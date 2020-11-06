Best Buy Black Friday 2020 deals to cross off your wish list: Dyson, Apple and more

Melissa Lee, Reviewed.com
Shop Best Buy's Wish List Sale to save on tons of electronics and appliances.

With an entire team dedicated to nonstop deals coverage, Reviewed knows a thing or two about sales—and which ones are worth shopping. Take Best Buy's Wish List Sale, for instance. This pre-holiday savings extravaganza, which encompasses Black Friday 2020-level price drops on everything from TVs, Apple devices and more, is definitely one you don't want to miss.

Running through Sunday, November 8, this major shopping event will give you a serious head-start on your holiday shopping, with huge discounts on some of our favorite products: This top-rated pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones are marked down by more than 50%, for instance, while the latest Apple watch drops by $15. Ahead, scroll through our top picks from the retailer's massive Wish List sale.

The best deals to shop at Best Buy's Wish List Sale

TVs

There are tons of models on sale from Samsung, LG and more.

Headphones

Some of our all-time favorite headphones are discounted this week.

Amazon devices

A ton of our favorite Amazon devices are currently discounted.

Apple devices

Snag best-selling Apple watches on sale.

Major appliances

This sale is an awesome opportunity to grab major appliances like fridges, washers and dryers.

Small appliances and vacuums

Check out must-shop savings on small home appliances.

Holiday décor

It's never too late to grab the (fake) Christmas tree of your dreams!

Laptops and accessories

We love the HP Spectre x360 (pictured above), and you can nab it on sale now.

Speakers and soundbars

Speakers, soundbars and subwoofers!

Toys

Pick up a gift for the kiddos at this sale.

Shop the Best Buy Wish List Sale

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: Shop the latest and best Best Buy Black Friday deals