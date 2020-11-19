Best Black Friday home appliance deals 2020: Early offers from Shark, Dyson and Ninja

&lt;p&gt;With hundreds of pounds off big-name brands, now is the best time to invest in a new coffee machine or vacuum cleaner&lt;/p&gt; (The Independent)

With hundreds of pounds off big-name brands, now is the best time to invest in a new coffee machine or vacuum cleaner

If you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, are in need a new vacuum cleaner or you’ve been looking to upgrade your washing machine (what a chore), you’re in luck as Black Friday is just around the corner, and that means there will be thousands of deals on those annoying things you don’t really want to spend money on.

The annual event traditionally began the day after Thanksgiving and finished on Cyber Monday, however the majority of retailers have pre-sales and early-bird discounts available the week before, while last year Amazon’s discounts lasted two weeks.

But this year, Amazon went one step further by launching its deals a whole month early. To keep up with all the best early Amazon Black Friday deals, read our round-up. Other retailers including Currys PC World, O2, Boots, AO, Very and Superdrug have also started their sales weeks earlier too.

Home appliances are regularly featured every year in the shopping event, with products from brands such as KitchenAid, LG and Bosch being discounted. We will be rounding up all the best deals from go-to home appliance retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Amazon, Argos, Currys, Gtech, Very, AO, Asda and more.

Often pricey items see the biggest reductions, so now is the best time to invest in tools that will improve your culinary repertoire or speed up your cleaning, and just make chores that little bit easier.

To help you navigate the sea of deals, we’ll be bringing you the biggest savings throughout the Black Friday weekend and in the run-up to the event. Read on for the best early Black Friday home appliance deals to shop now.

When is Black Friday?

This year, the sale falls on Friday 27 November and runs through to Cyber Monday on 30 November.

Amazon kicked off its deal a month early, while other brands including Boots and Superdrug launched theirs in early November too.

We’re expecting lots of brands and retailers to begin sales earlier this year in a bid to increase sales after closing earlier in the year and again in the second lockdown.

The best early home appliance Black Friday deals

Dyson V8 absolute extra: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Very

If you’re looking for a new vacuum, Dyson is a go-to brand and it even featured twice in our review of the best cordless vacuums. The V11, a similar model to the V8 absolute extra, took the top spot as our Best Buy, with our tester praising it for being “mind blowingly good” and claimed it had “seriously raised the bar in the world of cordless vacs”.

The V8 absolute extra, a heavy duty dust buster that claims to perform even better than its traditional corded counterpart. With up to 40 minutes of powerful suction, it can be used to clean upholstery at home or in the car, and you can get to hard to reach surfaces, such as ceiling corners. With £100 off such a leading product, you’ll have to act fast, as we predict this will fly off the shelves. The Dyson V8 absolute pro cordless vacuum (was £399.99, now £299.99) is also on offer, providing a similar hassle-free, yet powerful cleaning experience.

Smeg stainless steel kettle: Was £180, now £162, Selfridges

The department store has just launched its early Christmas sale, with up to 20 per cent off fashion, beauty, homeware and electrical items.

This kettle has retro design and will make a colourful addition to your kitchen counter, and when you use the code “SELFCCE” at checkout, you’ll receive 10 per cent off. It can boil 1.5I of water, has an auto shut off at 100 degrees and a removable limescale filter.

Dyson small ball animal 2: Was £249.99, now £199.99, John Lewis & Partners

The larger model of this upright bagless vac featured in our round-up of the best corded vacuum cleaners, with our tester noting how she was “genuinely amazed at the results. It has excellent allergy filters, a long hose and is a strong performer in tight corners and nooks and crannies.”

As this one is more compact in size, it takes up 30 per cent less room than the larger model, so if you’re short on space, it’s the perfect choice. If you’re considering upgrading your current hoover, now is the time to do so, as you can save £50.

Russell Hobbs Scandi Compact Manual Microwave: Was £74.96, now £65, George at Asda

In the Black Friday sale at Asda, you’ll find discounts across home appliances, electrical and kids toys. This 700W microwave has a contemporary design with wooden accents that will make a stylish addition to your kitchen. There’s five power levels, including defrosting, and a 10inch round plate that should fit all your meals and containers.

Morphy Richards 220027 Dune 2 slice toaster: Was £29.99, now £15, Amazon

You can purchase this trusty toaster for a steal of £15 during Amazon’s early Black Friday sales, a 50 per cent reduction. The two slice Morphy Richards toaster with defrost and re-heat settings featured in our round-up of the best toasters, where our reviewer said: “This gets full marks for toast making and we found teacakes came out well too. It has an impressive seven settings...all of which are easy to use, along with the lever so crumpet need not get hidden inside.” They added: “We like the textured pattern and matching kettle and with options of black, white, cream or pale green, there’s something for everyone.”

Crock-Pot lift and serve digital slow cooker with hinged lid and programmable countdown timer, 4.7 litre: Was £59.99, now £38.99, Amazon

Have dinner ready to serve as soon as you get home from work, well, transition from the desk to the kitchen. You can set the cooking time anywhere from 30 minutes to 20 hours, or to keep food warm until you want it. The bowl and lid are dishwasher safe, and the hinged lid saves mess building up on your worktop between stirs. The 4.7 litre ceramic bowl makes it ideal for families, dinner parties or batch cooking. In our recent review of the best slow cookers, our tester found that “when it comes to cooking a succulent roast, this lightweight machine won, hands down.”

Morphy Richards 501022 Soup Maker: Was £79.99, now £46.99, Amazon

Save 41 per cent in this unmissable offer on a Morphy Richards soup maker during Amazon’s pre-Black Friday sales. Usually retailing at £80, you can snap the handy home appliance up for just £46.99.

Made from stainless steel, its serrated blade quickly and evenly slices ingredients while four different settings ensure smooth soup in 21 minutes, chunky soup in 28 or juice in just two minutes. The keep warm function ensures your soup or juice is ready for when you are.

Philips Azur steam iron with 250g steam boost, 2600W: Was £90, now £57.99, Amazon

With a large water tank you can save time on refilling it, and the SteamGlide soleplate promises to help you glide on all types of fabric. 2600 watts of power offer a powerful performance and a “drop stop system” should do just that.

Shark Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black: Was £549, now £349, Currys PC World

Save £200 on this vacuum cleaner that will come in particularly handy if you have pets that are constantly shedding hair on your carpets and hard floors. It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease.

Promising 120 minutes of running time, it has a motorised attachment that can help lift pet hairs from floors to furniture, and its anti-wrap technology will stop the brush-roll getting clogged up. It can also switch to a handheld unit to help you tackle harder-to-reach areas such as stairs or the inside of your car.

Ninja Foodi OP300UK 6 Litre Multi Cooker: Was £199, now £149, AO

This handy appliance can do it all, whether you want to air fry, crisp, slow or pressure cook food, and with its 6l capacity it can even hold a whole chicken.

The pressure lid can help food stay tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, perfect for whipping up chips, steaks and even apple crumble. The brand previously featured in our guide to the best pressure cookers, where we reviewed the Ninja Kitchen foodi 7-in-1 multi cooker. Very has also discounted the 7.5l model by £50.99, if you’re looking for a larger version.

Philips PerfectCare Compact Steam Generator Iron GC784026: Was £199.96, now £100, George at Asda

There’s almost £100 to be saved on this iron, which might be the least exciting item on your shopping list, however it’s worth snapping up while it’s on offer. Features include a large 1.5I tank, automatic shut off when it’s left unattended, an ECO mode to reduce your energy consumption and promises not to burn any ironable fabric, even if left resting facing down.

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £229, now £134.20, Amazon

This vacuum will make clearing up mess a speedy job, promising 10-25 minutes of cordless cleaning, and has an impressive 41 per cent off. It can also convert into a handheld machine, so you can reach every surface from the floors to the ceilings, with a low-noise design that won’t disrupt pets or young children.

The similar model, Tineco A11 hero, has also previously featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

Blueair Blue Pure 411 with particle filter: Was £130, now £117, Selfridges

This previously topped our review of the best air purifiers, due to its simple set-up, one button control and three speed settings. Our reviewer said: “We really felt the air was fresher to breathe, and in particular, it removed cooking smells when placed in the kitchen.” You can get 10 per cent off when you enter “SELFCCE” at checkout.

Tefal All-in-One CY505E40 Electric Pressure Cooker: Was £79.96, now £57, George at Asda

If you’re too busy to spend hours cooking up dinner, but still want to eat something homemade after a long day of work, add this pressure cooker to your kitchen set-up.

The Tefal cooker has a 6l capacity and has 25 different programmes to choose from. It also comes with a recipe booklet included with 30 dishes to try. It has a hinged lid too, which will help to keep your worktops clean when adding ingredients or serving food.

KitchenAid KSM125BQG Artisan Stand Mixer - Liquid Graphite: Was £399.99, now £349.99, Very

The brand to beat when it comes to stand mixers, KitchenAid’s are always hugely popular during Black Friday, and Very is the first retailer we’ve seen to discount one.

If you saw Nigella Lawson’s new TV show this week and were as envious of her hot pink KitchenAid as we were, now is the time to snap one up.

Although this model is in a sleek graphite colour rather than a bold shade, you’ll be saving £50. The 4.8l model has ten speed settings and does everything from cutting pasta to mincing meat and slicing vegetables. KitchenAid has also featured in our review of the best stand mixers too, so we can vouch for the brand.

Hotpoint NSWR 742U WK UK N 7 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White: Was £299, now £219, Currys PC World

While not the most exciting buy, a washing machine is an essential that you'll get plenty of use from, so it’s worth investing in while this one is on offer, as it has over £80 off.

It promises to wash a full load of laundry in just 45 minutes with a rapid option that allows you to reduce the wash time of smaller loads if you’re in a rush. There are 16 programs to choose from, which can wash your delicates, woollen items and everyday bits and pieces. It’s also a brand that’s featured in our review of the best washing machines.

Gtech AirRam MK2 K9: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Gtech

Designed specifically for homes with four-legged friends – K9, geddit? – this heavy duty vacuum promises a tougher clean. The cordless design allows you to move seamlessly from carpets to wood flooring to tiles and it’s lightweight at just over 3kgs. It also has lightly scented cartridges in the filter to keep your home feeling clean and fresh.

Shark Klik n' Flip S6001UK Corded Pocket Mop: Was £119.99, now £79, Amazon

Known for its vacuum cleaners, Shark also offers a range of mops and is a brand that is featured in our guide to the 10 best steam cleaners to keep carpets, floors and surfaces sparkling, where we have reviewed the very similar S6003UK model.

The S6001UK features double microfiber pads to sweep up dirt and dry your floors speedily so you don’t have to spend 20 minutes avoiding the kitchen once you’ve used it to clean up after dinner. With a direct jet of steam, it promises clean floors that won’t look streaky and is said to be ideal for allergy sufferers as it mops up common household bacteria.

As we’ll only be spending more time indoors, keep your space clean and tidy, while sweeping up a bargain.

LG AI DD V3 F4V310SNE Spin Washing Machine, graphite: Was £549.99, now £399, Currys PC World

With a capacity of 10.5kg and a spin speed of 1400 rpm, this washing machine is a steal with its price reduction of £150. Ticking the box for green credentials too, it uses LG technology that helps save energy while still producing great washing results.

Kenwood K25MB20 solo microwave, black: Was £170, now £69.99, Amazon

In the market for a new microwave? Look no further than this deal where you will be saving more than £100. Cook, reheat and defrost with this versatile product which boasts six automatic cooking programs for specific food types, from popcorn to pizza.

TASSIMO by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine - Black: Was £89.99, now £29, Currys PC World

If you’re sick of instant coffee, add this affordable machine to your kitchen arsenal for a barista-style cup of Joe every morning. With a huge 68 per cent off, this has the ability to make 70 different types of coffee, an automatic shutoff function when you’re not using it and dishwasher safe parts, making it an absolute steal at this price. It’s compact too for even the smallest of kitchens.

Sage the duo temp pro espresso coffee machine: Was £379, now £299, John Lewis & Partners

Enjoy barista quality coffee at home with this advanced machine that makes anything from espressos to cappuccinos. Key features include a hot water function, cup warming tray, and commercial style steam wand, making this a steal with its £80 discount.

Kenwood kMix KMX750 stand mixer, cream: Was £349, now £299, John Lewis & Partners

Give yourself a helping hand in the kitchen with this smart mixer, boasting six different speed settings and a unique fold function that carefully layers ingredients.

With a £50 price reduction and accessories such as stainless steel bowl, spatula and a splash guard included, snap up this deal fast.

The home appliance Black Friday deals to expect

Last year at AO, there were impressive discounts to be enjoyed on Black Friday, including a Bosch Frost Free Fridge Freezer that was reduced from £599 to £499 and a Shark Lift Away True Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner that was £269 but came down to £179.

Currys PC World wasn’t short of bargains either, this Samsung American-Style fridge freezer in black steel was £1,699 at full price but was reduced to just £400, as well £220 off KitchenAid artisan stand mixers, and £100 discount on the cord-free Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner. This Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine also saw a big reduction from £179 to £75â€‹.

Amazon is also a great port of call if you’re shopping for home appliances with this Morphy Richards Vector 4 Slice Toaster 248132 Cream that was reduced from £49.99 to £39.75 and this Tefal FV9845 Ultimate Pure Steam Iron, Black/Gold that dropped from £159.99 to £99.99.

Elsewhere at Appliances Direct, this Candy GSVC10TE 10kg Freestanding Condenser Tumble Dryer With EasyCare – White was slashed from £278.98 to £249.

How to get the best Black Friday home appliance deals?

Shortcuts you can take to find the best deals can be as simple as subscribing to brands newsletter which often include early-bird discount codes and priority access to Black Friday sales.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the thousands of bargains on offer and end up purchasing things you might later regret, one way to avoid this is to make a shopping list and stick to it, which will also help you stay within your budget too.

We’ll also be on hand to bring you the biggest savings across everything in the Black Friday sale, ranging from fashion to tech to kids toys, so make sure to check back here as we will be updating our deals as soon as they begin.

How long will the Black Friday discounts last?

Just like most retailers, the main sale will be running from Black Friday (27 November) through to Cyber Monday (30 November).

However, we are expecting some retailers to follow Amazon and begin some pre-sale deals much earlier than usual.

For a full list of stores expected to get involved, we’ve rounded up the retailers taking part in Black Friday, which range from fashion, furniture, tech, beauty and gaming brands.

    PHILADELPHIA — The first draft night for the Philadelphia 76ers under new president Daryl Morey led to a major shakeup for an organization chasing its first NBA title since 1983.Morey undid last summer’s major moves when he traded Al Horford to Oklahoma City and Josh Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks, shedding salary and beefing up the Sixers’ shooting.Philadelphia also selected Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick Wednesday, its first draft choice under the new regime of Morey and coach Doc Rivers.Rivers had quite the scouting report on the Dallas trade. The Sixers, who also sent the 36th pick of the draft to the Mavericks, acquired guard Seth Curry — Rivers’ son-in-law.Family counts for something, yes. But no doubt the Sixers were as intrigued by Curry’s 44% career 3-point-shooting, a necessity for a team that struggled all season from long range.The Sixers also sent Horford and a protected future first-round pick to Oklahoma City in the trade with the Thunder.The 76ers hope to build around All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and took a big step on Wednesday by surrounding them with shooters and increasing their cap flexibility to perhaps set the stage for another deal in a shortened off-season.“When Joel and Ben have had that, it's actually insane how good those lineups and how good those teams played,” Morey said. “That was the theme for tonight. Getting Seth, you can argue he's the best shooter in the NBA.”Morey said Simmons and Embiid “are going to be here for a long time.”The draft almost became an afterthought for a franchise expected to contend in the Eastern Conference this year only to get swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. That led to coach Brett Brown’s exit and a restructuring of the front office that ushered in Morey after a successful stint building the Houston Rockets into one of the top teams in the West.Maxey might have had an inkling he was headed to Philadelphia.“Fall in love with the process,” he posted on Instagram hours before the draft.The 76ers know all about the Process.Philadelphia is set to learn about Maxey.Maxey, who burst into tears when he was selected, averaged 19 points for Kentucky last season and shot 43% from the field. He extended Kentucky’s streak of 11 straight drafts with a first-round pick. Maxey was the 30th first-round pick under coach John Calipari.Maxey shot 29% from 3-point range.He got an instant stamp of approval from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.“CONGRATS Lil bro!! Proud of you kid. The work continues! Philly got a good one for sure!” James tweeted.The 76ers also took Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe and DePaul forward Paul Reed in the second round.Philadelphia will receive Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson from the Thunder.The Sixers sent a 2025 first-round pick, protected 1-6 overall, to Oklahoma City. They also shipped the 34th pick in Wednesday's draft and the rights to European point guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder.The 76ers traded Horford more than a year after he was considered a ballyhooed free-agent signing away from rival Boston. Horford didn’t have the expected impact in the first season of a four-year contract worth $97 million and lost his starting spot late in the season. The Thunder are on the hook for Horford’s $27.5 million salary this season.Horford averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his lone season with the Sixers. He never fit in playing up front alongside Embiid in a season that cost Brown his job.Sixers general manager Elton Brand called the shots last summer but — while he kept his title and earned a contract extension — ceded the final call in the draft room to Morey.“I listened a lot when I got here,” Morey said. “But it was pretty universal we needed to add these elements to the team.”These were the first major moves of the new era led by Morey and Rivers, and Philadelphia dumped millions in salary that appeared to hinder the Sixers from making any other big moves.“Doc is extremely comfortable, as am I, with what we have,” Morey said. “We feel very good with where we're at.”Horford didn’t appear to fit in with the franchise moving forward under Rivers. The Sixers get major cap flexibility by taking Green with just $15 million and one season left on his deal.Richardson was acquired last summer in the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Miami. Curry is set to make about $8 million per year through the 2022-23 season. Richardson is set to make $10.8 million in 2020-21 and has a player option worth $11.6 million in 2021-22.“Uh oh,” Richardson tweeted.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDan Gelston, The Associated Press