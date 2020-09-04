Best Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.
Blue light glare from staring at your electronics all day might not necessarily be permanently damaging to your eyes — according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, it’s really only UVA or UVB radiation that does that, and neither of those are emitted by computer screens — but long hours of staring at your computer screen definitely does contribute to eye strain.
There’s even more strain on your eyes now, too, considering that social activities also include Zooms and Google Hangouts. Blue light glasses, while not a protection against UV rays, are certainly one way to help combat eye strain (also useful: taking breaks, using artificial tears, and generally trying to reduce your smartphone usage — a tough challenge, we know). The eyewear acts as a filter for the blue light that computer and phone screens emit, which is brighter than other types of light. And when you help ease that strain during your workday, your eyes are much better primed to enjoy the crisp colors on your 4K TV at night.
Blue light glasses come in plenty of shapes and colors and price points, so finding a style you like is as easy as choosing a budget. Most cost between $15-$60, far less than a pair of prescription glasses. Of course, there are also plenty of higher-end options available that can also be customized with your regular vision prescription.
If you’re thinking of investing in a new pair, the list below includes a variety of popular frames available online at many different price points, and with many different features so you can choose the pair that’s right for you.
TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Price: $16.99
Amazon’s bestselling style are this square pair, with nine different color options for the super-light frame. Though lightweight, they’re made with sturdy metal hinges and have both “abrasion resistance” and “low-friction coefficient,” whatever that means. Try a three-pack for $19.99.
Hardwire by Quay Australia
Price $55
These stylish square frames from Australian company Quay come in 15 different colors of frame, as well as a mini version for those with smaller faces. It’s the company’s bestselling blue light style, and can be customized with your prescription by an optometrist. (Not to get too HairClub for Men, but they also happen to be the preferred blue light glasses for the author of this story — “not only am I the president, I’m also a client!”)
Hamilton by Felix Gray
Price: $105
The classic, circular shape of these German-engineered metal frames make them a slightly different option than the many plastic frames available. They come in silver and gold, have adjustable nose pads, and can be customized with your Rx.
Percey by Warby Parker
Price: $95
The rounded plastic frames of the Percey come in nine different colors, from tortoise to rose crystal. Like all Warby Parker glasses, your prescription can be added to the polycarbonate frames at no additional cost (though progressive lenses and other specialty options will cost more), and there’s a $50 charge for blue light lenses.
Amomoma Round Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Price: $11.99
These rounded frames combine both plastic and metal and come in six different color options that can all be customized with your prescription.
Pro Acme Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Price: $16.99
This semi-rimless frame comes in matte black or tortoise with gold accents, and has UV405 protection and glare reduction. It also includes a gift box, leather case, glasses pouch, and cleaning cloth.
LifeArt Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Price: $19.95
This pink floral pair has fun art teacher vibes, though there are 10 more slightly safer color choices. You can also add magnification to make these blue light-blocking readers.
FEIYOLD Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Price: 22.98
This two-pack of blue light-blocking glasses is a top seller on Amazon with nearly 8,000 user reviews vouching for its effectiveness. Because the frames are so lightweight, they’re perfect for working, but they’re also great for prolonged blue light exposure due to gaming.
Roebling by Felix Gray
Price: $95
These round, hand-finished Italian acetate frames come in a warm Amber Toffee color with a sophisticated circular shape that fits perfectly on almost any face shape. The lenses filter out 50 percent of all blue light and almost 90 percent of the highest range.
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women’s Vintage Vibes Reading Glasses
Price: $25
These blue light readers start at 1x magnification and come in three different, funky color options. They also have an anti-reflective coating to minimize glare, an anti-scratch coating, and spring hinges.
Chrissy x Quay Rumours by Quay Australia
Price: $65
Designed by supermodel Chrissy Teigen, these cat-eye frames feature a dramatic almond-shaped plastic frame and contrasting metal nose bridge for a stylish look while also blocking blue light.
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women’s To the Max Reading Glasses
Price: $25
Although available in magnification up to 3x, these thick plastic frames can also come with no magnification at all. The blue light-blocking lenses have six color options, though some are currently only available in specific magnification strengths.
Hero by SOJOS
Price: $14.92
Feeling retro? Try the square black and gold aviator-style frames, which also come in different color combinations (but with sunglass lenses). The blue light-blocking version is made with reinforced metal hinges and fun cosmetic details.
Faraday by Felix Gray
Price: $95
Perfect for larger faces, these classic wide, square frames have soft edges for a chic look. They come in three different color options (clear, tortoise, or black) and are named after electromagnetism scientist Michael Faraday.
Fashion Designer Sunglasses by SOJOS
Price: $13.96
Another pair of sunglasses that also comes in a blue light-blocking option, this oversized pair of gold wire frames has comfortable silicone nose pads and comes with a soft microfiber pouch and glasses cleaning cloth.
ATTCL Unisex Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Price: $17.98
Imported from Hong Kong, these retro wire and plastic frames come in five different color combinations and are a top seller on Amazon.
One and Only by SOJOS
Price: $17.95
Available in gold, silver, rose gold, and tortoise, these hexagonal wire metal frames are both lightweight and durable, and are also a top seller on Amazon.
