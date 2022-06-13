These 10 burger joints around Fort Worth are in the lead for Readers’ Choice. Vote now!

·1 min read

The competition is sizzling for Fort Worth’s favorite burger joints — more than 10,700 votes came in during our first round of voting for the Star-Telegram Readers’ Choice: Best Burger.

Out of 21 nominees, we now have our top 10 finalists based on your votes. These two food trucks and eight restaurants across Tarrant County all serve up delicious burgers.

Now it’s time to choose the winner. Vote below through noon Thursday, June 16. The voting has been close, so every vote counts (note: the order on this ballot is randomized). We’ll announce the winner and highlight all top nominees next week.

May the best burgers win!

MORE: Check out more from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Readers’ Choice competitions:

Questions? mleclercq@star-telegram.com

