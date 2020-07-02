The Best Bluetooth Headphones for the Home Office

Click here to read the full article.

The way we work — and where — has changed dramatically over the last few months thanks to the coronavirus. But no matter if you’re still heading into your office, working from home or maybe a combination of the two, one thing is for sure: You still need a pair of the best Bluetooth headphones. That’s because they’ll stay connected to your phone, computer or any device wherever you are, and the sound is better than ever.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The best Bluetooth headphones have anywhere from eight to 20 hours of wireless play time and easily connect with most devices. There are a range of headphone styles out there, from traditional headphones with ear cushions for extra comfort to wireless buds. Since they’ll go with you anywhere, they aren’t limited to work. They’re also ideal for working out or taking a stroll. To help you find the best pair for your job and beyond, we’ve rounded up the best Bluetooth headphones, chosen for their sound quality, noise reduction powers and battery life. Listen up!

1. Cowin E7 Pro Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Noise cancelling is one of the great technology gifts of all time. Ideal for at the office to drown out noisy co-workers — or your family if you have a WFH situation — noise cancelling is a must to block out distractions and keep you focused. They’re also perfect for quieting din on a plane or train, or wherever your travels take you. These come in seven colors, so you can opt for a crisp white or neon green to ensure you won’t misplace them. These deliver crisp sound with a deep bass, plus have soft ear cushions and swiveling earcups to keep you comfy. The built-in microphone makes hands-free calls a cinch. $79.99, amazon.com

2. Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700

The splurge is worth it on one of the best Bluetooth headphones out there. With Alexa built into the device, you can talk to Alexa through the headphones and get the voice assistant to play your music, share the weather or whatever you need with the push of a button or a wakeup word. They boast great noise cancelling power with 11 levels, pristine sound and strong voice pickup. The wireless battery life lasts for up to 20 hours. $379.00, amazon.com

Story continues

3. Boltune Bluetooth Headphones

If you’re a walker and a talker, you’ll want a lightweight option made for on-the-go. They offer 16 hours of continuous play and just five minutes of charge delivers two hours of usage. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you won’t have to worry about interruptions and the noise isolation keeps you focused. They’re also sweat- and water-resistant, which is why these are also ideal for working up a sweat. To ensure a great ergonomic fit, they come with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of ear hooks. $25.99, amazon.com

4. Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

For those who wear their headphones all day long, this pair will go the distance with you in comfort. They have memory foam cushions covered in leather around the ears, breathable mesh and multi-angle rotation. For incredible sound, there are four microphones to pick up every sound and improve ambient-noise cancelation, an internal feedback microphone and external feedforward microphone. They deliver up to 40 hours of non-stop play time and have exclusive BassUp technology. $59.99, amazon.com

5. Mpow Flame2 Bluetooth Headphones

Minimalists will want to snatch up these compact headphones. While they’re small in size, they’re not in sound. The ear buds, which come in four sizes, boast HD stereo sound and have the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Delivering up to 12 hours of play time, it only takes two hours to fully charge them, and you’ll always know how much juice you have left since you can check the battery level on your phone. The noise cancelling mics filter out background noise, plus the slanting design is ergonomic to ensure extra comfort. Great for the gym, they’re sweatproof and waterproof. $23.99, amazon.com

6. iJoy Matte Finish Premium Rechargeable Wireless Headphones

Those on a budget will certainly get their money’s worth with this price-conscious pick. These have all the essentials you need, including deep bass, a built-in mic for calls, extended range and they’re rechargeable. The five-button control has everything at your fingertips. The foldable design is super portable and the ear cups are designed to isolate audio and block out noise. Plus, there’s a micro SD card plug-in and built-in radio receiver. $19.99, amazon.com

7. TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds

Earbud types will need this set in their arsenal. It comes with a wireless charging case to make your life a little easier, and the case is even compatible with wireless charging. The wireless earbuds have a built-in mic, and they’re so lightweight that you might forget they’re even there. Resistant to sweat, water and rain, they’re great for exercising. Clear HiFi stereo sound ensures you won’t miss a beat. $39.99, amazon.com

8. Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones

The bold flash of red is as bright as the sound on these Bluetooth headphones. They come in eight shades total to dress up your office or wherever you’d like to take them. In Bluetooth mode they’ll last for 20 hours and have a built-in mic, though they also come with a wire for infinite play time. And with the memory ear cushion, it’ll feel like you can wear them that long! $29.99, amazon.com

Variety editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.