Here are the best Black Friday homeware deals to shop right now

It's happened: Black Friday is here. Whether you need cosy cushions and throws to pep up chairs and beds or new art prints to cheer up your walls, there are plenty of opportunities to grab some fab items at a discounted price this weekend.

We've already spotted lots of impressive cuts of up to 75 per cent from some of our favourite brands including John Lewis, Emma Sleep, Wayfair and Very across furniture, decorative pieces and kitchenware. There are some impressive bedding deals and sofa deals too, along with big price cuts on homeware accessories and outdoor furniture.

Bookmark this page to keep up to date on any Black Friday news and sales, as we’ll be adding the best deals when they drop.

Best Black Friday homeware deals 2023

John Lewis has reduced prices across selected homeware appliances — that includes up to 40 per cent off vacuum cleaners, small kitchen appliances and TVs.

Aeyla

Bedding brand Aeyla (previously Mela) has discounted its entire range by up to 70 per cent. That includes some of our personal favourites, such as the brand's bestselling weighted blanket and its eucalyptus silk sheet sets.

Our very own House Beautiful Marketplace has covered all bases this Black Friday, offering 20 per cent off everything online. That includes a huge range of editor-approved homeware accessories and furniture .

Dunelm, famous for its stylish, reasonably priced furniture, is offering up to 50 per cent off for Black Friday — some of the biggest discounts we've seen from the brand during sale season. You'll find everything from mattresses and wardrobes to cushions and lamps.

Luxury bedding brand Simba is offering up to 55% off its best-selling mattresses, frames, duvets and pillows.

Bed-in-a-box retailer Emma is offering big discounts across a wide range of products, including 65 per cent off the Luxe cooling mattress, the Hug weighted blanket and the premium microfibre pillow. There are also savings on mattress protectors, bedsheets, duvets and bed frames.

Very

Very has cut prices on lots of stylish sofas , comfy bedding and nifty kitchen appliances.

H&M Home has slashed prices on its affordable, chic soft furnishings, lighting, storage, tableware and more, helping us give our space a quick refresh for less.

Wayfair has cut prices by up to 60 per cent for Black Friday, on everything you'll ever need to decorate your home — including sofas, beds, dining sets and dinnerware.

We’re big fans of Ruggable’s range of machine washable rugs . This year, the brand is offering up to 25 per cent off its full range of indoor and outdoor rugs, doormats and runners — just enter the code BF23 at checkout.

French homeware brand La Redoute is offering up to 50 per cent off all products in its Black Friday sale, including on its diverse range of furniture , home decor and bedding .

The White Company is offering 20 per cent off everything for its annual White Weekend, including its fluffy towel range and luxe Egyptian cotton bedding. Use the discount code WHITE20 at checkout.

Lakeland has dropped prices by up to 40 per cent on multiple categories, including storage, homeware and kitchen appliances. Our top pick is its sell-out heated clothes airer — currently £40 off!

Anyone looking to upgrade their kitchenware will be interested in ProCook's Black Friday sale. The British cooking brand is offering discounts across a wealth of products, including quality knives, dinnerware and cutlery and cookware sets.

Even better, customers can save a blanket 20 per cent off when spending a minimum of £100 over Black Friday Weekend (24 November to 27 November).

Amazon always offers big discounts during sale season, and this year is no different. We've spotted discounts of up to 68 per cent on homewares and electricals, from household names including Ninja, Tefal, Shark and Simba.

Pizza oven brand Ooni is currently offering up to 30 per cent off selected ovens and accessories for Black Friday weekend. That includes more than £100 off the brand's woodfire electic BBQ grill — read why we loved it here.

Everyone loves a Staub cocotte but they are on the pricier side. Black Friday 2023 makes a rare opportunity to pick up one of these beauties with a £100 discount.

Our Place

Our Place's viral Always Pan 2.0 is reduced to £85 from £130 — the lowest price we’ve seen it — giving us all a generous £45 saving on the much-coveted skillet. The matching casserole, the Perfect Pot , is also on sale, down to £99 from £140.

QVC

QVC is offering up to 60 per cent off an extensive range of homeware products, including buys from big brand names such as Le Creuset and Dyson.

At Currys, you can save up to 40 per cent on thousands of homeware products across brands such as Ninja, Dyson and Tefal. That includes everything from air fryers and washing machines to multi-cookers and fridge freezers.

