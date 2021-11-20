Best Black Friday travel deals 2021: Flight and holiday offers from Virgin, Booking.com and more

(Unsplash)

It’s nearly here: the annual shopping bonanza that is Black Friday beckons.

Kicking off from Nov 26 through to Cyber Monday on Nov 29 there will be discounts across the board on every conceivable thing, from mattresses to makeup, VR to vacuums.

As well as physical products, the mega sale now extends to a host of services and experiences.

While you can save on a new broadband package, or treat yourself to a luxury spa day for less, the deals that are really making us stop and stare are the travel ones.

Few would argue that we’ve had a rough couple of years, but with travel restrictions now falling away, the window of opportunity for a foreign jolly is open.

Just think; 2022 could be the year that you take that once-in-a-lifetime trip or spend time exploring the cities you usually spend your lunch hour Googling.

Whether you’re aching to watch the sunrise in a new time zone or fancy checking out a personally uncharted corner of the UK, there are plenty of Black Friday travel offers that will have you reaching for your credit card.

Fasten your seats, and get ready to check in: these are the best Black Friday travel deals 2021 has to offer.

Best Black Friday flight deals

Virgin Atlantic

With the transatlantic route now open for commercial flights to and from the UK, the time is ripe to explore the US. Virgin’s deals could see you holidaying in Orlando from £399 return or tuning into an Empire State of Mind for just £359 return to NYC.

If you’re hunting for a bit of winter sun, there are offers to the Caribbean and India too. Selected dates apply.

Book now

British Airways

Flight deals are on standby at BA until Cyber Week kicks off on Nov 23. That doesn’t mean you can’t browse the site for inspiration, though do so at your peril: with city breaks from £23 each way and a three-night holiday in NYC for just £480pp you may find yourself itching to buy before the main event kicks off.

Book now

LastMinute.com

They’re calling it Pink Friday over at lastminute.com in honour of the company’s signature hue. Colours aside, travel deals will leave you firmly in the black thanks to their enticingly discounted prices. The sale, which includes offers from Air Canada, Royal Jordanian, Ethiad and Air Malta, in on until Nov 30, so plenty of time to get holiday requests approved and balls rolling.

Book now

Best Black Friday room and hotel deals

Booking.com

Travel is back, and there’s no better time to grab a suite deal (sorry) than over Black Friday weekend. As one of the market leaders, Booking.com has thousands of hotel, hostels, B&Bs, homestays and options across the planet to choose from - and this Black Friday you can get them from 30 per cent off the usual price.

Whether you want to check out the best Christmas markets in Europe or you’re hoping to spend the Easter half-term soaking up the sun, the best place to boost your vacation spending money is by catching these discount room deals while you can. This year, for the first time, Booking.com is also offering 20 per cent off on rental cars.

Book now

Hotels.com

On a mission to turn Black Friday into Break Friday, Hotels.com is knocking up to 70 per cent off the cost of some stays. There are domestic as well as foreign deals on rooms -as for destinations think New Orleans, Las Vegas, Bali and the Caribbean. That should blow off the winter blues.

Book now

Hilton hotels

The world-renowned hotel group is offering an incredible deal across its 500 properties with rooms starting from just £52 a night. The Winter Sale offer is open to all right now. Setting up a Hilton Honors account is free, so if you're looking for an excuse to book a night somewhere lavish, this could be all the incentive you need.

Book now

Mr & Mrs Smith x Six Senses

Boutique travel club Mr & Mrs Smith has teamed up with Six Senses this Black Friday to offer an incredible deal exclusively to its members. From Nov 25 - 30, it’s taking up to 40 per cent off Six Senses hotel stays in locations from Brazil to Bhutan. Barring a few blackout dates, you can book your trip right up until the end of next year so that once-in-a-lifetime trip is finally within reach.

Book now

YOTEL

With hotels across the world, YOTEL is a great place to stay for a city break. This Black Friday it is offering a 40 per cent discount on rooms, with rates from as little as £55pn.

Whether you’re planning a UK staycation next year or have your sights set further afield (Miami, anyone), YOTEL allows you to make the most of your leisure time. Members benefit from extra perks, and can cancel up to 2pm on the arrival day if plans suddenly change.

Book now

Best Black Friday travel tours and experiences

Virgin Experience Days

From dining out to adrenaline-pumping experiences, there's plenty of choice when it comes to UK-based thrills over at Virgin. Right now you can get a go on The Slide at The ArcelorMittal Orbit for two people with a bottle of prosecco for £43.73 (down from £62.50) and a spa day for two with a 55min treatment each - was: £178, now: £89.

Book now

Contiki

Luxury travel group Contiki is keeping its Cyber Week offers under lock and key until Nov 22, but if you’re itching to book your next big adventure, you can sign up to the Early Access Sale right now. Trips include itineraries to the Alps, Scandinavia, German Christmas markets and Egypt & The Nile, amongst others.

Book now

Insight Vacations

Scoop up to 20 per cent off luxury tours to the American Deep South, Grand Canyon or the majestic Scandinavian Fjords with Insight Vacations.

Book now

G Adventures

If you’re planning to make next year the one for epic travel, you’ll love the sound of tour operator G Adventure’s Black Friday travel deal. It’s offering up to 30 per cent off the cost of some of it’s most-booked small-group trips: think Borneo, Sri Lanka and Japan. The offerr runs until midnight on Dec 3, so dust down your passport and get ready to explore.

Book now

Srprs.me

One for the risk-takers, this company sees you heading to the airport, bags packed - but with no real idea of your destination. Srprs.me will send you baseline clues, such as a weather forecast and general region so you can pack adequately but other than that, it’s all up in the air. You’ll only find out where you’re going at Departures.

Their Black Friday offer sees £50 wiped off the cost of trips, with a minimum spend of £200. Available now until Nov 30.

Book now

