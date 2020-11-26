Best Black Friday phone contract deals 2020 from Three, Tesco Mobile and more

Abha Shah
·13 min read
(Black Friday phone deals)

If your mobile phone contract is about to run out and you’re in the market for a new SIM or SIM and handset combo, the best time to snap up a great deal is now.

Black Friday is here, with Cyber Monday hot on its heels after the weekend - which means retailers and brands everywhere are slashing prices on some of their best selling products. This includes tech brands and phone networks with mobile phone packages and SIM only offers.

While tech deals are normally reserved for Cyber Monday, which this year falls on November 30, the ongoing impact of the pandemic and low footfall on the high street means the discounts are coming thick and fast even earlier this year.

But with so many great-sounding deals flying around, it can be mystifying to know what to go for.

Thankfully, online smartphone retailer Mobiles.co.uk has put together a Black Friday survival guide, full of helpful advice on shopping the best offers.

  • Be prepared: If you’re going to shop online, save any items you intend on buying to your wish list or basket for ease on the day.

  • Quality, not quantity: Research revealed that 22 per cent of shoppers have returned a Black Friday purchase in the past, while 20 per cent admit to getting carried away on the day. Research items beforehand to help you make more informed purchases and prevent impulse-buying.

  • Follow for inside info: This allows you to stay up-to-date with their Black Friday activity including which products will be going on sale, the discount they’re offering, and when their sale starts. Also try signing up for newsletters to receive the relevant information via email instead.

  • Budget: Overspending was the reason that 28 per cent of Black Friday purchases were returned in 2018. Setting a budget and making a list of the items you want to buy (within your budget) is a good way to avoid overspend. Another top tip is to buy your essential bits and pieces first, then re-evaluate your spending as you may have saved enough to bag an extra little treat.

  • Cyber Monday offers a second chance: Don’t suffer from FOMO if you’re unable to take part in this year’s Black Friday event. After all, Cyber Monday lands just three days after, so take advantage of the online sales then instead. Plus, the online deals last all day, so you’ll have even more time to grab a bargain.

We’ll be posting the best deals on handsets, SIMs, tablets and broadband internet below, so bookmark ES Best to see the latest offers.

Handset only Black Friday offers

Apple iPhone deals

Each year, Apple releases a new iteration of the iPhone that instantly becomes one of the hottest tech buys around. You can get your hands on the newest model as well as previous at a more wallet-friendly price tag during the Black Friday sales.

Apple
Apple

DOOGEE Black Friday deals

Smartphone manufacturer DOOGEE is offers phones a-plenty from now until Nov 30. Save up to 20 per cent off the S58 Pro and take £40 off the S88 Pro.

Other handset deals worth shouting about:

  • DOOGEE N20 Pro Android 10 smartphone with 16MP AI quad rear camera, 16MP Samsung front camera - was: £149.99, now: £124.99

  • DOOGEE S58 Pro - available in Army Green, Fire Orange and Mineral Black - was: £143.99, now: 20 per cent (voucher applied at checkout)

  • DOOGEE S88 Pro IP68 rugged phone with triple camera, unique LED back lighting and 10,000mAh battery – was: £249.99, now: £209.99

Nokia

From now until December 1, there are a variety of high-spec Nokia phones available with discounts of up to 30 per cent.

Save up to £130 on Nokia phones and pay in installments with Klarna:

Nokia
Nokia

  • Get your hands on the Nokia 8.3 5G bundle - was: £529.79, now: £399.99 - saving £130! Shop now, buy later - three instalments of £133.33 via Klarna

  • Save over 30 per cent on the Nokia 5.3 bundle - was: £176.97, now: £139.99. Shop now, buy later - three instalments of £46.66 via Klarna

  • Save almost 20 per cent on the Nokia 3.4 bundle - was: £144.98, now: £129.99. Shop now, buy later - three instalments of £43.33 via Klarna

  • Save almost 20 per cent on the Nokia 1.3 with HMD Connect Pro- was: £94.98, now: £69.99. Save over 10 per cent on the Nokia 2.4 bundle for just £99.99 (£126.97)

  • The Nokia 800 Tough - was: £109.99, now: £89.99

All deals come with a 2-year warranty, next day delivery within 24 hours of purchasing, and select products can be brought through Shop Now, Pay Later via Klarna. All smartphone deals have 2 years of software, and three years of security updates for total peace of mind.

There are also bundles to shop:

Nokia
Nokia

giffgaff Black Friday deals

The budget network provider has begun its Black Friday offering with a flurry of savings on new and refurbished handsets, open to both members and new customers.

The ‘as new’ unlocked refurbished offering spans 130 models, including top names like the iPhone X 64GB and Samsung S9. They all come with a 12-month warranty for peace of mind, too.

However, if you’ve got your heart set on something brand new, the scale runs from top-end Samsungs to the budget-friendly Moto.

Supporting a ‘circular economy’, giffgaff is also offering shoppers the chance to refurbish or recycle their old handsets and give some of the cash to charity. You can also trade in any old phones you have laying around and earn yourself a bit of extra cash - handy just before Christmas.

Black Friday phone contract deals

EE Black Friday deals

EE has revealed the first wave of its Black Friday deals that will run from now until December 7. It includes a range of Pay Monthly smartphones, SIM-Only plans, tablets and accessories.

From today, anyone on the hunt for huge savings on the latest handsets from Apple, Samsung, Google et al, will be able to find competitive deals at EE.

Samsung
Samsung

EE Pay Monthly deals include:

  • Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – save £241 – £99 upfront cost, £29 per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential Plan

  • Apple iPhone SE (64GB) – save £136 – £30 upfront cost, £25 per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential Plan

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – save £462 – £70 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £44 per month on a Smart Plan

  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G – save £414 – £70 upfront cost, £45 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £52 per month on a Smart Plan

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G – save £260 – £30 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £44 per month on a Smart Plan

  • Samsung Galaxy A71 – save £260 – £10 upfront cost, £33 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £40 per month on a Smart Plan

  • Google Pixel 4a 5G – save £232 – £30 upfront cost, £31 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £38 per month on a Smart Plan

  • Google Pixel 4a – save £164– £50 upfront cost, £23per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan

However, if you’re happy with your handset, you can snap up a pay monthly SIM-only deal instead for as low as £20 a month for 160GB of data for 24 months on a 5G SIM plan with unlimited minutes and texts.

EE Tablets and Accessories sale

As well as some pretty fantastic deals on phones and home broadband, shoppers can also get their hands on the latest gadgets:

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 – save £172.80 - £16.20 per month with no upront costs on a 2GB Essential Plan or £20.70 per month on a 20GB 24 Smart Plan

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – save £172.80 – £18 per month with no upfront costs on a 2GB Essential Plan or £22.50 per month on a 20GB Smart Plan for 24 months

  • 4G WiFi Mini 2020 – enjoy an extra 20GB of data for £20 per month on a 24 month plan with 50GB of data in total

  • Beats X – save £22 – £4 per month for 11 months with no upfront cos

Three Mobile Black Friday deals

It’s never been more important to stay in touch with the ones you love. If you’re coming to the end of your contract or want to invest in a shiny new handset, Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for something new. Three has a slew of deals, from SIM-only to broadband internet and tablet deals.

Three will add to its Black Friday offering each week until December 7. Three is also offering next day delivery on selected products with orders placed before 4pm. Find more info here.

SIM deals

Unlimited data, calls and texts from just £17 per month. SIM-only, 12-month contracts with 5G at no extra cost.

Three’s mobile phone contract deals

Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 5G, £49 one-off upfront cost, £35 per month. Plus: a free Nest Audio Speaker, worth £89.99 and three months free YouTube Premium.

Get the new Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, with AirPods and six months half price. £29 one-off upfront cost, plus £31.50 for six months (and £59 per month thereafter). Plus: free Apple TV+ for a year.

Save £312 on the amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. £49 one-off upfront cost, plus £45 per month, for 24 months - Plus: claim four months free YouTube Premium.

Apple iPhone SE 64GB, 30GB data for £30 per month, and £19 one-off upfront cost - a saving of £168 - Plus: Apple TV+ free for a year.

Three’s tablet deals

Looking to add new tech to your arsenal? Tablets are great for light surfing and streaming.

Three Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Three Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and 2GB data plan, for only £11 per month with no upfront costs. It boasts an eight-inch WXGA display, and only 8mm thin. Comes with free AKG headphones with Samsung Tab S6 Lite (from 24 November).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and 20GB data for the price of 2GB – just £18 a month and £29 upfront. And grab some free AKG Y500 headphones with purchase.

Tesco Mobile Black Friday deals

Head over to the budget network provider for these early bird offers, available from now until November 30.

Tesco Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Tesco Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

O2 Black Friday deals

With savings of up to £400 on Apple and Samsung devices, with offers across handsets, SIM-only, tablets and smartwatches, these are O2’s best-ever Black Friday deals.

Apple
Apple

iPhone XR (Like New): pay £30 upfront, and then £19.70 a month for 1GB of data and six months of Disney+

iPhone 7 (Like New): pay just £10 upfront, and then £14.78 a month for 1GB of data and six months of Disney+

iPhone 12 5G 64GB: £80 upfront, under £50 a month, unlimited data. Plus: six months of Deliveroo Plus, up to 12 months Disney+ and 12 months of Apple TV+.

Samsung S20 5G: £50 upfront, under £45 a month, unlimited data. Plus: six months of Deliveroo Plus, and up to 12 months Disney+.

Go green with O2 this Black Friday

Offering greener choices, O2 is on a mission to help customers reduce their impact on the planet. For the first time, the network will offer refurbished ‘Like New devices’ in its Black Friday offers, giving bargain hunters a sustainable option that benefits the environment.

Deals include:

Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals

Ready to buy a new handset? Your timing couldn’t be better - check out Carphone Warehouse’s selection, starting with the brand new iPhone 12.

SIM-free Handsets

Apple

Apple
Apple

Huawei

Huawei
Huawei

Motorola

Motorola
Motorola

Sim only deals

On Vodafone

On iD

OPPO Mobile Black Friday deals

In the market for a new handset? OPPOs range rival that of bigger names with the same performance and features but for a fraction of the price. And on Black Friday, those prices are only set to tumble even further. Once you’ve bought the handset and found a cheap SIM-only deal, you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

Here are some of the best OPPO handset offers

OPPO
OPPO

SMARTY Mobile Black Friday deals

At SMARTY mobile, you can get 50GB of data with unlimited minutes and texts until December 8 for only £12. There is no contract or minimum tie-in.

HUAWEI P40 Pro - was: 899.99, now: 699.99 - save 22 per cent.

