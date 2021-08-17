Cashmere Sweaters & More Fall Gems Are Up To 70% Off At Nordstrom Rack
Alexandra Polk
·6 min read
The beauty of Nordstrom Rack can also be one of its greatest pitfalls — the retailer’s inventory of discounted goods from a seemingly endless list of brands is so vast that it can wear out the most fervent of online shoppers. But, instead of succumbing to its bottomless pit of sale selections, we decided to embrace it. Employing the site’s savvy “Best Value” filter, we curated a hit-list of the most desirable deals on favorites from the likes of Everlane to Cole Haan and beyond.
Although lackadaisically perusing those IRL aisles or clicking hours away online is definitely its own form of retail therapy, sometimes scoring the best price on the best brand in one fell swoop is just what the shopping doctor ordered. We scoped out cashmere sweaters for up to 65% off, the perfect transitional jackets for up to 70% off, and other gems that deserve a top spot in your cart. Take a look ahead at all the must-have markdowns happening at Nordstrom Rack at any given moment — and pardon while we dive back in to search for more.
