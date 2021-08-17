Cashmere Sweaters & More Fall Gems Are Up To 70% Off At Nordstrom Rack

Alexandra Polk
·6 min read

The beauty of Nordstrom Rack can also be one of its greatest pitfalls — the retailer’s inventory of discounted goods from a seemingly endless list of brands is so vast that it can wear out the most fervent of online shoppers. But, instead of succumbing to its bottomless pit of sale selections, we decided to embrace it. Employing the site’s savvy “Best Value” filter, we curated a hit-list of the most desirable deals on favorites from the likes of Everlane to Cole Haan and beyond.

Although lackadaisically perusing those IRL aisles or clicking hours away online is definitely its own form of retail therapy, sometimes scoring the best price on the best brand in one fell swoop is just what the shopping doctor ordered. We scoped out cashmere sweaters for up to 65% off, the perfect transitional jackets for up to 70% off, and other gems that deserve a top spot in your cart. Take a look ahead at all the must-have markdowns happening at Nordstrom Rack at any given moment — and pardon while we dive back in to search for more.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>Cashmere Sweater</h2><br>Come fall, we can’t cart up the softest cashmere sweaters fast enough. From cropped cardigans to the classic pullover sweater Nordstrom Rack has up to 65% off on all the cashmere your heart desires.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/events/1000844" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweaters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweaters</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Naadam</strong> Cashmere Cropped Crew Neck Pullover, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fnaadam-cashmere-cropped-crew-neck-pullover%2F6290298" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Cashmere Sweater


Come fall, we can’t cart up the softest cashmere sweaters fast enough. From cropped cardigans to the classic pullover sweater Nordstrom Rack has up to 65% off on all the cashmere your heart desires.

Shop sweaters

Naadam Cashmere Cropped Crew Neck Pullover, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Griffen Cashmere</strong> Cashmere Pleat Back Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fgriffen-cashmere-cashmere-pleat-back-sweater%2F6157140" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Griffen Cashmere Cashmere Pleat Back Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Theory</strong> Stitch Detail Mock Neck Short Sleeve Cashmere Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Ftheory-stitch-detail-mock-neck-short-sleeve-cashmere-sweater%2F5829819" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Theory Stitch Detail Mock Neck Short Sleeve Cashmere Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Naadam</strong> Pointelle Knit Cashmere Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fnaadam-pointelle-knit-cashmere-cardigan%2F6290266" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Naadam Pointelle Knit Cashmere Cardigan, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Griffen Cashmere</strong> Fringed Hem Cashmere Pullover Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fgriffen-cashmere-fringed-hem-cashmere-pullover-sweater%2F6162550%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FEvents%252FCashmere%2520ft.%2520360%2520Cashmere%2520Up%2520to%252065%2525%2520Off%26eventId%3D1000844%26color%3D568" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Griffen Cashmere Fringed Hem Cashmere Pullover Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>360 Cashmere</strong> Calluna Cashmere Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2F360-cashmere-calluna-cashmere-sweater%2F6032634" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


360 Cashmere Calluna Cashmere Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Naadam</strong> Ribbed Dip Dye Cashmere Pullover Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fnaadam-ribbed-dip-dye-cashmere-pullover-sweater%2F6290242" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Naadam Ribbed Dip Dye Cashmere Pullover Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>360 Cashmere</strong> Alissa Cashmere Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2F360-cashmere-alissa-cashmere-cardigan%2F6242047" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


360 Cashmere Alissa Cashmere Cardigan, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>Boots</h2><br><br>Looking for brand new boots for fall at a steep discount? From booties to knee-length, they are all up to 70% off in Nordstrom Rack.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/Women/Shoes/Boots%20&%20Booties" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Boots</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Marc Fisher LTD</strong> Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fmarc-fisher-ltd-oshay-pointed-toe-bootie-women%2F5589393" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Boots



Looking for brand new boots for fall at a steep discount? From booties to knee-length, they are all up to 70% off in Nordstrom Rack.

Shop Boots

Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Vince Camuto</strong> Gigietta Bootie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fvince-camuto-gigietta-bootie-women%2F5244728" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Steve Madden</strong> Detected Bootie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fdetected-bootie%2F6059607" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Steve Madden Detected Bootie, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Journee</strong> Spritzs Over-the-Knee Lace-Up Boot, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fspritzs-over-the-knee-lace-up-boot%2F5983052" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Journee Spritzs Over-the-Knee Lace-Up Boot, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Mia</strong> Jody Ribbed Block Heel Chelsea Boot, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fjody-ribbed-block-heel-chelsea-boot%2F6065665" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Mia Jody Ribbed Block Heel Chelsea Boot, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>SOUL Naturalizer</strong> Harvest Wedge Boot, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fsoul-naturalizer-harvest-wedge-boot-wide-width-available%2F6043477" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


SOUL Naturalizer Harvest Wedge Boot, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>STEVEN NEW YORK</strong> Near Block Heel Bootie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fsteven-new-york-near-block-heel-bootie%2F6033644" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


STEVEN NEW YORK Near Block Heel Bootie, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>Jackets</h2><br>Looking for the perfect autumnal outerwear piece? Teddy coats, faux leather jackets, trench coats, and heaps more are up to 70% off in Nordstrom Rack.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/Women/Clothing/Activewear" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jackets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jackets</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Lucky Brand</strong> Faux Shearling Mid Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Flucky-brand-faux-shearling-mid-jacket%2F6048219%3Forigin%3Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAll%2520Results%26color%3D218" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Jackets


Looking for the perfect autumnal outerwear piece? Teddy coats, faux leather jackets, trench coats, and heaps more are up to 70% off in Nordstrom Rack.

Shop jackets

Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Mid Jacket, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Kensie</strong> Wool Blend Flutter Hem Coat, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fkensie-wool-blend-flutter-hem-coat%2F6270962" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Kensie Wool Blend Flutter Hem Coat, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Kendall & Kylie</strong> Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fkendall-and-kylie-zip-up-faux-fur-jacket%2F6280509%3Forigin%3Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAll%2520Results%26color%3D270" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Kendall & Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Levis</strong> Zip Front Drawstring Waist Twill Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Flevis-zip-front-drawstring-waist-twill-jacket-plus-size%2F5269248%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FCoats%252C%2520Jackets%2520%2526%2520Blazers%26color%3D033" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Levis Zip Front Drawstring Waist Twill Jacket, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Cole Haan</strong> Belted Hooded Trench Coat, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fcole-haan-belted-hooded-trench-coat%2F5976635" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Cole Haan Belted Hooded Trench Coat, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>BLANKNYC</strong> Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fblanknyc-faux-leather-moto-jacket%2F6060826" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>Everlane</h2><br>Trendy denim-on-denim and more Everlane staples are up to 60% off. Head on over before these stunning sales turn into sell-outs. <br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/brands/EVERLANE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Authentic Stretch Skinny Bootcut Jeans, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Feverlane-the-authentic-stretch-skinny-bootcut-jeans%2F6061545" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Everlane


Trendy denim-on-denim and more Everlane staples are up to 60% off. Head on over before these stunning sales turn into sell-outs.

Shop Everlane

Everlane The Authentic Stretch Skinny Bootcut Jeans, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Mid Rise Skinny Jean, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Feverlane-the-mid-rise-skinny-jean%2F6071918" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Everlane The Mid Rise Skinny Jean, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Authentic Stretch Mid Rise Skinny Crop Jeans, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fthe-authentic-stretch-mid-rise-skinny-crop-jeans%2F6040151" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Everlane The Authentic Stretch Mid Rise Skinny Crop Jeans, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>Cole Haan</h2><br>Not only does this affordable shoe brand hold mega sales over on <a href="http://colehaan.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:its site" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">its site</a>, but it also spreads some love to Nordstrom Rack. Score a pair of casual white sneakers or a nice leather loafer for up to half off.<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/brands/Cole%20Haan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cole Haan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cole Haan</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Cole Haan</strong> Mindi Lace Up, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fcole-haan-mindi-lace-up%2Fn1954777" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Cole Haan


Not only does this affordable shoe brand hold mega sales over on its site, but it also spreads some love to Nordstrom Rack. Score a pair of casual white sneakers or a nice leather loafer for up to half off.

Shop Cole Haan

Cole Haan Mindi Lace Up, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Cole Haan</strong> Val Bootie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fcole-haan-val-bootie-women%2F5861764" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Cole Haan Val Bootie, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Cole Haan</strong> Piper Pointed Toe Leather Mule, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fcole-haan-piper-pointed-toe-leather-mule%2Fn2740259" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Cole Haan Piper Pointed Toe Leather Mule, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Cole Haan</strong> Modern Colorblock Sneaker, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fcole-haan-modern-colorblock-sneaker%2F6037658" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Cole Haan Modern Colorblock Sneaker, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>Topshop</h2><br>Just recently, Topshop.com said goodbye and reinvented itself over on Asos.com. But, we can still find some hidden gems on super sale over at Nordstrom Rack. Check out a collection of outerwear, sweater dresses, bodysuits, and more for up to 79% off. <br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/brands/TOPSHOP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topshop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topshop</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Topshop</strong> Clean Crepe Blazer, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Ftopshop-clean-crepe-blazer%2F5596268%3F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Topshop


Just recently, Topshop.com said goodbye and reinvented itself over on Asos.com. But, we can still find some hidden gems on super sale over at Nordstrom Rack. Check out a collection of outerwear, sweater dresses, bodysuits, and more for up to 79% off.

Shop Topshop

Topshop Clean Crepe Blazer, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Topshop</strong> Funnel Neck Sweater Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Ftopshop-funnel-neck-sweater-dress%2F5724827" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Topshop Funnel Neck Sweater Dress, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Topshop</strong> Twist Front Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Ftopshop-twist-front-long-sleeve-bodysuit%2F6072875" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Topshop Twist Front Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Topshop</strong> Crop Funnel Neck Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Ftopshop-crop-funnel-neck-sweater%2F5614143" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Topshop Crop Funnel Neck Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Topshop</strong> Leopard Bengaline Mini Skirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Ftopshop-leopard-bengaline-mini-skirt%2F6039526" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Topshop Leopard Bengaline Mini Skirt, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Topshop</strong> Livvy Spot Jumpsuit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Ftopshop-livvy-spot-jumpsuit%2F6168416" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Topshop Livvy Spot Jumpsuit, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Topshop</strong> Croc Embossed Lace-Up Corset Belt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Ftopshop-croc-embossed-lace-up-corset-belt%2F4831151" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Topshop Croc Embossed Lace-Up Corset Belt, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>Nike</h2><br>Nike Tanjun and Revolution 5 sneakers are up to 23% off. Take a peek at the activewear section too for discounts on joggers, sports bras, and more accessories.<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/brands/Nike" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Sportswear Club Fleece Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fsportswear-club-fleece-shorts%2F6053493" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Nike


Nike Tanjun and Revolution 5 sneakers are up to 23% off. Take a peek at the activewear section too for discounts on joggers, sports bras, and more accessories.

Shop Nike

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Shorts, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Revolution 5 Running Sneaker, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fnike-revolution-5-running-shoe%2Fn2930548" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Nike Revolution 5 Running Sneaker, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Gym Vintage Sport Sweatpants, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fnike-gym-vintage-sport-sweatpants%2F6042845" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Nike Gym Vintage Sport Sweatpants, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>Nest</h2><br>For a limited time, shop Nest's range of candles and more up to 40% off.<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/brands/nest" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nest</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>NEST Fragrances</strong> Classic Candle - Orange Blossom, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fnest-fragrances-classic-candle-orange-blossom%2Fn2000707%3Fcolor%3DNO%2520COLOR%26eid%3D479994" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Nest


For a limited time, shop Nest's range of candles and more up to 40% off.

Shop Nest

NEST Fragrances Classic Candle - Orange Blossom, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Nest</strong> New York Pumpkin Chai Candle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fnest-new-york-pumpkin-chai-candle%2F5098799" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Nest New York Pumpkin Chai Candle, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Nest</strong> Classic Candle - Japanese Black Currant, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fnest-fragrances-japanese-black-currant-candle%2F3868706" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Nest Classic Candle - Japanese Black Currant, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>Ganni</h2><br>That's right, the oh-so-cool Danish cult-favorite has styles hiding amongst the Rack's overflowing shelves of super-sale finds. Score all your most coveted fashion-girl pieces from flowy wrap tops to bucket hats and leopard slip skirts for up to 86% off.<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/brands/GANNI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ganni" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ganni</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Ganni</strong> Tiger Printed Puff Sleeve Mesh Wrap Top, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fganni-tiger-printed-puff-sleeve-mesh-wrap-top%2Fn3296128" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Ganni


That's right, the oh-so-cool Danish cult-favorite has styles hiding amongst the Rack's overflowing shelves of super-sale finds. Score all your most coveted fashion-girl pieces from flowy wrap tops to bucket hats and leopard slip skirts for up to 86% off.

Shop Ganni

Ganni Tiger Printed Puff Sleeve Mesh Wrap Top, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>Frye</h2><br>Now is a great time to stock up on quality leather goods from Frye. We found bags, belts, sandals, and other staples for up to 70% off.<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/brands/Frye" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frye" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Frye</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Frye</strong> Lucy Leather Tote Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Ffrye-lucy-leather-tote-bag%2F6064589" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Frye


Now is a great time to stock up on quality leather goods from Frye. We found bags, belts, sandals, and other staples for up to 70% off.

Shop Frye

Frye Lucy Leather Tote Bag, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Frye</strong> Cindy Wave Mule, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Ffrye-cindy-wave-mule%2F5502032" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Frye Cindy Wave Mule, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Frye</strong> Flat Leather Belt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fflat-leather-belt%2F6139509" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Frye Flat Leather Belt, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>Madewell</h2><br><br>Cardigans, layering t-shirts, and more Madewell classics are up to 75% off. (If nothing is speaking to you, we rounded up our <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-madewell-deals" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:own sale picks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">own sale picks</a> from retailer’s very own dot-com.)<br><br><em>Shop</em> <span><span><i><u><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/brands/madewell" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madewell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madewell</a></u></i></span></span><br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> Ashbury Mock Neck Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fmadewell-ashbury-mock-neck-sweater%2F5772925" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Madewell



Cardigans, layering t-shirts, and more Madewell classics are up to 75% off. (If nothing is speaking to you, we rounded up our own sale picks from retailer’s very own dot-com.)

Shop Madewell

Madewell Ashbury Mock Neck Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> Broadway Cardigan Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fmadewell-broadway-cardigan-sweater%2F5861218" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Madewell Broadway Cardigan Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> Wide Leg Crop Jeans, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fmadewell-wide-leg-crop-jeans-eastwick%2F5670357" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Madewell Wide Leg Crop Jeans, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> Open Front Patch Pocket Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fmadewell-open-front-patch-pocket-cardigan-regular-plus-size%2F6068714" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Madewell Open Front Patch Pocket Cardigan, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> Whisper V-Neck T-Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fmadewell-whisper-v-neck-t-shirt-regular-plus-size%2F6062224" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Madewell Whisper V-Neck T-Shirt, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>SPANX</h2><br>Shapewear, bras, tights, and a collection of SPANX's cult-favorite undergarments are up to 78% off. <br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/brands/SPANX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SPANX" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SPANX</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>SPANX</strong> Slimplicity High Waist Mid-Thigh Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fspanx-slimplicity-high-waist-mid-thigh-shorts%2Fn1996059" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

SPANX


Shapewear, bras, tights, and a collection of SPANX's cult-favorite undergarments are up to 78% off.

Shop SPANX

SPANX Slimplicity High Waist Mid-Thigh Shorts, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>SPANX</strong> High Waist Power Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fspanx-high-waist-power-shorts-regular-plus-size%2F6044446" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


SPANX High Waist Power Shorts, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>SPANX</strong> All The Way Sheers, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fspanx-all-the-way-sheers%2Fn796172" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


SPANX All The Way Sheers, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Frankies Bikinis Swimwear Is Even Cheekier On Sale

H&M's Summer-Dress Selection Is Up To 50% Off

Everlane's $25 Tube Top Is A Big '90s Summer Mood

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories