Best books to gift for the literary person in your life

A bookshelf has become far more than simply a storage facility.

While we would once carelessly pile books on a shelf, the process has become meticulously planned - organised by colour, theme or our own special way - and interspersed with potted plants or family photos for a picture perfect appearance.

Decorating a bookshelf is an art: it can transform a space and work as a décor statement. The choice in hardbacks can also tell you a lot about a person - so much so that I was once asked on a date if I had a picture of my collection so he could decide whether we would be romantically compatible (safe to say the answer was unsurprisingly no after that).

Even with technological advancements and the likes of Kindles changing the reading game, there is still nothing like holding a hard copy in your hands and so their gifting appeal has not wavered. Ernst Hemingway once said “there is no friend as loyal as a book”, and despite them being small and relatively inexpensive, a thoughtful book can be a lovely present to receive.

Whether it’s the latest thriller or the perfect cookbook for a budding chef, a literary addition to elevate their shelves will go a long way.

We’ve rounded up a great mix of special edition books including coffee table books, new collections and literary subscriptions, so now you have no excuse not to treat yourshelf (sorry, not sorry).

The Amazing Spider-Man: 1 (Penguin Classics Marvel Collection)

Best for: superhero fanatics

Fans of Marvel will be excited to hear that for the first time ever, some of the most loved superhero comics will now be published by Penguin Classics. The three-book series features The Amazing Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain America. They are available in both the iconic black spine paperback and as a collectible hardcover with gold foil stamping and special artwork in the endpapers.

The Amazing Spider-Man particularly is a true collectors item and contains 12 stories published between 1962 and 1964. It also includes a foreword by American author Jason Reynolds and scholarly introductions on the transformative impact of Marvel comics on the fantasy genre.

Great Escapes Greece The Hotel Book

Best for: Interior designers

Travelling the world is an amazing experience; the only thing better is travelling in style and The Great Escapes series helps you do just that. The transportive books cover all major continents as well as locations such as Greece and The Alps. These are an absolute must-have for those that are looking for a luxe place to stay.

Featuring beautiful photographs of hotels, resorts, lodges and guest houses, these books make a brilliant addition to any coffee table and will fill you with ideas for your next getaway - and after flicking through, you might just want to redecorate your own home. There are also literature suggestions alongside the hotels allowing you to learn more about the history, culture and landscape of the destination.

Highlights include The Great Escapes: Greece which is a comprehensive guide of accommodation on the mainland as well as picturesque islands, many of which are yet to be discovered by mass tourism.

Jane Austen: The Complete Works: Classics Hardcover Boxed Set (Penguin Clothbound Classics)

Best for: Jane Austen fans

It is a truth universally acknowledged that few novelists have portrayed the lives of middle class 18th century women with such wit and vivaciousness as Jane Austen. This beautiful collection from Penguin Clothbound Classics celebrates Austen’s most loved novels and features titles such as Pride and Prejudice, Mansfield Park and Emma.

Each book is carefully designed featuring bright colours and a design that pays homage to the plotline of the story. Overall there are 93 clothbound classic books and other sets include The Bronte Sisters and the works of Thomas Hardy.

Little People, BIG DREAMS: Treasury: 50 Stories from Brilliant Dreamers

Best for: Curious little minds

From the well known Little People, Big Dreams series, the people who create educational and beautifully illustrated books on the lives of outstanding people, comes this lovely gift anthology. The book is divided by profession and profiles 50 inspiring dreamers from all walks of life including artists, sporting legends and writers.

Each story in the book is rewritten to be appropriate for a slightly older audience - seven years and up - with best-loved figures such as Frida Kahlo, David Attenborough and Malala Yousafzai. Young curious minds can learn more about fascinating historical figures both past and present.

Wild Places: An Inspired Traveller’s Guide

Best for: Outdoor lovers

The Inspired Traveller’s Guide features six books from travel journalist Sarah Baxter that explores some of the most amazing destinations around the world. These pocket sized books, perfect for carrying around as you travel, include titles such as Spiritual Places, Literary Places and Artistic Places.

Having spent the best part of two years indoors and unable to travel, we love the latest book in the collection: Wild Places. Featuring 25 awe inspiring natural wonders, this book will take you on a journey from locations close to home such as Strumble Head in Wales all the way to ones of the other side of the world like the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador.

Famous Five 21 Books Box Set by Enid Blyton

Best for: A tale of adventure

For generations Enid Blyton has instilled a sense of adventure into the minds of children and she continues to be just as popular today as she was in 1942 when the Famous Five book was first published.

With 21 stories of the quintet, this box set is perfect for tweens and will transport them to a world of both innocence and mystery as they follow Julian, Dick, Anne, George and their treasured dog, Timmy.

The Adventures of Tintin by Hergé: Compact Edition 8 Books Box Set

Best for: Comic loving kids

What better way to encourage children to get reading than by allowing them to delve deep into the world of one of the most popular comic series in the world. The epic adventures of Tintin and his dog Snowy will take children on a mystery that traverses the world as they go in pursuit of truth and justice.

These compact hardback books are just as lovely on the inside as they are on the outside. Featuring all eight volumes of Tintin, this set includes everything from his earliest adventures in the USA and Russia to the unfinished stories of Tintin and Alph-Art, published posthumously in 1986. We recommend these books for children aged seven and above.

The Lord of the Rings 4 Books Collection Box Set

Best for: Collector’s items

Created for the Diamond Anniversary of the much loved Lord of the Rings series, this hardback box set celebrates 60 years since the publication of The Fellowship of the Ring and features Tolkein’s unused original dust-jacket design from the 1950s.

The set includes a special The Lord of the Rings: A Reader’s Companion - a unique guide which enhances the enjoyment of the reader and helps them further understand one of the 20th century’s most influential books. All the books are fully updated since the restored versions - with 400 corrections and the original fold-out sheet maps - were published in 2005.

At such a great price, these books make the perfect gift for both a Lord of the Rings lover and someone taking on the series for the first time.

Green Ideas Slipcase

Best for: Big ideas made simple

This collection of short stories presents some of the most forward thinking ideas that have, and continue to, define the environmental movement. With everything ranging from art to economics to gardening, these books put their own spin on activism and explain our place in nature.

Featuring tales from Greta Thunberg and Naomi Klein, these 20 books are beautifully designed and can be bought together in a box set or individually.

Black Britain, Writing Back: Curated by Bernardine Evaristo

Best for: Untold stories and perspectives

Compiled by award winning author Bernadine Evaristo, these six novels aim to present fresh and new perspectives on being black in Britain. These colourful books, adorned with the iconic black Penguin spine, seek to correct the historic bias in publishing and share untold and overlooked stories. The introductions by Evaristo are powerful, witty and insightful, making them just as enjoyable to read as the books themselves.

We particularly enjoyed “The Fat Lady Sings”, a story of two black women navigating the mental health system in 1990s London and battling against the institutionalised inequality of the services.

Winnie the Pooh Complete Collection 30 Books Box Set

Best for: Child’s nursery must have

This unique gift is an absolute must have for a child’s nursery or bedroom and will instantly brighten up a bookshelf with the iconic Winnie The Pooh illustrations. The 30 hardback books come in their own slips and look just as great out of the well designed, sturdy box as they do inside it.

These are suitable for all ages and the simple language, beautiful drawings and bright colours make these books a delight for children and parents alike. They are also great stories for children to read themselves.

India by John Keay

Best for: History enthusiasts

If there was ever a comprehensive guide on India’s extraordinary 5000 year history, then this would be it. One of the most authoritative historians on the region, John Keay, presents this set of two books complete with multiple illustrations, maps and diagrams.

The brightly designed hardback books come in their own beautiful slip and would look lovely on a bookshelf or a coffee table. The inside of the books are just as beautiful and the 96 pages of colour plates completely bring the story of such an amazing country to life.

The Book Gift Box

Best for: An original gift for a bookworm

Aptly named ‘Don’t Buy Her Flowers’, this company is all about creating original gifts for that special someone and The Book Gift Box is perfect for any literary lover. The box can be completely customised for the recipient and includes your choice of book, drink (both alcoholic and non alcoholic), various flavoured crisps and delicious giant chocolate buttons.

Alongside a vast array of food options, the choice of books are varied and includes everything from books for new mothers and easy reads to cult classics, meaning there’s something for everyone.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Best for: Cult-classic retold

First published in 1986, The Handmaid’s Tale has earned its place at the heart of dystopian fiction and has captured the mind of millions both in its form as a book and through the award winning television series.

The story follows a Handmaid, Offred, who serves the Republic of Gilead (formerly the USA) in her role as a child bearer for her Commander and infertile wife. As she serves Gilead, she is reminded of her former life, and so begins her quest to be reunited with her husband and child. This beautiful book is designed by Anna and Elena Balbusso, internationally recognised Italian artists and features six full pages of illustrations throughout the story which bring it to life.

The Christie Affair Bundle

Best for: Murder mystery lovers

For many of us bookworms, there are few better feelings than settling down with a great book in one hand and a delicious cocktail in the other and The Christie Affair bundle provides just that. Nina De Gramont’s latest book, The Christie Affair, is an enjoyable read and imagines what happened during Agatha Christie’s famous disappearance in 1926.

Coupled with a Silent Pool bottle of gin and a recipe card on how to make the classic cocktail Bee’s Knees, this lovely set will transport you back to the 1920s. This bundle makes the perfect gift for all Christie lovers and the beautifully designed gift message card is the cherry on top.

