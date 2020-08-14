Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale Is Here! Shop Huge Discounts on Dyson, Apple, and Samsung

Looking for a pre-fall upgrade to all things home, tech, and gaming? Best Buy has you covered. The retailer’s Anniversary Sale has officially landed, and the deals are massive.

Starting today, shoppers can score everything from video games and smart TVs to vacuums and laptops on serious markdown. Those that are on sale include big name brands such as Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, and Dyson, with over 1,100 products discounted in total. The Anniversary Sale is expected to last until Sunday, August 16, so shoppers have the whole weekend to browse through Best Buy’s huge selection of deals.

Apple fans will be happy to see the brand’s top products discounted, with the latest model of the iPad Air on sale for $100 less than usual. The newest AirPods with either the wired or wireless charging case are both on sale for $20 off right now, and the Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is up to $30 off, too. MacBook Pros are up to $300 less than usual, with savings starting at $150.

Those looking to grab a pristine TV screen can check out Sony, LG, and Samsung’s deals, with markdowns up to $1,000 off. Samsung’s discounted options start at $280, with the largest price cut being $500 off a luxurious 85-inch QLED smart TV. Shoppers can also score LG TVs for up to $1,000 off, such as a $200 discount on this 65-inch 4K smart TV or this 70-inch 4K smart TV for $50 less. Sony’s crystal-clear 65-inch 4K smart QLED TV is $250 off, and you can score $700 off a 85-inch 4K TV with smart Android TV capabilities (Sony’s largest price drop).

And if you’re looking to use your new screen to play video games, Best Buy has nearly 200 gaming deals available. Nintendo players can score classics like Just Dance 2020, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, Mario Tennis Aces, and more for up to $20 off. PS4 gamers will find similar deals for Mortal Kombat 11, Death Stranding, and FIFA20, while Xbox fans can grab up to $49 off over 70 titles, including Forza Horizon 4 and Control.

Students looking for a new laptop as fall semester ramps up can find 30 Apple, Dell, HP, Asus, and Microsoft options for up to $300 off. However, tech deals aren’t the only ones to look out for this weekend — Best Buy has tons of home and kitchen goods on sale, too. From Nespresso coffee machines to the Ninja Foodi air fryer, shoppers can score small kitchen essentials on discount, as well as cleaning must-haves like a Dyson vacuum for up to $250 off.

With so many can’t-miss deals available, we’ve narrowed down the absolute best below. Popular items, like this iPad Air that comes with both wifi and cellular capabilities and this Samsung smart TV, have already sold out, so don’t wait to add your favorites to cart.

Apple Deals

iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular and 256GB in Gold, $679.99 (orig. $779.99); bestbuy.com

iPad Air with Wi-Fi and 256GB in Gold, $549.99 (orig. $649.99); bestbuy.com

AirPods with Charging Case, $139.99 (orig. $159.99); bestbuy.com

MacBook Pro 13" with Touch Bar 512GB in Space Gray, $1,599.99 (orig. $1,799.99); bestbuy.com

MacBook Pro 16" with Touch Bar 512GB in Space Gray, $2,099.99 (orig. $2,399.99); bestbuy.com

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm in Space Gray with Black Sport Band, $199 (orig. $299); bestbuy.com

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm in Space Gray with Black Sport Band Package, $466.98 (orig. $503.98); bestbuy.com

Home & Kitchen Deals

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy Upright Vacuum, $549.99 (orig. $699.99); bestbuy.com

Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier $399.99 (orig. $499.99); bestbuy.com

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $599.99); bestbuy.com

Dyson V11 Origin Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, $449.99 (orig. $549.99); bestbuy.com

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, $199.99 (orig. $229.99); bestbuy.com

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi, $139 (orig. $199.99); bestbuy.com

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer, $112.99 (orig. $159.99); bestbuy.com

Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart Digital Multi Cooker, $179.99 (orig. $229.99); bestbuy.com

Anova Precision Cooker Sous Vide Machine, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); bestbuy.com

Smart TV Deals

