Best Black Friday John Lewis deals 2020: Early offers from Lego, Adidas and Bose

The mammoth shopping event began as just one day, following Thanksgiving in the US, but quickly expanded to cover the whole weekend and Cyber Monday – which was traditionally the online-only day of the sale.

In recent years, the sale has become even bigger, with many retailers offering pre-deals ahead of the big day.

Just like everything else in 2020, retailers have shocked us by kicking off their sales earlier than ever before, with Amazon launching early deals a whole month before the event. Other retailers including Very, Currys PC World, O2, Boots and AO also began weeks earlier too.

Back on the high street, stalwart British retailer John Lewis & Partners is one to watch. It has launched its early Black Friday deals across fashion, beauty and electrical which we’ve listed below.

Throughout its sale, it will also continue its price match offer throughout the sale period. Last year, some of its best discounts included up to 30 per cent off Lego, Le Creuset, Sonos and Dyson.

Here, we will be constantly updating the best deals from John Lewis & Partners throughout the run up to Black Friday, the main weekend and Cyber Monday.

The best early John Lewis Black Friday deals

Bose Home Speaker 500 Smart Speaker with voice recognition and control: Was £329, now £279

When it comes to home sound devices, Bose is a seriously heavyweight name, and this super-stylish offering (which comes in either black or silver) will give your home wall-to-wall stereo sound with a single speaker.

Use your voice assistant to ask for any tune you like: Google Assistant and Alexa are built-in so millions of songs are there if you just ask (and even when the volume’s cranked up, it will still hear your requests).

We reviewed the Bose portable home speaker which we noted has a “strong audio quality” - no doubt you’ll get something pretty similar with this one, too.

Estee Lauder The Night is Yours Skincare gift set: Was £90, now £45

Pamper yourself with the Estée Lauder The Night Is Yours Skincare Gift Set, and you won’t feel guilty with 50 per cent off. The set contains two full-size products; the Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Foam and Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Power Foil Mask, and minis of the Advanced Night range and completed with a gorgeous travel case.

The new formula of the Advanced night repair serum was put to the test against the original formula, and our reviewer said: "The new boosts a signalling molecule that is involved in the skin's repair process, encouraging the production of fresh skin cells. It's the first time that the formula has been able to help increase the production of collagen.”

Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Vacuum Cleaner: Was £399.99, now £299

Save £100 on this popular cordless model that promises up to 40 minutes of run-time with each charge, and to make light work of dirt, dust and grime on carpets, cars, hard floors and upholstery. It can also transform into a handheld device that can help reach tricker areas such as ceilings. A similar model, the Dyson V11 absolute, took home the top spot in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, where our reviewer described the hoover as “mind-blowingly good”.

2020 Apple iPad Pro 11", A12Z Bionic, iOS, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey: Was £769, now £739

Apple products don’t come cheap and the brand is notorious for not participating in many sales, so although this isn’t a huge saving, it’s a worthy inclusion for the latest 2020 Pro model. Our technology critic, David Phelan, explained in his review the difference between the 2020 iPad Pro and previous version: “The biggest changes are the new LiDAR scanner and the improved cameras which are designed to turn the iPad Pro into a portable movie studio, say, rather than a better way to take photographs.” With a two-year guarantee, you can also claim up to £150 when trading in an old iPad with John Lewis.

Google Nest mini 2nd generation: Was £49, now £19

This Google smart speaker and digital assistant works using voice control and allows you to play music from streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also check the weather, your diary, set reminders and hear the news whenever you ask. It supports up to six users and is compatible with smart devices and other Google Nest products. At this price, snap it up fast.

Sony Bravia KD65AG9 (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 65in: Was £2,799, now £2,499

Upgrade your entertainment setup with this 4K android TV from Sony as John Lewis has slashed its price by £300. Promising perfect imagery no matter where you’re sitting, it also has built-in Google Assistant so you can search for your programmes, apps, videos and music via voice control. The brand has also featured in our review of the best 4K TVs.

CREED Aventus Eau de Parfum, 100ml: Was £280, now £238

A bottle of fragrance makes for a great Christmas gift, so tick this off your list while there’s 15 per cent to save. Enjoy the woody scent which has notes of bergamot, patchouli, jasmin, vanilla and musk. The long-lasting scent is a household name when it comes to luxury fragrance, so if you're shopping for a loved one this Christmas, they'll love unwrapping this.

Herman Miller Aeron Office Chair, Graphite: Was £1,099, now £934.15

There is no better time to invest in this office chair than while we are all working from home. You can enjoy 15 per cent off the Herman Miller aeron office chair during John Lewis’s early Black Friday sales, knocking more than £100 off its price tag.

The chair came out on top in our guide to the best office chairs, with our reviewer saying “from the moment we sat down in the Aeron, we knew we were onto a winner. The seat and back are supremely comfortable, pleasantly cool to the touch, and with a slight bit of bounce that gives the chair a great sense of responsiveness,” concluding that the chair is a “true work of art.”

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation: Was £39, now £33.15

Snap up this 15 per cent reduction on Giorgio Armani’s popular lightweight luminous silk foundation which uses oil-free hydrating fluid to brighten and even out skin tones. The product featured in our guide to the best lightweight foundations, where our reviewer said it was “completely weightless on the skin and feels plumping rather than drying.” They added: “It’s a perfect ‘your skin but better’ foundation, giving you a flawless finish without looking flat.”

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Sport Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black: Was £219, now £159

We all need an extra boost when it comes to working out during the winter months, and these totally wireless earphones by Beats should do the trick. Not only is the fit adjustable and more secure with the ear hooks, these are also sweat and water resistant so you can exercise to your hearts content with a podcast or playlist on full blast.

They won a spot in our review of the best running headphones, where our tester said: “You could hang upside down in aerial yoga with these on and they wouldn’t even budge. They’re comfortable enough to wear all day long – and with a 9-hour battery life, you could definitely do that." With no wires to get in the way of your workout, they seem like a winner. They are available in a range of unusual colours too, from spring yellow to moss green.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray: Was £26, now £18.20

This cult favourite among make-up lovers now has 30 per cent off, so add it to your basket ASAP. Spritz it over freshly applied products or onto brushes for make-up that will last all day.

In our review of the setting spray, our tester said: “I tested this spray over three days with three levels of activity – one day was spent at home and running errands, another was with a day of mask-wearing and public transport, and one was for an evening where I was cooking in a hot kitchen. Unsurprisingly, my make-up didn’t smudge in my lower-activity days, but it also held up exceptionally well under my mask and while cooking.”

ghd Original Hair Straightener, Black: Was £109, now £87.30

Ghd has long been a go-to for hair styling tools, and its recognisable straighteners currently have more than £20 off in the sale. They heat up in 30 seconds to 185C, the optimum temperature to avoid damage, and can be used on all hair types. The ghd platinum+ straighteners also appeared in our review of the best hair straighteners for 2020.

Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 Wake up to Daylight SAD Light: Was £99, now £79.20

Lumie is a leading brand when it comes to Sad lamps, and have featured heavily in our guide to the best, so you’re in good hands here. This model can be used as an alarm clock too, waking you up gradually with light that gets continually brighter, until it emits a warm glow, that will make getting out of bed much less of a struggle. It also has a sunset feature, slowly fading through pink, orange and red light until it automatically turns off and signals it's time to hit the hay.

Mini Micro Deluxe Scooter, 2-5 years, Pink: Was £87.20, now £60.76

Make the most of the sales by heading to the kids’ toys sections, where there's no shortage of deals to be found. This scooter will score you brownie points on Christmas morning and provide hours of fun for small children. It also has an adjustable handlebar height so will grow with the user. The brand has also featured in our review of the best kids scooters so rest assured you're in good hands.

Sleepyhead Deluxe+ Pristine White Baby Pod, 0-8 months: Was £140, now £104

In our guide to the best gifts for new parents, this Sleepyhead Deluxe+ pod won the best buy, and our reviewer called it a “must-buy gift for newborns”, adding that “the Sleepyhead is every parent’s saviour for an easy-as-pie pod for their babies to relax in."

The pod is a great little cosy space for them to nap in, play and be changed in too. But it is not designed for overnight sleeping or for babies to sleep in unattended. The material is breathable, soft and can be washed too (an essential). Although this one is classic white, there are other patterns on offer too, although currently not in the sale.

Barbour International Lineout Long Quilted Coat, Black: Was £239, now £191.20

Wrap up warm this winter with this Barbour coat, while the brand currently has 20 per cent off at John Lewis. The long length will keep you covered and the belt will clinch you in the waist and leave you looking fabulous. It’s adjustable too, so you can change up your silhouette however you feel comfortable.

iCandy orange pushchair and carrycot in charcoal: Was £855, now £599

This orange model offers ultimate flexibility when it comes to taking your little person out and about. The travel system allows over 30 unique configurations and combinations, with features including a rain jacket, reversible seats that can be parent facing or world facing, and an integrated ride-on board for older children up to 20kg. Designed with luxury Ottoman fabric, this is a stroller made to last.

The iCandy lime pushchair and carrycot received our Best Buy stamp of approval in our round-up of the best pushchairs for 2020, with our tester loving the option to “adjust the chair’s height and distance using the seat elevators, so it doubled up as a highchair when grabbing a pit-stop lunch,” – a feature also found in the iCandy orange model.

Laura Mercier velour extreme matte lipstick, independant: Was £24.50, now £13.38

Switch up your lipstick this winter and opt for this deep plum shade for a statement lip. This twist-up, pen-style product allows for easy and precise application, leaving an intensely matte (but not drying, we found) finish that’s rich in pigment and will last all day.

LEGO Star Wars 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer: Was £650, now £519.99

Any fan of the Star Wars series will love this set and with 20 per cent off, it’s an offer too good to miss. With a huge saving of £130, the finished product is more than one metre long, so is sure to keep both children and adults busy. It's made up of a whopping 4784 pieces, including mini figures.

Theragun PRO 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Massager: Was £549, now £400

If you’re been sticking to home workouts while in lockdown, keep your muscles relaxed and soothed with this massage gun. The older model, Theragun liv, impressed us in our review of the best at-home massage tools, so you’re in safe hands. Promising a battery life of 150 minutes, it claims to reduce soreness, improve mobility and increase relaxation.

French Connection Ebba Funnel Neck Jumper, Orca: Was £75, now £49

This wool-cotton mix is perfect to layer over sequin skirts, jeans and dresses. It has an oversized fit with a funnel neckline that will prevent you from looking frumpy and won’t overwhelm a smaller frame if teamed with a belt.

adidas solar drive 19 men’s running shoes: Was £99.95, now £69.50

If you’ve taken up running during lockdown, ensure your footwear will adequately support your ankles, cushion your heels and wick away sweat. This pair claims its textile lining will reduce irritation and chafing, with a breathable mesh that allows natural foot movement and a midsole that will provide a bit of bounce to help you on your runs.

Jaeger Slim Melange Smart Trousers, Grey: Was £124, now £65

While a commute to the office looks far off, a smart pair of trousers will still come in handy as a versatile piece in your wardrobe that can be worn with shirts, knitwear, jackets and coats. This slim-fit pair is slightly cropped with pleats through the middle, and at this price, well worth splashing out on.

Jigsaw Sawyer zip front leather boots, black: Was £200, now £150

Save 25 per cent across Jigsaw in the John Lewis & Partners early Black Friday sale, meaning these stylish leather boots are now a steal of £150, reduced from £200. Whether you’re wearing them with floaty dresses or jeans, make a statement while stomping around in these Sayer boots with chunky soles and a metallic front zip.

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November, and the event will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is Cyber Monday.

While the main event runs for a few days, we’re already experiencing the longest lead-up ever, as big brands and retailers have already launched their early Black Friday deals earlier than ever before. Amazon launched its early bird sale a whole month before Black Friday, while other retailers such as Boots and Superdrug have also started their sales.

The John Lewis Black Friday deals to expect

The retailer will have offers across sections including homewares, fashion, nursery, beauty, electricals and technology, which also covers appliances, computers and TVs.

Last year some of the bargains to be had included; Bose quietcomfort noise cancelling QC35 II over-ear wireless bluetooth NFC headphones which were reduced from £299 to £249, and the Philips sonicare healthy smile gift set with expertclean and airfloss pro has a discount of £110.

Other products included the LG OLED55C9PLA (2019) 55" HDR 4K ultra HD smart TV that was discounted from £1,499 to £1,399 and a Charlotte Tilbury the gift of magic skin skincare gift set that was reduced from £55 to £46.75.

How to get the best Black Friday deals at John Lewis?

Back in March, the retailer announced that it was going to review its long-standing promise to be “Never Knowingly Undersold”, but the coronavirus pandemic has made it harder for the shop to adhere to this.

Although the price match promise could change, John Lewis & Partners has said that it will still be in place for this year's promotional period. And this means it consistently offers some of the most competitive prices on brands such as Bose and Philips.

On the store’s website, it says: “You may not always see these offers in-store as it’s quicker to make price changes online, but do check if you're visiting your nearest John Lewis & Partners and we’ll honour our online price in each case if the price has gone down."

Download the app so you can shop while on the move, and add any products you’re interested in to your basket, so you’ll know if they’re discounted.

As many bulky items will have to be delivered, plan ahead and visit shops now to get a feel for the item you’ve got your eye on, and then you’ll be read to buy online when the sale starts.

Here at IndyBest, our team will also be handpicking the best John Lewis & Partners deals in the lead up and throughout the sale, across furniture, TVs, laptops, beauty and fashion too, so make sure to check back here for regular updates to save you trawlling through sale.

How long will the discounts last?

John Lewis started its sale a week before Black Friday (27 November) and will run through to Cyber Monday (30 November).

For a full list of stores expected to be taking part in Black Friday, we’ve rounded them up and they range from fashion, homewares, tech, beauty and gaming brands, such as Asos, AO, BT, John Lewis & Partners and M&S.

