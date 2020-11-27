Best Black Friday home appliance deals 2020: Offers from Shark, Le Creuset and Dyson

With hundreds of pounds off big-name brands, now is the best time to invest in a new coffee machine or vacuum cleaner (The Independent)

The wait is finally over as the main day of the biggest and best shopping event of the year, Black Friday, is here.

Home appliances deals are big news this year, with cult favourite products from big-name brands, such as Dyson, KitchenAid and Shark, all being discounted.

Follow live: Latest Black Friday deals

You can keep up to date with the very best deals in our Black Friday guide, and we’re also rounding up the top offers from our go-to retailers for home appliances including John Lewis & Partners, Amazon, Argos, Currys and more.

Plus, to save you from endlessly scrolling, we’re also covering the discounts across furniture, mattresses, tech, TVs, fashion and beauty. It doesn’t stop there, you can even follow our Black Friday liveblog for the latest news, action and discounts as they come.

But, to help you flex your culinary and cleaning skills without breaking the bank, here’s our carefully curated round-up of the best home appliance deals to shop now. We think we might make Mrs Hinch proud with this selection.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best home appliance Black Friday deals

Dyson V8 absolute extra: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Very

Dyson

If you’re looking for a new vacuum, Dyson is a go-to brand and it even featured twice in our review of the best cordless vacuums. The V11, a similar model to the V8 absolute extra, took the top spot as our Best Buy, with our tester praising it for being “mind blowingly good” and claimed it had “seriously raised the bar in the world of cordless vacs”.

The V8 absolute extra, a heavy duty dust buster that claims to perform even better than its traditional corded counterpart. With up to 40 minutes of powerful suction, it can be used to clean upholstery at home or in the car, and you can get to hard to reach surfaces, such as ceiling corners. With £100 off such a leading product, you’ll have to act fast, as we predict this will fly off the shelves.

Story continues

Buy now

Karcher K5 Premium full control plus home pressure washer: Was £449.99, now £298.80, Amazon

Amazon

Save a massive £151.19 on this home pressure washer, designed to clean items like your car, garden furniture and driveway. This model made it into IndyBest’s 2020 guide of best pressure washers, with our reviewer commenting: “This is an exceptionally well-built, well-engineered, user-friendly and powerful bit of kit tackles stubborn dirt, grime and algae on a grand scale, using water up to 40C. Filthy huge decking area? Tick. A driveway so long that you can’t see the end of it? Tick. Ridiculously dirty car? Tick.”

Buy now

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Was £219.99, now £152.99, Amazon

Amazon

Save £67 on this robot vacuum cleaner which you can voice-control using the eufyHome app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can set down boundary strips so the vacuum will only clean in areas you want it to and the BoostIQ technology is designed to increase suction in 1.5 seconds for the best results. The sound is said to be only as loud as an operating microwave and you get a 12-month warranty included. The Eufy G10 hybrid model made it into our 2020 guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners, with our reviewer commenting: “At a bargain price, go for this one if you want a robot vacuum that is capable of a quick tidy up before you get home, which you can schedule and control from the Eufy Home app.”

Buy now

Bosch cordless hammer drill universallimpact 18: Was £92.99, now £58.99, Amazon

Bosch

Make light work of heavy materials with this multi-purpose tool. While we can’t testify for this exact model, we reviewed one from the brand in our round-up of the best hammer drills, with our reviewer praising its “distinctive ergonomic design”. This particular cordless model looks like it’ll handle bigger projects and has the power needed for screwing and drilling.

Buy now

Bosch Serie 4 WAN28281GB freestanding washing machine: Was £449, now £349, John Lewis & Partners

Bosch

Save £100 on this 8kg load Bosch washing machine, which comes with a two-year guarantee. The Bosch Serie 4 WAN28050GB (7kg) took the top spot in IndyBest washing machine guide, with our reviewer noting: “In our view, this gives you everything you could ever really need from a washing machine. It is exceptionally quiet, almost soothingly so, and it has a good selection of cycles, including dark wash, mixed load, and a super quick setting which gets your washing done in as little as 15 minutes.”

Buy now

Neato Robotics D650: Was £729.99, now £329.99, Amazon

Neato

Save a huge £400 on this robot vacuum cleaner that comes with a pet brush, two filters, a side brush and a cleaning tool, so you’ll be well equipped to ensure it lasts you years.

Thanks to its D-shape, the brand promises it can reach even the tightest corners and edges on both hardwood and carpeted floors. It's also self sufficient, returning to the charge base on its own, before picking up where it left off once full of juice. The similar Neato botvac connected D7 model has also appeared in our review of the best robot vacuum cleaners which our tester found to be particularly good for pet owners as it was very effective at picking up animal hair.

Buy now

Le Creuset Cast Iron 20cm Casserole and 29cm Stoneware Dish Set, 2 Piece, Volcanic: Was £235, now £141, John Lewis & Partners

Le Creuset

Save an impressive 40 per cent and snap up two of Le Creuset’s most popular products during early Black Friday sales across John Lewis. In the brand’s signature volcanic colour, make a bold statement in your kitchen while experiencing all the cooking benefits of cast iron and stoneware. Containing a 20cm cast iron round casserole dish and a stoneware 29cm deep rectangular dish, switch easily from slow-cooking stews to baking bread.

We featured a similar Le Creuset shallow dish in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, noting that “it’s a brand you can rely on, with dishes often becoming family heirlooms… we found this one to be the best for our requirements, particularly given its versatility; on top of cooking risottos and casseroles, the dish is adept at browning meat thanks to its shallow depth.” Versatile, lightweight and durable, invest in these kitchen staples while nearly £100 is knocked off the price.

Buy now

Tefal Access Steam Pocket Travel Handheld Garment Steamer: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Very

Very

Never be caught with a crinkle in your clothes with this Tefal travel steamer. It has an ultra-compact design and is the first ever foldable garment steamer, perfect for slipping into a travel bag and not taking up valuable luggage space. The 1300W of power ensures high-efficiency steaming sessions but is also gentle enough to be used on all fabrics, even silk. Also included is a travel bag and refill cup included, so you are set to go. Tefal’s garment steamers are tried and tested by The Independent’s reviewers and featured twice in our round-up of the best clothes steamers.

Buy now

DeWalt XR 18V 1.5Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill 2 batteries DCD776S2T-GB: Was £100, now £70, B&Q

DeWalt

B&Q is also now offering its Black Friday deals a few days before the official weekend kicks off, with savings to be found on tools and smart home devices. This cordless combi drill will come in handy for any tasks around the house you’ve been putting off, ranging from flat packing to shelf hanging. Its features include a two speed gearbox and reverse switch and 15 torque settings which will allow you optimal screw driving on a variety of materials efficiently. The similar DCD778M2T 18V, a bigger model, can be found in our guide to the best cordless drills too.

Buy now

Lawnmower 2.0 + Garden Safety Kit: Was £514.98, now £249.99, Gtech

Gtech

In the market for a new lawnmower? Look no further than Gtech’s Black Friday deals, where you can snap up this cordless tool for an unmissable half price. The brand’s upgraded mower has a runtime of up to 40 minutes and a charge time of just one hour. Its reengineered blade is designed for power and efficiency and it automatically adjusts its speed to tackle thicker and longer grass. Achieve the perfect lawn with this top machine while saving more than £250.

Buy now

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £349.99, now £199.99, Argos

Shark

Save £150 on this cordless vacuum from Mrs Hinch’s favourite home appliance brand, Shark. It can be used on hard floors, wool rugs, carpet, upholstery and stairs, promising 40 minutes of run-time. There’s a flexible wand which will allow you to reach those nooks and crannies under furniture. The coveted anti hair-wrap technology removes hair from the brush head as you clean, so there’s no blockage or build up to slow you down. It’s a brand that featured in our review of the best vacuum cleaners for pet owners, so we can testify to its credentials. Argos claims this is its lowest price ever.

Buy now

SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker Black: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon

Lakeland

Bring some comforting nostalgia to your kitchen with this SodaStream that's currently reduced by £40. You can enjoy sparkling drinks at home with just the touch of a button, which is perfect for those of us who are currently in lockdown. The kit contains the SodaStream genesis sparkling water maker, a 60l gas cylinder and a one litre reusable bottle; all you need to help the planet by cutting down on your use of single-use bottles. The brand has been helping people carbonate their own drinks at home for more than 100 years, so this set will provide the retro throwback that everyone needs right now.

Buy now

KitchenAid slicer and shredder attachment: Was £85, now £42.50, Lakeland

Lakeland

This KitchenAid slicer and shredder attachment is a great steal with 50 per cent off. This simple attachment easily turns your stand mixer into a slicer and shredder. Its stainless-steel drums are robust enough to manage with raw vegetables, nuts, cheese and more, so shred and slice to your hearts content. It perfectly fits the KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, which we featured in our guide of the best stand mixers.

Buy now

DeWalt TSTAK Plastic 1 compartment Toolbox: Was £30, now £18, B&Q

DeWalt

Keep all your tools in one safe space with this box that can fit up to 23l and comes with a removable tray for easy access to smaller parts and attachments. It also has a wide handle that can help make it more comfortable to carry.

Buy now

Dyson small ball animal 2: Was £249.99, now £199.99, John Lewis & Partners

Dyson

The larger model of this upright bagless vac featured in our round-up of the best corded vacuum cleaners, with our tester noting how she was “genuinely amazed at the results. It has excellent allergy filters, a long hose and is a strong performer in tight corners and nooks and crannies.”

As this one is more compact in size, it takes up 30 per cent less room than the larger model, so if you’re short on space, it’s the perfect choice. If you’re considering upgrading your current hoover, now is the time to do so, as you can save £50.

Buy now

Karcher K2 Full Control Car Pressure Washer: Was £140, now £89, Halfords

Halfords

Save £51 on this powerful pressure washer. Make light work of any stubborn cleaning chore with its four pressure settings; soft for fences and benches, medium for bikes and cars, hard for masonry and mix which allows you to apply detergent. The extendable handle, wheels and trigger gun design allow for ease of movement and control. We featured the similar model, the Karcher K5, in our guide of the best pressure washers, where our reviewer said: " This is an exceptionally well-built, well-engineered, user-friendly and powerful bit of kit that tackles stubborn dirt, grime and algae on a grand scale".

Buy now

Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer: Was £199.99, now £99.99, Argos

Kenwood

If the latest Bake Off series has left you feeling inspired, save more than £100 on this Kenwood stand mixer in Argos’s sale. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, and it comes with a 4.3l stainless steel bowl along with three other non-stick bowls and other attachments such as a whisk and dough hook. This brand was featured twice in our review of the best stand mixers, so we can speak to the reputation of Kenwood’s products. You’ll be a star baker in no time.

Buy now

Morphy Richards 220027 Dune 2 slice toaster: Was £29.99, now £14, Amazon

Morphy Richards

You can purchase this trusty toaster for a steal at £14, which is a 53 per cent reduction. The two slice Morphy Richards toaster with defrost and re-heat settings featured in our round-up of the best toasters, where our reviewer said: “This gets full marks for toast making and we found teacakes came out well too. It has an impressive seven settings...all of which are easy to use, along with the lever so crumpet need not get hidden inside.” They added: “We like the textured pattern and matching kettle and with options of black, white, cream or pale green, there’s something for everyone.”

Buy now

Crock-Pot lift and serve digital slow cooker with hinged lid and programmable countdown timer, 4.7 litre: Was £59.99, now £49.95, Amazon

Crock-Pot

Have dinner ready to serve as soon as you get home from work, well, transition from the desk to the kitchen. You can set the cooking time anywhere from 30 minutes to 20 hours, or to keep food warm until you want it. The bowl and lid are dishwasher safe, and the hinged lid saves mess building up on your worktop between stirs. The 4.7 litre ceramic bowl makes it ideal for families, dinner parties or batch cooking. In our recent review of the best slow cookers, our tester found that “when it comes to cooking a succulent roast, this lightweight machine won, hands down.”

Buy now

Morphy Richards 501022 Soup Maker: Was £79.99, now £45, Amazon

Morphy Richards

Save 50 per cent in this unmissable offer on this Morphy Richards soup maker. Usually retailing at £80, you can snap the handy home appliance up for just £45. Made from stainless steel, its serrated blade quickly and evenly slices ingredients while four different settings ensure smooth soup in 21 minutes, chunky soup in 28 or juice in just two minutes. The keep warm function ensures your soup or juice is ready for when you are.

Buy now

Spear & Jackson Pressure Washer 2200W: Was £200, now £100, Argos

Spear & Jackson

The second national lockdown in England is the perfect time to do those dreaded household jobs that you’d been avoiding, and if you need a new pressure washer to tick some of them off of your list, this one is currently half price. It’s Spear & Jackson’s most powerful model, with a bar rating of 110 (if you’re unsure what this means, check out our review of the best pressure washers for more guidance). It comes with a range of accessories including a patio cleaner, rotary brush and variable lance, so you can tackle everywhere from car wheels and patio stones. This washer comes with a three-year guarantee too, in case you needed any more convincing.

Buy now

Ninja foodi OP300UK multi pressure cooker and air fryer: Was £199, now £149, Currys PC World

Ninja

Receiving high praise in our review of the best pressure cookers, our tester said this “is an absolutely brilliant piece of kit,” adding that it “does just about everything in the kitchen except take the bins out”.

“Where it really scores over other models is that its lid can also grill, bake or air fry contents,” she said. If that’s not reason enough, it’s currently 25 per cent off in the Black Friday sale. Prepare to serve up meals to perfection with minimal effort.

Buy now

Shark Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black: Was £549, now £349, Currys PC World

Shark

Save £200 on this vacuum cleaner that will come in particularly handy if you have pets that are constantly shedding hair on your carpets and hard floors. It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease.

Promising 120 minutes of running time, it has a motorised attachment that can help lift pet hairs from floors to furniture, and its anti-wrap technology will stop the brush-roll getting clogged up. It can also switch to a handheld unit to help you tackle harder-to-reach areas such as stairs or the inside of your car.

Buy now

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £229, now £179, Amazon

Tineco

This vacuum will make clearing up mess a speedy job, promising 10-25 minutes of cordless cleaning, and has 22 per cent off. It can also convert into a handheld machine, so you can reach every surface from the floors to the ceilings, with a low-noise design that won’t disrupt pets or young children. The similar model, Tineco A11 hero, has also previously featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

Buy now

Blueair Blue Pure 411 with particle filter: Was £130, now £117, Selfridges

Blueair

This topped our review of the best air purifiers, due to its simple set-up, one button control and three speed settings. Our reviewer said: “We really felt the air was fresher to breathe, and in particular, it removed cooking smells when placed in the kitchen.” You can get 10 per cent off when you enter “SELFCCE” at checkout.

Buy now

Tefal All-in-One CY505E40 Electric Pressure Cooker: Was £79.96, now £59.99, Currys PC world

Tefal

If you’re too busy to spend hours cooking up dinner, but still want to eat something homemade after a long day of work, add this pressure cooker to your kitchen set-up. The Tefal cooker has a 6l capacity and has 25 different programmes to choose from. It also comes with a recipe booklet included with 30 dishes to try. It has a hinged lid too, which will help to keep your worktops clean when adding ingredients or serving food.

Buy now

Hotpoint NSWR 742U WK UK N 7 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White: Was £299, now £219, Currys PC World

Hotpoint

While not the most exciting buy, a washing machine is an essential that you'll get plenty of use from, so it’s worth investing in while this one is on offer, as it has over £80 off. It promises to wash a full load of laundry in just 45 minutes with a rapid option that allows you to reduce the wash time of smaller loads if you’re in a rush. There are 16 programs to choose from, which can wash your delicates, woollen items and everyday bits and pieces. It’s also a brand that’s featured in our review of the best washing machines.

Buy now

Gtech AirRam MK2 K9: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Gtech

GTech

Designed specifically for homes with four-legged friends – K9, geddit? – this heavy duty vacuum promises a tougher clean. The cordless design allows you to move seamlessly from carpets to wood flooring to tiles and it’s lightweight at just over 3kgs. It also has lightly scented cartridges in the filter to keep your home feeling clean and fresh.

Buy now

Shark Klik n' Flip S6001UK Corded Pocket Mop: Was £119.99, now £79, Amazon

Amazon

Known for its vacuum cleaners, Shark also offers a range of mops and is a brand that is featured in our guide to the 10 best steam cleaners to keep carpets, floors and surfaces sparkling, where we have reviewed the very similar S6003UK model.

The S6001UK features double microfiber pads to sweep up dirt and dry your floors speedily so you don’t have to spend 20 minutes avoiding the kitchen once you’ve used it to clean up after dinner. With a direct jet of steam, it promises clean floors that won’t look streaky and is said to be ideal for allergy sufferers as it mops up common household bacteria. As we’ll only be spending more time indoors, keep your space clean and tidy, while sweeping up a bargain.

Buy now

Coredy R650 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Was £269.99, now £160.99, Amazon

Coredy

We’ve all dreamt of unburdening ourselves of the household chores, and this robot hoover may just answer our prayers, especially with 15 per cent off. It features what the brand calls “boost-intellect” technology that detects which surface the smart vacuum is cleaning, adapting its suction if it moves onto carpet from hard wooden floors. With up to 120 minutes of charge, the hoover claims to be incredibly quiet, a feature our tester also noted when reviewing a similar model from the same brand in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners.

Buy now

LG AI DD V3 F4V310SNE Spin Washing Machine, graphite: Was £549.99, now £399, Currys PC World

LG

With a capacity of 10.5kg and a spin speed of 1400 rpm, this washing machine is a steal with its price reduction of £150. Ticking the box for green credentials too, it uses LG technology that helps save energy while still producing great washing results.

Buy now

Kenwood K25MB20 solo microwave, black: Was £170, now £69.99, Currys PC World

Kenwood

In the market for a new microwave? Look no further than this deal where you will be saving more than £100. Cook, reheat and defrost with this versatile product which boasts six automatic cooking programs for specific food types, from popcorn to pizza.

Buy now

TASSIMO by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine - Black: Was £89.99, now £29, Currys PC World

Bosch

If you’re sick of instant coffee, add this affordable machine to your kitchen arsenal for a barista-style cup of Joe every morning. With a huge 68 per cent off, this has the ability to make 70 different types of coffee, an automatic shutoff function when you’re not using it and dishwasher safe parts, making it an absolute steal at this price. It’s compact too for even the smallest of kitchens.

Buy now

Kenwood kMix KMX750 stand mixer, cream: Was £349, now £299, John Lewis & Partners

Kenwood

Give yourself a helping hand in the kitchen with this smart mixer, boasting six different speed settings and a unique fold function that carefully layers ingredients. With a £50 price reduction and accessories such as stainless steel bowl, spatula and a splash guard included, snap up this deal fast.

Buy now

Read more on Black Friday 2020

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – When the sale starts, how to get the best savings, and how to prepare

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – There will be millions of deals, so check in here for our pick of the best

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – With great deals on quality fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware brands, it will be a go-to for many

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – For everything from TVs to laptops, and kettles to coffee machines

Best Argos Black Friday deals – Covering everything from kids to homewares and fitness to DIY

Best Apple Black Friday deals – The tech giant is notorious for not participating in Black Friday, so how can you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide

Best Black Friday tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Black Friday TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Black Friday laptop deals – There’s hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Struggling to choose which console to buy, or after a new controller or game? Here's our expert guide

Best Black Friday fashion deals – Whether its a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to new season essentials

Best Black Friday beauty deals – Stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – Get your Christmas shopping done and dusted, with deals from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday mattress deals – Rest easy with big discounts for brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday furniture deals – There's no need to wait until the January sale to get a bargain sofa, wardrobe or armchair

The stores taking part in Black Friday – Our predictions based on last year, which we’ll be updating as the deals begin