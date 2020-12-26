Best Boxing Day clothing and beauty sales: Offers from Zara, Next, and more

From Lookfantastic to Net-A-Porter, there’s plenty of exciting offers here (The Independent)

One of the biggest shopping events in the calendar, the Boxing Day sales, is finally here and it’s the final chance to grab a bargain in 2020.

Now that we’re all royally stuffed with turkey, Christmas pud and wine, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a lazy day on the sofa, while snapping up some great discounts.

The perfect opportunity to bag a deal before before the New Year rings in, the Boxing Day sales are notoriously big, with previous years seeing hundreds of eager shoppers queuing outside stores from the early hours. But this year, things look a little different.

While online shopping has been on the rise for some time, the coronavirus pandemic has seen it boom, with more of us choosing to stay home and avoid large crowds.

The good news is that, whether you’re planning to shop safely in-person, or from the comfort of your own home, there are plenty of great deals to be had, particularly when it comes to fashion and beauty.

Fashion favourite brands like Zara and Arket have started things off with a bang, while luxury e-tailers, such as Selfridges, are making it easy for you to invest in a designer winter coat for the chilly season.

Similarly, Lookfantastic and Superdrug have joined in on the shopping bonanza. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your beauty routine or try a new brand, or desperately need to replace your favourite mascara, now is the time.

This year’s shops are offering more bargains than ever before and, to save you from incessant scrolling, we're doing the hard work for you by rounding up the very best fashion and beauty deals here.

But that’s not all, we’re also handpicking the unmissable offers at big-name retailers such as John Lewis & Partners, Curry’s PC World and Argos and covering them in our main guide to the best deals. As well as a round-up of Amazon’s best deals and the top discounts across tech, all of which we’re updating throughout the shopping event.

Best Boxing Day clothes and beauty deals

Ganni seersucker-check wrap-over cotton-blend mini dress: Was £195, now £95, Selfridges

Selfridges

There’s £100 to be saved on this mini dress that will make a stylish addition to your winter wardrobe when worn with tights, chunky boots and a warm coat. The wrap-over panel and tie fastening will allow you to adjust the fit to exactly how you like, while the puffed sleeves add a fun bit of volume.

Buy now

Urban Decay naked 3 palette and setting spray bundle: Was £69, now £55.20, Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic

Two of Urban Decay’s most popular products are available in a bundle that’s any make-up lover's dream. The naked 3 palette has 12 rose-hued shades in matte, pearl and metallic finishes that will enable you to go big and bold, or as soft and neutral, as you like. Next to that, you’ll find the instantly recognisable setting spray that will keep your make-up looking flawless and securely in place for hours. Once on, your products aren't going anywhere.

But don’t just take our word for it, in our review where we put the product head to head with the Charlotte Tilbury setting spray, its staying power impressed our tester too. “Unsurprisingly, my make-up didn’t smudge in my lower-activity days, but it also held up exceptionally well under my mask and while cooking,” they said.

Buy now

Arket V-neck knitted alpaca top: Was £69, now £41, Arket

Arket

You’ll have likely seen the sweetheart neckline cut everywhere this year, making this top bang on trend. Made from a blend of alpaca (40 per cent) and wool (22 per cent), we suspect it will keep you warm when the winter weather really starts to bite. Plus with 40 per cent off, this is a no brainer.

Buy now

Becca spark the light best sellers kit: Was £26, now £15.60, Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic

Beauty retailer Lookfantastic has slashed prices across its big-name brands, and this set contains three of Becca’s bestsellers for the lips and face. Prime your base for foundation with the backlight priming filter, add a touch of shine and radiance with the ignite highlighter and add some colour to your lips with the ultimate lipstick love in orchid. With a whopping 50 per cent off, this is a fantastic saving.

Buy now

Calvin Klein CK One recycled polyester-blend bra: Was £30, now £20, Selfridges

Selfridges

It’s safe to say for many that being in lockdown has meant ditching a bra in favour of oversized T-shirts and loungewear. This design is perfect if you want support without the underwire, and is made from recycled ocean plastics. Easy to slip on and off without the need for fastenings, it's the classic Calvin Klein style loved since the Nineties.

Buy now

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation Stick: Was £32, now £25.60, Boots

Boots

In our review of this, we loved the buildable formula that could be layered for a flawless, full-coverage look or applied lightly for a sheer glow. Available in 39 shades, it’s housed in a square push-up stick containing 12.5g of product, more than many on the market. “The texture is noticeably creamier, which meant blending was a speedy process with a damp sponge, a brush or fingers,” said our reviewer, who added: “It’s buildable too, we added two layers without any cakiness on areas that needed more coverage, especially on the nose to diminish redness and spots dotted on our chin.”

Buy now

Threadbare longline puffer coat: Was £65, now £42, Asos

Asos

Coming in a wearable sage green, this longline coat is perfect for the colder months, and a good option for tapping into the puffer coat trend while not blowing the bank. With a fixed hood, zip fastening, side pockets and longer cut, stay warm in style this winter. Reduced down to £42, make sure you snap this one up fast.

Buy now

Fila Trent overhead hoodie: Was £55, now £25, JD Sports

JD Sports

There are big savings to be enjoyed across JD Sports this Boxing Day, including 55 per cent off this statement Fila hoodie. The navy, white and black throwback style jumper with Fila’s signature branding across the chest is made from 100 per cent soft cotton fleece with a classic overhead style and adjustable hood for extra coverage – the perfect layering item as the months get colder. Exclusive to JD, save £30 on this classic athleisure item.

Buy now

Face Halo original reusable makeup remover, pack of three: Was £16.50, now £13, Face Halo

Face Halo

Looking to make more sustainable swaps in 2021? Turn to these reusable make-up remover pads that we previously reviewed in our round-up of best plastic-free beauty products. According to the brand, each one is reusable up to 200 washes and replaces up to 500 single-use make-up wipes. Simply run it under warm water and wipe off your cosmetics, no product needed.

Buy now

Truffle collection chunky zip front boots: Was £43, now £28

Asos

Embrace the chunky boot trend and snap up a pair of these zip-front ankle boots in black from Asos this Boxing Day. With a zip fastening, round toe, chunky sole and textured tread, stomp into the new year in style. Don’t miss out on more than 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Clarins double serum 50ml collection: Was £78, now £58.50, Boots

Boots

Clarins is well known for its generous gift sets during the festive season and this kit is no exception. It contains a full-size bottle of its bestselling anti-ageing serum, a travel-size version, a skin brightening beauty flash balm and a tinted lip shimmer. It’s a fantastic deal, as to buy the same size serum alone would cost £78, but in this set you get two deluxe treats and a red and white canvas bag to store it all in.

Buy now

Nike React element 55 women’s trainers: Was £115, now £75

JD Sports

Upgrade your trainers for 2021 and don’t miss out on more than 35 per cent off these Nike women's runners. Coming in black, pink, red or purple, the trainers feature a lightweight foam midsole that uses the brands “react tech” for long-lasting cushioning. The lightweight shoes are branded with Nike's signature tick branding.

Buy now

Nars afterglow lip balm: Was £23, now £18.40, Boots

Boots

As face coverings are set to remain a part of everyday life, ditch the bright lipsticks in favour of a tinted balm that will hydrate chapped lips, add a wash of colour and won’t stain your mask. This one from Nars not only has the most beautiful packaging, but contains an antioxidant-rich formula with a hint of gold pearls for a radiant, sheer finish that promises to be long lasting too.

Buy now

& Other Stories wide puff sleeve jacquard mini dress: Was £85, now £59, & Other Stories

& Other Stories

There’s no denying that a little black dress is a wardrobe essential. The puff sleeves and tiered silhouette mean that this gives us real Cecilie Bahnsen vibes. We’d wear with these square toe leather boots (was £135, now £95, & Other Stories) and tights. Start the New Year right and snap this up now while it has 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum: Was £72, now £54, Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic

This line-erasing formula featured in our round-up of the best retinol products, with our reviewer saying that “to guarantee maximum potency (many ingredients degrade from exposure to air and/or sunlight), Elizabeth Arden’s retinol comes in individual, biodegradable capsules that you tear into for each use”. They added that “the formula is thick and velvety with excellent slip, and that skin felt immediately plumper after use”. With such rave reviews, we’d suggest snapping this up now, while it’s 25 per cent off.

Buy now

Diane von Furstenberg Michele graphic-print silk jumpsuit: Was £770, now £450, Selfridges

Selfridges

This 100 per cent silk jumpsuit currently has more than £300 off, so snap it up now and don’t miss out on a mega bargain. While it’s a great workwear piece for when we eventually return to the office, we’ll also be wearing it with our favourite coat and trainers for a more casual feel. The all-over geometric print gives it a modern edge, while the wide leg is a nod to the Seventies.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen marine cream: Was £87, now £65.25, lookfantastic

Elemis

One of Elemis’s best-known products, this cream has earned multiple awards for its hardworking formula that tackles the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. We loved it in our guide to the best anti-ageing day creams for its lightweight feel that didn’t leave skin greasy. It smoothes, hydrates and firms thanks to a cocktail of marine and plant actives, and well worth the splurge. “If we’ve over-tested other beauty products and our skin is having a meltdown, a few days of using this genius formula and our complexion is back to normal,” said our reviewer.

Buy now

Arket heavyweight linen overshirt: Was £135, now £95, Arket

Arket

Unreliable weather can make it hard to decide what to wear, but an overshirt is a wardrobe staple all year round. Made from 100 per cent linen, it’s been designed to have a straight, boxy fit. If you’re interested in other great options, read our review of the best men’s overshirts, with our tried and tested favourites from the likes of Stone Island and C.P Company.

Buy now

Foreo UFO 2: Was £249, now £200, Foreo

Foreo

Skincare fanatic or not, you’ll know how expensive beauty tech often is, meaning the Boxing Day sale is the perfect time to snap up the items you’ve been lusting after for a while. Case in point is this Foreo UFO 2 masking tool, which currently has 20 per cent off and featured in our review of the best face tools.

Our tester praised it for the fact it “essentially gives you a 20-minute spa treatment in just 90 seconds”. “It provides 10,000 pulsations per minute to ensure the product is absorbed deep into the skin, while also mimicking the effect of a soothing facial, ironing out muscle tension along the face and jawline and reducing puffiness”.

If that’s not enough, she said you can also "switch from thermotherapy (warm) to cryotherapy (cold), or flit between brightening green light and collagen-boosting red light”. And there’s an app that comes “pre-loaded with guided routines to help you tackle your biggest skin concerns”.

Buy now

New Look blue check square next smock midi dress: Was £32.99, now £13, New Look

New Look

If you didn’t give your spring and summer wardrobe an update this year, prepare for 2021 with this checked midi dress and save a whopping 60 per cent. We love everything about it – from the square neckline and puff sleeves to the tiered hem.

Buy now

Hourglass ambient lighting edit mini sculpture unlocked palette: Was £57, now £40, Space NK

Space NK

Sculpt cheekbones and add a radiant glow with this palette that features a highlighter, blush, bronzer and illuminating powder. Each shade is vegan friendly and cruelty free too, housed in luxurious gold packaging that’s compact and portable. Use a fluffy make-up brush to apply to the skin for a flawless, luminous finish.

Buy now

Zara checked trench coat: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Zara

Zara

This took the top spot in our review of the best men’s winter coats, with our tester noting that it’s a smart and affordable option for anyone who’s looking for something more formal. “There’s a real classic feel to this long, checked jacket in subtle, neutral tones. Slip it over a suit or layer it up above a baggy pair of light-coloured corduroy trousers for a more casual look,” they added. At just £69.99, this is a real steal for an item that will see you through many years to come.

Buy now

La Roche-Posay HyaluB5 Hyaluronic Acid Serum: Was £38, now £28.50, Boots

Boots

Winter weather can wreak havoc on the skin, with blustery winds combined with central heating leaving it dehydrated and in desperate need of moisture. This hyaluronic acid serum from sensitive skin experts, La Roche-Posay, will combat this, improving elasticity, suppleness and hydration, giving you a plump, healthier-looking complexion. A must-have in your skincare routine, apply to a clean face before your moisturiser, twice a day.

Buy now

Cecilie Bahnsen Marie puffed-sleeve cotton top: Was £525, now £275, Selfridges

Selfridges

Known for its voluminous dresses, Copenhagen-based label Cecile Bahnsen has created the perfect top to instantly elevate an outfit. With long puff sleeves, a peplum hem and scalloped trim at the shoulders and waist, it’s a playful piece that would look fabulous with a statement gold necklace.

Buy now

Bobbi Brown high barre eyeshadow palette: Was £49.50, now £33.20, lookfantastic

lookfantastic

There’s more than £16 to be saved on this palette which features neutral shades for everyday looks alongside glittering golds, bold burgundy and pigmented shimmer for added glam. With a versatile selection of 12 shades, you’ll get lots of use out of this and the formulas promise to be seamless to blend and long lasting.

Buy now

& Other Stories belted shirt mini dress: Was £75, now £50, & Other Stories

& Other Stories

Thinking ahead to summer? This belted shirt mini dress is currently more than 30 per cent off and is the perfect ensemble to get you excited for Pimms in the park. Made from a cotton (50 per cent) and modal (50 per cent) blend, we suspect this will be kind to the skin too.

Buy now

Vichy Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Booster: Was £25, now £18.75, lookfantastic

Vichy

If the winter weather and central heating has wreaked havoc on your complexion, leaving you with dull and dehydrated skin, add this hyaluronic acid serum into your skincare routine. The gel based formula claims to be fast-absorbing and make skin glow, while protecting it from pollution and environmental aggressors and being the perfect base for your make-up application.

Buy now

New Look black borg shell pocket jacket: Was £39.99, now £16, New Look

New Look

Upgrade your layering options with this borg jacket that’s likely to see you through many cold months to come. With a whopping 60 per cent off, it’s the perfect time to make sure your outerwear is on point, plus, if you’re looking for an alternative to a black jacket, this one also comes in cream.

Buy now

Ren clean skincare atlantic kelp hand duo: Was £24, now £12, Space NK

Space NK

With regular handwashing is more important than ever during a global pandemic, make it an indulgent affair with this vegan handwash and lotion pair by eco-friendly beauty brand Ren. Enriched with shea butter, geranium oil, atlantic kelp and magnesium, they could prove a godsend if your hands are feeling dry. The packaging is also 100 per cent recyclable, with the boxes printed using vegetable ink.

Buy now

Zara contrasting knit cardigan: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara

Zara

Featuring in our review of the best women’s cardigans, this item got rave reviews, with our tester noting “the velvet trims and lapels will add another dimension to your outfit”, before adding: “What better way to cheer up a grey winter’s day than by wearing pink?”

Buy now

Bobbi Brown luxe encore eye shadow palette: Was £48, now £33.50, Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown

With face masks mandatory, draw attention to your eyes with this palette – now with a whopping 30 per cent off. Included are four pink and ruby-toned shadows. According to the brand, the formula glides on to provide a creamy, crease-proof colour.

What’s more, if you spend more than £50 you’ll receive two minis of your choice, and if you splash more than £70, you’ll get a complimentary full-size burnished bronze eyeshadow palette.

Buy now

Ganni heart-print wrap crepe top: Was £145, now £75, Selfridges

Selfridges

This wrap top is ideal for bigger busts and has a sweetheart print that’s dainty but not so bold that it’ll be hard to match with other pieces in your closet. It’s also a smart but comfortable-looking option to wear with pyjama bottoms for work Zoom calls. With £70 off too, it’s well worth adding to your basket.

Buy now

KVD Vegan Beauty Lock It Edge Foundation Brush #10: Was £26, now £20.80, Boots

Boots

This tool earned a spot in our review of the best vegan make-up brushes, which our tester loved for its contoured design. "The sculpted shapes are tapered to a slight wave which follows the contour of your cheekbones, under the eye and along the jawline, meaning you can reach every single spot of skin with ease and ensure your base products are always beautifully blended,” they said.

Buy now

Oral-B genius 8000 electric toothbrush: Was £279.99, now £69.99, Amazon

Amazon

With five brushing modes, including pro clean, whitening, gum care and sensitive, there’s no doubt that you’ll be able to find the best setting for your teeth with this electric toothbrush. While we can’t testify for this exact model, the Oral B genius 2000 did feature in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes. Our tester was impressed with the accuracy of the accompanying app – also included with the genius 8000 model – that identified which teeth had been neglected. At 75 per cent off, we doubt you’ll find a better electric toothbrush deal.

Buy now

