These are the best Black Friday tool deals on Milwaukee, Dewalt and more
Black Friday sales aren't over yet! For the DIY-ers, from amateur to pro, this weekend is prime time for tool deals, whether you're buying for someone else or treating yourself to a new toolset.
Major retailers like Amazon, The Home Depot and Lowe's are offering huge discounts. You can find brand names from Dewalt, Bosch, Milwaukee, Craftsman and Ryobi for up to 50% off.
If you've been waiting to invest in a power toolset that will help you tackle all your at-home projects, you can get a 7-piece set from Milwaukee at The Home Depot for $499, a discount of $400—that's 44% off its regular price. While the experts at Reviewed haven't tested this particular option, tools from the Milwaukee brand topped our tests of the best circular saws and the best electric screwdrivers, so we're sure you'll be satisfied with this purchase.
And that's just one of the great home improvement deals we sleuthed out. Read on for the best Black Friday sales on tools from your favorite retailers.
The best tool deals from Amazon
Dewalt DG5120 Heavy-duty Drill Holster at Amazon for $14.88 (Save $15.07)
Cartman 160 Piece Tool Set General Household Hand Tool Kit at Amazon for $27.99 (Save $12)
Black + Decker 20V MAX Cordless Drill with 30-piece accessories at Amazon for $59.99 (Save $39.01)
Dewalt DGL Lighted Tool Backpack Bag, 57 Pockets at Amazon for $83.64 (Save $16.35)
Bosch Power Tools 12V Drill Kit at Amazon for $89 (Save $40)
Milwaukee 2719-20 M18 FUEL Hackzall at Amazon for $132.93 (Save $15.87)
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit at Amazon for $139 (Save $60)
Milwaukee Electric Tools 2997-22 Hammer Drill at Amazon for $344 (Save $35)
Dewalt Sliding Compound Miter Saw at Amazon for $399 (Save $220)
The best tool deals from The Home Depot
Stanley 25 ft. FATMAX Tape Measure 2-pack at Home Depot for $19.88 (Save $20.06)
Ryobi 18V Hybrid 20-Watt LED Work Light at Home Depot for $49 (Save $30)
Ryobi 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw at Home Depot for $49 (Save $30)
Husky Mechanics 290-piece Tool Set at Home Depot for $149 (Save $90)
Dewalt 20V Cordless Brushless Compact Drill and Impact Combo Kit at Home Depot for $149 (Save $80)
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit at Home Depot for $199 (Save $100)
Milwaukee M18/M12 12/18V Ratchet and Impact Wrench with Friction Ring Combo Kit at Home Depot for $199 (Save $220)
Ridgid 15-Amp Corded Dual Bevel Miter Saw with LED at Home Depot for $229 (Save $100)
Ridgid 18V Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit at Home Depot for $299 (Save $200)
Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless 7-tool Combo Kit at Home Depot for $499 (Save $400)
The best tool deals from Lowe’s
Kobalt Compact Lockback Knife 18mm 1-Blade Folding Utility Knife at Lowe's for $5.98 (Save $1)
Werner Fiberglass 4-ft Type 2- 225-lb Capacity Step Ladder at Lowe's $24.98 (Save $29.02)
Craftsman 81-piece Standard Chrome Mechanics Tool Set at Lowe's for $69.98 (Save $56.02)
Bosch 50-ft Red Beam Self-Leveling Line Generator Line Laser Level at Lowe's for $99 (Save $70)
Craftsman V20 2-Tool 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit at Lowe's for $99 (Save $50)
Dewalt 9-Gallon Corded Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum at Lowe's for $99 (Save $20)
Craftman 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet at Lowe's for $189 (Save $60)
Craftsman V20 8-Tool 20V Combo Kit at Lowe's for $279 (Save $120)
Dewalt 8.25-in Carbide-Tipped Blade Portable Table Saw at Lowe's for $299 (Save $100)
Dewalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit at Lowe's for $529 (Save $270)
