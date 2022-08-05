The Best Breakfast Foods To Eat For Every Age Range

Alexandra Emanuelli
·6 min read
The Best Breakfast Foods To Eat For Every Age Range

Like most kids, I was obsessed with sugary cereals, especially Cinnamon Toast Crunch. My mom rarely let me have it, but the square morsels of cinnamon were my favorite morning meal, even though the choice was less than ideal for a growing 7-year-old.

Each stage of life requires a focus on different nutrients, from calcium and iron in childhood to protein and omega 3s in the golden years. HuffPost interviewed four dietitians to find the ideal breakfast for each stage of life. 

Little Kid (2 to 6 years old)

Toddlers are notorious for being picky eaters, enjoying a limited rotation of familiar foods. This can cause some issues in the bathroom department, according to Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, a registered dietitian and the founder of 360Girls&Women.

“Pediatricians tend to see parents of children around this age group complain more of constipation,” Anderson-Haynes told HuffPost. “As a matter of fact, constipation is the most common complaint of parents and affects about 30% of children (preschoolers and older children).”The solution? More fiber in fun and familiar foods, like high-fiber waffles and fruits. 

Registered nutritionist Marissa Meshulam provided another solution for choosy little kids at breakfast ― a snack plate. Cut an egg into bite-size portions, slice toast into strips, slather it with some avocado and include some fruit for a balanced and diverse breakfast.

“The egg and avocado provide healthy fats for their brain development, the fruit provides some antioxidants, and the toast gives some fiber and carbs for energy,” Meshulam said. “The egg also contains vitamin D and iron, which are important for bone and muscle development.”

School Age (12 and under)

Crucial for this period are calcium and vitamin D, and children may not be consuming adequate amounts that are essential for bone development and strong teeth, according to severalstudies.

“It’s important to build up calcium stores while the child is young since once you get older, calcium absorption decreases,” Anderson-Haynes said.

If you’re choosing an alt-milk in your smoothie, cereal or coffee, look for one fortified with calcium and vitamin D. (Photo: Alexander Spatari via Getty Images)
If you’re choosing an alt-milk in your smoothie, cereal or coffee, look for one fortified with calcium and vitamin D. (Photo: Alexander Spatari via Getty Images)

If you’re choosing an alt-milk in your smoothie, cereal or coffee, look for one fortified with calcium and vitamin D. (Photo: Alexander Spatari via Getty Images)

One easy way to ensure your little one is getting enough calcium and vitamin D is a smoothie. Combine fruits for carbs and sweetness, nut butter, seeds or nuts for fat and satiety, and yogurt or milk (plant or dairy) for protein and calcium, according to Anderson-Haynes and Meshulam.

“You can even sneak in some veggies (like spinach or frozen riced cauliflower) for added nutrition that they won’t taste,” Meshulam added.

If you’re choosing an alt-milk, look for one fortified with calcium and vitamin D, as not all are created equally. 

“One cup of milk or soy milk provides 200 mg of calcium,” Anderson-Haynes said. “That’s 20% of the recommended daily intake, which is 1,000 mg per day for children in this age group.” Look for a label indicating fortified, or check the nutrition facts panel for at least 300 mg of calcium. 

Teenagers (13 to 17 years old)

Early starts and packed schedules can make it difficult for teenagers to get enough fuel for their busy schedules. Eggs, sausage, bacon and toast could be the filling and fueling start that powers teens through their day, according to Meshulam.

She suggests eggs and something likeApplegate Organics Chicken & Apple Breakfast Sausage, which is organic and contains nothing artificial for a combination of protein and iron.

“Iron becomes increasingly important for female teenagers who begin menstruation, and protein is important for their growing muscles,” Meshulam said. “The bread provides them with fiber-filled carbs for their various activities.” Add in some fruit for fiber and antioxidants.

Getting adequate amounts of iron is crucial at this stage for both boys and girls. Beans are an excellent source. Swap black beans, pinto beans or chickpeas into a breakfast taco with an array of toppings and flavors.

For example, 1 cup of cooked black beans provides about 5 mg of iron, about 30-40% of the iron needed for adolescent girls and boys, respectively,” Anderson-Haynes said. “Eggs or plant-based eggs made from chickpea also provide some iron to this meal. Vitamin C in the tomatoes helps absorb non-heme iron (plant iron).” 

Young Adults (18 to 30 years old)

On their own for the first time, young adults often struggle to eat anything for breakfast. And while it’s not the most important meal of the day, finding some fuel is essential.

“Remembering the basic rule that ‘anything is better than nothing’ can help some individuals commit to having a regular breakfast to keep their brain fueled and their body going,” registered dietician Barb Ruhs said.

If time is an issue, try one of the many on-the-go options like granola bars, instant oatmeal cups or frozen premade smoothies.

“If you wanted to get more focused on nutrition, I’d recommend at least two food groups: 1) whole grain bread (grains) and fresh produce (avocado), 2) Greek yogurt (dairy) with fresh fruit (berries) or 3) a breakfast burrito (eggs and grains),” Ruhs advised.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans found that most adults don’t consume enough calcium and vitamin D, which isn’t just for building bones and teeth.

“Calcium is important for bone metabolism, nerve conduction and endocrine support, while vitamin D is important for the absorption of calcium,” said registered dietitian nutritionist Kimberly Rose-Francis. With that in mind, options like Greek yogurt parfait, cottage cheese toast with salmon, or a banana pecan smoothie made with 2% milk could support your calcium and vitamin D needs. 

Middle Age (40 to 60 years old)

You’re likely not eating enough fiber, as more than 90% of American men and women don’t hit their recommended dietary intakes. Rose-Francis said you can bump it up at breakfast with whole grains, fruits and veggies.

“A loaded vegetable omelet, whole grain pancakes and oatmeal are fiber-filled breakfast options,” Rose-Francis said. Fiber is essential for healthy digestion, promoting good gut microbes and regularity. 

Seniors (60-plus years old )

Not just for gym bros, eating enough protein is essential at this stage to preserve muscle mass, which deteriorates naturally with aging.

“Scrambled eggs and protein shakes containing at least 16 grams of protein are good options for breakfast for seniors,” Rose-Francis said. “Protein-rich foods that are easy to chew may help to preserve strength and muscle mass.”Since appetite wanes at this stage of life, ensuring you’re eating enough is also vital.

Boosting brain function may also be on your mind at this stage of life, which means you should focus on getting your omega-3s by eating nuts and seeds, and antioxidant-rich produce like berries, which have been shown to help prevent cognitive decline.

“Frozen berries are easy to keep on hand, and it’s a great routine to top a whole-grain cereal/oatmeal daily with a handful of brain-boosting berries to maintain memory and infuse the diet with powerful antioxidants,” Ruhs said.

She also suggests a savory breakfast with salmon, which contains brain-boosting omega-3 fats, vitamin D, selenium, iron and marine-based antioxidants.

“Choose land-based (farmed) salmon if you’re looking for a mercury-free salmon with all the amazing benefits of their wild cousins,” Ruhs said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica

    Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling. Three decades after Jamaica crashed the Winter Olympics — and then crashed at the Winter Olympics — with the bobsled team made famous in the movie “Cool Runnings,” the country has joined the World Curling Federation. The status allows it to compete in international events, and the new national governing body is hoping that formal recogniti

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I

  • D.C. United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Rooney's debut

    WASHINGTON (AP) — New D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney didn't have to wait long to earn his first victory. Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals during second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday in Rooney's debut. Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19. Júnior Urso scored in the 9th minute to give Orlando City (

  • Hernández, Guerrero homer as Blue Jays beat Twins 9-3

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight day and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. Whit Merrifield, who revealed earlier in the day that he’s now vaccinated against COVID-19 and cleared to play in Canada, had two hits in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Kansas City for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline. Toronto won for the 12th time in 15 games and got