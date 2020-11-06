Best Buy Black Friday 2020 deals to cross off your wish list: Dyson, Apple and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
With an entire team dedicated to nonstop deals coverage, Reviewed knows a thing or two about sales—and which ones are worth shopping. Take Best Buy's Wish List Sale, for instance. This pre-holiday savings extravaganza, which encompasses Black Friday 2020-level price drops on everything from TVs, Apple devices and more, is definitely one you don't want to miss.
Running through Sunday, November 8, this major shopping event will give you a serious head-start on your holiday shopping, with huge discounts on some of our favorite products: This top-rated pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones are marked down by more than 50%, for instance, while the latest Apple watch drops by $15. Ahead, scroll through our top picks from the retailer's massive Wish List sale.
The best deals to shop at Best Buy's Wish List Sale
TVs
- Get the TCL 50-Inch Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $229.99 (Save $120)
- Get the LG 65-Inch Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $499.99 (Save $50)
- Get the Sony 65-Inch Class X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $799.99 (Save $200)
- Get the Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,499.99 (Save $300)
- Get the LG 65-Inch Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,799.99 (Save $500)
- Get the LG 65-inch Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,899.99 (Save $600)
- Get the Sony 50-Inch Class A9G Master Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $1,899 (Save $600)
- Get the Samsung 75-Inch Class Q80T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $2,199.99 (Save $500)
- Get the Sony 65-Inch Class AG9 Master Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $2,499 (Save $1,000)
Headphones
- Get the Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earphones for $39.99 (Save $60)
- Get the Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $88 (Save $111.99)
- Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $119.99 (Save $30)
- Get the Beats by Dre. High-Performance Wireless Earphones for $129.99 (Save $20)
- Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones from $159.98 (Save $90.01)
- Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise-Canceling On-Ear Headphones for $179.99 (Save $130)
- Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $199 (Save $100)
Amazon devices
- Get the Amazon Echo Flex Smart Speaker with Alexa for $9.99 (Save $15)
- Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 (Save $12)
- Get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for $18.99 (Save $21)
- Get the Amazon Echo Auto Smart Speaker with Alexa for $19.99 (Save $30)
- Get the Amazon Fire Stick for $27.99 (Save $12)
- Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (Save $20)
- Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa for $44.99 (Save $45)
- Get the Amazon Fire HD 8 10th Generation for $54.99 (Save $35)
- Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display with Alexa for $64.99 (Save $65)
- Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 2019 10.1-Inch Tablet (32 GB) for $79.99 (Save $70)
- Get the Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139.99 (Save $60)
- Get the Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $159.99 (Save $70)
Apple devices
Major appliances
- Get the Frigidaire 4.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $219 (Save $40.99)
- Get the Samsung 4.5-Cubic-Foot 10-Cycle Front-Load Washer for $599.99 (Save $299.01)
- Get the LG 24-Inch Top-Control WiFi Dishwasher for $629.99 (Save $220)
- Get the Samsung 5.8-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Gas Convection Range for $699.99 (Save $400)
- Get the Samsung 4.5-Cubic-Foot 14-Cycle Addwash High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer for $749.99 (Save $330)
- Get the Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot French-Door Refrigerator for $1,299.99 (Save $410)
Small appliances and vacuums
- Get the Instant Pot Vortex 6-Quart Air Fryer for $89.99 (Save $10)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum at Best Buy for $179.99 (Save $95)
- Get the iRobot Bravaa Jet 240 Robot Mop for $179.99 (Save $20)
- Get the Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean Corded Stick Vacuum for $219.99 (Save $30)
- Get the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum for $224.99 (Save $25)
- Get the Shark Rotator Lift-Away Advanced DuoClean Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll for $259.99 (Save $40)
- Get the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower for $279.99 (Save $120)
- Get the iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $50)
- Get the iRobot Roomba i3 3150 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $349.99 (Save $60)
- Get the Bissell CrossWave Max Wet/Dry Cordless Multi-Surface Cleaner for $359.99 (Save $40)
- Get the Shark AI R201 Robot Vacuum for $379.99 (Save $50)
- Get the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $150)
- Get the iRobot Roomba i7 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $499.99 (Save $100)
- Get the GE Profile Opal Portable Ice Maker for $509.99 (Save $90)
- Get the iRobot Roomba i3+ WiFi Robot Vacuum with Dirt Disposal Base for $549.99 (Save $50)
- Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ WiFi Robot Vacuum with Dirt Disposal Base for $699.99 (Save $100)
Holiday décor
- Get the Novelty Lights Traditional Bubble Light Set for $12.99 (Save $2)
- Get the Mr. Christmas Outdoor Lights and Sounds of Christmas Machine for $79.99 (Save $70)
- Get the Noble House 7.5-Foot Norway Spruce Unlit Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree for $134.99 (Save $45)
- Get the Noble House 9-Foot Norway Spruce Unlit Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree for $214.99 (Save $65)
- Get the Mr. Christmas 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Alexa Compatible Christmas Tree for $299.99 (Save $200)
Laptops and accessories
- Get the SanDisk Ultra 64GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $13.99 (Save $23)
- Get the Logitech G600 MMO Wired Optical Gaming Mouse for $24.99 (Save $55)
- Get the HP Pavilion x360 2-in1 14-Inch Laptop for $599.99 (Save $150)
- Get the ASUS Zenbook 14-Inch Laptop for $599.99 (Save $100)
- Get the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga 2-in-1 13.3-Inch Laptop for $699.99 (Save $200)
- Get the HP Envy Desktop for $794.99 (Save $75)
- Get the Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 15.6-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $899.99 (Save $200)
- Get the HP Spectre x360 13.3-Inch 4K Ultra-HD Touch-Screen Laptop for $849.99 (Save $400)
- Get the Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 14-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $999.99 (Save $300)
Speakers and soundbars
- Get the JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 (Save $40)
- Get the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 (Save $50)
- Get the Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker II for $79.99 (Save $50)
- Get the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for $139.99 (Save $60)
- Get the Samsung HW-S40T 2.0ch All-in-One Soundbar with Music Mode for $159.99 (Save $20)
- Get the LG 3.1.2-Channel 440W Soundbar System with Dolby Atmos for $499.99 (Save $300)
- Get the Samsung HW-Q850T 5.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Rear Speakers for $699.99 (Save $300)
Toys
- Get the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Puppy Plush Toy for $11.24 (Save $3.25)
- Get the Hot Wheels City Mega Garage Play Set for $37.49 (Save $12.50)
- Get the Hover 1 Gambit Electric Folding Scooter for $159.99 (Save $90)
- Get the Arcade1Up Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet for $249.99 (Save $150)
Shop the Best Buy Wish List Sale
