Best Black Friday mattress deals 2020: Early offers from Emma, Simba and Casper

While not the most exciting item, it is an essential, and during the sale you can save hundreds of pounds on leading brands (The Independent)

Black Friday is the largest shopping event of the year, and each time it’s bigger than the last, with thousands of deals across big-name brands, from tech to fashion and everything in between.

While its the best time to pick up a bargain before Christmas, it also provides the perfect opportunity to snap up deals on items you may have been putting off, like buying a new mattress.

While the sale started off as a one-day event after Thanksgiving, it soon took over the entire weekend to the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday.

In recent years, most retailers have kicked off their deals a week before the Black Friday weekend. Last year Amazon’s sale ran for two weeks and this year it’s gone even further by starting its pre-Black Friday sale a whole month before the main event.

Other retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Superdrug, AO, Boots, O2, Very and Currys PC World also began their deals earlier too. While Aldi will take part in the sale for the first time, with offers on Nintendo Switch and Airpods. To keep up to date with the best Black Friday early deals, be sure to read our guide, which we’ll be updating with the top bargains.

Despite being an essential, shopping for a new mattress is often a costly and timely endeavour, but thanks to Black Friday, it can now much more affordable thanks to very appealing deals that can be up to 40 per cent off.

Before you begin browsing, read our mattress buying guide here, to help you find the right one for you. It has all the details you need on the different types, sizes and firmness available on the market.

To help you navigate the mammoth sale, we’ll be bringing you the biggest savings and best deals so you won’t lose sleep over it.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best early Black Friday mattress deals

Story continues

Emma original mattress, double: Was £529, now £343.85, Emma Mattress

Emma Mattress

One of our favourite mattress brands, Emma Mattress, is offering 35 per cent off side wide with the code “Black35”. If you’re looking for a new mattress, the Emma original, took the Best Buy spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, Our reviewer said: “We found it more instantly comfortable than other bed-in-a-box mattresses we tried, it has significantly more bounce and is easier to turn over on – with no chance of disturbing your partner when you do.”

The popular German-made three-layer foam mattress uses foam that is longer-lasting, has a breathable top layer, a washable cover and more bounce than usual mattresses. Enjoy a better night's sleep and take advantage of this unmissable deal.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, double: Was £1,074, now £698.10, Simba

Simba

This brand has become synonymous with a good night’s sleep, and this particular mattress and the regular hybrid featured in our round-up of the best mattresses. In the reviewer, our tester said: “If you lean more towards foam than springs, but still want the best of both worlds – support, squidge, bounce and breathability – it’s definitely one to consider.”

She also added that “it feels just as comfy right on the edges as it does bang in the middle,” and the good news is "you won’t disturb your partner if you toss and turn and it’s exceptional at keeping sweat at bay".

“It’s robust and doesn’t sag, making it a keeper for years to come,” so on that note, we urge you to make use of the brand’s early Black Friday sale where it’s offering 35 per cent off on all products over £299.99 – valid until 11.59pm on Friday 27 November.

Buy now

Otty hybrid mattress, double: Was £599.99, now £449.99, Otty

Otty Mattresses

Throughout the Otty site, there is 45 per cent off on Aura mattress, up to 35 per cent off Pure & up to 25 per cent off Original Hybrid, until 11pm, 30 November. Featuring in our guide to the best mattresses, this Otty hybrid offering comes in a range of sizes that adapt to your body shape as you move. It is supportive for your spine and good for those who sleep on their back, while also boasting effective temperature control too. Snap up this deal fast while Otty mattresses are at up to 45 per cent off during early sales.

Buy now

Silentnight Vilana limited edition Miracoil mattress: Was £419.95, now £198.56, Mattress online

Mattress online

This mattress is made with Silentnight’s world-renowned Miracoil Springs to give you support while you sleep, and is now 60 per cent off.

It is foam free with no harsh chemical treatments, and comes complete with breathable technology for a cooler night's sleep. The mattress also features a single sleep surface meaning you never have to flip your mattress, just simply rotate it when you change the sheets.

Buy now

Slumberland Zemira ortho comfort mattress: Was £924.99, now £369.99, Bensons for Beds

Slumberland

For premium comfort and support, this medium-firm mattress will make sure you have a restful night’s sleep. The individual pocket sprung design means your wriggly partner won’t roll into you, so you can climb out of bed in the morning feeling refreshed and ready to face the day. At a whopping 60 per cent saving, this is a no brainer.

Buy now

Silentnight Freya 800 pocket memory mattress – medium: Was £299, now £199, Very

Silentnight

For complete support from head to toe, turn to this mattress from Silentnight. The memory foam layer is breathable, so suits people who overheat at night, and it claims to evenly spread your weight across the mattress too. Offering pressure relief and providing comfort, this is a deal worth snapping up.

Buy now

Dormeo mattress plus rolled mattress: From £209, now £169, Very

Dormeo

Featuring in our review of the best mattresses, this is a great price to pay for a quality night’s sleep. Our reviewer said: "We found it springy yet supportive, especially for anyone who is average weight or lighter, including children. It’s just a smidgen firmer than average, and the high breathability factor of the ‘ecocell’ foam layer that sits on top of the other two layers of memory means it doesn’t get damp if you sweat."

She added: “Your partner can roll over to their heart’s content without you feeling a thing,” and helps you get a night of undisturbed sleep.

Buy now

Nectar memory foam mattress, double: Was £549, now £449, Nectar Sleep

Nectar Sleep

With £100 off any mattress from Nectar Sleep and 30 per cent off bedding, the brand are offering unmissable early Black Friday deals. This mattress, comprising three layers of foam and a soft quilted adaptive cooling cover, made it into our round-up of the best mattresses. Now, enjoy it at £100 off in the site-wide sale.

A bonus? Nectar Sleep are the first and only mattress company in the UK to be climate neutral, with all emissions offset by global schemes such as an Amazon forest protection programme.

Buy now

Casper hybrid mattress, single: Was £500, now £375, Mattress Online

Mattress Online

There is 25 per cent off all Casper Hybrid mattresses on Mattress Online until Sunday 22 November, as part of a site-wide early Black Friday sale. Combining the brand's popular foam with a base layer of springs, this mattress moulds around your body. With added bounce and airflow, enjoy immediate comfort as you drift off. This one also made it into our review of the best mattresses while Casper claims it’s the brands “most supportive mattress” yet. The Casper essential mattress also made it into our round-up and has been reduced by £100. A steal of a deal.

Buy now

Silentnight Mia 1000 pocket ortho mattress – firm: Was £449, now £269, Very

Silentnight

This mattress has been designed to be easy to care for, so there shouldn’t be any need to turn it. The knitted quilt cover gives a soft surface, which is the ideal foundation for resting on.

Silentnight has used advanced pocket spring technology, which means your weight will be spread evenly across the mattress, providing a level of overall support and comfort. This is a firm mattress, so is ideal for those who suffer from back pain because it will keep your back in a relatively stable position without allowing you to sink into it as you sleep. The medium mattress is also on sale for £199, if you’d prefer something a little softer.

Buy now

When is Black Friday?

This year’s sale will take place on Friday 27 November and finish on Cyber Monday, 30 November. But the event is set to last far longer than a few days, as Amazon launched its pre-Black Friday sale a whole month ahead of the big day, and other retailers such as O2, Superdrug, Boots and Currys PC World have launched theirs too.

The best Black Friday mattress deals to expect

In previous years, leading mattress brands such as Eve Sleep, Casper and Emma, have offered discounts of 30 per cent, sometimes more, and we’re expecting the same this year, if not bigger savings.

In 2019, IndyBest’s best mattress, the Emma original had a huge 40 per cent off. The single was reduced from £429 to £257.50, the double dropped from £649 to £389.30 and the kingsize came down from £699 to £419.40.

Eve Sleep also saw some impressive reductions, its original memory foam mattress super king came down from £606.94 to £426.99 and its original memory foam mattress small double was slashed from £324.99 to £259.99.

The brand is kicking off its Black Friday sale early this year as it has announced its early bird offer. From 1 November, Eve Sleep will be offering customers 15 per cent off when they spend £500.

Another favourite brand in our review of the best mattresses, Nectar Sleep, has announced its Black Friday 2020 deals already. It’s confirmed that from 23 November until Black Friday (27 November), it will be offering £100 off all mattresses and up to 30 per cent off bedroom furniture and bedding.

On Cyber Monday (30 November), the mattress discount will continue and the brand will also be offering 20 per cent off its old mattress and bed removal service. Free delivery and two pillows are also included in both deals.

The Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress won a spot in our round-up of the best, so check out our review ahead of the Black Friday event.

Another bed-in-a-box brand, DreamCloud Sleep, is offering £300 off all mattresses this Black Friday, with free delivery included. The offer will run from 23 to 30 November.

UK company Brook + Wilde has also announced its Black Friday deals for 2020. From 25 November until midnight on 30 November, It will be offering 40 per cent off both of its luxury mattresses, the “elite” and “lux” models, with the code “BF40”.

The bed-in-a-box brand offers free premium delivery, a 100 night trial and a 10 year guarantee on its mattresses. For every mattress the brand sells, it plants a tree to help contribute to reforesting the planet, which means you’ll sleep even easier after you buy.

Last year, mattress brand Simba offered discounts on bundles, such as the ultimate Simba hybrid bundle, which was made up of the Simba hybrid mattress, the hybrid duvet, two height-adjustable hybrid pillows (one with single mattresses) and a free deluxe mattress protector, which was reduced from £1,191 to £720.

Marks & Spencer also offered up to 50 per cent of a selection of mattresses, beds and sofas, with a section dedicated to deals that could be delivered in time for Christmas, so you could kit out a new home in one online shopping trip.

How to get the best Black Friday mattresses deals

To find the best deals, we’d recommend browsing not just mattress-specific brands but larger department stores such as Marks & Spencer, who have their own ranges and see huge reductions too.

We think the key to making the most of this annual event is not getting sucked into discounts that look too good to be true. Instead, come up with a list of products you're actually interested in before the big day. That way, you won’t buy things you don’t actually want, but look a good deal.

Shop around for the best price, and make sure you know the actual RRP of the product, so you’ll know a good deal when you see one.

Also, sign up to the newsletters from brands you want to buy from, as that’s the best way to know when teh sales start.

Here at IndyBest, our team will also be handpicking the best deals in the lead up and throughout the sale, across furniture, TVs, laptops, beauty and fashion too, so make sure to check back here for regular updates.

How long will the Black Friday discounts last?

Black Friday typically begins on 27 November and finishes on 30 November, also known as Cyber Monday.

However, we are expecting some retailers to follow Amazon and begin some pre-sale deals much earlier than usual.

For a full list of stores expected to get involved, we’ve rounded up the retailers taking part in Black Friday, and they range from fashion, homewares, tech, beauty and gaming brands, such as Asos, AO, BT, John Lewis & Partners and M&S.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – When the sale starts, how to get the best savings, and how to prepare

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – There will be millions of deals, so check in here for our pick of the best

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – With great deals on quality fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware brands, it will be a go-to for many

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – For everything from TVs to laptops, and kettles to coffee machines

Best Argos Black Friday deals – Covering everything from kids to homewares and fitness to DIY

Best Apple Black Friday deals – The tech giant is notorious for not participating in Black Friday, so how can you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide

Best Black Friday tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Black Friday TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Black Friday laptop deals – There’s hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Struggling to choose which console to buy, or after a new controller or game? Here's our expert guide

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – Now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday fashion deals – Whether its a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to new season essentials

Best Black Friday beauty deals – Stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – Get your Christmas shopping done and dusted, with deals from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday furniture deals – There's no need to wait until the January sale to get a bargain sofa, wardrobe or armchair

The stores taking part in Black Friday – Our predictions based on last year, which we’ll be updating as the deals begin

Read More

iPhone 11 Black Friday deal: Save £288 in O2’s early sale

Best early Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals available now

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: Early offers in the sale

Apple AirPods Black Friday deal: Save 22% in Amazon’s early sale

Best Black Friday furniture deals 2020: Early offers to know

Best mattress 2020: How to choose between memory foam, hybrid and more

The best deals in the Currys early Black Friday sale

Best Black Friday furniture deals 2020: Offers to expect in the sale

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals 2020: Offers to expect in the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2020: Early offers

iPhone 11 Black Friday deal: Save £288 in O2’s early sale