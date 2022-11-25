Best Buy Black Friday: Over 100 deals on Samsung, Sony, Microsoft, Apple and more

Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian, Christopher Groux and Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed
·6 min read
Best Buy Black Friday sales have begun. It's time to save big on LG TVs, PS5 accessories and more at best-ever prices.
Best Buy continues with their Black Friday 2022 sales, with hundreds of deals on the best devices that top brands like Sony and Apple have to offer. Purchase some new appliances for your kitchen, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or the trending iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone for the tech-savvy friend in your life in need of holiday cheer. We've sifted through the sales for you, so let our shop-friendly links lead the way.

Update 5:32PM EST: We're tracking the best Black Friday sales on our favorite products, including products you'll find at Best Buy. We'll continue to update the deals you'll find below, so make sure to come back often. -Lily Hartman, Reviewed

Shop the Best Buy Black Friday sales

Top 10 Black Friday Best Buy deals

Deals on laptops, cameras, TVs and more

Save on massagers, laptops, air fryers and so much more at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.
  1. HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $499.99 (Save $330)

  2. LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $569.99 (Save $730)

  3. Eargo Neo HiFi Hearing Aid for $1,450 (Save $500)

  4. 2022 M2 MacBook Pro 14-inch Laptop for $1,599 (Save $400)

  5. Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 – 13" Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Device Only for $699.99 (Save $400)

  6. Sony - Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (Unlocked) for $899.99 (Save $400)

  7. Motorola Edge 256GB for $299.99 (Save $400)

  8. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch Touch Screen with Black Type Cover for $599.99 (Save $330)

  9. Samsung 24-Inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher for $499.99 (Save $220)

  10. Nikon D850 DSLR 4K Video Camera for $2,499.99 (Save $300)

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Huge discounts on 4K LG, Sony, and Vizio TVs

Snag a new TV at Best Buy so you can stream in style this holiday season.
More: Shop the best Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

MacBooks, Surface Pro, and HP laptops get huge price cuts

Get a MacBook Air for less with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.
►More: 45+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Best Buy Black Friday video game deals

Switch, PS5, and Xbox games at low prices

Save big on Madden 22 for PS5 with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.
Best Buy Black Friday gaming accessory deals

PS5 controllers and Xbox Series S are on sale now

Black Friday 2022: Gaming accessory deals
Best Buy Black Friday phone deals

Samsung Galaxy and Pixel 7 phones for cheap

Score a new phone for less than $150 right now at Best Buy.
Best Buy Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

KitchenAid, GE, and Samsung appliances are in stock and on sale 

Save on a digital air fryer and other appliances right now at Best Buy.
►More: Black Friday 2022 appliance deals are here—shop savings at Best Buy, Lowe's and Samsung

Best Buy Black Friday headphone and hearing aid deals

Apple AirPods and Beats deals that sound fantastic

Snag some wired headphones at Best Buy for less than $10 ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Best Buy Black Friday hearing aid deals

Deals on Eargo, Lucid Hearing and more!

Jump on these Black Friday deals at Best Buy for hearing aids.
Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals

Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, and Surface Pro tablet price cuts at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface deals offer some of the biggest laptop savings at Best Buy on Black Friday.
Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

Waterpik, Garmin, and Theragun highlight today's general tech deals

Waterpik devices are on sale for Black Friday for squeaky clean savings.
Best Buy Black Friday home deals

Grab these Roomba and Shark deals before they sell out

Black Friday 2022: Best Buy home deals
Black Friday Shopping guide

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Just about every retailer is offering discounts throughout the 28th, on everything from home goods to tech.

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping! Whether you're looking to turn your living room into a home theater or searching for the best tech gifts out there, Best Buy is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as the best Black Friday deals are going fast!

What time do Black Friday sales start at Best Buy?

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is live right now. The first Best Buy Black Friday deals began rolling out earlier this month. Right now you can get incredible deals on Sony headphones, Apple laptops, LG TVs and so much more. You can also find new deals every day by browsing Best Buy's daily deals section.

What are the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

There are tons of Black Friday savings you can score at Best Buy right now. The retailer has a Sony 55-inch class BRAVIA XR A90J series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV for $200 off at just $1,799.99. You can also add some style and power to your kitchen with the Samsung over-the-range microwave on sale for as low as $289.99.

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features Black Friday discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long does Black Friday last at Best Buy?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Best Buy?

Black Friday is one of the best times to save on all your tech essentials, including some of the hottest smartphones on the market! Whether you're an Apple or Android fan, you can find incredible Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy. Look for Black Friday deals now and bookmark this page for even more smartphone savings throughout the holiday shopping season.

What time does Best Buy open on Black Friday?

Like many other retailers, Best Buy is closed on Thanksgiving Day. But that doesn't mean you can't score plenty of deals while you're watching football or after you've eaten your pumpkin pie, as Black Friday sales already well underway. For people who want to brave long lines on Friday morning, the retailer will have plenty of doorbusters when stores open. Check the website of your local Best Buy for hours, because opening times vary.

Shop at Best Buy

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

    SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week. That changes beginning Sunday, when the Seahawks (6-4) return to Lumen Field and host the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle, which is tied with San Fra