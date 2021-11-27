Best Buy Black Friday 2021 isn't over yet—shop 150+ steep discounts on Bose, Sony and more

Best Buy Black Friday Deals 2021

Best Buy's official Black Friday sale is hitting its stride right now! In celebration of Black Friday 2021, the major retailer has dropped can't-miss holiday deals today, and will continue to through Cyber Monday. If you're looking to pick up TVs, tablets, headphones, smart home devices or home appliances on a tight budget, you can get crazy-good deals all throughout the weekend.

Best Buy has a killer deal on KitchenAid's powerful and stylish Pro 5 Stand Mixer. Raise your baking game with this retro-styled, 10-speed mixer that sports tons of power and a look that will help define your entire kitchen aesthetic in all the right ways.

Best Buy is offering massive savings on Samsung TVs, including the 65-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart Tizen TV, a top-shelf TV with a bright, ultra-colorful picture and impressive contrast that we loved when we tested it in our television lab. In fact, at least one of our on-staff TV testers now has one in his living room. This is one of the best TVs that Samsung has ever made, so take this opportunity to snag one for $1,699.99—a savings of $400.

Below, we’ve gathered all of the top-tier Best Buy deals, and we've also answered some of the most common questions about your Black Friday shopping. We’ll continually update this post with more information and deals as we receive them. Looking for gift ideas in a broader guide? We've got that, too.

The top 10 Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals right now

Whether you need a new TV, a monitor for your computer or a fridge for your freshly renovated kitchen, Best Buy has awesome deals for you. Check out the best of the best below:

All the of the best deals from the Best Buy Black Friday 2021 sale

TV and streaming deals

Credit: Samsung Shop savings on Samsung's Frame TV and so many more.

Computer, tablet and laptop deals

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go can be yours for $150 off at Best Buy right now.

Computer accessories and cameras deals

Save one computer monitors—including some of our favorites—from LG, Sceptre, Acer and more.

Soundbars and headphones deals

Credit: Yamaha The Yamaha YAS-209 is our favorite soundbar for value right now.

Video game and console deals

Best gifts and toys for 8-year-olds: Nintendo Switch

Kitchen and appliances deals

What's better than a Robot vacuum? Absolutely nothing.

Health and fitness deals

The best gifts for men: Theragun

Smart home deals

When does Best Buy Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Best Buy's official Black Friday sale is live right now! It actually started earlier in the week, but now is the best time to find even more incredible deals and discounts on tablets, streaming devices and massive markdowns on top-tier TVs. You'll also score big when it comes to home appliances, kitchen gadgets, and smart home devices. Shop right now to take advantage of these markdowns!

Should I shop Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?

Yes, absolutely.

New this year is Best Buy’s “Black Friday Price Guarantee.” This means that anything you purchase during the sale will be the best price offered by Best Buy. Best Buy says that it’ll “automatically refund our My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference” if the price drops below what you paid. Non-members can also be refunded, but they’ll have to contact customer service or visit a Best Buy store.

Will there be a Best Buy Black Friday ad scan?

Yes, Best Buy has released its Black Friday ad scan. The circular offers shoppers a sneak peek at select upcoming deals and spotlights doorbusters and limited-time sales that will be available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The ad also highlights top deals and the Best Buy Deal of the Day.

Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available online?

Yes. Customers can shop Best Buy Black Friday deals online. As an added benefit, shoppers can also make use of Best Buy’s store pickup and curbside pickup service. Doing so will allow you to get your gifts without waiting around for delivery.

Best Buy says that same-day delivery is available on thousands of in-stock items at its store.

This year, like last year, we expect online and in-store doorbusters to be equal in quality. So, if you want to stick to shopping online, you won’t miss out on any good deals.

