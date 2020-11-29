Walmart's extended Black Friday TV deals are still so good—starting at $200

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Walmart's extended Black Friday TV deals are here and they're still epic! (Photo: Walmart)

Miss out on Black Friday? Walmart just extended sale prices on 4K TVs from stellar brands like Samsung, RCA, JVC, and more. So if you’re stilling looking for a great holiday gift the whole family can enjoy, scroll here, and save big. No matter what size you have in mind, we’ve got a deal for you.

Save $42 on this Samsung 43-inch Class 4K Crystal Ultra HD LED Smart TV. (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart also has this Samsung 43-inch Class 4K Crystal Ultra HD LED Smart TV, which is now on sale for $328—or $42 off its list price. That’s a ridiculous 51 percent savings, as well as an amazing price for a premium TV from an iconic name. In fact, Walmart has this TV on sale for the lowest price on the internet right now—it’s not even this cheap at Samsung.com.

And thanks to its impressive 43-inch display with a full 4K Ultra HD resolution, this Samsung TV has vivid colors and deep black levels, while it produces exceptional picture quality with support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) movies and TV shows for the best 4K viewing experience around. And one shopper swears by its audio quality.

“Good size for the living room. Clear picture. Sound quality is great. I can finally understand what the heck they are saying on TV,” shared a delighted five-star reviewer.

Save $80 on this Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $200 (was $280), the Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV has a gorgeous picture and clear audio, while it comes with three HDMI ports and a single USB port that lets you easily connect your flash drives, so you can bring your own media to the party on the big screen. It gets high marks from reviewers for its crisp images and booming sound. People say it’s extremely easy to set up, too.

“Awesome deal for this TV,” raved another satisfied shopper. “Even in my small room, the picture is great. Easy access to the controls from not only the remote, but right on the bottom and front of the set. What really amazed me was the sound! No sound bar is needed with this TV. Truly!”

Save $220 on this TCL 55-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for a super-low $280 (was $600), this TCL 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED Roku Smart TV has an impressive 43-inch LED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are vivid and blacks are dark—instead of murky. Also on board: HDR settings (High Dynamic Range) for a theater-like vibe.

Meanwhile, there’s built-in Roku (no need to hook up a separate box or stick), so you get more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Disney+, Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, Hulu and much more. The TV comes with three HDMI ports to connect a Blu-ray player, video game console and sound bar for deeper and rich audio.

“The best TV purchase I've made,” shared a delighted shopper. “Great picture and even better sound; I have hearing issues and in the past have used headphones, now I don't need them! The price was great and they delivered it to my front porch. Now all of our TVs are Roku...Amazed everything works so well together.”

Save $272 on this Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart 4K LED TV. (Photo: Walmart)

The Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is on sale for just $250—it’s 50 percent off and the lowest price on the internet right now!

The picture quality is gorgeous, thanks to a 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. This impressive display brings out all the true-to-life images and motion, while it also has HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings for even brighter colors and deeper black levels (translation: you’ll have a more immersive experience). This TV’s audio is crystal clear and well-balanced too. And Walmart reviewers can’t get enough.

“Thrilled! The picture is really nice. The speakers, wow! Not only does it sound great, but it is loud,” raved a five-star reviewer. “I tried turning it up to see how loud it would get and stopped at halfway because it was blasting (and still perfectly clear). It goes seamlessly between TV, Netflix, VUDU or a connected device like Nintendo switch without delay...This Smart TV is the best one I've bought.”

Save $52 on this Samsung 58-inch Class 4K Crystal Ultra HD LED Smart TV. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $398 (was $450, this Samsung TV is the latest and greatest from the tech giant, featuring an amazing 58-inch Crystal 4K LED display with vivid colors and inky black levels. Whether you watch during the day or at night, you’ll get glare-free results with no blind spots—no matter where you’re sitting.

“I've tried a few different brands and Samsung makes it very difficult to stray,” admitted a five-star Walmart reviewer. “The picture quality is fantastic and it performs well enough to have zero lag when streaming 4K. I'm not one for using my phone as a remote control, but that is a wicked option as well. This TV is an excellent value for the price.”

Want a bigger one? Walmart also has this Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal Ultra HD LED Smart TV on sale for $478, or $72 off for Cyber Weekend.

Save $100 on this Hisense 75-inch Roku 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart has this massive Hisense 75-inch Roku 4K Ultra HD Smart TV on sale for $598, or $100 off its list price. The 4K model outputs video at glorious 4K Ultra HD for much better clarity, compared to standard HD. It’s ideal for entertainment lovers since the menu makes it easy to access cable TV, a gaming console, an over-the-air TV antenna and Roku video streaming at a moment’s notice. And shoppers are surprised by the quality, as we were surprised by this deal.

“Way better quality than I was expecting, both in build, picture and sound. All are amazing,” raved a pleasantly surprised shopper. “The build quality in on par with more expensive brands of the same size, metal finish, aluminum casing and bezels. A really solid built TV. Video quality surprised me.”

Save a whopping $1,152 on this Sceptre 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV. (Photo: Walmart)

One of the best deals in this roundup is on this Sceptre 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV (U750CV-U), thanks to its gigantic 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display and sale price of $648, or a whopping $1,152 off at Walmart. It doesn’t flaunt a ton of bells and whistles like video streaming or smart home access; its sheer size is its biggest selling point. If you just want the biggest TV possible at the lowest price, then this is the deal for you.

“Perfection in TV,” raved a delighted five-star Walmart reviewer. “Besides the clearest, brightest, sharpest, prettiest, out-of-the-box picture we have ever seen, this TV has every feature you could want and none of the forced-upon-you features that you don't want (no snooping) or need, yet pay for...U.S. made qu

