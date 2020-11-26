Best Black Friday mattress deals 2020: Offers from Simba, Emma and bedding deals

(Best Black Friday Mattresses)

The yearly shopping bonanza that is Black Friday is nearly with us, and for the uninitiated, that means deals whizzing around left, right and centre.

From November 27 until 30, retailers will be racing to offer unbelievable discounts on everything from TVs to the latest tech, fashion to food and everything else imaginable inbetween.

The shopping holiday is a US import, where huge sales take place across the country the day after Thanksgiving. In recent years, it’s gained huge popularity here with British shoppers eager to get a headstart on their Christmas shopping.

The Black Friday sales are also the optimum time to snap up those big ticket items that could do with replacing - think fridge freezers, washing machines and mattresses.

Arguably the most important piece of furniture you’ll ever own, a high quality mattress is better for your health, mood, focus and, in these strange times let’s face it, probably where you’ll spend the majority of your winter lockdown.

With so many retailers keen to get in on the Black Friday sales bandwagon, it can be very tricky to sort the genuinely good deals from showy token offers.

Luckily here at ES Best, we’ve done the undercover work and sussed the best deals for you. From beds-in-a-box to medium tension pocket springs and everything inbetween, you can rest assured that you’ll find the best mattress deals in our roundup below.

Why not complement your new bed with a fresh mattress topper - which can increase the longevity of your matttress - as well as a new high tog winter duvet, pillows and bedsheets? When you consider the fact that on average, we’ll spend a third of our lives in bed, we may as well make it the most comfortable place that it can be.

We’ll be adding fresh deals into this piece as they come up, so bookmark ES Best, and check back often.

Best Black Friday mattress deals

Simba

The sleep experts have announced that it will take 35 per cent off on spends of £300 or more. Famous for its bed-in-a-box, the offer runs from now right the way through to November 27. The deal includes the Simba Hybrid and the Simba Hybrid Pro mattresses, some of the comfiest best around.

Simba

Mattressman

On the Black Friday weekend there is 20 per cent off any mattress and 10 per cent off selected bed frames.

Nectar Sleep

From November 23, there is £100 off mattresses of all sizes and up to 30 per cent off bedroom furniture and bedding at Nectar. On Cyber Monday - November 30 - the mattress label is offering £100 off its models and also 20 per cent off old mattress and bed removal.

The brand is also providing free delivery and two free pillows across the whole weekend.

Nectar

DreamCloud

Innovative foam mattress brand is offering £300 off all-sized mattresses from November 21 all the way through to Cyber Monday.

eve Sleep

From November 24 to December 2, there will be discounts across the entire eve range. You can take 20 per cent off the brand’s premium mattresses as well as bed frames. Make the most of 25 per cent off the original mattresses and an impressive 35 per cent off the lighter model.

Emma Mattress

Award-winning mattress brand Emma is offering 35 per cent off all sleep products from November 16 to November 30.

You can save up to £237.65 on mattresses and up to £68.95 on the fan-favourite Emma Cot mattress.

Simply enter code BLACK35 at checkout to make the most of the deal. All products come with a 200-night trial and 10-year guarantee.

Emma

Mattress Online

The online mattress retailer has savings of up to 70 per cent and free next day delivery.

The Cotswold Company

This Black Friday, The Cotswold Company is forgoing the traditional sale, and focusing instead on giving back to the environment. Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, every order comes with a complementary tree dedication.

You can keep it for yuorself or give it to someone special, and know you’ll be helping to play a role in a greener future. Simply tell Cotswold their name and email address, and they’ll send them a certificate with the details of the tree and where they can find it.

Bensons for Beds

There’s a range of deals going down at Bensons for Beds in an event that they are calling Black November. You can shop the iGEL Advance with free iGEL pillows with purchases with £300 off. There’s £200 off matching headboards, £300 off ottomans, £50 off the Aria range, and 20% off all Rollo Mattresses.

Dreams

You’ll sleep easy with a hefty discount in your pocket thanks to Dreams’ Black Friday sales. Here’s what you can expect:

Dreams

Up to 60 per cent off a wide choice of mattresses and beds including brands such as Hyde & Sleep, Feather & Black, Revived Silentnight, Team GB and TheraPur

25 per cent off selected Silentnight products

20 per cent of ALL Feather & Black mattresses

Best Black Friday bedding deals

DUSK

Starting Monday, November 23, DUSK will launch its Black Friday offers. It will be the bedlinen brand’s biggest sale with an astonishing 50 per cent off across their 100 per cent cotton and Egyptian cotton bedding and accessories, and an extra 15 per cent off when using the code SAVE15.

Sheridan

Australian luxury bedding label Sheridan is offering 60 per cent off its Quick Dry Towel bundles in Graphite and White. You can also get pieces of 500 thread count with 50 per cent off and Quick Dry robes with 40 per cent off. From November 23 to 30, take an extra 10 per cent off the aforementioned deals up to 60 per cent off.

Sheridan

Mela

Given the ES Best seal of approval, Mela is offering its range of weighted blankets, duvets and sheets with 20 per cent off.

Slumberdown

Shop Slumberdown through Amazon and you could bag 60 per cent off their dreamy bedding. A few deals on offer include:

Piglet in Bed

Linen loungewear and bedding label Piglet is offering 20 per cent off from November 23 to 30 with the code BF20.

Piglet

Kally Sleep

There is up to 70 per cent off Kally Sleep products from November 23 to 30. Invest in the brand’s best-selling anti-snore pillow (was: £29.99, now: £14.99), baby nest (was: £79.99, now: £49.99) or cooling mattress topper (was: £79.99, now: £49.99) for less.

There is also 25 per cent off the memory foam pillow, neck pillow and 20 per cent off our personal favourite, the Kally body pillow.

Hampton and Astley

From November 26 to 30, there will be discounts across the board at Hampton and Astley.

Enter the code BEST to get 50 per cent off the natural wax scented candles, luxury Egyptian cotton bedding and Egyptian cotton towels as well as some bundle bedding sets. There are also two free pillows included worth £39.99 when you shop select bedding lines.

Hampton & Astley

Woolroom

Woolroom - the brand that specialists in wool bedding - is offering savings of up to 35 per cent across its range of bedding, duvets, pillows, and mattress toppers.

