Best Black Friday TV deals 2020: Offers on Samsung, LG and more

Tech fans rejoice, Black Friday is nearly here and the deals have started trickling in.
From November 27 - 30, the sales event will be in full swing, taking place on the day after Thanksgiving all the way through to Cyber Monday.
Across these four days, shoppers will be able to take advantage of epic reductions on a huge range of items, from fashion, beauty, homeware. But those looking to invest in new gadgets and gizmos are in for a particular treat.
There are tech deals galore - whether you're in the market for a new phone, laptop or a TV.
Think of the Black Friday sales as the perfect occasion to upgrade your dusty old telly or treat yourself to a new screen for another room in the house. With so many epic series and Oscar-worthy films to enjoy, a great TV set is crucial to watch them in all their glory.
You can expect deals on just about every brand: think LG, Hisense, Samsung and many more - as well as in sizes to suit all kinds of spaces. If you're hoping to create an at-home cinema experience to see you through the long winter, check out the latest OLED models which come in an impressive 55"+. However if you're looking for something a bit more modest - under 32", say, - we've got something for you too.
Reinvesting in your entertainment systems doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg. Shop smart and bag a Black Friday bargain with a TV fitted with innovative features like UHD, 4K, Smart TV and virtual assistants.
Pay close attention as not all television sets are created equal, and there’s a world of difference between a 40-inch TV that normally sells for £500 and one that goes for £3,000. Yes, they’ll both output in 4K resolution, but colour accuracy, response time, panel type, brightness and sound quality will be vastly different. In other words, check the reviews before you buy.
We've scouted the best deals for your viewing pleasure below. From Currys, John Lewis, Amazon, Very and more, here are the very best deals on TVs this Black Friday.
Best deals on TVs - 82” and under
If you live by the motto that bigger is better - especially when it comes to your TV - these 82” to 65” varieties are where it’s at. Create an at-home cinema experience or bring the stadium or cinema feel so you can enjoy your favourite films, sport or music, fully immersed in the action. Opt for OLED or 4K to ensure a crystal-clear picture.
Samsung UE65TU7020KXXU – was: £699, now: £499
Samsung 75 Inch QLED QE75Q65TAUXXU Dual LED Smart TV - was: £2,299, now: £1,299
Hisense 65AE7400FTUK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - was: £899, now: £599
LG OLED77ZX9LA 77" Smart 8K HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa - was: £19,999, now: £12,999
LG 65NANO956NA 65" Smart 8K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa - was: £2999, now: £1999
Best deals on TVs - 55”
For those lazy Sunday sessions on the sofa, Deliveroo on the way, you need a telly with serious horsepower to elevate the viewing experience. These 55” ones are more than up to the job. Transport into the world of the film, series or gaming with a superior sound system to match.
SONY BRAVIA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – was: £1,699, now: £1,399
LG 55UN81006LB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR, Ultra Surround and Filmmaker Mode - was: £699, now: £499
HISENSE 55U7QFTUK 55” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Amazon Alexa - was: £839, now: £549
TCL 55DP628 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR10 and Freeview Play - was: £399, now: £299
PANASONIC TX-55HZ980B 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - was: £1699, now: £1149
Sony Bravia KD55XH8196BU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD Android TV With X1 Processor, X-Reality Pro and Dolby Vision - was: £899, now: £699
Hisense 55AE7400FTUK 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - was: £599, now: £428
LG 70UN7100 70 inch, Ultra HD 4K, HDR, Smart TV - was: £1099, now: £699
Best deals on TVs - 49" and 50”
Treading that Goldilocks-wire of not too big, not too small, these 50" sets create a cinema-like experience without overpowering your space.
LG 49UN71006LB 49" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR, Google Assistant and Alexa Compatibility - was: £599, now: £399
SAMSUNG QE49Q85TATXXU 49" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant - was: £1299, now: £899
Hisense QLED 50U7QFTUK 50" Smart HDR 4K Ultra HD TV - was: £549, now: £449
LG 50NANO796NE (2020) LED HDR NanoCell 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 50 inch with Freeview HD/Freesat HD & Crescent Stand, Black - was: £599, now: £479
Best deals on TVs - 43”
For medium-sized spaces, 43” will be just right for your apartment or even your bedroom with all the viewing credentials of the bigger models neatly compacted into a smaller screen. If you’re looking for more affordable devices that still pack an impressive viewing punch - consider the search over.
Samsung The Sero (2020) QLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43 inch with Rotating Screen & TVPlus, Navy Blue - was: £1299, now: £999
Samsung QLED QE43LS03TA 43" Smart HDR 4K Ultra HD TV With 100% Colour Volume and Apple TV App - was: £899, now: £699
JVC LT-43C700 43" Smart Full HD LED TV - was: £319.99, now: £219
SAMSUNG The Serif QE43LS01TAUXXU 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant - Cloud White - was: £899, now: £599
SAMSUNG The Frame QE43LS03TAUXXU 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant - was: £999, now: £699
JVC LT-43CF890 Fire TV Edition 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Amazon Alexa - was: £379.99, now: £279
Best deals on TVs - 32” and under
Looking for a model for your home office, the kitchen or a spare bedroom? These small but sweet screens will allow you to tune into favourite shows without becoming the focus of the room.
JVC LT-32C695 32" Smart LED TV with Built-in DVD Player - was: £299.99, now: £219.99
SAMSUNG T32E390SX 32" Smart Full HD LED TV - was: £299.99, now: £219.99
Bush 32 Inch Smart HD Ready LED Freeview - was: £169.99, now: £149
Samsung The Frame 2020 - 32 inch, QLED, Full HD, Art Mode, HDR, Smart TV - was: £599, now: £399
