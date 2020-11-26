Best Black Friday phone contract deals 2020 from Three, Tesco Mobile and more
If your mobile phone contract is about to run out and you’re in the market for a new SIM or SIM and handset combo, the best time to snap up a great deal is now.
Black Friday is here, with Cyber Monday hot on its heels after the weekend - which means retailers and brands everywhere are slashing prices on some of their best selling products. This includes tech brands and phone networks with mobile phone packages and SIM only offers.
While tech deals are normally reserved for Cyber Monday, which this year falls on November 30, the ongoing impact of the pandemic and low footfall on the high street means the discounts are coming thick and fast even earlier this year.
But with so many great-sounding deals flying around, it can be mystifying to know what to go for.
Thankfully, online smartphone retailer Mobiles.co.uk has put together a Black Friday survival guide, full of helpful advice on shopping the best offers.
Be prepared: If you’re going to shop online, save any items you intend on buying to your wish list or basket for ease on the day.
Quality, not quantity: Research revealed that 22 per cent of shoppers have returned a Black Friday purchase in the past, while 20 per cent admit to getting carried away on the day. Research items beforehand to help you make more informed purchases and prevent impulse-buying.
Follow for inside info: This allows you to stay up-to-date with their Black Friday activity including which products will be going on sale, the discount they’re offering, and when their sale starts. Also try signing up for newsletters to receive the relevant information via email instead.
Budget: Overspending was the reason that 28 per cent of Black Friday purchases were returned in 2018. Setting a budget and making a list of the items you want to buy (within your budget) is a good way to avoid overspend. Another top tip is to buy your essential bits and pieces first, then re-evaluate your spending as you may have saved enough to bag an extra little treat.
Cyber Monday offers a second chance: Don’t suffer from FOMO if you’re unable to take part in this year’s Black Friday event. After all, Cyber Monday lands just three days after, so take advantage of the online sales then instead. Plus, the online deals last all day, so you’ll have even more time to grab a bargain.
We’ll be posting the best deals on handsets, SIMs, tablets and broadband internet below, so bookmark ES Best to see the latest offers.
Handset only Black Friday offers
Apple iPhone deals
Each year, Apple releases a new iteration of the iPhone that instantly becomes one of the hottest tech buys around. You can get your hands on the newest model as well as previous at a more wallet-friendly price tag during the Black Friday sales.
Apple iPhone XR 128GB, blue - was: £779, now: £549
Apple iPhone 7 32GB, rose gold - was: £379, now: £299
Apple iPhone 11 64GB, white - was: £729, now: £599
Apple iPhone 11 128GB, purple - was: £779, now: £649
Apple iPhone 11 256GB, yellow - was: £879, now: £749
DOOGEE Black Friday deals
Smartphone manufacturer DOOGEE is offers phones a-plenty from now until Nov 30. Save up to 20 per cent off the S58 Pro and take £40 off the S88 Pro.
Other handset deals worth shouting about:
DOOGEE N20 Pro Android 10 smartphone with 16MP AI quad rear camera, 16MP Samsung front camera - was: £149.99, now: £124.99
DOOGEE S58 Pro - available in Army Green, Fire Orange and Mineral Black - was: £143.99, now: 20 per cent (voucher applied at checkout)
DOOGEE S88 Pro IP68 rugged phone with triple camera, unique LED back lighting and 10,000mAh battery – was: £249.99, now: £209.99
Nokia
From now until December 1, there are a variety of high-spec Nokia phones available with discounts of up to 30 per cent.
Save up to £130 on Nokia phones and pay in installments with Klarna:
Get your hands on the Nokia 8.3 5G bundle - was: £529.79, now: £399.99 - saving £130! Shop now, buy later - three instalments of £133.33 via Klarna
Save over 30 per cent on the Nokia 5.3 bundle - was: £176.97, now: £139.99. Shop now, buy later - three instalments of £46.66 via Klarna
Save almost 20 per cent on the Nokia 3.4 bundle - was: £144.98, now: £129.99. Shop now, buy later - three instalments of £43.33 via Klarna
Save almost 20 per cent on the Nokia 1.3 with HMD Connect Pro- was: £94.98, now: £69.99. Save over 10 per cent on the Nokia 2.4 bundle for just £99.99 (£126.97)
The Nokia 800 Tough - was: £109.99, now: £89.99
All deals come with a 2-year warranty, next day delivery within 24 hours of purchasing, and select products can be brought through Shop Now, Pay Later via Klarna. All smartphone deals have 2 years of software, and three years of security updates for total peace of mind.
There are also bundles to shop:
Save 30 per cent on the Nokia 8.3 5G bundle with a case, phone stand and grip and Nokia Power Earbuds – just £399.99!
(£529.79)
Save over 30 per cent on the Nokia 5.3 bundle for just £139.99
(£176.97)
Save almost 20 per cent on theâ€¯Nokia 3.4 bundleâ€¯for justâ€¯£129.99â€¯
(£144.98)â€¯
Save almost 20 per cent on the Nokia 1.3 with HMD Connect Pro for just £69.99
(£94.98)
Save over 10% on the Nokia 2.4 bundle for just £99.99
(£126.97)
Save 20% on the Nokia 800 Tough for just £89.99
(£109.99)
giffgaff Black Friday deals
The budget network provider has begun its Black Friday offering with a flurry of savings on new and refurbished handsets, open to both members and new customers.
The ‘as new’ unlocked refurbished offering spans 130 models, including top names like the iPhone X 64GB and Samsung S9. They all come with a 12-month warranty for peace of mind, too.
However, if you’ve got your heart set on something brand new, the scale runs from top-end Samsungs to the budget-friendly Moto.
Supporting a ‘circular economy’, giffgaff is also offering shoppers the chance to refurbish or recycle their old handsets and give some of the cash to charity. You can also trade in any old phones you have laying around and earn yourself a bit of extra cash - handy just before Christmas.
Black Friday phone contract deals
EE Black Friday deals
EE has revealed the first wave of its Black Friday deals that will run from now until December 7. It includes a range of Pay Monthly smartphones, SIM-Only plans, tablets and accessories.
From today, anyone on the hunt for huge savings on the latest handsets from Apple, Samsung, Google et al, will be able to find competitive deals at EE.
EE Pay Monthly deals include:
Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – save £241 – £99 upfront cost, £29 per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential Plan
Apple iPhone SE (64GB) – save £136 – £30 upfront cost, £25 per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential Plan
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – save £462 – £70 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £44 per month on a Smart Plan
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G – save £414 – £70 upfront cost, £45 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £52 per month on a Smart Plan
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G – save £260 – £30 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £44 per month on a Smart Plan
Samsung Galaxy A71 – save £260 – £10 upfront cost, £33 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £40 per month on a Smart Plan
Google Pixel 4a 5G – save £232 – £30 upfront cost, £31 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £38 per month on a Smart Plan
Google Pixel 4a – save £164– £50 upfront cost, £23per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan
However, if you’re happy with your handset, you can snap up a pay monthly SIM-only deal instead for as low as £20 a month for 160GB of data for 24 months on a 5G SIM plan with unlimited minutes and texts.
EE Tablets and Accessories sale
As well as some pretty fantastic deals on phones and home broadband, shoppers can also get their hands on the latest gadgets:
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 – save £172.80 - £16.20 per month with no upront costs on a 2GB Essential Plan or £20.70 per month on a 20GB 24 Smart Plan
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – save £172.80 – £18 per month with no upfront costs on a 2GB Essential Plan or £22.50 per month on a 20GB Smart Plan for 24 months
4G WiFi Mini 2020 – enjoy an extra 20GB of data for £20 per month on a 24 month plan with 50GB of data in total
Beats X – save £22 – £4 per month for 11 months with no upfront cos
Three Mobile Black Friday deals
It’s never been more important to stay in touch with the ones you love. If you’re coming to the end of your contract or want to invest in a shiny new handset, Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for something new. Three has a slew of deals, from SIM-only to broadband internet and tablet deals.
Three will add to its Black Friday offering each week until December 7. Three is also offering next day delivery on selected products with orders placed before 4pm. Find more info here.
SIM deals
Unlimited data, calls and texts from just £17 per month. SIM-only, 12-month contracts with 5G at no extra cost.
Three’s mobile phone contract deals
Google Pixel 5 5G, £49 one-off upfront cost, £35 per month. Plus: a free Nest Audio Speaker, worth £89.99 and three months free YouTube Premium.
Get the new Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, with AirPods and six months half price. £29 one-off upfront cost, plus £31.50 for six months (and £59 per month thereafter). Plus: free Apple TV+ for a year.
Save £312 on the amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. £49 one-off upfront cost, plus £45 per month, for 24 months - Plus: claim four months free YouTube Premium.
Apple iPhone SE 64GB, 30GB data for £30 per month, and £19 one-off upfront cost - a saving of £168 - Plus: Apple TV+ free for a year.
Three’s tablet deals
Looking to add new tech to your arsenal? Tablets are great for light surfing and streaming.
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and 2GB data plan, for only £11 per month with no upfront costs. It boasts an eight-inch WXGA display, and only 8mm thin. Comes with free AKG headphones with Samsung Tab S6 Lite (from 24 November).
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and 20GB data for the price of 2GB – just £18 a month and £29 upfront. And grab some free AKG Y500 headphones with purchase.
Tesco Mobile Black Friday deals
Head over to the budget network provider for these early bird offers, available from now until November 30.
The iPhone SE is available from £16.99 a month, reduced from £20.99, saving customers a huge £144
The iPhone 11 is also available from just £29.99 a month, reduced from £33.99 a month, saving customers £144
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available from £22.99 a month, reduced from £25.99, saving customers £108
The Samsung Galaxy A51 is also on offer from £16.99 a month (reduced from £17.99)
O2 Black Friday deals
With savings of up to £400 on Apple and Samsung devices, with offers across handsets, SIM-only, tablets and smartwatches, these are O2’s best-ever Black Friday deals.
iPhone XR (Like New): pay £30 upfront, and then £19.70 a month for 1GB of data and six months of Disney+
iPhone 7 (Like New): pay just £10 upfront, and then £14.78 a month for 1GB of data and six months of Disney+
iPhone 12 5G 64GB: £80 upfront, under £50 a month, unlimited data. Plus: six months of Deliveroo Plus, up to 12 months Disney+ and 12 months of Apple TV+.
Samsung S20 5G: £50 upfront, under £45 a month, unlimited data. Plus: six months of Deliveroo Plus, and up to 12 months Disney+.
Go green with O2 this Black Friday
Offering greener choices, O2 is on a mission to help customers reduce their impact on the planet. For the first time, the network will offer refurbished ‘Like New devices’ in its Black Friday offers, giving bargain hunters a sustainable option that benefits the environment.
Deals include:
iPhone 11 64GB – £60 upfront, under £40 a month, unlimited data – a saving of up to £288
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – £30 upfront, under £40 a month, unlimited data – a saving of up to £400
Shop all O2 Black Friday deals
Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals
Ready to buy a new handset? Your timing couldn’t be better - check out Carphone Warehouse’s selection, starting with the brand new iPhone 12.
SIM-free Handsets
Apple
iPhone 12 - upfront cost from £799
iPhone 12 Mini - pre order from Friday, upfront cost from £699
iPhone 12 Pro Max - pre order from Friday, upfront cost from £1099
iPhone 11 - upfront cost £679
Huawei
Huawei P30 Lite NE - free Huawei Band 4e, upfront cost £229.99
Huawei P30 lite - free Huawei Band 4e, upfront cost £199.99
Huawei P Smart 2020 - free Huawei Band 4e, upfront cost £159.99
Huawei P40 Lite - free Huawei Band 4e, upfront cost £219.99
Motorola
Motorola G8 Power Lite - upfront cost £119.99
Motorola G8 Power - upfront cost £179.99
Motorola G 5G Plus - upfront cost £269.99
Sim only deals
On Vodafone
Voda 24M - 5GB data, half price for 3 months £7.50, then £15 per month
Voda 24M - 20GB data, Half price for 3 months £10, then £20pm
On iD
Shop all Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals
OPPO Mobile Black Friday deals
In the market for a new handset? OPPOs range rival that of bigger names with the same performance and features but for a fraction of the price. And on Black Friday, those prices are only set to tumble even further. Once you’ve bought the handset and found a cheap SIM-only deal, you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.
Here are some of the best OPPO handset offers
OPPO A5 2020 Snapdragon 665 5000 – was: £139, now: £99
OPPO Reno 4 Pro - was: £699, now: £559
OPPO Reno4 - was: £499, now: £399
OPPO Reno4 Z - was: £329, now: £225
OPPO Find X2 Pro - was: £1099, now: £849
OPPO Find X2 Neo - was: £599, now: £409
OPPO Find X2 Lite - was: £399, now: £275
OPPO A72 - was: £219, now: £164
OPPO A5 - was: £149.99, now: £107
OPPO A53 - was: £159.99, now: £129
OPPO A9 - was: £179.99, now: £164
SMARTY Mobile Black Friday deals
At SMARTY mobile, you can get 50GB of data with unlimited minutes and texts until December 8 for only £12. There is no contract or minimum tie-in.
HUAWEI P40 Pro - was: 899.99, now: 699.99 - save 22 per cent.
Shop more deals at SMARTY here
