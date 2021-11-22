Best Buy Black Friday savings are huge—get incredible deals on Apple, Bose and more

Whether you're looking for a new set of headphones or want to upgrade your home computer display, these Best Buy early Black Friday 2021 deals can help you shop and save big.

Best Buy's official Black Friday sale is finally here. In celebration of Black Friday 2021, the retailer just dropped another brand-new lineup of can't-miss holiday deals. If you're looking to pick up TVs, tablets or home appliances on a big budget, you can shop all that and more even before Thanksgiving.

In anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages, retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon have started their holiday season sales several weeks in advance. Right now, Best Buy is offering massive savings on Apple, Samsung, Dyson and more.

Below, we’ve gathered all of the top-tier Best Buy deals, plus answered some of the most common questions. We’ll continually update this post with more information and deals as we receive them. Looking for gift ideas? We've got those, too.

What are the top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?

Whether you need a powerful new sound system for your TV setup, a new monitor for your computer or some new Samsung gadgets, Best Buy has deals for you. Check out the best of the best below:

TVs

This 70-Inch LG TV is now $100 off in honor of Black Friday 2021.

Computers, laptops and tablets

Apple iPad Pro (2020) review

Computer accessories

Keep your computer essentials protected with this WD portable hard drive on sale for less than $50.

Headphones

Get deep into your music with the Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for less than $200 at Best Buy.

Kitchen and home goods

This compact air fryer can be yours for less than $40 at Best Buy.

Health and fitness

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a vibrant and responsive display.

Smart home

Save $200 on this 12-piece Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle.

Cameras and microphones

The Blue Yeti Nano is just one of many USB microphones included in Best Buy's early Black Friday 2021 deals.

Electric scooters

Ride out with some style on this Hover-1 foldable electric scooter on sale at Best Buy now.

When does Best Buy Black Friday 2021 start?

Best Buy's official Black Friday sale just launched today, November 19. The retailer rolled out its first wave of holiday deals on October 19, with big discounts on tablets and streaming devices, plus massive markdowns on top-tier TVs. Now, you can shop even more markdowns on plenty of media room essentials ahead of Thanksgiving.

Like in previous years, Best Buy locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. However, you can still shop on their website or app.

Should I shop Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?

Yes.

New this year is Best Buy’s "Black Friday Price Guarantee." This means that anything you purchase during the sale will be the best price offered by Best Buy. Best Buy says that it’ll “automatically refund our My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference” if the price drops below what you paid. Non-members can also be refunded, but they’ll have to contact customer service or visit a Best Buy store.

Will there be a Best Buy Black Friday ad scan?

Yes, Best Buy just released its Black Friday ad scan. The circular offers shoppers a sneak peak at select upcoming deals and spotlights doorbusters and limited-time sales that will be available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The ad also highlights top deals and the Best Buy Deal of the Day.

Coming up on November 21 are deep discounts on a Nintendo Switch bundle, a virtual reality headset and a customer-favorite Dyson vacuum.

Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available online?

Yes. Customers can shop Best Buy Black Friday deals online. As an added benefit, shoppers can also make use of Best Buy’s store pickup and curbside pickup service. Doing so will allow you to get your gifts without waiting around for delivery.

Best Buy says that same-day delivery is available on thousands of in-stock items at its store.

This year, like last year, we expect online and in-store doorbusters to be equal in quality. So if you want to stick to shopping online, you won’t miss out on any good deals.

