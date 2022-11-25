Best Black Friday Mattress Sales 2022 Announced by Best Mattress Brand

Best Mattress Brand is a top publisher on all things surrounding mattresses and sleep. This year, they've curated their list of the top mattress deals and best mattress sales for Black Friday.

BMB

BMB

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With hundreds of mattress retailers to choose from, shopping for a new bed during the 2022 Black Friday mattress sale can feel overwhelming. To help shoppers sift through all the coupons, discounts, promotions, and specials, popular mattress review website Best Mattress Brand has developed their list of the best Black Friday mattress sales of 2022. Discounts are available on adjustable beds, bed bases, mattresses, pillows, and more. And only the best products are highlighted, so shoppers aren't inundated with choice.

Now through Black Friday, Nov. 25, here are some of the Best Black Friday Mattress Sales 2022:

Best Mattress of 2022 — Amerisleep AS3 — Save $450

Best Cooling Mattress — Zoma Hybrid — Save $150

Best Value Mattress — Vaya Mattress — Save $300

Best Mattress Brand has reviewed many of the top-rated mattresses to help determine the best brands and models to feature, using a variety of evaluation criteria. Their editorial team also helps to source some of the best deals and promotions directly from leading manufacturers. Shoppers can even rest assured they are getting the right mattress for their home, too. That's because all the featured brands offer customer-friendly perks such as free shipping, free mattress returns, 100-night trials, and 10-20 year warranties.

Best Mattress Brand works with sleep researchers, medical experts, and other specialists to deliver in-depth content and reviews so shoppers can find their perfect sleep solution at just the right price this Black Friday.

About Best Mattress Brand

Best Mattress Brand is a popular website covering mattress reviews, bedding guides, and sleep research. With everything shoppers need to know about the products delivering better sleep, the editors also work to find shoppers exclusive sales and deals so they can save as they upgrade their bedroom.

Story continues

Best Mattress Brand

30 N Gould St., Ste. N

Sheridan, WY 82801

347-709-5499

Amy Murphy

info@bestmattress-brand.org

Contact Information:

Amy Murphy

Editor

info@bestmattress-brand.org

347-709-5499



Related Images













Image 1: BMB









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



