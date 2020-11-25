Best Black Friday gym and boutique studio deals for a post-lockdown fitness boost
Our gyms are finally reopening, hurrah!
Albeit slightly strange timing - December is not a month most of us associate with keeping fit.
But hey, it’s 2020 and anything could happen, plus Christmas parties are off the cards so there will be no hangovers getting in the way.
Just like our pubs and restaurants, we need to support our beloved gyms as much as possible through this difficult time. Do so by snapping up one of these deals.
Fly LDN
Find your zen at East London-based immersive yoga studio Fly LDN, which is offering 30 per cent off class packages site-wide from November 23 – December 6, with the code BLACKFRIDAY2020. All classes are redeemable from December 3 onwards.
The studio’s unique candlelit hip hop yoga class could be your antidote to 2020. The yoga, barre, Pilates, and low impact training studio is running a sale on all in-studio and online packages.
Sweat by BXR
Whether you’ve been missing boxing in lockdown or want to try something entirely new like the versaclimber (a low impact cardio machine that mimics the action of climbing), you’re guaranteed to work up a furious sweat at any BXR class. Just what we all need.
Sweat by BXR is offering 20 per cent off all sweatpacks at both the Marylebone and Canary Wharf sites, as well as BXR merchandise. Packs will commence once the gym opens on December 3 and normal expiry dates apply (but will be extended should the studio close due to government restrictions).
1Rebel
Cult gym 1Rebel is offering 30 per cent off all standard class packages until midnight on Friday. The packages won't activate until the studios re-open, and can be used at any club and on all classes, including Reshape, Ride or Rumble.
It’s also offering up to 30 per cent off Rebel merch and workout gear, including boxing gloves, water bottles, kit bags, and kit from the brand’s new Nike collaboration.
Rowbots
Central London rowing studio Rowbots is offering 25 per cent off all class packages, memberships and selected merch from now until midnight on Sunday. Use code "ROWBOTS25" at checkout, all credits will be activated from the date of your first booking.
The studio will reopen for on December 2 for its signature 45-minute interval workouts which combine floor work with weights and high intensity rowing in a nightclublike setting.
Pilates PT
If you’re sticking to virtual training for now, Pilates PT is offering its monthly membership, which gives unlimited access to live and on-demand classes, for £40 instead of £50/month, if you sign up on Black Friday.
The roster of online classes include The Pilates PT Method (Pilates & HIIT), Dynamic Mat Pilates, pre & post natal Pilates and The Bump Plan (trimester specific prenatal Pilates).