Best Black Friday vacuum deals 2021: Offers to expect from Dyson, Shark and more

Call it a sign getting older, but is there anything more exciting than purchasing a new vacuum?

Well, yes there is, but hear us out. Innovation in vacuum tech has come on leap and bounds and as a result, the latest offerings are seriously joy-inducing.

Few of us truly enjoy the cleaning process alone but with the right gadgets and gizmos you can speed up the whole experience and get back to lounging around guilt-free, looking smugly at a spick and span home.

We’re talking cordless devices with enough battery horsepower to scoop up dirt and dust in every room as well as tons of attachments and functions like being able to automatically adjust to different floor types. The possibilities are endless.

For those among you that don’t share our excitement for this piece of cleaning tech, we do understand where you’re coming from - even if we can’t fully agree - and so you’ll be excited to learn that there’s are an extensive array of models discounted during Black Friday. By making the most of these offers, you can save your pennies for the products that will truly spark you joy and entertainment - see our fashion, beauty, TV and tech deal articles for that.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year?

Taking place over November 26 to 29, Black Friday is the biggest event in the shopping calendar. It’s the perfect opportunity to invest in items you’ve had your eye on for less, which comes in handy ahead of Christmas.

What vacuum deals can I expect?

When it comes to the discounts, there’s barely a brand in existence that doesn’t offer some sort of reduction and the same is true for our favourite vacuum label. Pay particular attention to the Dyson and Shark bargains - these brands tend to go all out during Black Friday and you can get some seriously state-of-the-art models for far less than the original RRP.

Where to shop Black Friday vacuum deals

Wherever you can shop vacuums, there are vacuum deals - John Lewis, Argos, Amazon, Very, AO and more.

Bargain hunters, start your engines (or vacuums?).

