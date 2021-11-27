Best Black Friday laptop deals 2021 UK: Gaming and work laptops from Microsoft Surface to Lenovo

(Black Friday)

When it comes to bagging a serious bargain, there’s really no better time than Black Friday.

The annual sales event is one of the biggest days in the shopping calendar and you’ll find everything from mattresses to TVs on offer.

While the Black Friday weekend has grown exponentially in recent years to the point where there is rarely a brand not getting involved, it’s really the tech deals that you need on your radar - specifically laptops and all things computing.

In that vein, you’re in luck as we spend hours upon hours trolling the internet to find the very best discounts so that you don’t have to.

Over the last couple of years - since the onset of the pandemic - our laptops have emerged as the most crucial bit of kit in our arsenal. Even with the return to office life, they have not been devalued. In fact, it’s more important than ever to have a model that will become a sidekick as you flit between working from home and your company’s HQ. So take the opportunity of the sales extravaganza to upgrade your current model.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year?

Black Friday in 2021 will take place on November 26. This is the official start day of the event, which falls the day after Thanksgiving over in the US. The American-import has taken a life of its own in recent years so you can expect deals as early as the beginning of November.

Cyber Monday is then the following Monday (as the name suggests) which will be on November 29. This was traditionally reserved for the best tech deals but you are now likely to see epic discounts throughout the weekend as stocks last.

What laptop deals can I expect?

There is barely a computing brand in existence that isn’t offering some sort of reduction on its ranges.

Whether you are using your laptop or PC to work, stream, study or game, there’s a state-of-the-art device to suit, with the processor to match. If you’re fixed at your desk and don’t mind a heavier device, or travel for business and need something lightweight - it’s likely to be on sale this Black Friday. There’s also an extensive selection of iPads and tablets.

Story continues

Big screen, small screen, crystal-clear imagery or powerful sound, you will be able to find it.

Brands include Apple, Microsoft, ASUS, Lenovo, HP and many more.

Where to shop Black Friday laptop deals

You will find discounts at all the major retailers - we’re talking Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis- as well as directly from the brands but the best deals will be curated right here and constantly updated so check back.

See the top laptops deals currently on below.

Read More

Best Black Friday TV deals 2021: Offers to expect from Samsung, LG and more

Best Black Friday Mattress Deals 2021: offers to expect on foam, spring and hybrid mattresses

Black Friday deals on sex toys and lingerie 2021: Best offers from Lovehoney, LELO and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals 2021: Offers to expect on appliances, tech products and more

Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: Offers to expect on appliances, tech products and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals 2021: Offers to expect on appliances, tech products and more

Best laptops for children: from study sessions to gaming with friends

Best lightweight laptops 2021: Great performance in a portable package

Best laptops for working from home

Best 2 in 1 laptops 2021: Get the benefits of a laptop and tablet combined

Best laptop brands 2021 for guaranteed quality whatever your budget

Best laptops for university students to suit all budgets

Best touchscreen laptops

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13.5"

Was: £899

Surface Laptop Go - was: £699, now: £499

Surface Go 2 - was: £529, now: £339

Surface Book 3 - was: £1599, now: £1249

Buy now £699.00, John Lewis

ACER Predator Triton 300 15.6" Gaming Laptop

Was: £1499

Buy now £1299.00, Currys

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip

Was: £999

Buy now £899.00, Amazon

DELL XPS 15 9510 15.6" Laptop

Was: £1899

Buy now £1619.00, Currys

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 Core i5-1135G7 8GB 256GB SSD 14 Inch Windows 10 Laptop

Was: £781.97

Buy now £599.97, Laptops Direct

ASUS VivoBook X415JA 14" Laptop

Was: £699

Buy now £599.00, Currys

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) 8-Core CPU and 7-core GPU, 16Gb RAM, 512Gb Storage with M365 Family

Was: From £1529

Buy now £1399.00, Very

ASUS Touchscreen Chromebook Flip C234MA 11.6 Inch Laptop

Was: £329.99

Buy now £199.99, Amazon

HP Pavilion 14-dv0603na 14” Laptop

Was: £429

Buy now £329.00, Currys

MICROSOFT 12.3" Surface Pro 7+

Was: £969

Buy now £799.00, Currys

HP 250 G8 Core i5-1035G1 8GB 256GB SSD 15.6 Inch Windows 10 Pro Laptop

Was: £749.97

Buy now £619.97, Laptops Direct

HP 11A G8 AMD A4 9120C 4GB 32GB eMMC 11.6 Inch Chromebook

Was: £373

Buy now £199.97, Laptops Direct

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook 10.1 Inch FHD 2-in-1 Laptop

Was: £279.99

Buy now £199.99, Amazon

ASUS VivoBook S 15 - S513EA Full HD 15.6" Metal Laptop

Was: 699.99

Buy now £579.97, Amazon

Dell G5 Inspiron G5 15-5500 Gaming Laptop

Was: £1399

Buy now £1099.00, Very

ACER 314 14" Chromebook - MediaTek MT8183C, 64 GB eMMC, Silver

Was: £289

Buy now £199.00, Currys

HUAWEI MateBook D 15.6" Laptop

Was: £649

Buy now £499.00, Currys

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6" Laptop

Was: £1,449

Buy now £1249.00, AO

Google Pixelbook Go 13in i5 8GB 128GB Chromebook

Was: £799.99

Buy now £729.00, Argos

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop

Was: £349

Also shop Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptops - was: £2,049, now: £1567.40

Dell Inspiron 5418 14 inch FHD Laptop - was: £799, now: £719

Buy now £278.00, Dell

Best Black Friday Beauty deals 2021: Offers on makeup, perfume and more

Best Dyson Black Friday deals 2021: Dyson Airwrap, cordless robot vacuums, fans and more

Best smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2021: Apple Watch Series 3, Garmin, Fitbit, Huawei and more

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals 2021: Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED bundle and Mario Party Superstars

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals 2021: Best offers on Magic Cream, lipsticks and eyeshadow