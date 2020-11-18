Best Black Friday TV deals 2020: Early UK offers from Samsung, Sony and LG OLD

Whether you are looking to splash out or pick up a budget model, these are the discounts to know about (iStock/The Independent)

Film lovers, documentary fans and Netflix addicts listen up, as Black Friday is nearly upon us, and this year’s event is set to be bigger than ever.

So mark 27 November in your calendars and get ready to shop thousands of discounts on big name brands such as Philips, Sony and LG.

Taking place the day after Thanksgiving, the event originally hails from America and began as just one day of sales. It since spanned beyond the entire weekend culminating on Monday, also known as Cyber Monday (30 November). More recently though, deals were starting earlier in the week too.

This year, Amazon has gone a step further than its 2019 two week sale, and started a whole month earlier, so read our guide of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals. It’s not the only retailer though, as John Lewis & Partners, Very, O2, AO, Boots, Currys PC World and Superdrug have also begun their deals early too.

Many of the best deals in the sale are often on tech products. As pricier additions to your home, now is the time to snap up a new TV to relax on the sofa and enjoy your favourite box sets during lockdown and beyond.

As Black Friday has truly come early this year with big name retailers launching their pre-sales, we’ve found the best early Black Friday TV deals to snap up below. We’ll be updating our selection daily leading up to the event and throughout the sale period to find you the best offers.

The best Black Friday TV deals available now

Philips 55OLED805 55" Smart Ambilight 4K Ultra HD Android OLED TV: Was £1499, now £1199, AO

Philips
Philips

Save 20 per cent on this 55in TV from Phillips. The OLED screen uses ambilight, meaning there are LEDs on the back of the screen that project lights onto the wall behind the TV to make your viewing experience more immersive.

Other features include voice control over channels, volume and gaming setup via Alexa and a wide viewing angle, so no matter where you’re sitting on the sofa, you’ll get an unobstructed view.

Buy now

Panasonic TX-65HZ1500B 65" smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £2899, Now £2499, Currys PC world

Curry&#x002019;s
Curry’s

See every detail on this 65in Panasonic TV, with an OLED display that offers four times the resolution of HD, and a powerful HCX PRO intelligent processor. You can binge your favourite boxsets on this smart TV, with platforms such as Netflix, Now TV, Prime and YouTube ready to use. We featured a similar model in our round-up of the 10 best 4K TV’s. The Independent's technology critic said that “Panasonic’s OLED screens are routinely excellent”.

Buy now

LG 43UN7100 43 inch, ultra HD 4K, HDR, smart TV: Was £479, now £319, Very

LG
LG

One of the most affordable TVs on our list, it features an award-winning smart platform with popular services including BBC IPlayer, Netflix, Now TV, Apple TV+ and Disney+ built in. As to be expected from LG, there’s superb picture quality due to its 4K Ultra HD display with HDR, and immersive sound for that full movie experience thanks to the LG Ultra Surround feature.

Buy now

LG OLED65GX6LA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: Was £2999, now £2299, Currys PC World

LG
LG

Like many other of the latest flatscreens, this has a slender high-quality display thanks to the 4K HD screen and OLED technology; making it a world away from traditional backlit LED TVs.

With Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, it's never been easier to browse the range of streaming services at your fingertips, including Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. With £700 off, you’ll want to snap this deal up quickly.

Buy now

Samsung QE55Q85TATXXU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant: Was £1,299, now £999, Currys PC World

Samsung
Samsung

As we now have more time than ever to binge watch our favourite series and films, ensure your TV is up to scratch. This model from Samsung currently has over 20 per cent off. A similar TV, the Samsung QE55Q80R, has also featured in our review of the best 4K TVs.

Features include 4K picture quality, an anti-reflection screen and Adaptive Sound+, which adjusts the volume to the acoustics of your home .It can also stream services such as Netflix, Apple TV and Disney+ with the help of voice control using Google Assistant or Alexa.

Buy now

LG 65NANO816NA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa: Was £899, now £699, Currys PC World

LG
LG

There’s £200 to be saved on this 65in 4K TV that comes with built in voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Promising crisp details and surround sound, if you’re a film buff, it’s a bargain too good to miss. You can also use it to stream your favourite shows from Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video, with thousands of options at your fingertips.

Buy now

Hisense 65U8QFTUK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: Was £1699, now £949, Currys PC World

Hisense
Hisense

Boasting 4K picture quality, HDR technology to enhance detail, surround sound and JBL speaker, sitting on the sofa watching TV will feel like a cinematic experience.

Thanks to the built-in Alexa you can control your device using your voice, and you can, of course, make use of one of the many streaming service apps. If the 65in size is a little too large, the 55in model has also been discounted to £799, a great price for a high-quality TV.

Buy now

Samsung the frame 2020 43" QLED Smart TV: Was £1199, now £899, Very

Samsung
Samsung

This will transform your room regardless of whether you’re watching TV or not. In art mode it displays artwork and photos and fits flush to the wall just like a picture frame, making it perfect for those who prefer the TV to not be the focal point of a room.

As a TV, the QLED screen and Q HDR technology mean the picture quality is crystal clear. Access a world of online entertainment and control it using your voice by connecting with the built-in Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Buy now

LG OLED65BX6LB 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV: Was £1799, now £1599, AO

LG
LG

Save £200 on this 65in smart 4K TV by leading brand LG, with an OLED display that promises to bring the cinema experience to your living room.

The 3rd generation AI7 4K intelligent processor analyses each frame in real time, giving you the best visuals possible. It also tweaks the audio too, so it’ll sound great whichever room you’re in.

The smart TV will connect to all of your favourite streaming services, including Apple TV and Disney+, and features special technology that prevents image flickering and creates less blue light to help protect your eyes.

Buy now

Sony Bravia KD65A85BU 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant: Was £2599, now £1999, Currys PC World

Sony
Sony

While this huge TV was pricey to start with, now is the time to buy it with a huge £600 discount. The smart 4K model has an ultra HD OLED display and is compatible with Google Assistant.

As well as Freeview HD, you’ll also have access to catch up-TV and a range of streaming services, from Prime Video to Netflix.

The sound comes directly from where the action is happening on the screen with this TV, an unusual feature that makes your film or TV show even more immersive.

Buy now

Sony Bravia KD75XH80 75" LED 4K ultra HD smart TV with voice remote: Was £1899, now £1197, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

With a 75in screen, Dolby vision and 4K resolution quality, the Sony Bravia KD75XH80 provides an immersive cinematic experience. The voice remote and Google assistant allow you to to talk to the TV to find a new TV series or film, and even control other smart home devices.

Buy now

Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65" smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £549, now £429, AO

Toshiba
Toshiba

Get more out of your free time with the 65in TV. Thanks to the 4K ultra HD display, it has high-quality resolution so you can get immersed in your favourite boxsets and films; perfect for the Christmas period.

As well as a crisp picture, it’s a smart TV, so you can enjoy streaming apps and catch-up services and even connect it with your Alexa device.

Make use of this offer today and you can claim £50 off a soundbar, which will really improve your at-home cinema experience.

Buy now

Samsung QE55Q70T 55", QLED 4K ultra HD TV: Was £1299, now £899, Very

Samsung
Samsung

QLED is a Samsung special, and it means it’ll deliver more heavily saturated colours that are more precisely defined. The Smart TV element means you can, of course, stream all your favourite TV and films using the built-in apps, including Disney+, Apple TV, NOW TV and BT Sport.

The ambient mode means you can turn the screen into a decorative feature, which takes the focal point away from the TV. It can also be controlled using a number of voice assistance, such as Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Buy now

Sony Bravia KDL32WE613 32" HDR Smart TV: Was £349, now £249, Amazon

Sony
Sony

If you’re looking to spend a little less on a TV, this is the perfect one. Enjoy smooth and sharp display while binging boxsets on Netflix or browsing YouTube. The simple interface makes it easy to use, while the small and compact design means it won’t look out of place in any room.

Buy now

The Black Friday TV deals to expect

Big name brands with even bigger discounts flooded the Black Friday sales last year.

This Samsung UE50RU7400UXXU 50in RU7400 Dynamic Crystal Colour HDR Smart 4K TV was £629.99 and was reduced to £448.90 on Amazon, while this Sony Bravia KD55AG8 (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 55in, Black came down from £1,799 to £1,299 at John Lewis & Partners.

At Very, this LG OLED55B9PLA 55in 4K OLED Smart TV with α7 Gen 2 Processor and Cinema HDR dropped from £1,999 to £1,099.

Argos had plenty of TV deals too, including this Panasonic 49in TX-49GS352B Smart Full HD LED TV which was £349 but reduced to £279.

Currys PC World is also well worth a browse, last year saw this PHILIPS Ambilight 55PUS8204/12 55in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant came down from £899 to £549.

How to get the best Black Friday TV deals?

The beauty of Black Friday is retailers are vying for customers, so they will have varied discounts and deals on offer, so don’t stick to one store, instead shop around different retailers.

Sign up to retailers’s newsletters to be the first to know about their sales, and have your list and know what you’re after.

For information on all the brands taking part in the Black Friday sale, and the discounts, read our round-up.

Don’t forget to check back here, because the IndyBest team will be hand-selecting the best deals to be had in the run-up and during the sale.

How long will the discounts last?

For the majority of retailers, the sale starts from Black Friday (27 November) and finishes on Cyber Monday (30 November). But some brands are starting weeks earlier, including Amazon, Boots and Superdrug.

We are constantly updating all of our Black Friday guides so be sure to check them for the latest information.

