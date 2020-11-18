Best Black Friday John Lewis deals 2020: Early offers from Adidas, Barbour and Ralph Lauren

Whether you're hoping to kit out your kitchen or upgrade your toothbrush, there will be plenty of excellent deals here (The Independent )

We love a bargain, and thankfully we’re nearing Black Friday, which means there’s huge savings to be had this November and you can get ahead on your Christmas shopping.

The mammoth shopping event began as just one day, following Thanksgiving in the US, but quickly expanded to cover the whole weekend and Cyber Monday – which was traditionally the online-only day of the sale.

In recent years, the sale has become even bigger, with many retailers offering pre-deals ahead of the big day.

Just like everything else in 2020, retailers have shocked us by kicking off their sales earlier than ever before, with Amazon launching early deals a whole month before the event.

Other retailers including Very, Currys PC World, O2, Boots and AO also began weeks earlier too.

Back on the highstreet, stalwart British retailer John Lewis & Partners is one to watch. While it’s still keeping its Black Friday sale details a secret, it has launched early deals across fashion and beauty, which we’ve listed below.

Throughout its Black Friday sale, it will also continue its price match offer throughout the sale period. Last year, some of its best discounts included up to 30 per cent off Lego, Le Creuset, Sonos and Dyson.

Here, we will be constantly updating the best deals from John Lewis & Partners throughout the run up to Black Friday, the main weekend and Cyber Monday.

The best early John Lewis Black Friday deals

Estee Lauder The Night is Yours Skincare gift set: Was £90, was £45, John Lewis

Pamper yourself with the Estée Lauder The Night Is Yours Skincare Gift Set, and you won’t feel guilty with 50 per cent off! The set contains two full-size products; the Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Foam and Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Power Foil Mask, and minis of the Advanced Night range and completed with a gorgeous travel case.

Buy now

Phillips Sonicare HX9611 /227300 Expertclean Electric Toothbrush: Was £149.99, now £90

Save £59.99 on this Philips Sonicare HX9611/22 7300 ExpertClean Electric Toothbrush. The premium brush head has three modes; clean mode for everyday cleaning, gum health for gentle cleaning for your gums, and Deep Clean+. With up to 62,000 brush head movements per minute, the brush claims to remove up to 10 times more plaque from areas traditional brushes can’t easily reach.

Buy now

Bose SoundLink mini II special edition bluetooth portable speaker, triple black: Was £169.95, now £109.95

Small but powerful, this speaker fits in the palm of your hand so is perfectly sized to take out to the park, for garden gatherings or to jazz up your workout. It claims to have a deep bass, and the lithium-ion rechargeable battery means that a single charge will give you up to 12 hours of listening time. With over 30 per cent off this fun piece of essential kit, it’s worth snapping up.

Buy now

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera with Built-In Flash & Hand Strap, Sky Blue: Was £99, now £59

We're all looking forward to making new memories with friends and family after lockdown, and this polaroid camera will come in handy when we finally can, making it the perfect Christmas gift.

The high-performance flash will add clarity to your final shot, and the camera prints photos within seconds. The hand strap will keep it safe on the go, and it has a built-in selfie lens too, perfect for Instagram lovers.

Buy now

Barbour White Label Liddesdale Quilted Gilet, black: Was £139, now £104.25

Save up to 25 per cent on Barbour menswear and womenswear at John Lewis in the lead up to Black Friday, from this classic waxed jacket to this White Label grey marl shirt.

We love this Barbour quilted gilet that’s currently reduced by 25 per cent. Putting a minimalist twist on classic Barbour style, the White Label collection gilet is perfect for layering during the colder months while still wearable during spring. Don’t miss out on this trendy offer.

Buy now

iRobot i7150 Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Was £649, now £499, John Lewis

Take the effort out of household chores with a robot vacuum cleaner that will get to work while you put your feet up.

This one uses mapping technology to determine which setting is best to clean different floors and types of dust. It also works using voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, so if there’s an unexpected mess, just instruct it to the right room and off it will go. The brand also featured twice in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners.

Buy now

Sleepyhead Deluxe+ Pristine White Baby Pod, 0-8 months: Was £140, now £104

In our guide to the best gifts for new parents, this Sleepyhead Deluxe+ pod won the best buy, and our reviewer called it a “must-buy gift for newborns”, adding that “the Sleepyhead is every parent’s saviour for an easy-as-pie pod for their babies to relax in."

The pod is a great little cosy space for them to nap in, play and be changed in too. But it is not designed for overnight sleeping or for babies to sleep in unattended. The material is breathable, soft and can be washed too (an essential). Although this one is classic white, there are other patterns on offer too, although currently not in the sale.

Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren Egyptian cotton socks, pack of 3: Was £28, now £15.65

Save 44 per cent on these classic Ralph Lauren socks that will make the perfect stocking filler or a statement gift to yourself. As part of the early John Lewis Black Friday sale, enjoy between 20 and 44 per cent across Ralph Lauren menswear, womenswear, bags and children. This pack of socks include purple, navy and light blue pairs, but if you’re after something more neutral, snap up these pairs of white Ralph Lauren socks at 23 per cent off.

Buy now

Jellycat fuddlewuddle elephant, medium: Was £19.99, now £15.99

Everyone loves a Jellycat toy: they’re cute, soft and very loveable and one of our favourites is this gorgeous lilac blue coloured fluffy elephant. It makes a great gift for children of all ages or for a new baby too. With 20 per cent off, it’s a great deal. The small version has the same discount.

Buy now

iCandy orange pushchair and carrycot in charcoal: Was £855, now £599, John Lewis and Partners

This Orange model offers ultimate flexibility when it comes to taking your little person out and about. The travel system allows over 30 unique configurations and combinations, with features including a rain jacket, reversible seats that can be parent facing or world facing, and an integrated ride-on board for older children up to 20kg. Designed with luxury Ottoman fabric, this is a stroller made to last.

he iCandy lime pushchair and carrycot received our Best Buy stamp of approval in our round-up of the best pushchairs for 2020, with our tester loving the option to “adjust the chair’s height and distance using the seat elevators, so it doubled up as a highchair when grabbing a pit-stop lunch,” – a feature also found in the iCandy orange model.

Buy now

HUGO by HUGO BOSS migor1941 epson cashmere coat, black: Was £645, now £499

Wrap up warm in this cashmere overcoat that woul be ideal for layering over tailored outfits.

It has a three-button fastening down the middle, front pockets and a back vent to allow you to easily move while keeping the warmth in. There’s inside zip pockets too so you can safely store your phone, face mask and hand sanitiser.

Buy now

Laura Mercier velour extreme matte lipstick, independant: Was £24.50, now £13.38

Switch up your lipstick this winter and opt for this deep plum shade for a statement lip. This twist-up, pen-style product allows for easy and precise application, leaving an intensely matte (but not drying, we found) finish that’s rich in pigment and will last all day.

Buy now

French Connection Ebba Funnel Neck Jumper, Orca: Was £75, now £49

This wool-cotton mix is perfect to layer over sequin skirts, jeans and dresses. It has an oversized fit with a funnel neckline that will prevent you from looking frumpy and won’t overwhelm a smaller frame if teamed with a belt.

Buy now

adidas solar drive 19 men’s running shoes: Was £99.95, now £69.50

If you’ve taken up running during lockdown, ensure your footwear will adequately support your ankles, cushion your heels and wick away sweat.

This pair claims its textile lining will reduce irritation and chafing, with a breathable mesh that allows natural foot movement and a midsole that will provide a bit of bounce to help you on your runs.

Buy now

Jaeger Slim Melange Smart Trousers, Grey: Was £124, now £65

While a commute to the office looks far off, a smart pair of trousers will still come in handy as a versatile piece in your wardrobe that can be worn with shirts, knitwear, jackets and coats.

This slim-fit pair is slightly cropped with pleats through the middle, and at this price, well worth splashing out on.

Buy now

Jigsaw Sawyer zip front leather boots, black: Was £200, now £150

Save 25 per cent across Jigsaw in the John Lewis & Partners early Black Friday sale, meaning these stylish leather boots are now a steal of £150, reduced from £200.

Whether you’re wearing them with floaty dresses or jeans, make a statement while stomping around in these Sayer boots with chunky soles and a metallic front zip.

Buy now

When is Black Friday?

This year Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November, and the event will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is Cyber Monday.

While the main event runs for a few days, we’re already experiencing the longest lead-up ever, as big brands and retailers have already launched their early Black Friday deals earlier than ever before. Amazon launched its early bird sale a whole month before Black Friday, while other retailers such as Boots and Superdrug have also started their sales.

The John Lewis Black Friday deals to expect

The retailer will have offers across sections including homewares, fashion, nursery, beauty, electricals and technology, which also covers appliances, computers and TVs.

While it’s keeping hush on the specific products to be snapped up, last year some of the bargains to be had included; Bose quietcomfort noise cancelling QC35 II over-ear wireless bluetooth NFC headphones which were reduced from £299 to £249, and the Philips sonicare healthy smile gift set with expertclean and airfloss pro has a discount of £110.

Other products included the LG OLED55C9PLA (2019) 55" HDR 4K ultra HD smart TV that was discounted from £1,499 to £1,399 and a Charlotte Tilbury the gift of magic skin skincare gift set that was reduced from £55 to £46.75.

How to get the best Black Friday deals at John Lewis?

Back in March, the retailer announced that it was going to review its long-standing promise to be “Never Knowingly Undersold”, but the coronavirus pandemic has made it harder for the shop to adhere to this.

Although the price match promise could change, John Lewis & Partners has said that it will still be in place for this year's promotional period. And this means it consistently offers some of the most competitive prices on brands such as Bose and Philips.

On the store’s website, it says: “You may not always see these offers in-store as it’s quicker to make price changes online, but do check if you're visiting your nearest John Lewis & Partners and we’ll honour our online price in each case if the price has gone down."

Download the app so you can shop while on the move, and add any products you’re interested in to your basket, so you’ll know if they’re discounted.

As many bulky items will have to be delivered, plan ahead and visit shops now to get a feel for the item you’ve got your eye on, and then you’ll be read to buy online when the sale starts.

Here at IndyBest, our team will also be handpicking the best John Lewis & Partners deals in the lead up and throughout the sale, across furniture, TVs, laptops, beauty and fashion too, so make sure to check back here for regular updates to save you trawlling through sale.

How long will the discounts last?

Like most retailers, John Lewis’s sale will run from Black Friday (27 November) through to Cyber Monday (30 November).

For a full list of stores expected to be taking part in Black Friday, we’ve rounded them up and they range from fashion, homewares, tech, beauty and gaming brands, such as Asos, AO, BT, John Lewis & Partners and M&S.

