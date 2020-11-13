Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020: chromebook, macbook and laptop offers OLD

The date has long been earmarked in our diaries and now the big day is fast approaching.

No, we're not talking about Christmas, but Black Friday which takes place on November 27 this year - the day after Thanksgiving.

The US-import has taken the world by storm with brands everywhere taking the opportunity to cut and slash prices across the board and on all items from fashion and beauty, to TVs and fridges.

After almost a year of working from home, it's the PC and laptop offerings that we've got our eyes on. Adapting to the shift from office life to our homes has been a struggle to say the least, but it's technical difficulties more than anything that causes us undue stress. This doesn't need to be the case. Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to invest in a new device at more purse-friendly prices to make your WFH life that much easier.

Whether you are working, streaming, studying or gaming, there's a state-of-the-art device to suit, with the processor you need. Whether you're fixed at your desk and don't mind a heavier device, or travel for business and need something lightweight - it's likely to be on sale this Black Friday. Big screen, small screen, crystal-clear imagery or powerful sound, you will be able to find it. Truly anything you need, there's a device to match and more than likely, it will be included as part of the discount weekend.

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, there will be laptops, laptop accessories and all things computing at amazing prices so you can upgrade your essential tech. Take the plunge on the item you've had your eye on recently - there's no better time to shop.

We've taken the difficulty out of the process and gathered the best laptop deals to shop right now.

