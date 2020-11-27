Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020: Offers on Apple, Samsung, HP products and more
The date has long been earmarked in our diaries and now the big day is here.
No, we're not talking about Christmas, but Black Friday which takes place on November 27 this year - the day after Thanksgiving.
The US-import has taken the world by storm with brands everywhere taking the opportunity to cut and slash prices across the board and on all items from fashion and beauty, to TVs and fridges.
After almost a year of working from home, it's the PC and laptop offerings that we've got our eyes on. Adapting to the shift from office life to our homes has been a struggle to say the least, but it's technical difficulties more than anything that causes us undue stress. This doesn't need to be the case. Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to invest in a new device at more purse-friendly prices to make your WFH life that much easier.
Whether you are working, streaming, studying or gaming, there's a state-of-the-art device to suit, with the processor you need. Whether you're fixed at your desk and don't mind a heavier device, or travel for business and need something lightweight - it's likely to be on sale this Black Friday. Big screen, small screen, crystal-clear imagery or powerful sound, you will be able to find it. Truly anything you need, there's a device to match and more than likely, it will be included as part of the discount weekend.
From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, there will be laptops, laptop accessories and all things computing at amazing prices so you can upgrade your essential tech. Take the plunge on the item you've had your eye on recently - there's no better time to shop.
We've taken the difficulty out of the process and gathered the best laptop deals to shop right now.
Best Black Friday laptop deals
Best Black Friday Microsoft laptop deals
Upgrade your work from home situation from less with Microsoft’s Black Friday offers.
Save up to £354 on select Surface Book 3 15", starting at £2050
Best Black Friday ASUS laptop deals
Shop the ASUS series of laptops with up to £200 off.
ASUS ZenBook UX425JA 14" Laptop – was: £699, now: £539 (enter the code ASUS10)
ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA - was £599, now: £449.99
ASUS Vivobook S432FL - was £899, now: £699.99
ASUS Zenbook UX325JA - was £1,099, now: £899.99
ASUS Zenbook S UX393JA - was £1,499.99, now: £1299,99
Best Black Friday Lenovo laptop deals
Forget long loading and constant crashing, Lenovo is here to save the day (and your pennies too).
Lenovo Ideapad i3 14" laptop, with a free 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal – was: £479, now: £349
Lenovo Yoga S940 (14") - was: £1,399, now: £999.99
Lenovo C340-11 11.6" 2 in 1 Chromebook - was: £319, now: £219
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" Laptop - was: £699, now: £599
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11'' Laptop - was: £199.99, now: £149.99
Best Black Friday Huawei laptop deals
The hero devices from Huawei are discounted with up to 20 per cent off.
HUAWEI MatePad T10s 10.1" Tablet - 64 GB – was: £210, now: £180
HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2020 Intel Core i7 +HUAWEI Sound X, Leather Case & Bluetooth Mouse Swift - was: £1,699.99, now: £1,399.99
HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2020 Intel Core i5 +HUAWEI Sound X, Leather Case & Bluetooth Mouse Swift - was: £1,399.99, now: £1,099.99
HUAWEI MatePad Pro +HUAWEI Flip Cover, M-Pen & Keyboard - was: £499.99, now: £449.99
Best Black Friday HP laptop deals
At HP, the Black Friday days are well underway with up to 20 per cent off a huge range of products as well as 40 per cent off for students. Highlights include:
HP 27fw 68.58 cm (27") Ultraslim Full-HD IPS Monitor - was: £169.99, now: £130
HP 27fw with Audio 68.58 cm (27") Ultraslim Full-HD IPS Monitor - was: £189, now: £139
HP Pavilion 14-ce3510sa 14" Laptop - Intel® Core™ i5, 512 GB SSD, Silver - was: £699, now: £529
HP 14-cf2504sa 14" Laptop - Intel® Core™ i5, 256 GB SSD, Silver - was: £549, now: £419
HP x360 14" 2 in 1 Chromebook - Intel® Pentium™ Gold, 64 GB eMMC, Silver - was: £499, now: £399
HP x360 14" 2 in 1 Chromebook - Intel® Core i3, 128 GB eMMC, Silver - was: £599, now: £499
Best Black Friday Apple laptop and iPad deals
While Apple themselves don’t tend to get involved with the Black Friday deals, retailers like Amazon and Currys are on hand with discounts.
APPLE iMac 5K 27" (2020) - Intel® Core™ i5, 512 GB SSD - was: £1,999, now: £1,799
Apple iPad 7th Gen – was: £349, now: £279
Apple 10.5” iPad Air 64 GB – was: £469, now: £399
Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020) - Intel® Core™ i5, 1 TB SSD, Silver - was: £1999, now: £1800
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 1.1GHz dual-core 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB) - was: £999, now: £919
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7) - was: £2,399, now: £2,148
Best Black Friday Dell laptop deals
Your work from home situation could use an upgrade in the form of a Dell laptop.
Dell New Inspiron 13 5000 - was: £648, now: £529
DELL XPS 13 7390 13.3" Laptop - Intel® Core™ i7, 512 GB SSD, Silver - was: £1449, now: £1149
DELL Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5, 256 GB SSD, Black - was: £599, now: £479
Dell XPS 13-7390 Intel Core i7 10510U 16GB RAM 512GB SSD 13in 4K UHD Laptop - Silver - was: £1529.99, now: £1289.99
Best Black Friday Acer laptop deals
From gaming iterations to your every day, Acer has got you covered.
ACER Swift 5 SF514 14" Laptop - Intel® Core™ i5, 512 GB SSD, Blue - was: £899, now: £749
Acer Predator Triton 300 PT315-52 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop - was: £1,999.99, now: £999
Acer Nitro XV0 Gaming Monitor | Nitro XV270U | Black - was: £299.99, now: £249.99
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-44 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8GB RAM 1TB SSD 15.6in FHD IPS 144Hz Laptop GTX 1650Ti - Black - was: £999.99, now: £849.99
Best Black Friday Samsung laptop deals
Shop the Samsung laptops with impressive discounts.
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion, 13", i5, Silver - was: £1,249, now: £1,049
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, 13", i5, Royal Blue - was: £1,349, now: £1,149
Samsung Galaxy Book S Intel, 13", 512GB, Mercury Grey - was: £999, now: £849
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15.6 Inch - was: £1,299, now: £1,099
Shop laptop deals directly from the retailers:
