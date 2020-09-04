Best Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

Blue light glare from staring at your electronics all day might not necessarily be permanently damaging to your eyes — according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, it’s really only UVA or UVB radiation that does that, and neither of those are emitted by computer screens — but long hours of staring at your computer screen definitely does contribute to eye strain.

There’s even more strain on your eyes now, too, considering that social activities also include Zooms and Google Hangouts. Blue light glasses, while not a protection against UV rays, are certainly one way to help combat eye strain (also useful: taking breaks, using artificial tears, and generally trying to reduce your smartphone usage — a tough challenge, we know). The eyewear acts as a filter for the blue light that computer and phone screens emit, which is brighter than other types of light. And when you help ease that strain during your workday, your eyes are much better primed to enjoy the crisp colors on your 4K TV at night.

Blue light glasses come in plenty of shapes and colors and price points, so finding a style you like is as easy as choosing a budget. Most cost between $15-$60, far less than a pair of prescription glasses. Of course, there are also plenty of higher-end options available that can also be customized with your regular vision prescription.

If you’re thinking of investing in a new pair, the list below includes a variety of popular frames available online at many different price points, and with many different features so you can choose the pair that’s right for you.

Price: $16.99

Amazon’s bestselling style are this square pair, with nine different color options for the super-light frame. Though lightweight, they’re made with sturdy metal hinges and have both “abrasion resistance” and “low-friction coefficient,” whatever that means. Try a three-pack for $19.99.

Price $55

These stylish square frames from Australian company Quay come in 15 different colors of frame, as well as a mini version for those with smaller faces. It’s the company’s bestselling blue light style, and can be customized with your prescription by an optometrist. (Not to get too HairClub for Men, but they also happen to be the preferred blue light glasses for the author of this story — “not only am I the president, I’m also a client!”)