Best Black Friday mobile phone deals 2021: Offers from O2, Samsung and Vodafone

(Unplash)

If you’re coming to the end of your phone’s contract you’re probably looking for a new SIM or SIM and handset deal.

But trying to work out the best offer for your needs can be tough, often to the point where we just stay with the same provider. But with Black Friday a few days away, now’s the perfect time to snap up the deal of dreams.

Black Friday weekend - the one time of year when cut-price deals and offers rain down on us like a confetti cannon - is coming.

This year the shopping frenzy will begin on Nov 26 and finish on Monday Nov 29, aka Cyber Monday. It’s prime time to tick off your shopping list, whether you’ve got your eye on kitchen tech, new home entertainment, or a better phone contract - preferably one that comes with the latest handset.

The good news is that this year, Black Friday is shaping up to be the biggest yet, with tech brands and phone networks expect to swing the scythe on the RRP of their mobile phone packages and SIM only offers.

This means you could get your hands on a new device for a snip of the price, or dramatically reduce the price of your monthly contract if you’re happy with your phone and just want a SIM deal.

Although tech deals are normally reserved for Cyber Monday, every year brands start the sales firing gun earlier and earlier - meaning discounts are coming thick and fast now. But with so many great-sounding deals flying around, it can be bewildering to know what to go for.

That’s where we come in. We’re Black Friday veterans here at ES Best, and will bring the best of the phone deals to you as soon as they come in. No more endless scrolling and comparing - we’ll sift through the offers to sort the wheat from the chaff.

If you can’t wait until then, we’ve had a look at some of the best phone deals to be had right now.

See our favourites below

Best SIM only deals

Love your phone but fed up with your provider? Life’s too short to spend on the wrong SIM - especially when there are much better offers around.

Story continues

Three

A humble tenner can get you quite a lot these days, but this Black Friday it’s working overtime at Three. The mobile network, which offers super-fast 5G, is offering two juicy deals for the occasion, including a SIM-only plan that offers 30GB of data for just £12 (on a 24 month plan).

Like the freedom of unlimited data? Get it for £10 a month for the first six months, £20 thereafter. It comes with a £50 gift card as a sweetener.

Shop these SIM-only deals and more

O2

(Unsplash)

One of the country’s leading phone providers, O2 is well known for offering its customers a host of perks and extras; think six months of free Disney+ or Prime Video, fast-tracked handset upgrades and double data. This Black Friday you can get in on the action with a SIM-only plan from fro £15 for 30GB data (plus unlimited calls and texts).

Shop now

Giffgaff

Black Friday deals get the Midas touch over at value provider Giffgaff which is making all its SIM-only deals gold. The £10 goodybag gives you 15GB of data and it’s ready for 4G and 5G networks. Pay just £5 more and you can double your data to 30GB (£15pm).

For phone and SIM deals on brands like Samsung, Apple, Moto and Acatel, there are plenty of golden savings to be made there too.

Shop now

SMARTY

Double the data, twice the fun: that’s the name of the game this Black Friday at SMARTY where each SIM-only deals sounds more incredible than the next. The prover is offering to turbo-charge data on its existing 50GB deal to a stonking 100GB for just £15. As well as the Herculean data allowance, you’ll also bag free minutes and texts.

Laugh in the face of 100GB? Go for the unlimited data deal, also with free calls and texts, for just £2 more - £17 a month.

All SMARTY’s plans are offered on a rolling one-month basis, perfect for commitmentphobes and powered by Threes networks.

Shop now

Sky Mobile

(Sky Mobile)

If you’re looking for a great SIM-only deal, Sky has one that will give other providers a run for their money. For Black Friday, it’s offering 8GB for just £8 a month, as well as unlimited calls and texts.

With WFH now the norm for many and free Wi-Fi widely available, 8GB should be enough data to see you through the blind spots for the month.

What’s more, you’ll enjoy unlimited Sky app streaming without hurting your allowance. And you can share any spare data you have remaining at the end of your month from your Piggybank, keeping it saved for up to three years.

Shop now

iD Mobile

Make a beeline for iD Mobile’s website, where this Black Friday you pocket £170 in savings on most-wanted handsets: think the latest iPhones and the Samsung A12. One month SIM Only plans, include a deal for 40GB for just £10 per monthn (we know) while others offer three months half price when opting for a two-year contract.

Deals run until Nov 30

Mobile.co.uk

The operator has launched SIM-only deals in the run up to Black Friday, with massive data allowances for small monthly costs.

Deals on 12 Month SIMS

Deals on 1 Month SIMs

Best handset deals

HONOR

(HONOR)

Get £100 off the cost of a brand new HONOR 50 handset this Black Friday. Sold with a phone case, there are 128GB and 256GB models on offer.

Shop now

Motorola

(Motorola)

Until Dec 2, save up to £100 on selected handset at Motorola.

moto g50: was £199.99 now £169.99, save £30

moto G60s: was £219.99 now £179.99, save £40

motorola edge20 lite: was £299.99 now £269.99, save £30

motorola edge20: was £429.99 now £379.99, save £50

motorola edge20 pro: £649.99. Now £549.99. Save £100

moto g100: was £449.99 now £349.99, save £100

Shop now

Envirofone

(Apple)

With piles of plastic cluttering up the planet, finding a way to own the latest tech without it costing the Earth is at the forefront of our minds. Envirofone to the rescue! The company expertly refurbishes gadgets back to new working order, saving them from landfill. Best of all, they cost a snip of what they would brand new and this Black Friday you can save even further on the price of a practically-new handset.

You can get your hands on an Apple X for less than £260, for instance. As well as handsets there are deals on tablets, watches, laptops and more.

Shop now

Best contract deals (SIM and Handset)

Looking for a total phone upgrade? Black Friday is the best time to pounce on contract deals that put a fresh handset in your pocket for less.

O2

(O2)

Get ready to bank on Black Friday deals at O2. The provider is offering huge savings on top devices such as Samsung and Apple, as well as SIM-only deals and markdowns on tablets and smartwatches.

The company will also donate 10GB of data to the National Databank to help tackle data poverty. It applies on plans bought between now and Jan 31, 2022.

Shop O2’s Black Friday offers now

Sky Mobile

(Sky Mobile)

As part of its BF deals, Sky Mobile is offering the latest 5G-ready iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy 21 on half-price data plans (60GB) if you commit to a two-year contract.

Shop Sky Mobile’s Black Friday offers now

Tesco Mobile

Got a Clubcard? If that’s a yes, great news: Tesco Mobile has rolled out a bunch of new deals as part of its Black Friday event, all powered by Clubcard prices. With deals across iPhone, Samsung, SIM only and the latest tech, there are deals for everyone.

Shop now

E2save

Online mobiles retailer E2save has today released budget-friendly large data deals on a selection of Samsung Galaxy A range models, with deals starting from as little as £12 per month.

(Samsung)

Shop all of E2save’s Black Friday deals now

Mobile Phones Direct

Black Friday has arrived at Mobile Phones Direct where there are a range of standout deals across contract phones and SIM only offers.

(Samsung)

Carphone Warehouse

Desperate to get your hands on the latest iPhone? Head to Carphone Warehouse where you can pick up the mini version of the iPhone 13 for just £39pm. The 24-month deal comes with 100gb of data a month and unlimited calls and texts as well as superfast 5G and global roaming in 190 European towns and cities - so no need to fret on your next holiday. There’s 5G as standard, and you can get it in blue, pink or red.

(Apple)

Shop now

Vodafone

For a limited time you can get your hands on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from £35pm. The device has hints of 90s nostalgia, but is made for the busy 21st century user with a 6.7 inch folding glass display and a cover display that lets you take selfies and check messages without having to open it up. Genius.

(Samsung)

Shop now

Read More

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Offers to expect on iPhones, iPads and Macbooks

Best Black Friday laptop deals 2021: Offers to expect on HP, Apple, Dell and more

Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: Offers to expect on appliances, tech products and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals 2021: Offers to expect on appliances, tech products and more

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2021: Offers to expect in the sale

Best Black Friday Mattress Deals 2021: offers on foam, spring and hybrid mattresses

Best Black Friday Broadband deals 2021: Cheap offers from Virgin, Vodafone, Plusnet, BT and more

Best Black Friday toy deals for kids 2021: What to expect in the sales

Best Black Friday travel deals 2021: Flight and holiday offers from easyJet, Booking.com and more

Best Black Friday clothing deals 2021: Top offers on fashion, jewellery and shoes

Best Currys Black Friday deals 2021: Early offers available on appliances, tech and more

Get an Emma mattress for half price this Black Friday

Black Friday deals on sex toys and lingerie 2021: Best offers from Lovehoney, LELO and more

Best clothing deals for Black Friday 2021: What to expect in this year’s sales

Black Friday Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox deals: Best games console offers to expect