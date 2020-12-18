Deal alert: You can already shop Boxing Day prices at Best Buy Canada on tech, toys, electronics and more
While Boxing Day may officially still be days away, Best Buy Canada is letting shoppers in on some early deals ahead of time.
Thanks to their Boxing Day Prices Now event, you can take advantage of early savings for any last-minute holiday shopping you still need to get done (or a holiday treat for yourself).
Beginning today, you’ll find hundreds of the latest tech devices, home appliances and electronics on sale for guaranteed low prices that match Best Buy’s Boxing Day sales.
Whether you choose to have your gifts delivered or use Best Buy’s Curbside Pickup option for speedy delivery, you’re not going to miss out on these early savings.
Shop some of the top items included in the sale below, and make sure you take advantage of these deals before they sell out.
Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR Curved LED Tizen Smart TV
Upgrade your home entertainment system with this state of the at curved LED TV, which boasts ultra high definition picture and and WiFi connectivity.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $800 (originally $1,000)
Arcade1Up CounterCade Ms. Pac-Man Countertop Arcade Machine
Bring the arcade home without the need for a lot of free space, thanks to this tabletop version of the classic Ms. Pac-Man game.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $150 (originally $200)
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Stick Vacuum
If anyone is capable of making a vacuum cleaner chic, its Dyson and their fuschia cordless stick that’s equipped with cyclone suction technology.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $680 (originally $800)
Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Pressure Cooker
The next generation of the beloved Instant Pot has arrived, now with built-in WiFi control that connects to your phone for even more control.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $120 (originally $200)
Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine by De'Longhi
Start your day with a delicious cup of coffee that offers the great taste of your favourite cafe without ever leaving the house.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $100 (originally $146)
Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Romer-G Gaming Keyboard
Break free of cables and get ahead of the competition with this wireless gaming keyboard that features Lightspeed technology for exceptional responsiveness.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $100 (originally $120)
Vitamix E310 Explorian 1.4L 1380-Watt Stand Blender
Create fresh smoothies, soups, and sauces with the touch of a button in the powerful Vitamix E30, which features variable speeds for ten different cooking techniques.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $390 (originally $450)
Dyson Corrale Cordless Straightener
Prevent breakage, frizz and flyaways with the new Dyson Corrale straightener that’s equipped with flexing plates to straighten hair without the damage.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $600 (originally $650)
Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train Set
Bring home the magic of Hogwarts with this battery-powered, remote-controlled train that features sound clips of beloved characters as well as authentic train sounds.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $110 (originally $140)
