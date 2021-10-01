The Best Black History Month Events To Mark In Your Diary

Photo credit: FG Trade - Getty Images

Black History Month is celebrated every year in the UK in October. It's a chance for Black people to celebrate their heritage and culture, with events taking place all over the country.

In the UK, Black History Month was first marked in October 1987, as part of African Jubilee Year. This year, the theme is 'Proud To Be', which Black History Month UK magazine says is 'inspired by the 2020 Black Lives Matter events'.



People are being encouraged to share what they are proud of on social media.

Catherine Ross, editor at Black History Month UK, says: 'It’s been a challenging time for many black and brown people, with so much in the media about racism, inequality and injustice.'

'We wanted the theme of Black History Month 2021 to focus on celebrating being black or brown, and to inspire and share the pride people have in their heritage and culture – in their own way, in their own words.'

Up and down the UK, there are plenty of events to get involved with, from comedy shows to cooking classes and art exhibitions.

Here is our list of the best Black History Event to mark in the calendar:

1) Black Culture Market

Shop emerging entrepreneurs and new black businesses at the Black Culture Market, which will be taking over Downstairs at The Department Store, Brixton during the first weekend in October.

The market will offer a diverse, quality shopping experience, celebrating producers of everything from prints, cards and books to homeware, jewellery, clothing and ceramics.

When? October 2-3 2021, 11am-5pm each day

Where? The Department Store, Brixton, 248 Ferndale Rd, London SW9 8FR

2) Channel B

Covering music, performance and art, Channel B is an exploration of Black futurism, featuring sound and video installations by artists Gaika, GLOR1A and Shannen SP, with live performance and broadcast.

Channel B is put on by black-owned art, music and creative education initiative Nine Nights, which was founded in May 2020 to build a space for UK Black arts that’s free of institutional racism.

When? October 11 2021 - 30 January 2022

Where? The ICA, The Mall, St. James's, London SW1Y 5AH

Culture Kitchen - Celebrating Black History Month Through Cuisine

The LevelUP Foundation is presenting its first ever Culture Kitchen in honour of Black History Month: a chance to learn about different cultures through their signature dishes.

In state of the art kitchens, you’ll be taught how to prepare dishes from Jamaica, Nigeria, Guyana and more - and all for free.

When? 29 October 2021, 10am - 4pm

Where? Sheffield Hallam University, Howard Street, Sheffield City Centre, S1 1WB

3) Black History Month at The British Library

Iconic institution The British Library has plenty of events planned for Black History Month, many of them online and accessible wherever you are in the world.

We’re tuning in to historian David Olusoga in conversation with Dr Omar Khan for his personal perspective on racism in Britain, and food writer and BBC Good Food columnist Melissa Thompson’s exploration of Black food and the politics, potential and problems it faces in the UK.

When? Throughout October

Where? The British Library’s website

4) COBO : Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special

For an evening of fun and really top-ticket comedy, book a place at COBO’s (Comedy of Black Origin) Black History Month special, which is set to champion the best of established and new comedy talent.

Acts confirmed for the night include Kane Brown, Aurie Styla, Kat B and Annette Fagon.

When? October 29 2021, 6.30pm. Earlybird tickets cost £15.00, standard tickets cost £17.50 (plus fees)

Where? Wolves Civic, North Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV1 1RQ

5) The Great Black History Month Quiz Night

💥We're launching the programme for Black History Month 2021!💥



Check out the amazing range of in-person and online events our partners have put together for October on our dedicated #BHM21 website. https://t.co/sbsi6fAzNA #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/rw2TlhbBZx — CRER (@crer_scotland) September 17, 2021

If you’re in Glasgow and you fancy yourself as a bit of a quiz master, look no further than CRER’s (Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights) popular quiz night, returning for another year.

Enter as an individual or as part of a team to test out your knowledge of Black History. Best of all, it’s completely free to take part.

When? October 12 2021, 6pm - 8pm

Where? Soulsa Bar, 87 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UH

