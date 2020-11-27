Best Black Friday home appliance deals 2020: Offers from Shark, Le Creuset and Dyson

Louise Whitbread and Eva Waite-Taylor
·21 min read
&lt;p&gt;With hundreds of pounds off big-name brands, now is the best time to invest in a new coffee machine or vacuum cleaner&lt;/p&gt; (The Independent)

With hundreds of pounds off big-name brands, now is the best time to invest in a new coffee machine or vacuum cleaner

(The Independent)

The wait is finally over as the main day of the biggest and best shopping event of the year, Black Friday, is here.

Home appliances deals are big news this year, with cult favourite products from big-name brands, such as Dyson, KitchenAid and Shark, all being discounted.

Follow live: Latest Black Friday deals

You can keep up to date with the very best deals in our Black Friday guide, and we’re also rounding up the top offers from our go-to retailers for home appliances including John Lewis & Partners, Amazon, Argos, Currys and more.

Plus, to save you from endlessly scrolling, we’re also covering the discounts across furniture, mattresses, tech, TVs, fashion and beauty. It doesn’t stop there, you can even follow our Black Friday liveblog for the latest news, action and discounts as they come.

But, to help you flex your culinary and cleaning skills without breaking the bank, here’s our carefully curated round-up of the best home appliance deals to shop now. We think we might make Mrs Hinch proud with this selection.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best home appliance Black Friday deals

Dyson V8 absolute extra: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Very

Dyson
Dyson

If you’re looking for a new vacuum, Dyson is a go-to brand and it even featured twice in our review of the best cordless vacuums. The V11, a similar model to the V8 absolute extra, took the top spot as our Best Buy, with our tester praising it for being “mind blowingly good” and claimed it had “seriously raised the bar in the world of cordless vacs”.

The V8 absolute extra, a heavy duty dust buster that claims to perform even better than its traditional corded counterpart. With up to 40 minutes of powerful suction, it can be used to clean upholstery at home or in the car, and you can get to hard to reach surfaces, such as ceiling corners. With £100 off such a leading product, you’ll have to act fast, as we predict this will fly off the shelves.

Buy now

Karcher K5 Premium full control plus home pressure washer: Was £449.99, now £298.80, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Save a massive £151.19 on this home pressure washer, designed to clean items like your car, garden furniture and driveway. This model made it into IndyBest’s 2020 guide of best pressure washers, with our reviewer commenting: “This is an exceptionally well-built, well-engineered, user-friendly and powerful bit of kit tackles stubborn dirt, grime and algae on a grand scale, using water up to 40C. Filthy huge decking area? Tick. A driveway so long that you can’t see the end of it? Tick. Ridiculously dirty car? Tick.”

Buy now

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Was £219.99, now £152.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Save £67 on this robot vacuum cleaner which you can voice-control using the eufyHome app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can set down boundary strips so the vacuum will only clean in areas you want it to and the BoostIQ technology is designed to increase suction in 1.5 seconds for the best results. The sound is said to be only as loud as an operating microwave and you get a 12-month warranty included. The Eufy G10 hybrid model made it into our 2020 guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners, with our reviewer commenting: “At a bargain price, go for this one if you want a robot vacuum that is capable of a quick tidy up before you get home, which you can schedule and control from the Eufy Home app.”

Buy now

Bosch cordless hammer drill universallimpact 18: Was £92.99, now £58.99, Amazon

Bosch
Bosch

Make light work of heavy materials with this multi-purpose tool. While we can’t testify for this exact model, we reviewed one from the brand in our round-up of the best hammer drills, with our reviewer praising its “distinctive ergonomic design”. This particular cordless model looks like it’ll handle bigger projects and has the power needed for screwing and drilling.

Buy now

Bosch Serie 4 WAN28281GB freestanding washing machine: Was £449, now £349, John Lewis & Partners

Bosch
Bosch

Save £100 on this 8kg load Bosch washing machine, which comes with a two-year guarantee. The Bosch Serie 4 WAN28050GB (7kg) took the top spot in IndyBest washing machine guide, with our reviewer noting: “In our view, this gives you everything you could ever really need from a washing machine. It is exceptionally quiet, almost soothingly so, and it has a good selection of cycles, including dark wash, mixed load, and a super quick setting which gets your washing done in as little as 15 minutes.”

Buy now

Neato Robotics D650: Was £729.99, now £329.99, Amazon

Neato
Neato

Save a huge £400 on this robot vacuum cleaner that comes with a pet brush, two filters, a side brush and a cleaning tool, so you’ll be well equipped to ensure it lasts you years.

Thanks to its D-shape, the brand promises it can reach even the tightest corners and edges on both hardwood and carpeted floors. It's also self sufficient, returning to the charge base on its own, before picking up where it left off once full of juice. The similar Neato botvac connected D7 model has also appeared in our review of the best robot vacuum cleaners which our tester found to be particularly good for pet owners as it was very effective at picking up animal hair.

Buy now

Le Creuset Cast Iron 20cm Casserole and 29cm Stoneware Dish Set, 2 Piece, Volcanic: Was £235, now £141, John Lewis & Partners

Le Creuset
Le Creuset

Save an impressive 40 per cent and snap up two of Le Creuset’s most popular products during early Black Friday sales across John Lewis. In the brand’s signature volcanic colour, make a bold statement in your kitchen while experiencing all the cooking benefits of cast iron and stoneware. Containing a 20cm cast iron round casserole dish and a stoneware 29cm deep rectangular dish, switch easily from slow-cooking stews to baking bread.

We featured a similar Le Creuset shallow dish in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, noting that “it’s a brand you can rely on, with dishes often becoming family heirlooms… we found this one to be the best for our requirements, particularly given its versatility; on top of cooking risottos and casseroles, the dish is adept at browning meat thanks to its shallow depth.” Versatile, lightweight and durable, invest in these kitchen staples while nearly £100 is knocked off the price.

Buy now

Tefal Access Steam Pocket Travel Handheld Garment Steamer: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Very

Very
Very

Never be caught with a crinkle in your clothes with this Tefal travel steamer. It has an ultra-compact design and is the first ever foldable garment steamer, perfect for slipping into a travel bag and not taking up valuable luggage space. The 1300W of power ensures high-efficiency steaming sessions but is also gentle enough to be used on all fabrics, even silk. Also included is a travel bag and refill cup included, so you are set to go. Tefal’s garment steamers are tried and tested by The Independent’s reviewers and featured twice in our round-up of the best clothes steamers.

Buy now

DeWalt XR 18V 1.5Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill 2 batteries DCD776S2T-GB: Was £100, now £70, B&Q

DeWalt
DeWalt

B&Q is also now offering its Black Friday deals a few days before the official weekend kicks off, with savings to be found on tools and smart home devices. This cordless combi drill will come in handy for any tasks around the house you’ve been putting off, ranging from flat packing to shelf hanging. Its features include a two speed gearbox and reverse switch and 15 torque settings which will allow you optimal screw driving on a variety of materials efficiently. The similar DCD778M2T 18V, a bigger model, can be found in our guide to the best cordless drills too.

Buy now

Lawnmower 2.0 + Garden Safety Kit: Was £514.98, now £249.99, Gtech

Gtech
Gtech

In the market for a new lawnmower? Look no further than Gtech’s Black Friday deals, where you can snap up this cordless tool for an unmissable half price. The brand’s upgraded mower has a runtime of up to 40 minutes and a charge time of just one hour. Its reengineered blade is designed for power and efficiency and it automatically adjusts its speed to tackle thicker and longer grass. Achieve the perfect lawn with this top machine while saving more than £250.

Buy now

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £349.99, now £199.99, Argos

Shark
Shark

Save £150 on this cordless vacuum from Mrs Hinch’s favourite home appliance brand, Shark. It can be used on hard floors, wool rugs, carpet, upholstery and stairs, promising 40 minutes of run-time. There’s a flexible wand which will allow you to reach those nooks and crannies under furniture. The coveted anti hair-wrap technology removes hair from the brush head as you clean, so there’s no blockage or build up to slow you down. It’s a brand that featured in our review of the best vacuum cleaners for pet owners, so we can testify to its credentials. Argos claims this is its lowest price ever.

Buy now

SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker Black: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon

Lakeland
Lakeland

Bring some comforting nostalgia to your kitchen with this SodaStream that's currently reduced by £40. You can enjoy sparkling drinks at home with just the touch of a button, which is perfect for those of us who are currently in lockdown. The kit contains the SodaStream genesis sparkling water maker, a 60l gas cylinder and a one litre reusable bottle; all you need to help the planet by cutting down on your use of single-use bottles. The brand has been helping people carbonate their own drinks at home for more than 100 years, so this set will provide the retro throwback that everyone needs right now.

Buy now

KitchenAid slicer and shredder attachment: Was £85, now £42.50, Lakeland

Lakeland
Lakeland

This KitchenAid slicer and shredder attachment is a great steal with 50 per cent off. This simple attachment easily turns your stand mixer into a slicer and shredder. Its stainless-steel drums are robust enough to manage with raw vegetables, nuts, cheese and more, so shred and slice to your hearts content. It perfectly fits the KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, which we featured in our guide of the best stand mixers.

Buy now

DeWalt TSTAK Plastic 1 compartment Toolbox: Was £30, now £18, B&Q

DeWalt
DeWalt

Keep all your tools in one safe space with this box that can fit up to 23l and comes with a removable tray for easy access to smaller parts and attachments. It also has a wide handle that can help make it more comfortable to carry.

Buy now

Dyson small ball animal 2: Was £249.99, now £199.99, John Lewis & Partners

Dyson
Dyson

The larger model of this upright bagless vac featured in our round-up of the best corded vacuum cleaners, with our tester noting how she was “genuinely amazed at the results. It has excellent allergy filters, a long hose and is a strong performer in tight corners and nooks and crannies.”

As this one is more compact in size, it takes up 30 per cent less room than the larger model, so if you’re short on space, it’s the perfect choice. If you’re considering upgrading your current hoover, now is the time to do so, as you can save £50.

Buy now

Karcher K2 Full Control Car Pressure Washer: Was £140, now £89, Halfords

Halfords
Halfords

Save £51 on this powerful pressure washer. Make light work of any stubborn cleaning chore with its four pressure settings; soft for fences and benches, medium for bikes and cars, hard for masonry and mix which allows you to apply detergent. The extendable handle, wheels and trigger gun design allow for ease of movement and control. We featured the similar model, the Karcher K5, in our guide of the best pressure washers, where our reviewer said: " This is an exceptionally well-built, well-engineered, user-friendly and powerful bit of kit that tackles stubborn dirt, grime and algae on a grand scale".

Buy now

Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer: Was £199.99, now £99.99, Argos

Kenwood
Kenwood

If the latest Bake Off series has left you feeling inspired, save more than £100 on this Kenwood stand mixer in Argos’s sale. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, and it comes with a 4.3l stainless steel bowl along with three other non-stick bowls and other attachments such as a whisk and dough hook. This brand was featured twice in our review of the best stand mixers, so we can speak to the reputation of Kenwood’s products. You’ll be a star baker in no time.

Buy now

Morphy Richards 220027 Dune 2 slice toaster: Was £29.99, now £14, Amazon

Morphy Richards
Morphy Richards

You can purchase this trusty toaster for a steal at £14, which is a 53 per cent reduction. The two slice Morphy Richards toaster with defrost and re-heat settings featured in our round-up of the best toasters, where our reviewer said: “This gets full marks for toast making and we found teacakes came out well too. It has an impressive seven settings...all of which are easy to use, along with the lever so crumpet need not get hidden inside.” They added: “We like the textured pattern and matching kettle and with options of black, white, cream or pale green, there’s something for everyone.”

Buy now

Crock-Pot lift and serve digital slow cooker with hinged lid and programmable countdown timer, 4.7 litre: Was £59.99, now £49.95, Amazon

Crock-Pot
Crock-Pot

Have dinner ready to serve as soon as you get home from work, well, transition from the desk to the kitchen. You can set the cooking time anywhere from 30 minutes to 20 hours, or to keep food warm until you want it. The bowl and lid are dishwasher safe, and the hinged lid saves mess building up on your worktop between stirs. The 4.7 litre ceramic bowl makes it ideal for families, dinner parties or batch cooking. In our recent review of the best slow cookers, our tester found that “when it comes to cooking a succulent roast, this lightweight machine won, hands down.”

Buy now

Morphy Richards 501022 Soup Maker: Was £79.99, now £45, Amazon

Morphy Richards
Morphy Richards

Save 50 per cent in this unmissable offer on this Morphy Richards soup maker. Usually retailing at £80, you can snap the handy home appliance up for just £45. Made from stainless steel, its serrated blade quickly and evenly slices ingredients while four different settings ensure smooth soup in 21 minutes, chunky soup in 28 or juice in just two minutes. The keep warm function ensures your soup or juice is ready for when you are.

Buy now

Spear & Jackson Pressure Washer 2200W: Was £200, now £100, Argos

Spear & Jackson
Spear & Jackson

The second national lockdown in England is the perfect time to do those dreaded household jobs that you’d been avoiding, and if you need a new pressure washer to tick some of them off of your list, this one is currently half price. It’s Spear & Jackson’s most powerful model, with a bar rating of 110 (if you’re unsure what this means, check out our review of the best pressure washers for more guidance). It comes with a range of accessories including a patio cleaner, rotary brush and variable lance, so you can tackle everywhere from car wheels and patio stones. This washer comes with a three-year guarantee too, in case you needed any more convincing.

Buy now

Ninja foodi OP300UK multi pressure cooker and air fryer: Was £199, now £149, Currys PC World

Ninja
Ninja

Receiving high praise in our review of the best pressure cookers, our tester said this “is an absolutely brilliant piece of kit,” adding that it “does just about everything in the kitchen except take the bins out”.

“Where it really scores over other models is that its lid can also grill, bake or air fry contents,” she said. If that’s not reason enough, it’s currently 25 per cent off in the Black Friday sale. Prepare to serve up meals to perfection with minimal effort.

Buy now

Shark Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black: Was £549, now £349, Currys PC World

Shark
Shark

Save £200 on this vacuum cleaner that will come in particularly handy if you have pets that are constantly shedding hair on your carpets and hard floors. It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease.

Promising 120 minutes of running time, it has a motorised attachment that can help lift pet hairs from floors to furniture, and its anti-wrap technology will stop the brush-roll getting clogged up. It can also switch to a handheld unit to help you tackle harder-to-reach areas such as stairs or the inside of your car.

Buy now

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £229, now £179, Amazon

Tineco
Tineco

This vacuum will make clearing up mess a speedy job, promising 10-25 minutes of cordless cleaning, and has 22 per cent off. It can also convert into a handheld machine, so you can reach every surface from the floors to the ceilings, with a low-noise design that won’t disrupt pets or young children. The similar model, Tineco A11 hero, has also previously featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

Buy now

Blueair Blue Pure 411 with particle filter: Was £130, now £117, Selfridges

Blueair
Blueair

This topped our review of the best air purifiers, due to its simple set-up, one button control and three speed settings. Our reviewer said: “We really felt the air was fresher to breathe, and in particular, it removed cooking smells when placed in the kitchen.” You can get 10 per cent off when you enter “SELFCCE” at checkout.

Buy now

Tefal All-in-One CY505E40 Electric Pressure Cooker: Was £79.96, now £59.99, Currys PC world

Tefal
Tefal

If you’re too busy to spend hours cooking up dinner, but still want to eat something homemade after a long day of work, add this pressure cooker to your kitchen set-up. The Tefal cooker has a 6l capacity and has 25 different programmes to choose from. It also comes with a recipe booklet included with 30 dishes to try. It has a hinged lid too, which will help to keep your worktops clean when adding ingredients or serving food.

Buy now

Hotpoint NSWR 742U WK UK N 7 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White: Was £299, now £219, Currys PC World

Hotpoint
Hotpoint

While not the most exciting buy, a washing machine is an essential that you'll get plenty of use from, so it’s worth investing in while this one is on offer, as it has over £80 off. It promises to wash a full load of laundry in just 45 minutes with a rapid option that allows you to reduce the wash time of smaller loads if you’re in a rush. There are 16 programs to choose from, which can wash your delicates, woollen items and everyday bits and pieces. It’s also a brand that’s featured in our review of the best washing machines.

Buy now

Gtech AirRam MK2 K9: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Gtech

GTech
GTech

Designed specifically for homes with four-legged friends – K9, geddit? – this heavy duty vacuum promises a tougher clean. The cordless design allows you to move seamlessly from carpets to wood flooring to tiles and it’s lightweight at just over 3kgs. It also has lightly scented cartridges in the filter to keep your home feeling clean and fresh.

Buy now

Shark Klik n' Flip S6001UK Corded Pocket Mop: Was £119.99, now £79, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Known for its vacuum cleaners, Shark also offers a range of mops and is a brand that is featured in our guide to the 10 best steam cleaners to keep carpets, floors and surfaces sparkling, where we have reviewed the very similar S6003UK model.

The S6001UK features double microfiber pads to sweep up dirt and dry your floors speedily so you don’t have to spend 20 minutes avoiding the kitchen once you’ve used it to clean up after dinner. With a direct jet of steam, it promises clean floors that won’t look streaky and is said to be ideal for allergy sufferers as it mops up common household bacteria. As we’ll only be spending more time indoors, keep your space clean and tidy, while sweeping up a bargain.

Buy now

Coredy R650 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Was £269.99, now £160.99, Amazon

Coredy
Coredy

We’ve all dreamt of unburdening ourselves of the household chores, and this robot hoover may just answer our prayers, especially with 15 per cent off. It features what the brand calls “boost-intellect” technology that detects which surface the smart vacuum is cleaning, adapting its suction if it moves onto carpet from hard wooden floors. With up to 120 minutes of charge, the hoover claims to be incredibly quiet, a feature our tester also noted when reviewing a similar model from the same brand in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners.

Buy now

LG AI DD V3 F4V310SNE Spin Washing Machine, graphite: Was £549.99, now £399, Currys PC World

LG
LG

With a capacity of 10.5kg and a spin speed of 1400 rpm, this washing machine is a steal with its price reduction of £150. Ticking the box for green credentials too, it uses LG technology that helps save energy while still producing great washing results.

Buy now

Kenwood K25MB20 solo microwave, black: Was £170, now £69.99, Currys PC World

Kenwood
Kenwood

In the market for a new microwave? Look no further than this deal where you will be saving more than £100. Cook, reheat and defrost with this versatile product which boasts six automatic cooking programs for specific food types, from popcorn to pizza.

Buy now

TASSIMO by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine - Black: Was £89.99, now £29, Currys PC World

Bosch
Bosch

If you’re sick of instant coffee, add this affordable machine to your kitchen arsenal for a barista-style cup of Joe every morning. With a huge 68 per cent off, this has the ability to make 70 different types of coffee, an automatic shutoff function when you’re not using it and dishwasher safe parts, making it an absolute steal at this price. It’s compact too for even the smallest of kitchens.

Buy now

Kenwood kMix KMX750 stand mixer, cream: Was £349, now £299, John Lewis & Partners

Kenwood
Kenwood

Give yourself a helping hand in the kitchen with this smart mixer, boasting six different speed settings and a unique fold function that carefully layers ingredients. With a £50 price reduction and accessories such as stainless steel bowl, spatula and a splash guard included, snap up this deal fast.

Buy now

Read more on Black Friday 2020

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – When the sale starts, how to get the best savings, and how to prepare

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – There will be millions of deals, so check in here for our pick of the best

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – With great deals on quality fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware brands, it will be a go-to for many

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – For everything from TVs to laptops, and kettles to coffee machines

Best Argos Black Friday deals – Covering everything from kids to homewares and fitness to DIY

Best Apple Black Friday deals – The tech giant is notorious for not participating in Black Friday, so how can you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide

Best Black Friday tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Black Friday TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Black Friday laptop deals – There’s hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Struggling to choose which console to buy, or after a new controller or game? Here's our expert guide

Best Black Friday fashion deals – Whether its a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to new season essentials

Best Black Friday beauty deals – Stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – Get your Christmas shopping done and dusted, with deals from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday mattress deals – Rest easy with big discounts for brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday furniture deals – There's no need to wait until the January sale to get a bargain sofa, wardrobe or armchair

The stores taking part in Black Friday – Our predictions based on last year, which we’ll be updating as the deals begin

Latest Stories

  • Washington takes over first place in NFC East with utter demolition of Dallas

    Washington destroyed rival Dallas to take control of the NFC East lead.

  • Rays' Randy Arozarena released from Mexican custody after alleged incident with daughter

    Randy Arozarena was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to abduct his daughter from her mother's home in Yucatan in Mexico.

  • Deshaun Watson, Will Fuller roast Lions to give Detroit its fourth straight loss on Thanksgiving

    Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller dominated the Lions on Thanksgiving.

  • Cowboys wear decal, hold moment of silence for strength coach Markus Paul

    The Cowboys honored strength coach Markus Paul prior to Thursday's game.

  • Tearful thousands bid farewell to Maradona in Argentina

    Tens of thousands of fans, many weeping but eager to honour Diego Maradona, filed past the coffin of Argentina's most iconic soccer star on Thursday, some confronting police who tried to maintain order.

  • J.J. Watt adds Thanksgiving pick-6 to his career highlight reel

    The best players in NFL history have made their mark during American Thanksgiving. Add J.J. Watt to that prestigious list.

  • Week 12 fantasy football rankings: In Keenan Allen we trust

    Helping you set your lineup as we trudge into a critical stretch on the fantasy football calendar.

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • Canada's Aaliyah Edwards carries 'Mamba Mentality' into freshman season at UConn

    Aaliyah Edwards wears her mindset on her hair. The Canadian freshman on the University of Connecticut women's basketball team has rocked purple and gold braids since Grade 8. It's a constant reminder of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality.' "My brother and I, we're very big fans of his and just love the Lakers team also. So growing up, I would watch so many videos of him trying to do the same moves as him, do the fadeaway jump shot, biting my jersey, all that stuff," Edwards said. Edwards, 19, is a forward entering her first year at UConn. The Kingston, Ont., native was recruited by famed head coach Geno Auriemma out of Crestwood Preparatory College and arrived in Storrs, Conn., in late July. Edwards' collegiate career, already delayed due to the pandemic, was postponed another two weeks Tuesday after a member of the UConn program tested positive for coronavirus. The earliest the Huskies can now play, if medically cleared, is Dec. 15 against Butler. But if Edwards is anything like Kobe, she'll stay ready for whenever the moment is that she can make her debut. "I just love his Mamba Mentality because there's so much focus on the game and grinding in the gym. But what's most important, I've learned over the years, is the significance of your mental competitiveness, because you can get so distracted and it will turn your whole game off for the next three quarters. It's that capability of saying, 'Oh, I missed the layup.' But that bounce back to next-play mentality is really what's important," Edwards said. "I just love watching videos of [Bryant] just speaking and sharing his knowledge and everything. So it really just came from my brother, his love, and he gave it to me and now rocking the braids." Not only does Edwards credit brothers Jermaine and Jahmal for introducing her to Bryant, but she says they paved the way for her basketball career altogether. They were the first to put a ball in her hands and have her dribble around the house. "The first time I did competitive basketball was in Grade 6 when my brother [Jermaine] and my mom were my coaches. And you can just imagine how stressful that is, having someone you call mom push that from coach to mom and [for] my brother to coach and kind of that frustration that you can get with the game." Still, Edwards credits that extra push for making her the high-motor, highly competitive player she is today. In Grade 6, Edwards would have been roughly 12. Three years later, she made her Canadian national team debut at the 2017 FIBA U16 Americas tournament. Edwards says that was the stepping stone she needed to pursue the sport full-time. She played that tournament just four months after Jermaine died at 27 years old. His cause of death was not made public. "Jermaine and Aaliyah were very close and I think always will be," mother Jackie Edwards told the Kingston Whig Standard just after that FIBA tournament. In terms of basketball style, that sentiment still holds true. "Jermaine brought an intensity to the team that we have really missed," said Jermaine's college head coach, Barry Smith, just after his passing. "There was a reason that he averaged the number of minutes a game that he did. He was not a scorer, but made up for his lack of scoring by his own personal drive and by pushing his teammates." Canadian women's national team head coach Lisa Thomaidis had similar praise for Aaliyah. "I think the biggest thing with her is she competes, you know, she really competes hard. She's got a great motor." Auriemma said those traits remind him of UConn great and 2019 WNBA rookie of the year and all-star Napheesa Collier. "She plays hard like 'Pheesa does, she has a lot of energy like 'Pheesa did. She has a motor like 'Pheesa had. She goes, at both ends, offensively and defensively, rebounding the ball, getting to the basket," he told the Hartford Courant. Edwards is part of a group of six freshmen at UConn, a young team for the storied program. That should give her plenty of playing time to shine, and perhaps make an even greater push toward the Canadian Olympic roster in 2021. Thomaidis says she's looking for Edwards to continue developing overall consistency, specifically on the defensive end, in her first season with the Huskies. "The sky's the limit for her. She's certainly going to have a long career with senior national team as long as she continues to grow and improve and has a love for the game and competes hard. There's so much that I think she can accomplish with us," Thomaidis said. WATCH | Is this the golden era for Canadian basketball?: Already, the coach envisions Edwards playing a versatile role. At 6-foot-3, she has the skillset to become the positionless player that's become en vogue in recent years — someone who can play inside out on offence and guard virtually every position on defence. On the court, rebounding, ball handling and shooting range are traits Thomaidis and Auriemma agreed are strengths of Edwards. Off the court, it's that professional mindset. "My dream has always been to be a part of the Olympic team. ... But in terms of just my college career, I'm just looking to develop my game both physically and mentally, so that when I leave college, I'll be at that level where I can either go pro in the WNBA or overseas or both," Edwards said. It was 2015 when a 19-year-old Kia Nurse, Edwards' Canadian UConn predecessor, led Canada to its first Pan Am gold medal in women's basketball and emerged as the country's next hoops star. Edwards, who will turn 20 just weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, is looking to follow in Nurse's footsteps.

  • Budding Canadian soccer talent Julia Grosso using Olympic postponement to refine game

    For any other young Canadian midfielder trying to make an impact on the national team, hearing they might need 'seasoning' could induce some eye rolls. Julia Grosso, however, accepts that challenge and has found an opportunity to gain experience in the strange year that is 2020. Now, she's eyeing a spot on the Olympic squad for Tokyo next summer. The 20-year-old Vancouver native just wrapped up the first half of her junior season at the University of Texas at Austin. Due to varying pandemic restrictions in the U.S., she was one of Canada's few college-aged national team players able to play meaningful games in the NCAA this fall. "It's been different," she said recently by phone before heading home until her season resumes again in January. "I miss having two games a week. Covid has definitely taken its toll, but I'm still very grateful I have the opportunity to play and train, whatever it looks like." While she may not have played as many games and there isn't a Canadian national team camp anytime soon, Grosso has been focusing on what she can control — working on her strength and conditioning, watching footage and working on the little things to help boost her chances of being named to the 18-player roster for Tokyo. "The Olympics are an amazing opportunity, but a part of me is a little bit glad," she said of the Games' delay. "Obviously I wanted to go, but development-wise, it just gives me another year, especially being one of the younger players. Even a year can help you a lot." Navigating a strange year The 2020 calendar year started off well for Grosso. At the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers in January and February in Texas, of Canada's five matches, Grosso started one game and was a substitute in another as they booked their ticket to Tokyo. In March, there was more progress for Grosso at the Tournoi de France, seeing more playing time against top 10 countries. She was a second-half substitute in a 1-0 loss to the hosts and a 0-0 draw against the Netherlands. She picked up her eighth start in a 2-2 result against Brazil. Then came the pandemic. The Tokyo Olympics were postponed. Kenneth Heiner-Moller stepped down as coach. Bev Priestman was only named his replacement in late October. The Canadian women's team haven't been together for eight months. Planned camps and friendlies for October and November were cancelled on advice from federal health authorities. Many of the side's top players have kept active in professional environments in North America or Europe, but for those who are still amateurs like Grosso, staying sharp in these circumstances has been trickier. Guiding Grosso's day-to-day development is Texas Longhorns coach Angela Kelly. The native of Brantford, Ont., played a decade as a midfielder for the national team in the 1990s and is a member of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. Kelly was excited about Grosso after one of her first recruiting trips to the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy about five years ago. "She was talented on the ball. She had a lot of gifts," said Kelly, who also has two other Canadian youth internationals and Whitecaps alumni in Emma Regan (Vancouver) and Teni Akindoju (Halifax) on the Longhorns roster. Another, Holly Ward (Vancouver), will join next year. "She's figuring out all the little nuances that are really going to help her when her time comes in the Canadian uniform to be one of the go-to players. You don't just automatically come into age and you're the go-to player, you have to train for it." Grosso has been in the national fold since 2014 when she suited up for Canada's under-15 team, coached by Priestman. From there, she represented Canada at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan. Her biggest accomplishment to date was being named to the 2019 World Cup team. She was just 18 in France and though she didn't get to play, she soaked up the experience. "I got to be on the bench, watch every game, warm up and still be part of the team. It was an opportunity to see how the older players carried themselves game after game and how professionals do it," she said. "And I created bonds." 'She plays with no fear' One of those bonds has been with veteran midfielder, Desiree Scott. Nicknamed 'The Destroyer,' Scott is considered one of the top holding midfielders in the world, the same position Grosso plays when she sees time with the national team. "[Scott] always gives me positive feedback or if I need constructive criticism on the field. She'll start the game and play a lot, so if I happen to go in toward the end of the game, she really motivates me and she's my No. 1 supporter on the sideline," Grosso said. Scott, like many of the veterans on the Canadian side, has tried to take the younger players under her wing and was flattered that Grosso considers her a mentor. "Julia is such a technical player, she plays with no fear, the way she gets involved in the attack as a holding midfielder is exciting," Scott said. "She's just an incredible player, such a bright future for her." In terms of positions, Canada's midfield is the most experienced and perhaps the hardest to crack. Diana Matheson is the most-tenured national team member outside Christine Sinclair with 206 appearances for Canada. Then there's fellow two-time Olympic bronze medallists Sophie Schmidt (199) and Desiree Scott (157), who are also in their 30s. The "younger" midfielders on the squad, 22-year-old Jessie Fleming and 25-year-old Ashley Lawrence are closing in on 100 appearances, with 77 and 91 caps respectively. In Grosso's 21 caps with the national team, she's mostly played as a substitute in that holding midfield/defensive midfield role, but Kelly says she also has versatility in the middle of the pitch. "I like her in that supporting midfield role. She has an explosive first step, she's deceivingly fast and her technical speed — when she has the ball at her feet — she almost looks faster. That's unusual. Players like Mia Hamm have that ability," said Kelly, who played with the American legend at North Carolina. Kelly knows from her days on the national team that as a central player, you need to cover a large range. It's not just about going box-to-box, it's also going touchline-to-touchline. Now on a break from her sports management studies, Grosso is eager to get back together with her Canadian teammates, whenever that might be. She's also looking forward to a reunion with her old youth coach, Priestman. "She loves keeping the ball. My type of style," Grosso said. "Technique, keeping the ball well, switching the point of play, which is totally what I love to do, so I'm excited to see that again and get to play with that. I loved her as a coach." It's expected the Canadian team will see some turnover after Tokyo with a few of the veterans stepping away. But does that mean Grosso will become a go-to player? "I think Julia is going to step into that holding midfielder role. Now, I'm not announcing my retirement yet," laughed Scott. "But I think she's going to hold that position down, allow it to grow into something and make it her own in the centre of the pitch." The Olympic women's football tournament is scheduled to begin July 22.

  • Buccaneers center A.Q. Shipley may have suffered career-ending neck injury

    Bruce Arians said that A.Q. Shipley reinjured his neck on Monday, and may be done playing for good.

  • Diego Maradona's lawyer demands investigation into ambulance response after his death

    Ambulances reportedly took "more than half an hour" to get to Diego Maradona's home, which his lawyer described as "criminal idiocy."

  • Washington vs. Cowboys highlights | Week 12

    Watch the highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Texans vs. Lions highlights | Week 12

    Watch the full-game highlights of the Week 12 game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving 2020. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • J.J. Watt has a big Thanksgiving highlight with sudden pick-six against Lions

    J.J. Watt made his presence felt against the Lions.

  • After devastating injury, Thanksgiving has new meaning for Alex Smith and his family

    Back on the field two years after a life-threatening leg injury, Thanksgiving means more now to Alex Smith and his family.

  • Toronto Raptors place seldom-used centre Dewan Hernandez on waivers

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have waived centre Dewan Hernandez.Hernandez split last season between the NBA and Raptors 905 of the G League after Toronto selected him with the 59th pick of the 2019 draft.Hernandez saw limited action in his rookie season, slotting in behind Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Chris Boucher on the Raptors' depth chart. He also missed 37 games with a severe right ankle sprain. He averaged 2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 minutes over six appearances with the Raptors. He averaged 13.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 29.3 minutes over nine appearances with Raptors 905.The move frees up a roster spot for the Raptors, who will look much different at centre this season after Gasol and Ibaka left in free agency.The Raptors signed Aron Baynes and Alex Len and re-signed Boucher to shore up their frontcourt.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Report: Another Ravens player tests positive for COVID-19 in ongoing team outbreak

    The Ravens' team-wide COVID-19 outbreak isn't slowing down yet.

  • Nike is taking an extra 20% off men's running gear during their Black Friday sale

    Enter code SHOP20 to save big at Nike.

  • Imagining NFL players as Thanksgiving dishes | FFSK

    In the FFSK Thanksgiving special, Matt Harmon and you, the people, compare your favorite NFL players to the dishes you probably can't wait to eat.