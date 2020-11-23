Best Black Friday Sales For Travel In Australia: $1 Hotel Rooms

Breakfast in bed anyone? The Star Sydney is celebrating by offering 100 Victorians a stay at The Star Grand Hotel for $1.

If your inbox is filling up with an overwhelming amount of Black Friday sales emails - you’re not alone. It seems every brand is offering an early bargain this year.

Not across Black Friday sales? It’s a post-Thanksgiving event that sees retail stores in the US hold crazy sales and over the years it’s trickled down to Australia. And, yes, there’s some solid online offerings from Aussie brands in 2020.

Although COVID-19 has halted most travel, internal borders have started opening and low community transmission of coronavirus means domestic travel is back on the cards.

To make things easier, we’ve wrapped up the best travel deals and markdowns below.

Happy shopping.

The Star Sydney will offer Victorians 100 rooms at a rate of $1. On sale from 5pm Monday.

As the border between NSW and Victoria reopens today, The Star Sydney is celebrating by offering 100 Victorians a stay at The Star Grand Hotel for $1.

Bookings open at 5pm AEDT Monday when The Star will reveal a phone number on its website. Victorians are invited to call the number and the first 100 people can book an overnight stay until 30 December 2020.

20% off Crystalbrook Collection properties

Crystalbrook Collection is offering savings of 20% across their entire portfolio of hotel and resort suites, including Byron at Byron, Little Albion and the just-opened Cairns hotel Flynn. The Cyber Monday offer is open for 48-hours only from November 30.

The best Black Friday travel sales in Australia include 20% off stays at luxe Crystalbrook Collection properties across the country.

9 days of Expedia deals

Nab up to 30% off hotel stays on Expedia, including Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Sydney’s CBD.

Australia, Sydney, young man jumping from boat in to harbour

Frasers 100 rooms at $100 a night

Stay in a luxury Fraser studio apartment for $100. You must book over the 27-29 November weekend. Happening at properties in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, Frasers is also offering 15% off its 100 Days of Summer packages (think cheeseboards, tailored picnics, cocktails and super late check-outs).

Cheap seats on Jetstar

With people in NSW allowed to...

