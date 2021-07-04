The Best Buy 4th of July sale has epic discounts on TVs, tablets, headphones and more

Shoppers can get access to big discounts on everything from dishwashers to earbuds at the Best Buy 4th of July sale right now.

Usually, the most high-tech thing you'll see out and about on the Fourth of July is a searing grill or a lighter for your sparklers. But Independence Day can actually be a great time to upgrade your electronics—especially since Best Buy is ringing-in the summer holiday with a massive 4th of July sale.

From now through tomorrow, July 5, everything from wireless earbuds for your workout routines to towering TVs that 'll turn your living room into a home theater are available at price cuts of up to $1,000.

These earbuds are ace for working out.

If you're looking to make your take your music listening experience on-the-go, the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are available at $139.99 in the navy hue—a $40 discount from the list price of $179.99. We named the 75t Elite Active our favorite workout headphones for their nimble design and solid resistance to dust and water. They offer good, bass-forward sound and active noise cancelation (ANC) too, and we appreciated that the buttons were easy enough to press without much force.

There's all the traditional appliance buys, too, such as the Insignia NS-RTM18WH7 refrigerator, which is available at 16% off its standard listing of $599.99—now $499.99. We found this top-freezer fridge to be the best of its kind for not only being energy efficient, but also spacious for those on a budget. While it struggles a bit to keep things cool at its regular setting, you can drop it to the lowest setting to ensure food safety.

These deals are just the tip of the tech-laden iceberg at Best Buy this weekend.

The best deals at the Best Buy 4th of July sale

Immerse yourself in killer sound.

Enhance your at-home listening experience.

Up your streaming game with a brand-new TV.

Laptops and tablets

Get a Galaxy Tab A for less than $150.

The GE GPT225SSLSS is our favorite portable dishwasher.

