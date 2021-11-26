The 22 best Black Friday laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy — as low as $129
It’s no secret that Black Friday brings the best tech deals you’ll see all year. One of the leading categories millions of folks are searching for is laptops.
Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy, in particular, currently have the best Black Friday laptop deals with prices starting as low as $129. Included in these sales are some of the most notable and trusted laptop brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, Microsoft and even Apple!
In fact, the best-selling 13-Inch MacBook Pro With the Touch Bar is currently $500 off at Best Buy and the even larger 16-Inch is $600 cheaper. As most know, Apple products rarely ever go on sale, so now is the only time to snag these two cult-favorite laptops at such a bargain.
If you’re on the market for a tried-and-true laptop that’s sure to stand the test of time, the best-selling HP 14-Inch Laptop With Windows Home is currently $80 off, bringing its total down to just $159.99 at Target.
There are also tons of laptop-tablet hybrid options available across retailers. The Lenovo Ideapad Flex 3 Touchscreen Chromebook is on sale for just $179 at Walmart — that’s $100 off. The best-selling Microsoft Surface Pro is also $279 off at Target for the massive shopping event.
Below, check out the best Black Friday 2021 laptop sales from Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy.
Walmart Black Friday Laptop Deals
Lenovo Ideapad Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6-Inch Touchscreen 2-In-1 Laptop, $179 (Orig. $279)
HP 15.6-Inch Intel Celeron Laptop With Windows 10 Home And Microsoft Office, $298.98 (Orig. $379)
Gateway 15.6 Ultra Slim Notebook, $179 (Orig. $249)
Samsung 11.6-Inch Chromebook, $129 (Orig. $199.99)
ASUS VivoBook 15.6-Inch Touchscreen Laptop, $529.99 (Orig. $1,299)
Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals
HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, $233 (Orig. $269.99)
Lenovo 11.6-Inch Chromebook Flex 3 Laptop, $159.99 (Orig. $319.99)
Samsung 15.6-Inch Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS, $272.37 (Orig. $499.99)
Lenovo 11.6-Inch IdeaPad Chromebook, $169.99 (Orig. $219.99)
Acer 11.6-Inch Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, $232 (Orig. $289.99)
Lenovo 13-Inch 2-In-1 Chromebook Flex Laptop, $321.14 (Orig. $429.99)
Target Black Friday Laptop Deals
HP 15.6-Inch Touchscreen Laptop With Windows Home In S Mode, $294.99 (Orig. $494.99)
ASUS 14-Inch Laptop With Windows Home In S Mode, $159.99 (Orig. $239.99)
HP 14-Inch Touchscreen Chromebook Laptop With Chrome OS, $239.99 (Orig. $359.99)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-Inch With Surface Pro Signature Type Cover And Surface Pen, $849.99 (Orig. $1,128.99)
HP Chromebook x360 12-Inch Touchscreen 2-In-1 Chromebook, $349.99 (Orig. $399.99)
Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deals
Apple MacBook Pro With 13-Inch Display And Touch Bar, $1,299.99 (Orig. $1,799.99)
HP 14-Inch Chromebook, $149 (Orig. $319)
Lenovo Flex 3 11-Inch 2-In-1 Chromebook Laptop, $149 (Orig. $379)
HP 11-Inch Touchscreen Chromebook, $399 (Orig. $599)
Apple MacBook Pro With 16-Inch Display And Touch Bar, $2,199.99 (Orig. $2,799.99)
Microsoft 13.5-Inch Touchscreen Surface Laptop 4, $699.99 (Orig. $899.99)
