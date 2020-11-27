Best Black Friday toy deals 2020 from Lego, Fortnite, Frozen and more

Louise Whitbread and Eva Waite-Taylor
·17 min read
You can make a dent in your Christmas shopping without breaking the bank thanks to the mammoth sale (The Independent)
Black Friday's main event is finally here, with thousands of deals to be had across big-name brands – from Lego to Barbie.

And with Christmas just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to tick off your shopping list while saving money.

Prices have been slashed at Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World and Argos, all of which stock some brilliant kids’ toys – be it tablets or board games.

And this year, Aldi has launched its first ever Black Friday sale, with one of the most competitively priced Nintendo Switch consoles. Our guide to the supermarket’s shopping event has all everything there is to know.

But, to make sure you get the best savings across kids’ toys, below is our round-up of the biggest savings that are on offer.

The best kids’ toys Black Friday deals

Hasbro Games bundle: Was £85.99, now £46.99, Very

Very
Very

You simply cannot have too many board games, especially over the festive period, so this multipack offers is the perfect way to add a few extra to your collection. With all the classics included – Monopoly, Cluedo and Trivial Pursuit, as well as Pictureka there’s fun to be had for the whole family.

Buy now

VTech kidizoom touch, dual lens kids camera: Was £74.99, now £54.99, Amazon

VTech
VTech

A camera is a particularly great toy for little ones who enjoy taking photos on grown-up’s phones. A similar model featured in our guide to the best developmental toys, with our reviewer noting that it’s “really robust" and can withstand "knocks and drops and the buttons and controls are big enough for little hands.”

The brand claims that this particular model will help children develop hand-eye coordination and encourages them to engage in independent play, great if you need just a moment of peace. This is an ideal gift for those aged six and above.

Buy now

LEGO Friends alpaca mountain jungle rescue playset: Was £55, now £27.50, Argos

LEGO
LEGO

Save 50 per cent on this jungle rescue LEGO set, designed for children aged seven+. It has more than 500 pieces and features four play areas: a cabin, exploding volcano, log canoe and rescue helicopter. It comes with two mini doll figures, three alpacas, a bat and a bird. LEGO’s popularity never seems to wane: its Frozen-inspired Arendelle castle village made it into our guide of best toys of 2020. If your child’s an alpaca fan this could just be the perfect gift for them.

Buy now

Disney Princess Arendelle castle + 2 Frozen dolls bundle: Was £189.99, now £114.99, Very

Very
Very

Calling anyone who knows a Frozen fan, this Disney princess set contains everything a little one needs to bring their favourite film to life. There are hours of fun to be had exploring the three-storied castle (which measures a whopping 5ft in height) with their new Anna and Elsa dolls. With 40 per cent off today, we predict a sell-out, so act fast.

Buy now

PAW Patrol jungle PAW terrain vehicle: Was £45, now £22.50, Argos

Argos
Argos

A baby panther needs rescuing, and Ryder and Mateo are the pup and parrot duo ready for the job. The vehicle is brought to life with lights and sounds, and a working crane to lift up the carry case for that poor little panther. This toy is suitable for children aged three years and over, and comes with three button cell batteries.

Buy now

Barbie dream closet: Was £69.99, now £42.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

If you know a child who loves Barbie, this dream closet could be just the ticket. It opens up to reveal a play space of just over two feet wide and has 10+ storage areas, a rotating clothing rack, full-length mirror, desk space and 30 accessories including shoes, a purse and a stethoscope. There are five outfits, too – ranging from a party dress to floral skirt and white doctor’s coat – but do note there’s no doll included.

Buy now

LEGO 42109 Technic CONTROL+ App-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car RC Racing Cars: Was £124.99, now £74.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Get 50 per cent off this LEGO toy rally car model. The kit offers endless fun. First build the car, then download the app and ready, set, go. The car is controlled via the LEGO technic control+ app, where you can also take on challenges. Don’t miss out on this great deal.

Buy now

L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Super Surprise – 70+ Surprises, 4 Fashion Dolls & 4 Dolls: Was £139.99, Now £99.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

This kit includes four L.O.L Surprise! Dolls, each kitted out with her own rock instruments and rock band accessories. The funky fashion dolls are in The Super Sonix rock band, and they really play music. Each instrument has six unique sounds you can play by pressing the buttons so you can try your hand at music producing by creating your own remix. Suitable for children aged four and up.

Buy now

Fire HD Kids Edition tablet, 8 inch HD display, 32GB: Was £139.99, now £84.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift for your little one, snap up this kid-friendly device while it currently has a huge 39 per cent off. You can stream content via wifi or download games and books for enjoyment on the go, and it includes a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which allows access to apps, games, videos, books and audiobooks, from the likes of Disney, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street. It has also featured in our review of the best kids’ tablets of 2020. “The 8in display makes more of a difference than you might think, while still keeping the overall size highly portable. Battery life and storage (32GB) are also noticeable steps up from the 7in model,” our technology critic said.

Buy now

L.O.L Surprise! Outrageous Millennial Girls Remix 4-In-1 Plane: Was £92.99, Was £69.99, The Entertainer

The Entertainer
The Entertainer

This L.O.L Surprise 4-1 plane will help your little one's dolls travel in style. The play set can transform into a plane, car, recording studio and mixing booth, meaning there's hours of fun to be had with just one toy. Features include lights and sounds, rolling suitcases for your dolls concert costumes, overhead compartments that open and close, a drink cart with plates and cups so your dolls can stay refreshed and more.

Buy now

Meccano Programmable Robot Building Kit, Ace: Was £39.99, Now £19.99, The Entertainer

The Entertainer
The Entertainer

Get 50 per cent off this robot building kit that would make the perfect Christmas Day activity for budding mechanics. You can programme your robot, known as A.C.E, by connecting it to your computer. You can also use A.C.E as your personal DJ, put him in eight-ball mode, as well as robot fighting mode for even more fun. A.C.E is part of Meccano’s S.T.E.M toy line which encourages kids to develop their skills with science, technology, engineering and math orientated toys. Suitable for children 10 and up.

Buy now

Playmobil Scooby-Doo! Mystery Machine: Was £49.99, Now £39.99, Very

Very
Very

Save £10 on this Playmobil Mystery Machine. Drive around with the mystery gang, Fred Daphne and Velma, and solve mysteries together. Also included in the box are ghost-hunting cards, which the dolls can review on their trusty monitor inside the Mystery Machine. Discover more ghoulish ghost cards in other Scooby-Doo! Playmobil play sets, which can also be viewed on the illuminated monitor inside the toy vehicle.

Buy now

Mini Micro deluxe scooter: Was £75.95, now £60.76, John Lewis & Partners

Mini Micro
Mini Micro

A great way to get children outdoors and be active, and they’re sure to love whizzing around on this Mini Micro deluxe scooter because it was a huge hit in our round-up of the best kids’ scooters, with our tester praising the brand’s good reputation in scooting circles for being excellent quality”.

Suitable for children ages two to five, she added that “it is fast, but steady thanks to the three flexible rubber wheels. Our littlest testers loved this scooter and can use it throughout their nursery years.” This is sure to make a little one smile on Christmas morning and beyond.

Buy now

Fortnite The Chapter 1 Collection - 10 collectible figure pack: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Smyths

Smyths
Smyths

This official Fornite figurine collection will bring joy on Christmas morning for fans of the game, and includes the whole team, including Outfits Recruit (Jonesy), Black Knight, Rust Lord and others. The set is completed with a 35cm poster of the map from Fortnite’s Chapter 1. Suitable for children aged eight and up.

Buy now

Barbie House and Doll Playset: Was £65, now £32.50, Argos

Argos
Argos

There’s never been a better time to move Barbie into a new home, this ouse and doll playset unfolds to become a one-storey home more than 2ft wide! You’ll find a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and pool area which you can fill with water to make a real splash. Barbie won’t mind being locked down in this swanky pad with realistic background decals, themed accessories and plenty of fun features.

Buy now

Isabelle and Max Booker Children's Chair: Was £129.99, now £52.99, Wayfair

Wayfair
Wayfair

If you’re looking for a furniture piece to liven up your child’s nursery or playroom, this space-themed chair – with a mighty 59 per cent off – could just be the ticket. It’s designed to hold a weight capacity of 45lbs (so definitely for kids only!) and has a wooden frame and rounded edges for comfort and to ensure no knocks. There is some assembly required, and it comes with a six-month warranty as well as the advice to wipe clean with a damp cloth in case of (inevitable) spills.

Buy now

Kindle Kids Edition: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

There’s 40 per cent off this Kindle device designed to encourage children, aged seven and up, to read lots and often. It comes with a kid-friendly brightly coloured cover and will help protect it from bumps and scrapes, with a glare-free display. So even if they’re sitting in the car on a sunny day, it won’t get in the way of reading. Included is one year of Amazon Kids+, allowing users to explore thousands of titles and series such as Harry Potter and Gangsta Granny. Once the year is up, the subscription automatically renews for £1.99 a month.

Buy now

AquaBeads Disney Frozen Playset: Was £22.99, now £9.99, Very

Disney
Disney

The hugely popular AquaBeads will see kids getting creative this Christmas. Perfect for those aged four plus, create all the favourites such as Anna, Elsa and Olaf, simply spray water and the beads will stick together! The similar Aquabeads star bead stuido was featued in our round-up of the best gifts for four year olds, where our tester said: “This is perfect for children who love crafts and enjoy getting stuck into intricate, thoughtful, time-consuming play.”

Buy now

X-Rated Shockwave Kids BMX Bike - 16" Wheel 607813: Was £130, now £100, Halfords

Halfords
Halfords

Bike, car and motoring specialist Halfords currently has 20 per cent off kids bikes and scooters, a gift which is sure to impress. Designed for children aged five to seven, this BMX bike has a sturdy steel frame in a fun blue design, promising simple and efficient braking with a single speed, so all they need to do is pedal and steer.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar: Was £25, now £19, George at Asda

Lego
Lego

If you haven’t yet got an advent calendar for the Harry Potter fan in your life this is bound to be a hit. Behind each door is a different toy or character, and as you get closer to Christmas they’ll be able to create bigger and more extravagant scenes – including the glorious Yule Ball! Of course all the favourites are in there; Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Padma Patil, Parvati Patil and Cho Chang, as well as a miniature Beauxbaton’s carriage. This magical countdown featured in our best toy-filled advent calendars with our tester’s early teen being a huge fan.

Buy now

Kidcraft Savannah Dollhouse: Was £159.99, now £109.99, Very

Very
Very

This 4ft tall doll house, featuring four levels, six rooms, two balconies and a grand central staircase, is an impressive home for your little one's dolls. There's some lovely little features here, including a canopy bed, a clawfoot bath-tub, real opening and closing doors on the kitchen appliances and a 14-piece accessory pack with hand-painted furniture to ensure your dolls live it up in style. Children over the age of three will love this as a gift.

Buy now

Little Tikes Tasty Junior Bake 'n Share Kitchen: Was £109.97, now £75, George at Asda

Asda
Asda

This miniature kitchen stands at 59cm tall and will deliver smiling faces on Christmas morning, so while it has almost £35 off, snap it up before it sells out. It can be enjoyed by young toddlers and older chefs, thanks to the adjustable surfaces and it comes with 38 cooking accessories for all their culinary needs.

Buy now

Peppa Pig 50cm plush: Was £40, now £20, Smyths

Peppa Pig
Peppa Pig

Kids will love to snuggle up with their favourite pig. Donned in her classic red dress, this is the perfect toy to recreate scenes from the TV show while reading the books, or cuddle up to watch your best loved episode together. Suitable for children from birth.

Buy now

Pink Disney princess wooden kitchen: Was £60, now £45, George as Asda

George at Asda
George at Asda

Perfect for Disney fans, the princess wooden kitchen features four cooker rings, a sink, oven, clock and faucet. Currently reduced by £15, children will love playing make-believe with Belle, Cinderella and Ariel while the adults cook dinner. Suitable for those aged three and above.

Buy now

Nitro Circus Ryan Williams Junior Replica Stunt Scooter: Was £120, now £95, Halfords

Halfords
Halfords

This scooter is designed for beginners aged five and older first attempting tricks, spins and stunts. Promising assembly that takes minutes and an outer rubber that delivers a smooth ride, it’s also a great way for kids to get outside and stay active during lockdown.

Buy now

Lego Mars expedition set: Was £89.99, now £69.99, Amazon

Lego
Lego

Explore outer space with this rocket expedition, whether kids’ imagination takes them to Mars or Mercury. It has everything you need for a successful launch, including a rover, telescope, astronauts, ground technicians and a tool kit to fix any problems. Suitable for seven years and older, we think it would make a great introduction to space exploration and with 26 per cent off, it’s an unmissable bargain.

Buy now

Feber my lovely unicorn 12V battery operated ride-on: Was £229.99, now £139.99, Very

Feber
Feber

Indulge your child’s dreams of fairytale royalty as they sit astride this magical unicorn. Using the reins to steer forwards, backwards left and right, they can reach a maximum speed of 3 km/h. A cute brush accessory is included so that they can groom the unicorn’s luscious locks that flow around the lights-and-sounds magic horn. It is suitable for children three years and over, and should not be taken on pavements.

Buy now

Bosch workstation workbench XL: Was £149.99, now £74.99, Very

Bosch
Bosch

Get kids learning about how to make, fix and build things using this DIY workbench that includes a vice, nuts, planks, bolts, saw, hammer, hard hat and even ear defenders. Suitable for children aged three to 12, it will be a brilliant way to keep them occupied while developing their coordination skills and share with siblings.

Buy now

Sylvanian Families sweet raspberry home: Was £48.57, now £14.99, Amazon

Sylvanian Families
Sylvanian Families

These furry friends have been a childhood favourite since the brand was founded in 35 years, and this toy home will encourage role play and communication. Collecting Sylvanian Families can be expensive, so make sure you make use of this deal – currently 65 per cent off, you can’t go wrong. Suitable for children aged three and above, this would make a wonderful Christmas gift.

Buy now

Brio world farm train set: Was £68.94, now £25.99, Amazon

Brio
Brio

If your little one is obsessed with trains, snap up this bargain set from Brio. The retro railway design is set on a farm, with a cow to milk, a tractor and hay to transport to the barn. You can expand the set with other Brio parts and accessories too. The perfect Christmas gift for those aged three and above.

Buy now

Monopoly Classic Game: Was £22.99, now £11.99, Amazon

Hasbro Gaming
Hasbro Gaming

The mother of all board games, Monopoly is loved by many and often passed down from generation to generation. With 48 per cent off, now’s the time to give your board an update and prepare for cold night’s playing games around the fire. This one’s sure to get your mini property moguls excited.

Buy now

Fisher-Price DJD81 Giraffe Sit-Me-Up Floor Seat: Was £54.99, now £28.95, Amazon

Fisher-Price
Fisher-Price

For babies still learning to stand unassisted, this floor seat provides back support and helps keep them upright so they can see their surroundings. Its features include a butterfly foot pad that squeaks when kicked, a removable seat with toys, rattles and brightly colourred rings and a machine-washable seat pad.

Buy now

Don’t step in it game: Was £16.99, now £8.49, Smyths

Smyths
Smyths

Wearing a blindfold, players must navigate this massive mat to avoid the squashy numbers twos with their feet, and reach the other side to win. This can be played with friends or on their own, doesn’t require any batteries, and comes with a little mould to shape the poops.

Buy now

