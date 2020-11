Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals 2020: Offers available now from Lego, Fortnite and Frozen - OLD

You can make a dent in your Christmas shopping without breaking the bank thanks to the mammoth sale (The Independent)

Christmas shopping can be an arduous task, but the Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to tick off everything you need while making huge savings. With just a day to go until the big day, now is the time to get prepared.

The main event usually falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving and is followed by a whole weekend of deals that ends with Cyber Monday.

Last year, Amazon’s sale ran for two weeks, and many others joined in the week of Black Friday. But this year, the retail giant went one (big) step further by starting a whole month ahead of the big day. You can keep up to date with the best early Amazon Black Friday deals by reading our guide.

Other retailers who have also started early include AO, Virgin Media, Very, John Lewis, Currys PC World, O2, Boots, Asda and AO.

Deals on kids’ toys are always welcome at this time of year, as Christmas lists can be endless and full of pricey items. But with so much choice during the Black Friday sale, it can be a headache navigating the thousands of offers.

Luckily, at IndyBest we’ll be doing all the hard work for you during the lead up to Black Friday and throughout the main event, finding you the top deals across all retailers. Read on for the best early Black Friday deals on kids’ toys and check back in for daily updates.

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November, and the event will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is Cyber Monday.

The sale is already the longest ever, as Amazon started its deals a full month ahead of the main day. Retailers including Boots and Superdrug also started their sales in early November.

We’re expecting other retailers to follow and begin deals earlier too, after losing revenue earlier in the year, and now that shops are shutting again in the second lockdown.

The best early kids’ toys Black Friday deals

L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Super Surprise – 70+ Surprises, 4 Fashion Dolls & 4 Dolls: Was £139.99, Now £99.99, Amazon

Amazon

This kit includes four L.O.L Surprise! Dolls, each kitted out with her own rock instruments and rock band accessories. The funky fashion dolls are in The Super Sonix rock band, and they really play music. Each instrument has six unique sounds you can play by pressing the buttons so you can try your hand at music producing by creating your own remix.

Suitable for children four and up.

Buy now

Fire HD Kids Edition tablet, 8 inch HD display, 32GB: Was £139.99, now £84.99, Amazon

Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift for your little one, snap up this kid-friendly device while it currently has a huge 39 per cent off. You can stream content via wifi or download games and books for enjoyment on the go, and it includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which allows access to apps, games, videos, books and audiobooks, from the likes of Disney, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street.

It has also featured in our review of the best kids’ tablets of 2020. “The 8in display makes more of a difference than you might think, while still keeping the overall size highly portable. Battery life and storage (32GB) are also noticeable steps up from the 7in model,” our technology critic said.

Buy now

L.O.L Surprise! Outrageous Millennial Girls Remix 4-In-1 Plane: Was £92.99, Was £69.99, The Entertainer

The Entertainer

This L.O.L Surprise 4-1 plane will help your little one's dolls travel in style. The play set can transform into a plane, car, recording studio and mixing booth, meaning there's hours of fun to be had with just one toy. Features include lights and sounds, rolling suitcases for your dolls concert costumes, overhead compartments that open and close, a drink cart with plates and cups so your dolls can stay refreshed and more.

Buy now

PAW Patrol Skye’s Ride N Rescue 2-in-1 Transforming Playset and Helicopter: Was £24.97, Now £14 , Asda

Asda

Jump straight into the action-packed world of Paw Patrol with this transforming play set. The fun is endless with three exciting rescues; use a rescue hook to dunk the baby skunk in the bath, place Skye on the grass and push the Paw Patrol button to help the ducklings cross the road safely, and finally, help Skye lift the picnic basket by pressing the banana to save the raccoon. Included in this set is one Skye’s ride n rescue, a Skye figure, baby skunk figure, raccoon figure, two rescue hook projectiles and one sheet of stickers. With a £10 saving, this is a great gift for kids aged three and up.

Buy now

Sleeping Pikachu Pokémon 45cm Plush: Was 29.99, now £19.99, Smyths

Smyths

Save £10 on this cute sleeping Pikachu Plush. At 18in, it's covered in super soft fabric and with a fluffy filling. He's is the perfect cuddle buddy and the ideal present for the little Pokemon fan in your life. At less than £20, it's a plush worth plumping for.

Buy now

Spiderman 16in Bike: Was £149.99, Now £103.99, Very

Very

Win big points with the children in your life this Christmas by gifting this super cool 16in bike adorned with graphics of an all-star superhero, Spiderman. The chain guard is fully enclosed to prevent any tangles, and has both front and rear caliper brakes to keep the lucky recipient extra safe.

Buy now

Playmobil Scooby-Doo! Mystery Machine: Was £49.99, Now £39.99, Very

Very

Save £10 on this Playmobil Mystery Machine. Drive around with the mystery gang, Fred Daphne and Velma, and solve mysteries together. Also included in the box are ghost-hunting cards, which the dolls can review on their trusty monitor inside the Mystery Machine. Discover more ghoulish ghost cards in other Scooby-Doo! Playmobil play sets, which can also be viewed on the illuminated monitor inside the toy vehicle.

Buy now

Mini Micro deluxe scooter: Was £75.95, now £60.76, John Lewis & Partners

Mini Micro

A great way to get children outdoors and be active, and they’re sure to love whizzing around on this Mini Micro deluxe scooter because it was a huge hit in our round-up of the best kids’ scooters, with our tester praising the brand’s good reputation in scooting circles for being excellent quality”.

Suitable for children ages two to five, she added that “it is fast, but steady thanks to the three flexible rubber wheels. Our littlest testers loved this scooter and can use it throughout their nursery years.”

This is sure to make a little one smile on Christmas morning and beyond.

Buy now

Fortnite The Chapter 1 Collection - 10 collectible figure pack: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Smyths

Smyths

This official Fornite figurine collection will bring joy on Christmas morning for fans of the game, and includes the whole team, including Outfits Recruit (Jonesy), Black Knight, Rust Lord and others. The set is completed with a 35cm poster of the map from Fortnite’s Chapter 1. Suitable for children aged eight and up.

Buy now

Barbie House and Doll Playset: Was £65, now £32.50, Argos

Argos

There’s never been a better time to move Barbie into a new home, this House and Doll Playset unfolds to become a one-storey home more than 2ft wide! You’ll find a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and pool area which you can fill with water to make a real splash. Barbie won’t mind being locked down in this swanky pad with realistic background decals, themed accessories and plenty of fun features.

Buy now

Isabelle and Max Booker Children's Chair: Was £129.99, now £52.99, Wayfair

Wayfair

If you’re looking for a furniture piece to liven up your child’s nursery or playroom, this space-themed chair – with a mighty 59 per cent off – could just be the ticket. It’s designed to hold a weight capacity of 45lbs (so definitely for kids only!) and has a wooden frame and rounded edges for comfort and to ensure no knocks.

There is some assembly required, and it comes with a six-month warranty as well as the advice to wipe clean with a damp cloth in case of (inevitable) spills.

Buy now

Kindle Kids Edition: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon

Amazon

There’s 40 per cent off this Kindle device designed to encourage children, aged seven and up, to read lots and often.It comes with a kid-friendly brightly coloured cover and will help protect it from bumps and scrapes, with a glare-free display. So even if they’re sitting in the car on a sunny day, it won’t get in the way of reading.

Included is one year of Amazon Kids+, allowing users to explore thousands of titles and series such as Harry Potter and Gangsta Granny. Once the year is up, the subscription automatically renews for £1.99 a month.

Buy now

X-Rated Shockwave Kids BMX Bike - 16" Wheel 607813: Was £130, now £100, Halfords

Halfords

Bike, car and motoring specialist Halfords currently has 20 per cent off kids bikes and scooters, a gift which is sure to impress. Designed for children aged five to seven, this BMX bike has a sturdy steel frame in a fun blue design, promising simple and efficient braking with a single speed, so all they need to do is pedal and steer.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar: Was £25, now £19, George at Asda

Lego

If you haven’t yet got an advent calendar for the Harry Potter fan in your life this is bound to be a hit. Behind each door is a different toy or character, and as you get closer to Christmas they’ll be able to create bigger and more extravagant scenes – including the glorious Yule Ball! Of course all the favourites are in there; Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Padma Patil, Parvati Patil and Cho Chang, as well as a miniature Beauxbaton’s carriage. This magical countdown featured in our best toy-filled advent calendars with our tester’s early teen being a huge fan.

Buy now

Kidcraft Savannah Dollhouse: Was £159.99, now £109.99, Very

Very

This 4ft tall doll house, featuring four levels, six rooms, two balconies and a grand central staircase, is an impressive home for your little one's dolls. There's some lovely little features here, including a canopy bed, a clawfoot bath-tub, real opening and closing doors on the kitchen appliances and a 14-piece accessory pack with hand-painted furniture to ensure your dolls live it up in style. Children over the age of three will love this as a gift.

Buy now

Little Tikes Tasty Junior Bake 'n Share Kitchen: Was £109.97, now £75, George at Asda

Asda

This miniature kitchen stands at 59cm tall and will deliver smiling faces on Christmas morning, so while it has almost £35 off, snap it up before it sells out. It can be enjoyed by young toddlers and older chefs, thanks to the adjustable surfaces and it comes with 38 cooking accessories for all their culinary needs.

Buy now

Peppa Pig 50cm plush: Was £40, now £20, Smyths

Peppa Pig

Kids will love to snuggle up with their favourite pig. Donned in her classic red dress, this is the perfect toy to recreate scenes from the TV show while reading the books, or cuddle up to watch your best loved episode together. Suitable for children from birth.

Buy now

Pink Disney princess wooden kitchen: Was £60, now £45, George as Asda

George at Asda

Get your Christmas shopping done early and snap up this early Black Friday deal from George at Asda. Perfect for Disney fans, the princess wooden kitchen features four burners, a sink, oven, clock and faucet. Currently reduced by £15, children will love playing make-believe with Belle, Cinderella and Ariel while the adults cook dinner. Suitable for those aged three and above.

Buy now

Nitro Circus Ryan Williams Junior Replica Stunt Scooter: Was £120, now £95, Halfords

Halfords

This scooter is designed for beginners aged five and older first attempting tricks, spins and stunts. Promising assembly that takes minutes and an outer rubber that delivers a smooth ride, it’s also a great way for kids to get outside and stay active during lockdown.

Buy now

Lego Mars expedition set: Was £89.99, now £69.99, Amazon

Lego

Explore outer space with this rocket expedition, whether kids’ imagination takes them to Mars or Mercury. It has everything you need for a successful launch, including a rover, telescope, astronauts, ground technicians and a tool kit to fix any problems. Suitable for seven years and older, we think it would make a great introduction to space exploration and with 22 per cent off, it’s an unmissable bargain.

Buy now

Feber my lovely unicorn 12V battery operated ride-on: Was £229.99, now £139.99, Very

Feber

Indulge your child’s dreams of fairytale royalty as they sit astride this magical unicorn. Using the reins to steer forwards, backwards left and right, they can reach a maximum speed of 3 km/h. A cute brush accessory is included so that they can groom the unicorn’s luscious locks that flow around the lights-and-sounds magic horn. It is suitable for children three years and over, and should not be taken on pavements.

Buy now

Bosch workstation workbench XL: Was £149.99, now £74.99, Very

Bosch

Get kids learning about how to make, fix and build things using this DIY workbench that includes a vice, nuts, planks, bolts, saw, hammer, hard hat and even ear defenders. Suitable for children aged three to 12, it will be a brilliant way to keep them occupied while developing their coordination skills and share with siblings.

Buy now

Sylvanian Families sweet raspberry home: Was £48.57, now £14.99, Amazon

Sylvanian Families

These furry friends have been a childhood favourite since the brand was founded in 35 years, and this toy home will encourage role play and communication. Collecting Sylvanian Families can be expensive, so make sure you make use of this deal – currently 65 per cent off, you can’t go wrong. Suitable for children aged three and above, this would make a wonderful Christmas gift.

Buy now

Brio world farm train set: Was £68.94, now £25.99, Amazon

Brio

If your little one is obsessed with trains, snap up this bargain set from Brio. The retro railway design is set on a farm, with a cow to milk, a tractor and hay to transport to the barn. You can expand the set with other Brio parts and accessories too. The perfect Christmas gift for those aged three and above.

Buy now

Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Classic Game: Was £22.99, now £11.99, Amazon

Hasbro Gaming

The mother of all board games, Monopoly is loved by many and often passed down from generation to generation. With 30 per cent off, now’s the time to give your board an update and prepare for cold night’s playing games around the fire. This one’s sure to get your mini property moguls excited.

Buy now

Fisher-Price DJD81 Giraffe Sit-Me-Up Floor Seat: Was £54.99, now £28.95, Amazon

Fisher-Price

For babies still learning to stand unassisted, this floor seat provides back support and helps keep them upright so they can see their surroundings. Its features include a butterfly foot pad that squeaks when kicked, a removable seat with toys, rattles and brightly colourred rings and a machine-washable seat pad.

Buy now

Don’t step in it: Was £16.99, now £8.49, Smyths

Smyths

Wearing a blindfold, players must navigate this massive mat to avoid the squashy numbers twos with their feet, and reach the other side to win. This can be played with friends or on their own, doesn’t require any batteries, and comes with a little mould to shape the poops.

Buy now

The kids’ toys Black Friday deals to expect

Whether you’re shopping for your own child or a loved one, Black Friday is set to offer some serious discounts on toys from major brands, including Lego, Disney and Playmobil. Retailers to watch out for include Argos, Smyths Toys, John Lewis & Partners, Amazon and Very.

At Smyths Toys last year, shoppers were spoilt for choice. This Lego 75192 Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Set for example, was reduced from £649.49 to £549.99 and this Disney Frozen 12 Inch Bike was on offer from £99.99 to £79.99.

At Argos, deals such as this Playmobil City Life Animal Zoo, which was £90 but was reduced to £45, were on offer, along with this Peppa Pig World of Peppa Playset, that was reduced from £80 to £50.

Amazon has offered thousands of Black Friday deals in previous years, and it’s the place to go if you’re shopping for older children interested in tech, particularly tablets. In 2019, its hugely popular Fire HD 8 kids’ edition tablet was discounted from £129.99 to £84.99, an absolute steal. It’s currently sold out but we’re expecting it to return for the big event.

Also at Very, a Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck Playset came down from £69.99 to £38.99, while this Miele Kitchen Wave Spicy dropped from £119.99 to £59.99.

For fans of Harry Potter, Debenhams slashed the price of a 1000 Piece Jigsaw Impossible Puzzle in half, from £16 to £8, perfect for a rainy day indoors.

How to get the best Black Friday kids’ toys deals

It can be easy to get sucked in by deals and you can end up buying items you don’t actually want, so we’d advise making a list of products ahead of the event, and checking it twice before you fill up your shopping basket.

Keep your eyes peeled for the pre-sales too, like Amazon’s, as you may be able to bag an early-bird offer and check off your Christmas to-do list ahead of schedule.

Many brands also offer priority access to customers who have subscribed to their newsletter, so to ensure you pick up every item you’ve been looking for, we’d recommend registering with your favourite stores and turning on your notifications.

How long will the Black Friday discounts last?

While sales can begin up to two weeks before Black Friday itself, the majority of retailers taking part will run deals until Cyber Monday, so you’ve plenty of time to shop ‘til you drop.

For a full list of stores expected to get involved, we’ve rounded up the retailers taking part in Black Friday, and they range from fashion, homewares, tech, beauty and gaming brands, such as Asos, AO, BT, John Lewis & Partners and M&S.

