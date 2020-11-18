Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals 2020: Offers available now from Lego, Fortnite and Frozen

You can make a dent in your Christmas shopping without breaking the bank thanks to the mammoth sale (The Independent)

Christmas shopping can be an arduous task, but the Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to tick off everything you need while making huge savings.

The main event usually falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving and is followed by a whole weekend of deals that ends with Cyber Monday.

Last year, Amazon’s sale ran for two weeks, and many others joined in the week of Black Friday. But this year, the retail giant has gone one (big) step further by starting a whole month ahead of the big day. You can keep up to date with the best early Amazon Black Friday deals by reading our guide.

Other retailers who have also started early include AO, Virgin Media, Very, John Lewis, Currys PC World, O2, Boots, Asda and AO.

Deals on kids’ toys are always welcome at this time of year, as Christmas lists can be endless and full of pricey items. But with so much choice during the Black Friday sale, it can be a headache navigating the thousands of offers.

Luckily, at IndyBest we’ll be doing all the hard work for you during the lead up to Black Friday and throughout the main event, finding you the top deals across all retailers. Read on for the best early Black Friday deals on kids’ toys and check back in for daily updates.

When is Black Friday?

This year Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November, and the event will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is Cyber Monday.

The sale is already the longest ever, as Amazon started its deals a full month ahead of the main day. Retailers including Boots and Superdrug also started their sales in early November.

We’re expecting other retailers to follow and begin deals earlier too, after losing revenue earlier in the year, and now that shops are shutting again in the second lockdown.

The best early kids’ toys Black Friday deals

Fortnite The Chapter 1 Collection - 10 collectible figure pack: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Smyths

Smyths

This official Fornite figurine collection will bring joy on Christmas morning for fans of the game, and includes the whole team, including Outfits Recruit (Jonesy), Black Knight, Rust Lord and others. The set is completed with a 35cm poster of the map from Fortnite’s Chapter 1.

Suitable for children aged eight and up.

Buy now

X-Rated Shockwave Kids BMX Bike - 16" Wheel 607813: Was £130, now £100, Halfords

Halfords

Bike, car and motoring specialist Halfords currently has 20 per cent off kids bikes and scooter, a gift which is sure to impress.

Designed for children aged five to seven, this BMX bike has a sturdy steel frame in a fun blue design, promising simple and efficient braking with a single speed, so all they need to do is pedal and steer.

Buy now

Disney Frozen Elsa's Ice Palace by Little People: Was £54.97, now £35, George at Asda

Fisher-Price

Younger children will be able to immerse themselves in the mythical land of Arendelle where they can explore Elsa’s ice palace and play with Olaf with this interactive set.

It has lights, wintery sounds and recognises the famous “Let it go” theme tune too, so is sure to keep them entertained.

Buy now

Peppa’s dressing table: Was £49.97, now £30, George at Asda

Peppa Pig

This super cute dressing table features a light up crown mirror which plays the Peppa Pig theme tune and Peppa sounds. There are all the accessories to glam up including a battery-operated toy hair dryer, hair clips, tiara, wand and Peppa themed jewellery. This is suitable for little Peppa fans aged three and up.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar: Was £25, now £19, George at Asda

Lego

If you haven’t yet got an advent calendar for the Harry Potter fan in your life this is bound to be a hit. Behind each door is a different toy or character, and as you get closer to Christmas they’ll be able to create bigger and more extravagant scenes – including the glorious Yule Ball! Of course all the favourites are in there; Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Padma Patil, Parvati Patil and Cho Chang, as well as a miniature Beauxbaton’s carriage. This magical countdown featured in our best toy-filled advent calendars with our tester’s early teen being a huge fan.

Buy now

Barbie fresh ‘n’ fun food truck: Was £59.97, now £35, George at Asda

Barbie

Encourage budding foodies and entrepreneurs with this truck complete with cooker, griddle, till for ringing up sales and even a smoothie station. The truck comes with 25 accessories, including a free-standing menu board, utensils and pots, fryer for French fries, food items, condiments, serving trays and seating for a hungry customer, to make endless stories and scenarios. What’s cooking Barbie?

Buy now

The Singing Machine SML682BTW Bluetooth CDG + Tablet Karaoke Machine - White: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Very

IndyBest

Put on a show with this singing machine which includes a microphone, echo control effects and LED lights. You can share your show-stopping performances with your friends and family with the USB port that allows you record, save and share your singing. The machine features both an aux input and Bluetooth wireless streaming so you can always play your favourite songs.

Buy now

Kidcraft Savannah Dollhouse: Was £159.99, now £109.99, Very

IndyBest

This 4ft tall doll house, featuring four levels, six rooms, two balconies and a grand central staircase, is an impressive home for your little one's dolls. There's some lovely little features here, including a canopy bed, a clawfoot bath-tub, real opening and closing doors on the kitchen appliances and a 14-piece accessory pack with hand-painted furniture to ensure your dolls live it up in style. Children over the age of three will love this as a gift.

Buy now

Little Tikes Tasty Junior Bake 'n Share Kitchen: Was £109.97, now £75, George at Asda

Asda

This miniature kitchen stands at 59cm tall and will deliver smiling faces on Christmas morning, so while it has almost £35 off, snap it up before it sells out.

It can be enjoyed by young toddlers and older chefs, thanks to the adjustable surfaces and it comes with 38 cooking accessories to all their culinary needs.

Buy now

Nerf battler racer go kart: Was £279.99, now £179.99, Very

Nerf

For the ultimate Nerf blaster fan, this pedal powered kart seats one child aged four to ten. It can carry up to four Nerf blasters and a big supply of Nerf darts to launch a surprise attack on the move. With a rugged steel frame, forward/reverse gears plus free-wheel function and a hand brake, this looks like a sturdy toy that should last for years.

Buy now

Peppa Pig 50cm plush: Was £40, now £20, Smyths

Peppa Pig

Kids will love to snuggle up with their favourite pig. Donned in her classic red dress, this is the perfect toy to recreate scenes from the TV show while reading the books, or cuddle up to watch your best loved episode together. Suitable for children from birth.

Buy now

Nitro Circus Ryan Williams Junior Replica Stunt Scooter: Was £120, now £95, Halfords

Halfords

This scooter is designed for beginners aged five and older first attempting tricks, spins and stunts. Promising assembly that takes minutes and an outer rubber that delivers a smooth ride, it’s also a great way for kids to get outside and stay active during lockdown.

Buy now

Lego Mars expedition set: Was £89.99, now £66.99, Amazon

Lego

Explore outer space with this rocket expedition, whether kids’ imagination takes them to Mars or Mercury. It has everything you need for a successful launch, including a rover, telescope, astronauts, ground technicians and a tool kit to fix any problems. Suitable for seven years and older, we think it would make a great introduction to space exploration and with 26 per cent off, it’s an unmissable bargain.

Buy now

Feber my lovely unicorn 12V battery operated ride-on: Was £229.99, now £139.99, Very

Feber

Indulge your child’s dreams of fairytale royalty as they sit astride this magical unicorn. Using the reins to steer forwards, backwards left and right, they can reach a maximum speed of 3 km/h. A cute brush accessory is included so that they can groom the unicorn’s luscious locks that flow around the lights-and-sounds magic horn. It is suitable for children three years and over, and should not be taken on pavements.

Buy Now

Disney Frozen ultimate Arendelle castle playset: Was £139.99, now £109.99, Amazon

Frozen

At five feet tall, with four floors, seven furnished rooms, a moving balcony and a colourful light show at the push of a button, this castle is the perfect gift for any child who is a fan of the hit movie, Frozen.

It has everything they need for hours of entertainment, with 14 accessories including a piano, banquet table, throne chair and more. The playset for kids aged three and upwards is currently reduced by £50 so snap up this steal fast.

Buy now

Bosch workstation workbench XL: Was £149.99, now £74.99, Very

Bosch

Get kids learning about how to make, fix and build things using this DIY workbench that includes a vice, nuts, planks, bolts, saw, hammer, hard hat and even ear defenders.

Suitable for children aged three to 12, it will be a brilliant way to keep them occupied while developing their coordination skills and share with siblings.

Buy now

Jellycat Fuddlewuddle elephant, medium: Was £19.99, now £15.99, John Lewis and Partners

IndyBest

Everyone loves a Jellycat toy: they’re cute, soft and very loveable and one of our favourites is this gorgeous lilac blue coloured fluffy elephant. It makes a great gift for children of all ages or for a new baby too. With 20 per cent off, it’s a gret deal. The small version also has 20 per cent off too.

Buy now

VTech hope the rainbow husky: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon

VTech

Interactive toys make wonderful presents, which might explain why this one featured in our review of the best gifts for four-year-olds. This soft toy encourages nurturing through play, with our reviewer noting it will teach little ones a lot "about communication and looking after animals without any of the responsibility of a real pet”. Hope the husky makes noises, talks and even moves, and at 38 per cent off you’ll want to snap this up before it’s gone.

Buy now

Sylvanian Families sweet raspberry home: Was £48.57, now £16.99, Amazon

Sylvanian Families

These furry friends have been a childhood favourite since the brand was founded in 35 years, and this toy home will encourage role play and communication. Collecting Sylvanian Families can be expensive, so make sure you make use of this deal – currently 65 per cent off, you can’t go wrong. Suitable for children aged three and above, this would make a wonderful Christmas gift.

Buy now

Brio world farm train set: Was £68.94, now £33.50, Amazon

Brio

If your little one is obsessed with trains, snap up this bargain set from Brio. The retro railway design is set on a farm, with a cow to milk, a tractor and hay to transport to the barn. You can expand the set with other Brio parts and accessories too. The perfect Christmas gift for those aged three and above.

Buy now

Marvel Titan Hero series Avengers eight figure pack: Was £117.99, now £58.99, Smyths

Marvel

This collection of 30cm scale Marvel Universe figures include Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Winter Soldier, Marvel’s Falcon, Captain Marvel and Thanos in Titan Hero. With eight (!) figures included for just £58.99, working out at less than £7.50 each, this is one not to miss.

Buy now

Hasbro Gaming monopoly classic game: Was £22.99, now £16, Amazon

Hasbro Gaming

The mother of all board games, Monopoly is loved by many and often passed down from generation to generation. With 30 per cent off, now’s the time to give your board an update and prepare for cold night’s playing games around the fire. This one’s sure to get your mini property moguls excited.

Buy now

Fisher-Price DJD81 Giraffe Sit-Me-Up Floor Seat: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon

Fisher-Price

For babies still learning to stand unassisted, this floor seat provides back support and helps keep them upright so they can see their surroundings.

Its features include a butterfly foot pad that squeaks when kicked, a removable seat with toys, rattles and brightly colourred rings and a machine-washable seat pad.

Buy now

Don’t step in it: Was £16.99, now £8.49, Smyths

Smyths

Wearing a blindfold, players must navigate this massive mat to avoid the squashy numbers twos with their feet, and reach the other side to win. This can be played with friends or on their own, doesn’t require any batteries, and comes with a little mould to shape the poops.

Buy now

Sleeping Pikachu Pokémon 45cm plush: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Smyths

Pokémon

This cuddly Pikachu is perfect to snuggle up with while watching their favourite Pokémon episodes, as a cushion to lean on while playing games, and even as a pillow for dreaming about becoming a Pokémon champion. At 18 inches long it might be their biggest Pokémon yet.

Buy now

The kids’ toys Black Friday deals to expect

Whether you’re shopping for your own child or a loved one, Black Friday is set to offer some serious discounts on toys from major brands, including Lego, Disney and Playmobil. Retailers to watch out for include Argos, Smyths Toys, John Lewis & Partners, Amazon and Very.

At Smyths Toys last year, shoppers were spoilt for choice. This Lego 75192 Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Set for example, was reduced from £649.49 to £549.99 and this Disney Frozen 12 Inch Bike was on offer from £99.99 to £79.99.

At Argos, deals such as this Playmobil City Life Animal Zoo, which was £90 but was reduced to £45, were on offer, along with this Peppa Pig World of Peppa Playset, that was reduced from £80 to £50.

Amazon has offered thousands of Black Friday deals in previous years, and it’s the place to go if you’re shopping for older children interested in tech, particularly tablets. In 2019, its hugely popular Fire HD 8 kids’ edition tablet was discounted from £129.99 to £84.99, an absolute steal. It’s currently sold out but we’re expecting it to return for the big event.

Also at Very, a Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck Playset came down from £69.99 to £38.99, while this Miele Kitchen Wave Spicy dropped from £119.99 to £59.99.

For fans of Harry Potter, Debenhams slashed the price of a 1000 Piece Jigsaw Impossible Puzzle in half, from £16 to £8, perfect for a rainy day indoors.

How to get the best Black Friday kids’ toys deals

It can be easy to get sucked in by deals and you can end up buying items you don’t actually want, so we’d advise making a list of products ahead of the event, and checking it twice before you fill up your shopping basket.

Keep your eyes peeled for the pre-sales too, like Amazon’s, as you may be able to bag an early-bird offer and check off your Christmas to-do list ahead of schedule.

Many brands also offer priority access to customers who have subscribed to their newsletter, so to ensure you pick up every item you’ve been looking for, we’d recommend registering with your favourite stores and turning on your notifications.

How long will the Black Friday discounts last?

While sales can begin up to two weeks before Black Friday itself, the majority of retailers taking part will run deals until Cyber Monday, so you’ve plenty of time to shop ‘til you drop.

For a full list of stores expected to get involved, we’ve rounded up the retailers taking part in Black Friday, and they range from fashion, homewares, tech, beauty and gaming brands, such as Asos, AO, BT, John Lewis & Partners and M&S.

