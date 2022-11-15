All the best Black Friday sales and deals that we know about so far

The countdown is on! Black Friday 2022 is just two weeks away, and if you haven’t started planning for the big shopping event, now is the time.

Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or items for yourself, you should absolutely make a list of things you hope to buy on sale on Black Friday. That way, you don’t spend all your cash on random items you just happen to see on sale.

Another way to ensure you make the most of Black Friday? Decide what sales you want to shop in advance. While many retailers don’t reveal Black Friday sales until a few days before Thanksgiving, some have already shared their markdowns. And as expected, there are lots of great deals you’ll want to check out. Whether you’re shopping for clothing, beauty products, home decor or tech gadgets, check out all the best Black Friday sales and deals we know about so far below.

Black Friday 2022 Sales:

AWAY: Take $50 off any two suitcases and $100 off any three suitcases from Nov. 21-28.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Take 25% off every purchase from Nov. 20-27 and $100 off orders worth $300 from Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

Bloomingdale’s: Take 25% off a large selection of items from Nov. 22-27.

Buffy: Take 20% off everything, 25% off the Breeze Comforter and up to 35% off the Cloud Pillows.

by/Rosie Jane: Take up to 30% off full size products, sets and travels sprays from Nov. 18-28.

Dermstore: Take up to 30% off with code BLACK from Nov. 19-28.

Dyson: Save $200 on the Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 purifying fan until Dec. 31, save $150 on the Dyson V8 Absolute until Dec. 17 and save $150 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute until Dec. 24.

Everlane: Select styles will be 40% off from Nov. 23-28.

Fresh: Take 20% off $100+, 25% off $150+ and 30% off $200+ from Nov. 24-28.

Girlfriend Collective: Take 35% off sitewide with additional markdowns on sale items, outerwear, swim, sleep and more from Nov. 19-Dec. 9.

Glossier: Everything (excluding gift cards) will be 20% off — with 30% off all orders over $100 — from Nov. 24-28.

La Canadienne: Take 25% off select styles and colors from Nov. 24-28.

LANO: All LANO products will be 20% off at Ulta from Nov. 25-26 and 25% off from Nov. 28-29.

Lulus: Select styles (including bridal!) will be up to 90% off from Nov. 20-26.

Margaux: Take 20% off sitewide, some exclusions apply, from Nov. 21-28. No discount code needed, cannot be combined with any other offers.

Nordstrom: Select styles will be up to 60% off during Nordstrom’s holiday deals event.

Our Place: Cookware is up to 30% off, tableware is up to 25% off and bundles are up to $150 off from Nov. 10-28.

Outdoor Voices: Take 30% off sitewide, plus up to 70% off select styles from Nov. 23-27. On Nov. 28, take 30% off sitewide, plus take an additional 50% off OV Extra styles.

Parachute: Everything will be 20% off from Nov. 21-28.

Reebok: Take 45% off sitewide, plus 50% off sale with code BLACKFRIDAY from Nov. 24-27.

Rhone: Take 25% off sitewide and 30% off purchases of $300+ from Nov. 22-28.

Sephora: Select items will be up to 50% off from Nov. 21-28, plus be on the lookout for daily deals.

Solo Stove: Prices will be up to 45% off sitewide through Dec. 4.

The North Face: XPLR Pass Members can take 25% off all full price products from Nov. 18-28. All shoppers can save up to 40% off select sale and holiday collection styles.

Tocca: Tale 30% off sitewide for orders over $150, 25% off sitewide for orders over $100 and 20% off sitewide for orders over $75 from Nov. 23 - Dec. 6. Over on Amazon, Tocca eau de parfums and scented dry body oils will be 20% off from Nov. 25-28.

Tory Burch: Save up to 60% on new sale styles, plus an extra 10% off sale styles from Nov. 25-29.

Under Armour: Take 25% off sitewide from Nov. 24-29.

Versed: Take 20% off sitewide, plus get a free full-size DEW POINT Moisturizing Gel-Cream when you spend $45+ with code TGIBF20 from Nov. 25-27.

Vitamix: Select products will be 50% off Nov. 11-29.

Wayfair: Black Friday deals are already live at Wayfair, and prices on furniture, decor, kitchen items and more are up to 80% off.

