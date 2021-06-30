Best brands doing same day delivery

(Unsplash)

You know how it goes: you have an event circled in red on your calendar, yet life/ news/ Netflix finds a way to thwart any good intentions to be organised as possible.

Whether it’s a birthday, wedding, trip away or any other Big Occasion coming up, there are dates that, despite being in the diary, simply slip the mind until, all of a sudden, the future becomes very present - and that’s when panic descends.

That’s where online shopping gallops in on a white horse and saves the day. You can find the perfect gift or last minute item in just a few clicks.

While finding what you need can be easy, delivery times are the final obstacle in saving your skin at the eleventh hour.

With cut-throat rivalry for online shoppers, more brands are going the literal extra mile by not only offering next day delivery, but same-day delivery too. Most common for urbanites and city-dwellers, you can order first thing in the morning and have it in your hands before the day is out. Magic.

The extremely convenient service means you can get on with tasks more important than running around like a headless chicken at the shops.

Just one more thing to thank the Internet for.

Same day delivery on... EVERYTHING

Amazon

Order by: midday

The retail giant has long been the go-to for next day delivery, but it’s been offering same day despatch in the Big Smoke for a while now. Not just London; Amazon has extended Same Day delivery services in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, and Leeds among other UK cities. If you’re signed up to Prime, free unlimited delivery is just one of the perks - and there’s no minimum order required either. Order by midday and you should have what you need in your hands before 10pm. Use the postcode tool to check if you can get same day delivery to your address.

Same day delivery on luxury brands

Net-A-Porter

Order by: 10am

The online fashion emporium delivers on high fashion in more ways than one. Londoners can enjoy same day service by 6pm on hundreds of luxe clothes, shoes, accessories and beauty as long as the order is through before 10am. Or, you can order before 2pm for same day delivery across the captial before 9pm. Both Premier Daytime and Premier Evening delivery services charge a £12 fee, but that's small change if you have a major fashion emergency to rectify with only hours to spare.

Matches Fashion

Order by: for orders placed between 6.30am and 8.30pm, Monday to Saturday and 9.30am and 7pm on Sundays.

Fashion in a flash is a dream come true over at Matches, which partners with Addison Lee to courier express deliveries to your desired London address in just 90 minutes, as long as it's in stock in the brand's distribution centre. They can even send it to your hotel for those enjoying a staycay in our fair city. This means that the latest drops from D&G, Celine, Gucci and Valentino are just over an hour away - dangerous for your bank balance, but undeniably useful in a fully-fledged style crisis.

Selfridges

Order by: midday

Whether you're in need of a finishing touch to a date-night outfit, need a fancy gift fast, or want something gourmet and delicious to take to a housewarming, Selfridges has your back with same day delivery for addresses inside London's orbital M25. Get your order in before midday, choose timed delivery, and expect a knock on the door from a DPD courier between 6pm to 10pm - you can pick a two-hour delivery slot to make things even easier. You can also order through Click & Collect if you have time to swing by the store before closing.

Same day delivery on food

Fortnum & Mason

Order by: ASAP

The royal warrant holder is the place to go to for luxury food that really cuts the mustard. While same day delivery is available, there are a few caveats worth noting: London addresses only, you need to give them plenty of time to organise, and items will be sent by delivery services with a minimum cost of £20.

Same day delivery florists

Appleyard Flowers

Order by: midday

Fresh flowers are the foolproof catch-all gift, perfect for all occasions, and almost all recipients (bar the most extreme of allergy sufferers). For luxury looking bouquets of seasonal loveliness, make Appleyard Flowers your go-to. Its location in the heart of the city means the team can get hand-tied stems (plus champagne and chocs if you fancy throwing in extras) to your preferred address on the same day if you complete your order before midday.

Missed the cut-off? Order by midnight for next day delivery.

Floom

Order by: 1pm

Forgotten mum’s birthday or your best mate’s first day at a new job? Look to florist Floom, who can send handcrafted blooms out with same day delivery in London. Floom uses a network of small, independent florists across the city, so you can find one closest to the delivery address as possible. Your loved one will receive lovely fresh flowers that won’t have time to wilt in transit.

As long as you order before 1pm, Floom vows your recipient will have the bouquet in their hands by 5pm - how’s that for petal power?

Interflora

Order by: 3pm

A florist that does more than bountiful blooms, Interflora also offers luxury gifts as part of its same day delivery service. Shop from Belgian chocolate bundles, to Champagne gift sets and sparkling rose wine. If you complete your order before 3pm, you can get same day drop off (excluding Sundays).

FLOWERBX

Order by: 1pm

Perfect peonies, classic English roses and cheerful celebrations of carnations are all within reach on same day delivery at luxury florists FLOWERBX. The brand cherry picks the best stems from over 300 seasonal varieties directly from the grower so that your flowers stay fresher and in bloom for longer. Order before 1pm for same day delivery in London made via a fleet of refrigerated vans.

Flowerstation

Order by: 6pm

Need horticulture in a hurry? Flowerstation rescues the forgetful with a same day delivery service on selected bunches. Place your order by 6pm and they’ll handle the rest. The company also does celebration balloons and potted plants if you’re looking for something in addition to or instead of your chosen flowers.

Edible Blooms

Order by: midday

For speedy sweet hampers, head over to Edible Blooms where you can get fresh fruit bouquets and donut bouquets delivered to most London postcodes. An extra charge of £11.95 applies but if you're in need of a gift, stat, these guys will be able to help. Expect your delivery to be made before 5pm in most cases.

Same day alcohol delivery

Shop Cuvee

Order by: 8pm

Born from the fires of lockdown, this online liquor store is a brilliant port of call for everything from natural wine and mezcal to pre-mixed cocktails for your next BBQ. The owners, longtime friends, are on hand to quench the thirst of north and east Londoners through a fleet of bicycle couriers which will deliver same day if you order before 8pm.

There’s also deli items (think Neal’s Yard Dairy, posh crisps and fat tins of anchovy-stuffed olives) to stem your hangover. Not only will you receive speedy service, but first timers can bag 10 per cent off their initial order too.

Prepping for a party, or just want to stock up (nothing more dispiriting than an empty drinks cabinet)? The Survival Pack’s got you (£120).

