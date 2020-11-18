Best Black Friday home appliance deals 2020: Early offers from Shark, Dyson and Ninja

With hundreds of pounds off big-name brands, now is the best time to invest in a new coffee machine or vacuum cleaner (The Independent)

If you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, are in need a new vacuum cleaner or you’ve been looking to upgrade your washing machine (what a chore), you’re in luck as Black Friday is just around the corner, and that means there will be thousands of deals on those annoying things you don’t really want to spend money on.

The annual event traditionally began the day after Thanksgiving and finished on Cyber Monday, however the majority of retailers have pre-sales and early-bird discounts available the week before, while last year Amazon’s discounts lasted two weeks.

But this year, Amazon went one step further by launching its deals a whole month early. To keep up with all the best early Amazon Black Friday deals, read our round-up. Other retailers including Currys PC World, O2, Boots, AO, Very and Superdrug have also started their sales weeks earlier too.

Home appliances are regularly featured every year in the shopping event, with products from brands such as KitchenAid, LG and Bosch being discounted. We will be rounding up all the best deals from go-to home appliance retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Amazon, Argos, Currys, Gtech, Very, AO, Asda and more.

Often pricey items see the biggest reductions, so now is the best time to invest in tools that will improve your culinary repertoire or speed up your cleaning, and just make chores that little bit easier.

To help you navigate the sea of deals, we’ll be bringing you the biggest savings throughout the Black Friday weekend and in the run-up to the event. Read on for the best early Black Friday home appliance deals to shop now.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is Black Friday?

This year, the sale falls on Friday 27 November and runs through to Cyber Monday on 30 November.

Amazon kicked off its deal a month early, while other brands including Boots and Superdrug launched theirs in early November too.

We’re expecting lots of brands and retailers to begin sales earlier this year in a bid to increase sales after closing earlier in the year and again in the second lockdown.

The best early home appliance Black Friday deals

Dyson V8 absolute extra: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Very

Dyson

If you’re looking for a new vacuum, Dyson is a go-to brand and it even featured twice in our review of the best cordless vacuums. The V11, a similar model to the V8 absolute extra, took the top spot as our Best Buy, with our tester praising it for being “mind blowingly good” and claimed it had “seriously raised the bar in the world of cordless vacs”.

The V8 absolute extra, a heavy duty dust buster that claims to perform even better than its traditional corded counterpart. With up to 40 minutes of powerful suction, it can be used to clean upholstery at home or in the car, and you can get to hard to reach surfaces, such as ceiling corners. With £100 off such a leading product, you’ll have to act fast, as we predict this will fly off the shelves. The Dyson V8 absolute pro cordless vacuum (was £399.99, now £299.99) is also on offer, providing a similar hassle-free, yet powerful cleaning experience.

Buy now

Smeg stainless steel kettle: Was £180, now £162, Selfridges

Smeg

The department store has just launched its early Christmas sale, with up to 20 per cent off fashion, beauty, homeware and electrical items.

This kettle has retro design and will make a colourful addition to your kitchen counter, and when you use the code “SELFCCE” at checkout, you’ll receive 10 per cent off. It can boil 1.5I of water, has an auto shut off at 100 degrees and a removable limescale filter.

Buy now

Dyson small ball animal 2: Was £249.99, now £199.99, John Lewis & Partners

Dyson

The larger model of this upright bagless vac featured in our round-up of the best corded vacuum cleaners, with our tester noting how she was “genuinely amazed at the results. It has excellent allergy filters, a long hose and is a strong performer in tight corners and nooks and crannies.”

As this one is more compact in size, it takes up 30 per cent less room than the larger model, so if you’re short on space, it’s the perfect choice. If you’re considering upgrading your current hoover, now is the time to do so, as you can save £50.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs Scandi Compact Manual Microwave: Was £74.96, now £65, George at Asda

Russell Hobbs

In the Black Friday sale at Asda, you’ll find discounts across home appliances, electrical and kids toys.

This 700W microwave has a contemporary design with wooden accents that will make a stylish addition to your kitchen. There’s five power levels, including defrosting, and a 10inch round plate that should fit all your meals and containers.

Buy now

Crock-Pot lift and serve digital slow cooker with hinged lid and programmable countdown timer, 4.7 litre: Was £59.99, now £38.99, Amazon

Crock-Pot

Have dinner ready to serve as soon as you get home from work, well, transition from the desk to the kitchen. You can set the cooking time anywhere from 30 minutes to 20 hours, or to keep food warm until you want it. The bowl and lid are dishwasher safe, and the hinged lid saves mess building up on your worktop between stirs. The 4.7 litre ceramic bowl makes it ideal for families, dinner parties or batch cooking. In our recent review of the best slow cookers, our tester found that “when it comes to cooking a succulent roast, this lightweight machine won, hands down.”

Buy now

Philips Azur steam iron with 250g steam boost, 2600W: Was £90, now £57.99, Amazon

IndyBest

With a large water tank you can save time on refilling it, and the SteamGlide soleplate promises to help you glide on all types of fabric. 2600 watts of power offer a powerful performance and a “drop stop system” should do just that.

Buy now

Shark Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black: Was £549, now £349, Currys PC World

Shark

Save £200 on this vacuum cleaner that will come in particularly handy if you have pets that are constantly shedding hair on your carpets and hard floors. It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease.

Promising 120 minutes of running time, it has a motorised attachment that can help lift pet hairs from floors to furniture, and its anti-wrap technology will stop the brush-roll getting clogged up. It can also switch to a handheld unit to help you tackle harder-to-reach areas such as stairs or the inside of your car.

Buy now

Ninja Foodi OP300UK 6 Litre Multi Cooker: Was £199, now £149, AO

Amazon

This handy appliance can do it all, whether you want to air fry, crisp, slow or pressure cook food, and with its 6l capacity it can even hold a whole chicken.

The pressure lid can help food stay tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, perfect for whipping up chips, steaks and even apple crumble. The brand previously featured in our guide to the best pressure cookers, where we reviewed the Ninja Kitchen foodi 7-in-1 multi cooker. Very has also discounted the 7.5l model by £50.99, if you’re looking for a larger version.

Buy now

Philips PerfectCare Compact Steam Generator Iron GC784026: Was £199.96, now £100, George at Asda

Philips

There’s £100 to be saved on this iron, which might be the least exciting item on your shopping list, however it’s worth snapping up while it’s on offer.

Features include a large 1.5I tank, automatic shut off when it’s left unattended, an ECO mode to reduce your energy consumption and promises not to burn any ironable fabric, even if left resting facing down.

Buy now

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £229, now £134.20, Amazon

Tineco

This vacuum will make clearing up mess a speedy job, promising 10-25 minutes of cordless cleaning, and has an impressive 41 per cent off. It can also convert into a handheld machine, so you can reach every surface from the floors to the ceilings, with a low-noise design that won’t disrupt pets or young children.

The similar model, Tineco A11 hero, has also previously featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

Buy now

Blueair Blue Pure 411 with particle filter: Was £130, now £117, Selfridges

Blueair

This previously topped our review of the best air purifiers, due to its simple set-up, one button control and three speed settings. Our reviewer said: “We really felt the air was fresher to breathe, and in particular, it removed cooking smells when placed in the kitchen.”

You can get 10 per cent off when you enter “SELFCCE” at checkout.

Buy now

Tefal All-in-One CY505E40 Electric Pressure Cooker: Was £79.96, now £57, George at Asda

Tefal

If you’re too busy to spend hours cooking up dinner, but still want to eat something homemade after a long day of work, add this pressure cooker to your kitchen set-up.

The Tefal cooker has a 6l capacity and has 25 different programmes to choose from. It also comes with a recipe booklet included with 30 dishes to try. It has a hinged lid too, which will help to keep your worktops clean when adding ingredients or serving food.

Buy now

KitchenAid KSM125BQG Artisan Stand Mixer - Liquid Graphite: Was £399.99, now £349.99, Very

KitchenAid

The brand to beat when it comes to stand mixers, KitchenAid’s are always hugely popular during Black Friday, and Very is the first retailer we’ve seen to discount one.

If you saw Nigella Lawson’s new TV show this week and were as envious of her hot pink KitchenAid as we were, now is the time to snap one up.

Although this model is in a sleek graphite colour rather than a bold shade, you’ll be saving £50. The 4.8l model has ten speed settings and does everything from cutting pasta to mincing meat and slicing vegetables. KitchenAid has also featured in our review of the best stand mixers too, so we can vouch for the brand.

Buy now

Hotpoint NSWR 742U WK UK N 7 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White: Was £299, now £219, Currys PC World

Hotpoint

While not the most exciting buy, a washing machine is an essential that you'll get plenty of use from, so it’s worth investing in while this one is on offer, as it has over £80 off.

It promises to wash a full load of laundry in just 45 minutes with a rapid option that allows you to reduce the wash time of smaller loads if you’re in a rush. There are 16 programs to choose from, which can wash your delicates, woollen items and everyday bits and pieces. It’s also a brand that’s featured in our review of the best washing machines.

Buy now

Gtech AirRam MK2 K9: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Gtech

Gtech

Designed specifically for homes with four-legged friends – K9, geddit? – this heavy duty vacuum promises a tougher clean. The cordless design allows you to move seamlessly from carpets to wood flooring to tiles and it’s lightweight at just over 3kgs. It also has lightly scented cartridges in the filter to keep your home feeling clean and fresh.

Buy now

Shark Klik n' Flip S6001UK Corded Pocket Mop: Was £119.99, now £79, Amazon

Amazon

Known for its vacuum cleaners, Shark also offers a range of mops and is a brand that is featured in our guide to the 10 best steam cleaners to keep carpets, floors and surfaces sparkling, where we have reviewed the very similar S6003UK model.

The S6001UK features double microfiber pads to sweep up dirt and dry your floors speedily so you don’t have to spend 20 minutes avoiding the kitchen once you’ve used it to clean up after dinner. With a direct jet of steam, it promises clean floors that won’t look streaky and is said to be ideal for allergy sufferers as it mops up common household bacteria.

As we’ll only be spending more time indoors, keep your space clean and tidy, while sweeping up a bargain.

Buy now

LG AI DD V3 F4V310SNE Spin Washing Machine, graphite: Was £549.99, now £399, Currys PC World

LG

With a capacity of 10.5kg and a spin speed of 1400 rpm, this washing machine is a steal with its price reduction of £150. Ticking the box for green credentials too, it uses LG technology that helps save energy while still producing great washing results.

Buy now

Kenwood K25MB20 solo microwave, black: Was £170, now £69.99, Amazon

Kenwood

In the market for a new microwave? Look no further than this deal where you will be saving more than £100. Cook, reheat and defrost with this versatile product which boasts six automatic cooking programs for specific food types, from popcorn to pizza.

Buy now

TASSIMO by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine - Black: Was £89.99, now £29, Currys PC World

Bosch

If you’re sick of instant coffee, add this affordable machine to your kitchen arsenal for a barista-style cup of Joe every morning. With a huge 68 per cent off, this has the ability to make 70 different types of coffee, an automatic shutoff function when you’re not using it and dishwasher safe parts, making it an absolute steal at this price. It’s compact too for even the smallest of kitchens.

Buy now

Sage the duo temp pro espresso coffee machine: Was £379, now £299, John Lewis & Partners

Sage

Enjoy barista quality coffee at home with this advanced machine that makes anything from espressos to cappuccinos. Key features include a hot water function, cup warming tray, and commercial style steam wand, making this a steal with its £80 discount.

Buy now

Kenwood kMix KMX750 stand mixer, cream: Was £349, now £299, John Lewis & Partners

Kenwood

Give yourself a helping hand in the kitchen with this smart mixer, boasting six different speed settings and a unique fold function that carefully layers ingredients.

With a £50 price reduction and accessories such as stainless steel bowl, spatula and a splash guard included, snap up this deal fast.

Buy now

The home appliance Black Friday deals to expect

Last year at AO, there were impressive discounts to be enjoyed on Black Friday, including a Bosch Frost Free Fridge Freezer that was reduced from £599 to £499 and a Shark Lift Away True Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner that was £269 but came down to £179.

Currys PC World wasn’t short of bargains either, this Samsung American-Style fridge freezer in black steel was £1,699 at full price but was reduced to just £400, as well £220 off KitchenAid artisan stand mixers, and £100 discount on the cord-free Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner. This Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine also saw a big reduction from £179 to £75â€‹.

Amazon is also a great port of call if you’re shopping for home appliances with this Morphy Richards Vector 4 Slice Toaster 248132 Cream that was reduced from £49.99 to £39.75 and this Tefal FV9845 Ultimate Pure Steam Iron, Black/Gold that dropped from £159.99 to £99.99.

Elsewhere at Appliances Direct, this Candy GSVC10TE 10kg Freestanding Condenser Tumble Dryer With EasyCare – White was slashed from £278.98 to £249.

How to get the best Black Friday home appliance deals?

Shortcuts you can take to find the best deals can be as simple as subscribing to brands newsletter which often include early-bird discount codes and priority access to Black Friday sales.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the thousands of bargains on offer and end up purchasing things you might later regret, one way to avoid this is to make a shopping list and stick to it, which will also help you stay within your budget too.

We’ll also be on hand to bring you the biggest savings across everything in the Black Friday sale, ranging from fashion to tech to kids toys, so make sure to check back here as we will be updating our deals as soon as they begin.

How long will the Black Friday discounts last?

Just like most retailers, the main sale will be running from Black Friday (27 November) through to Cyber Monday (30 November).

However, we are expecting some retailers to follow Amazon and begin some pre-sale deals much earlier than usual.

For a full list of stores expected to get involved, we’ve rounded up the retailers taking part in Black Friday, which range from fashion, furniture, tech, beauty and gaming brands.

