The best Black Friday golf deals from Dick's Sporting Goods, Callaway and more
Hunting for some impressive Black Friday golf deals? We're tracking all the hottest deals you can snag on golf clubs, golf bags, golf clothing and golf accessories you can get at Callaway, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors and more.
If you're in the market for a new rangefinder, the best golf rangefinder we've ever tested, the Callaway Laser Golf Rangefinder, is on sale for just $199, a whopping $100 off its normal price. This product features an external LCD display and an 800-yard range, perfect for hitting the greens.
The best Black Friday golf deals
These are the best savings you can snag at Dick's Sporting Goods, Callaway, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Amazon, Golf Galaxy and more.
The best Black Friday rangefinder deals
Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Golf/Hunting Rangefinder at Amazon for $62 (Save $37.99)
Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinder at Walmart for $80 (Save $48.01)
Peakpulse Golf Laser Rangefinder with Flag Acquisition at Amazon (Save $109.99 (Save $20)
Callaway Laser Golf Rangefinder at Amazon for $199 (Save $100.99)
The best Black Friday golf club deals
Rogue Fairway Woods (pre-owned) for $97.60 (Save $24.40 at checkout)
Rogue drivers (pre-owned) from Callaway for $153.60 (Save $38.40 at checkout)
Callaway Epic Flash Drivers (pre-owned) from Callaway for $187.20 (Save $46.80 at checkout)
Callaway Rogue Driver from Dick's Sporting Goods for $249.99 (Save $250)
Wilson Men's Ultra 2021 Golf Club Set from Academy Sports + Outdoors for $249.99 (Save $50)
Callaway 2020 Rogue X Irons from Dick's Sporting Goods for $599.99 (Save $100)
Apex 19 Irons (pre-owned) from Callaway for $626.40 (Save $156.60 at checkout)
The best Black Friday golf bag deals
Amazon Basics Soft-Sided Golf Travel Bag from Amazon for $48.98 (Save $9.01)
Callaway Golf 2021 Chev Cart Bag from Amazon for $151.99 (Save $38)
Datrek DG Lite II Cart Bag from Golf Galaxy for $179.95 (Save $20)
Callaway Golf Mini 2021 Epic Staff Bag from Amazon for $345.44 (Save $48.46)
The best Black Friday golf ball deals
Buy 2 Top Flite golf ball packs for $24 from Dick's Sporting Goods (Save $7.98)
TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Personalized Golf Balls for $47.98 (Save $3.01)
Buy 2 Callaway Diablo Tour golf ball packs from Golf Galaxy for $50 (Save $10)
The best Black Friday golf clothing deals
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Hybrid 10.5-inch Golf Shorts from Dick's Sporting Goods for $25.97 (Save $39.03)
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo from Dick's Sporting Goods for $29.97 (Save $25.03)
Callaway Men's Ottoman ¼ Zip Golf Pullover from Dick's Sporting Goods for $49.98 (Save $30.02)
Under Armour Men's Sweater Fleece Pile Golf Pullover from Dick's Sporting Goods for $49.98 (Save $25.02)
Walter Hagen Men's Pique Fleece Midweight 1/4 Zip Golf Pullover for $49.98 (Save $25.02)
FootJoy Men's 2020 Pro/SL Golf Shoes (Previous Season Style) from Dick's Sporting Goods for $139.98 (Save $30.01)
