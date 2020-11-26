Best Black Friday homeware deals 2020

(Black Friday Homeware)

We’ve had the date marked in our calendar for weeks and now the event we have been waiting for is finally here.

We may be in Lockdown 2.0 but there is a glimmer of hope and excitement in the form of Black Friday.

Officially taking place from November 27 to 30, the sales extravaganza gives you the chance to go crazy with all your Christmas shopping as well as finally take the plunge on those covetable products that you’ve had your eye on.

While the Cyber weekend is renowned for its tech offering, there's also no better time to give your home a little spruce. Homeware brands everywhere are slashing the prices on their wares - and after months staring at the same four walls of our home, we couldn’t be more grateful.

Update your furniture game for less this Black Friday with our pick of the best homeware brands on sale.

Habitat

If you’re looking to revamp your space, Habitat should be one of your first port of calls and even more so during Black Friday as the brand is offering up to 50 per cent with savings across the ranges from November 26 to 30.

ScS

There is 65 per cent off sofas and carpets at specialists ScS as well as an extra £25 off voucher which can be spent online and in-store.

Wayfair

You can count on Wayfair to pull out all the stops over Black Friday. The discounts begin on November 20 and will run until December 4. You can shop sofas & sectionals from £249, beds & mattresses from £99, rugs from £19.99, desks and chairs from £79.99 and cushions & throws from £14.99.

Iconic Lights

Light up your space with the stylish ceiling, table and desk lamps on offer at Iconic Lights. The bestseller range is available for 10 per cent off with the code BESTSELLER10. From November 27 to 27, enter BLACK10 for the same discount, while on Cyber Monday, there is 15 per cent off with the code CYBER15.

Emma Bridgewater

British label Emma Bridgewater is beloved for its playful painted ceramics and this Black Friday, you can shop them with 20 per cent off from November 24 to 30.

La Redoute

The sale is already on at French fashion and homeware label La Redoute where until December 1, there will be up to 40 per cent off everything.

Flooring Superstore, Direct Wood Flooring and Grass Direct

There will be savings up to 50 per cent off the three brands above throughout the month of December. Apply the code BLACK10 to get an extra 10 per cent off orders from Flooring Superstore and Direct Wood Flooring and BLACK20 at Glass Direct to get 20 per cent off.

Darlings of Chelsea

Onits range of luxury sofas, there is 35 per cent off made to order and up to 70 per cent off clearance at Darlings of Chelsea from November 16 to 30.

Swyft

Not quite a BF offer, but a fantastic way to pay back the environment, Swyft Homes is planting two trees for every sofa sold, encouraging customers to shop not only stylishly but sustainably too. The sofa-in-a-box brand is working with international conservation charity World Land Trust to plant two trees for each sofa sold.

Rockett St George

From November 20, when you spend over £100 at Rockett St George, the brand will treat you to vouchers. On Black Friday itself, there will be an exclusive sale in which products will be treated to a range of discounts, from 30 to 50 per cent. The sale will run until midnight on November 30.

