $110)
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit (7 panels) in Multicolors for $169.99 (Save $30)
Twinkly Smart Light Bundle 600 and Dongle Gen II for $199.99 (Save $50)
Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Smarter Kit (7 panels) for $229.99 (Save $70)
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 12-piece Indoor and Outdoor Security Bundle for $399.99 (Save $200)
When does Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 sale start?
Best Buy has started to launch its Cyber Monday deals, ongoing through Monday, November 29.
Now is the best time to find even more incredible deals and discounts on tablets, streaming devices and massive markdowns on top-tier TVs. You'll also score big when it comes to home appliances, kitchen gadgets, and smart home devices. Shop right now to take advantage of these markdowns!
Should I shop Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 deals?
Yes, absolutely.
These are some of the absolute best deals you'll find at Best Buy all year.
Are Best Buy Cyber Monday deals available online?
Yes. Customers can shop Best Buy Cyber Monday deals online. As an added benefit, shoppers can also make use of Best Buy’s store pickup and curbside pickup service. Doing so will allow you to get your gifts without waiting around for delivery.
Best Buy says that same-day delivery is available on thousands of in-stock items at its store.
This year, like last year, we expect online and in-store doorbusters to be equal in quality. So, if you want to stick to shopping online, you won’t miss out on any good deals.
Shop the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale
