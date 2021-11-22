Best Buy Black Friday savings are huge—get incredible deals on Apple, Bose and more
Best Buy's official Black Friday sale is finally here. In celebration of Black Friday 2021, the retailer just dropped another brand-new lineup of can't-miss holiday deals. If you're looking to pick up TVs, tablets or home appliances on a big budget, you can shop all that and more even before Thanksgiving.
In anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages, retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon have started their holiday season sales several weeks in advance. Right now, Best Buy is offering massive savings on Apple, Samsung, Dyson and more.
Below, we’ve gathered all of the top-tier Best Buy deals, plus answered some of the most common questions. We’ll continually update this post with more information and deals as we receive them. Looking for gift ideas? We've got those, too.
What are the top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?
Whether you need a powerful new sound system for your TV setup, a new monitor for your computer or some new Samsung gadgets, Best Buy has deals for you. Check out the best of the best below:
TVs
Get the Toshiba 32-Inch Class LED HD Smart Fire TV for $159.99 (Save $40)
Get the Samsung HW-Q65T Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $279.99 (Save $220)
Get the Insignia 58-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $349.99 (Save $230)
Get the Samsung 70-Inch Class TU6985 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $599.99 (Save $150)
Get the Sony 55-Inch Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $599.99 (Save $200)
Get the Hisense 75-Inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $699.99 (Save $90)
Get the LG 70-Inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $749.99 (Save $450)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch Q60A QLED 4K/HDR Smart TV for $1,099.99 (Save $300)
Get the Sony 65-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,199.99 (Save $300)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,899.99 (Save $900)
Computers, laptops and tablets
Get the Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-Inch 4GB Touch Screen from $299 (Save $100)
Get the Microsoft 12.3-Inch Surface Pro 7 (10th Generation) for $699.99 (Save $200)
Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 8GB 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Intel 10th Generation Core i5 for $699.99 (Save $200)
Get the Apple 21.5-Inch iMac with Retina 4K Display for $999.99 (Save $500)
Get the Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Display with Touch Bar for $1,299.99 (Save $500)
Computer accessories
Get the WD Easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $42.99 (Save $42)
Get the Samsung 23.6-Inch SE65 Series LED FHD Monitor for $143.99 (Save $16)
Get the Samsung 24-Inch Odyssey CRG5 Series LED Curved Monitor for $149.99 (Save $130)
Get the Netgear Nighthawk AX5200 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $149.99 (Save $150)
Get the Samsung T7 Touch 1TB External USB Portable SSD for $169.99 (Save $20)
Get the Dell 24-Inch VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor for $179.99 (Save $70)
Get the Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 21-Inch LED Curved FHD G-Sync Monitor for $249.99 (Save $150)
Headphones
Get the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.99 (Save $50)
Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $169.99 (Save $80 to $180)
Get the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)
Get the Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $248 (Save $31.99)
Kitchen and home goods
Get the Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 (Save $30)
Get the Keurig Limited-Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for $49.99 (Save $50)
Get the GE 1.6-Cubic Foot Microwave with Sensor Cooking from $149 (Save $35.99)
Get the Insignia 3.1-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge with Top Freezer from $169.99 (Save $40)
Get the Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven for $179.99 (Save $90)
Get the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill for $199.99 (Save $100)
Get the Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum for $649.99 (Save $200)
Get the LG 26.2-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker from $2,299.99 (Save $300)
Health and fitness
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Smartwatch 41mm for $179.99 (Save $220)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm from $199.99 (Save $50)
Smart home
Get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker for $19.99 (Save $20)
Get the Google Home Mini (1st Generation) Smart Speaker for $24.99 (Save $15)
Get the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $34.99 (Save $45)
Get the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Camera for $99.99 (Save $50)
Get the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 12-Piece Indoor and Outdoor Security Bundle for $399.99 (Save $200)
Cameras and microphones
Get the Razer Seirēn X USB Super Cardioid Condenser Microphone from $59.99 (Save $40)
Get the Blue Yeti Nano Wired Multi-Pattern USB Microphone from $69.99 (Save $30)
Get the Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Video Camera for $1,999.99 (Save $200)
Electric scooters
Get the Hover-1 H1 Electric Self-Balancing Scooter from $199.99 (Save $70)
Get the Hover-1 Alpha Foldable Electric Scooter from $349.99 (Save $100)
Get the Unagi Model One E350 Foldable Electric Scooter for $689.99 (Save $100)
When does Best Buy Black Friday 2021 start?
Best Buy's official Black Friday sale just launched today, November 19. The retailer rolled out its first wave of holiday deals on October 19, with big discounts on tablets and streaming devices, plus massive markdowns on top-tier TVs. Now, you can shop even more markdowns on plenty of media room essentials ahead of Thanksgiving.
Like in previous years, Best Buy locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. However, you can still shop on their website or app.
Should I shop Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?
Yes.
New this year is Best Buy’s "Black Friday Price Guarantee." This means that anything you purchase during the sale will be the best price offered by Best Buy. Best Buy says that it’ll “automatically refund our My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference” if the price drops below what you paid. Non-members can also be refunded, but they’ll have to contact customer service or visit a Best Buy store.
Will there be a Best Buy Black Friday ad scan?
Yes, Best Buy just released its Black Friday ad scan. The circular offers shoppers a sneak peak at select upcoming deals and spotlights doorbusters and limited-time sales that will be available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The ad also highlights top deals and the Best Buy Deal of the Day.
Coming up on November 21 are deep discounts on a Nintendo Switch bundle, a virtual reality headset and a customer-favorite Dyson vacuum.
Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available online?
Yes. Customers can shop Best Buy Black Friday deals online. As an added benefit, shoppers can also make use of Best Buy’s store pickup and curbside pickup service. Doing so will allow you to get your gifts without waiting around for delivery.
Best Buy says that same-day delivery is available on thousands of in-stock items at its store.
This year, like last year, we expect online and in-store doorbusters to be equal in quality. So if you want to stick to shopping online, you won’t miss out on any good deals.
Shop the Best Buy Black Friday sale.
