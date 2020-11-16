Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2020: Top Early 4K, Ultrawide, 144Hz & Curved Computer Monitor Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg

The top early computer monitor deals for Black Friday, including the latest 144Hz, curved, ultrawide, 4K, 1440p and 1080p monitor savings
Early Black Friday high refresh rate and high resolution monitor deals are underway. Review the latest discounts on ultrawide, curved, 144Hz, 4K and 1440p monitors. Browse the best deals using the links below.
Best Monitor Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on a wide range of top-rated monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of computer & gaming monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on curved, gaming, ultra-wide & 4K monitors
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of monitors and displays at Amazon - featuring savings on monitors from top rated brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, Asus and LG
- Save up to 35% on 4K Ultra HD monitors at Walmart - including deals on a range of 4K monitor sizes from 27 inches all the way up to 43 inches
- Save up to $250 on top-rated 4K monitors at Amazon - including monitors from recommended brands like Samsung, Acer, ASUS, HP, Dell, and LG
- Save up to $429 on a wide range of ultrawide monitors at Walmart - check the hottest deals from top brands including Samsung, LG, VIOTEK, ASUS, AOC, Sceptre, & more
- Save up to $94 on curved monitors from trusted brands at Walmart - top brands include Samsung, Acer, Sceptre, MSI, VIOTEK, & many more
Best Gaming Monitor Deals:
- Save up to 25% on top-rated gaming monitors & displays at HP.com - click the link for live prices on best-selling 25-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch and 35-inch gaming monitors
- Save up to 40% on gaming monitors including 144Hz, curved & ultrawide monitors - check the latest deals on top-rated Dell, ASUS, Sceptre, MSI & LG gaming monitors at Walmart
- Save up to 30% on top-rated gaming monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals available on 4K gaming monitors, curved monitors, ultrawide monitors and G-SYNC compatible monitors
Computer monitors come in many forms. For professionals wanting to improve productivity, the best choices are either 4K or 3440x1440 ultrawide monitors. The increased resolution in these monitors allow users to have more screen real estate and have more open windows on the screen. For gamers, a high refresh rate monitor is desirable. A 144Hz computer monitor is the most common when it comes to gaming monitors but there are monitors that come with 100Hz, 120Hz, 165Hz, 240Hz and even 360Hz refresh rates. Bigger monitors, those that are 27 inches and above, come with either a flat or curved screen.
