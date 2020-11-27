Best Boots Black Friday deals 2020: Offers on Huda, Urban Decay products and more
Black Friday - the sales event we’ve been waiting for all year is finally here.
Despite the craziness of 2020, we’ve been informed by retailers everywhere that it’s going to bigger and better than ever before - and Boots is the place to be.
During its Christmas showcase, the health and beauty retailer unveiled its Covid precautions for keeping customers safe during the sales extravaganza.
While videos of customers fighting it out for the greatest deals were some of the most widely reported of years gone by, safe distancing regulations mean that this year will be a lot tamer. In order to achieve this, the Boots is offering an entire month of savings. Yes you read that right.
Boots is offering purse-friendly discounts across its range of skincare, makeup and health essentials.
There is more half price, under £5 and under £10 gifts than ever before as well as 50 per cent off big names like Clinique, Fenty Beauty, Remington and Babyliss. Shop 20 per cent off fragrance from Givenchy and Giorgio Armani.
Been eyeing that new electric toothbrush, that at-home IPL machine or just the latest new eau de parfum? Now is the time to take the plunge and invest in great beauty buys for less at Boots. Christmas is not cancelled and there’s no better time to tick off your gifting to-buy lists.
We will be gathering the best deals here so stay tuned to find out more.
Head straight to the Boots Black Friday sale here or see our pick of the best deals below.
Best Boots Black Friday makeup deals
With the latest and greatest brands launching all the time, Boots has one of the best selections of makeup on the market with brands like Fenty Beauty, Huda, YSL and Laura Mercier.
50 per cent off Fenty Beauty (including Match Stix Matte Skinsticks, Mattemoiselle Lipsticks and Killawatt Highlighters)
Huda Beauty Gemstone Obsessions Eye Kit - worth: £47, now: £28
Benefit Cheekleaders Bronze Squad – Highlight and Contour Palette – was: £52, now: £31.20
YSL Touche Eclat Illuminating Pen - was: £27, now: £17
XX Revolution Live To Exxcess Palette - was: £60, now: £29
Huda Beauty Mini Coral Palette and Life Liner - worth £47, now: £28
Best Boots Black Friday Skincare deals
From its hugely in-house brand No7, to the likes of Clinique and Clarins, Boots is a hub for skincare goodies with impressive reductions this Black Friday.
Clinique Fresh Face Forward Gift Set was: £85, now: £42
Estée Lauder the Night Is Yours Gift Set – was: £90, now: £45
Origins Most Loved Black Friday Gift Set – was: £121, now: £55
Liz Earle Daily Revival Collection – was: £68, now: £40
Dove Nourishing Secrets Nourishing Rituals Beauty Bag and Puff Gift Set – was: £7.50, now: £3.75
Soap & Glory Scent from Around the World Collection Christmas Gift Set – was: £42, now: £20
Champneys Ultimate Indulgent Pamper Set – was: £50, now: £24
Sanctuary Spa Celebration Hamper - was: £40, now: £19.50
Jack Wills Men’s Gym Bag Gift Set - was: £45, now: £22
Best Boots Black Friday fragrance deals
Looking for your new signature scent or a gift for the fragrance addict in your life? Boots has got you covered.
YSL Y Mens Eau de Toilette 60ml – was: £55, now: £27.50
Diesel Only The Brave Mens Eau de Toilette 50ml – was: £49.50, now: £24.75
Issey Miyake Nuit d'Issey Eau de Toilette 75ml – was: £49, now: £24.50
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Forever Eau de Parfum 50ml – was: £69, now: £38
Kenzo Flower by Kenzo Eau de Toilette 50ml – was: £56, now: £28
Emporio Armani He Eau de Toilette 50ml - was: £49, now: £23.50
Shop all the Boots Black Friday fragrance deals here
Best Boots Black Friday tools deals
There’s no better time to upgrade your beauty tech with huge reduction on brands like Remington and Babyliss.
Remington Foil Shaver MS5120 – was: £99.99, now: £39.99
Remington Curl & Straight Confidence 2 in 1 Hair Straightener – was: £119.99, now: £49.99
Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL - was: £600, now £294.99
Oral B iO7™ Electric Toothbrush White Alabaster Designed by Braun - was: £400, now: £150
BaByliss Midnight Luxe Straightener - was: £59.99, now: £25
Philips Series 5000 Wet and Dry Men's Electric Shaver S5530/06 with Turbo+ mode - was: £170, now: £74
