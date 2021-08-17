Cashmere Sweaters & More Fall Gems Are Up To 70% Off At Nordstrom Rack

The beauty of Nordstrom Rack can also be one of its greatest pitfalls — the retailer’s inventory of discounted goods from a seemingly endless list of brands is so vast that it can wear out the most fervent of online shoppers. But, instead of succumbing to its bottomless pit of sale selections, we decided to embrace it. Employing the site’s savvy “Best Value” filter, we curated a hit-list of the most desirable deals on favorites from the likes of Everlane to Cole Haan and beyond.



Although lackadaisically perusing those IRL aisles or clicking hours away online is definitely its own form of retail therapy, sometimes scoring the best price on the best brand in one fell swoop is just what the shopping doctor ordered. We scoped out cashmere sweaters for up to 65% off, the perfect transitional jackets for up to 70% off, and other gems that deserve a top spot in your cart. Take a look ahead at all the must-have markdowns happening at Nordstrom Rack at any given moment — and pardon while we dive back in to search for more.



Cashmere Sweater

Come fall, we can’t cart up the softest cashmere sweaters fast enough. From cropped cardigans to the classic pullover sweater Nordstrom Rack has up to 65% off on all the cashmere your heart desires.



Shop sweaters



Naadam Cashmere Cropped Crew Neck Pullover, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Griffen Cashmere Cashmere Pleat Back Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Theory Stitch Detail Mock Neck Short Sleeve Cashmere Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Naadam Pointelle Knit Cashmere Cardigan, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Griffen Cashmere Fringed Hem Cashmere Pullover Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





360 Cashmere Calluna Cashmere Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Naadam Ribbed Dip Dye Cashmere Pullover Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





360 Cashmere Alissa Cashmere Cardigan, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Boots



Looking for brand new boots for fall at a steep discount? From booties to knee-length, they are all up to 70% off in Nordstrom Rack.



Shop Boots



Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Steve Madden Detected Bootie, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Journee Spritzs Over-the-Knee Lace-Up Boot, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Mia Jody Ribbed Block Heel Chelsea Boot, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





SOUL Naturalizer Harvest Wedge Boot, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





STEVEN NEW YORK Near Block Heel Bootie, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Jackets

Looking for the perfect autumnal outerwear piece? Teddy coats, faux leather jackets, trench coats, and heaps more are up to 70% off in Nordstrom Rack.



Shop jackets



Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Mid Jacket, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Kensie Wool Blend Flutter Hem Coat, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Kendall & Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Levis Zip Front Drawstring Waist Twill Jacket, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Cole Haan Belted Hooded Trench Coat, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Everlane

Trendy denim-on-denim and more Everlane staples are up to 60% off. Head on over before these stunning sales turn into sell-outs.



Shop Everlane



Everlane The Authentic Stretch Skinny Bootcut Jeans, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Everlane The Mid Rise Skinny Jean, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Everlane The Authentic Stretch Mid Rise Skinny Crop Jeans, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Cole Haan

Not only does this affordable shoe brand hold mega sales over on its site, but it also spreads some love to Nordstrom Rack. Score a pair of casual white sneakers or a nice leather loafer for up to half off.



Shop Cole Haan



Cole Haan Mindi Lace Up, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Cole Haan Val Bootie, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Cole Haan Piper Pointed Toe Leather Mule, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Cole Haan Modern Colorblock Sneaker, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Topshop

Just recently, Topshop.com said goodbye and reinvented itself over on Asos.com. But, we can still find some hidden gems on super sale over at Nordstrom Rack. Check out a collection of outerwear, sweater dresses, bodysuits, and more for up to 79% off.



Shop Topshop



Topshop Clean Crepe Blazer, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Topshop Funnel Neck Sweater Dress, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Topshop Twist Front Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Topshop Crop Funnel Neck Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Topshop Leopard Bengaline Mini Skirt, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Topshop Livvy Spot Jumpsuit, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Topshop Croc Embossed Lace-Up Corset Belt, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Nike

Nike Tanjun and Revolution 5 sneakers are up to 23% off. Take a peek at the activewear section too for discounts on joggers, sports bras, and more accessories.



Shop Nike



Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Shorts, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Nike Revolution 5 Running Sneaker, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Nike Gym Vintage Sport Sweatpants, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Nest

For a limited time, shop Nest's range of candles and more up to 40% off.



Shop Nest



NEST Fragrances Classic Candle - Orange Blossom, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Nest New York Pumpkin Chai Candle, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Nest Classic Candle - Japanese Black Currant, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Ganni

That's right, the oh-so-cool Danish cult-favorite has styles hiding amongst the Rack's overflowing shelves of super-sale finds. Score all your most coveted fashion-girl pieces from flowy wrap tops to bucket hats and leopard slip skirts for up to 86% off.



Shop Ganni



Ganni Tiger Printed Puff Sleeve Mesh Wrap Top, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Frye

Now is a great time to stock up on quality leather goods from Frye. We found bags, belts, sandals, and other staples for up to 70% off.



Shop Frye



Frye Lucy Leather Tote Bag, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Frye Cindy Wave Mule, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Frye Flat Leather Belt, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Madewell



Cardigans, layering t-shirts, and more Madewell classics are up to 75% off. (If nothing is speaking to you, we rounded up our own sale picks from retailer’s very own dot-com.)



Shop Madewell



Madewell Ashbury Mock Neck Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Madewell Broadway Cardigan Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Madewell Wide Leg Crop Jeans, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Madewell Open Front Patch Pocket Cardigan, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Madewell Whisper V-Neck T-Shirt, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

SPANX

Shapewear, bras, tights, and a collection of SPANX's cult-favorite undergarments are up to 78% off.



Shop SPANX



SPANX Slimplicity High Waist Mid-Thigh Shorts, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





SPANX High Waist Power Shorts, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





SPANX All The Way Sheers, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

