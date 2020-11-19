Best Black Friday gaming deals 2020: Early offers from PS4, Nintendo and Xbox

Louise Whitbread
·16 min read
We’ll be bringing you the biggest discounts across consoles, controllers, games and bundles throughout the sale (The Independent )

At the end of November every year, we can look forward to making a start on our Christmas shopping with Black Friday, as there’s always thousands of deals to be found across big-name brands and retailers.

While it began as a one-day sale, it quickly grew to cover the entire weekend, finishing on Cyber Monday. But in recent years, pre-sales have begun a week or so before the main weekend.

This year Amazon launched its deals a whole month early. Other retailers including Very, Currys PC World, John Lewis, Superdrug, O2, Boots and AO have also started their sales already too.

We’re expeting other retailers to start their sales earlier than ever before too.

Here at IndyBest, our team will be searching for the best deals on consoles, controllers, games and bundles for Nintendo, Xbox One and PS4 and listing them here. Gaming deals tend to sell out fast, so keep checking in for daily updates. Read on for the best early Black Friday gaming deals to shop now.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is Black Friday 2020?

The sale will take place on 27 November, running until Cyber Monday on 30 November.

The pre-sale have started earlier than ever before, though. Amazon kicked off their deals at the end of October, with new discounts being announced everyday.

Other retailers also started their sales at the beginning of November, like Boots and Currys PC World. We predict others will follow in their footsteps, to try and make up for some lost revenue earlier in the year and shutting again during the second lockdown.

The best early gaming Black Friday deals

Mario Kart 8 deluxe pack for Nintendo Switch: Was £75.97, now £64.99, Nintendo

Nintendo currently has up to 40 per cent off some bundles, but has yet to announce its main sale. Fans of Mario Kart can now play up to eight opponents wirelessly, anywhere and any time. New characters have joined the gang, and battle mode revamped to up the ante. This bundle comes with both the Mario and Luigi Joy-Con wheels.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue, was £326.77, now £315, Amazon

While it’s a small saving, it’s rare to find a deal on a Nintendo Switch. With this console comes The Witcher game, that has more than 150 hours of gameplay.

The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, explains what makes the Switch such a great choice.

“The games are incredible, the console is packed with fun, and Nintendo has pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move.”

Buy now

Philips Hi-Fi Over-Ear Wireless SHC5200/10 Headphones - Black: Was £49, now £39, AO

Plug into your gameplay and drown out the background noise with these wireless, over the ear-headphones. There’s no cables to get in the way and the inner headband adjusts to your head for a comfortable fit for hours of wear.

Buy now

Alienware AW3420DW 34 inch WQHD (3440x1440) 1900R Curved Gaming Monitor: Was £1099.99, now £894.99, Very

This huge 34 inch screen will make your gaming sessions feel even more immersive and the curved design means no matter where you sit or how many people you play with, everyone gets a good view. Promising sharp and detailed imagery and smooth gameplay, it’s a must have for your gaming setup.

Buy now

Asus ROG Gladius II Origin Mouse: Was £79.99, now £62.99, Very

A reactive mouse could be the difference between life and death in a game, so ensure you’re well equipped with this bargain. It has an ergonomic right-handed design made for hours of comfortable play and an optical sensor that promises to deliver accuracy and precision. There are also six customisable light effects that allow you to play in style, with a detachable cable too.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/ Neon Blue + Just Dance 2021, was £323.99, now £304.99, Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is arguably the most versatile gaming console on the market as it works as a home gaming system and a portable console. This model claims a battery life of up to nine hours, allowing uninterrupted gaming on-the-go. This bundle also includes the ultimate party game, Just Dance. The new song list includes 40 new must dance songs from Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and more. Also included is one month free of Just Dance Unlimited, a subscription streaming service that lets you dance along to over 600 songs.

Buy now

MSI Optix G271 27 inch Full HD Freesync Flat Gaming Monitor: Was £259.99, now £219.99, Very

For picture perfect gameplay, treat yourself to a monitor that will help you feel fully immersed in your surroundings. This 27 inch screen promises a 1 millisecond response time and fast refresh rate that’s ideal for first person shooters, fighters, racing sims, real-time strategy, and sports genres. It also has 178 degrees wide viewing angle too so no matter where you sit, you’ll have a clear view.

Buy now

Mortal Kombat 11 for Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Nintendo

For the first time on Nintendo Switch, you can play the newest entry to the classic Mortal Kombat franchise which was launched in May 2019. With extensive options of characters both old and new, join the fighting storyline that was years in the making. Suitable for one-two player, aged 18 and over. You can also save 25 per cent off memory cards when buying any Nintendo Switch console or game by using the code STOREMORE.

Buy now

Resident Evil 3 on Xbox One: Was £26, now £22.99, Amazon

The latest version of this popular Xbox game is set during a dystopian outbreak of a biological weapon called T-virus, following the events of the hugely popular Resident Evil 2. Manipulate the environment, set traps and make use of a variety of weapons to defeat the evil nemesis in this game, now reduced by more than 10 per cent. For ages 18 and over.

Buy now

Playstation 4 Grand Theft Auto V premium edition: Was £22.99, now £16.99, Very

One of Playstation’s most recognisable games, choose from a range of 10 high performance vehicles including a supercar, motorbikes, the weaponised dune FAV, a helicopter, a rally car and more, to pull off dangerous heists in the city’s murky underworld. This Grand Theft Auto premium edition also includes free access to the ever-evolving Grand Theft Auto online and all existing gameplay upgrades. For ages 18 and over.

Buy now

Asus ROG THETA 7.1 headset: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Very

This gaming headset will allow you to fully focus on beating your opponents or working in a team to reach new levels in your favourite games. Features include a noise-cancelling microphone for clear communication and a USB C connector that will let you use it connected to a PC, console or mobile for hours without discomfort. It also has a temperature-reducing thermal compound to dissipate heat so your ears don’t get too hot and the microphone is detachable if you’d rather play without it.

Buy now

Alienware M15 R2 Intel Core i7-9750H, 15.6 inch full HD 144Hz gaming laptop in white: Was £2399.99, now £1949.99, Very

This is a dream come true for serious gamers. You can expect super fast boot-up every time you lift the lid thanks to the 512GB solid state drive, and the smart Alienware Cryo-Tech v3.0 technology optimises component cooling to maximise overall performance. At only 17.9mm and 2.17kg, the M15 is Alienware's thinnest and lightest 15 inch gaming laptop ever, and right now you can save yourself £450.

Buy now

OIVO Xbox One controller charger and dual charging station: Was £22.99, now £17.99, Amazon

Ensure your controllers never lose charge again mid-game with this dual charging station compatible with game consoles for Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X and Xbox One Elite. Providing up to 12 hours running time, you can choose to either directly charge batteries on the dock or charge them when they’re inside the controller. Snap up now while at 37 per cent off.

Buy now

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield double pack for Nintendo Switch: Was £119.97, now 104.99, Nintendo

Embark on a new journey in the previously unexplored Galar Region to become a Pokémon champion. This epic bundle includes Pokémon Sword game, Pokémon Shield game and a Nintendo Switch Poké Ball case. You can also save 25 per cent off memory cards when buying any Nintendo Switch console or game by using the code STOREMORE.

Buy now

Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for PC/ MAC: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Amazon

This next generation HERO mouse’s gaming sensor tracks up to 16,000 DPI with zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration, while the 11 programmable buttons give you a fully customisable experience. You can also match your playing style using the adjustable weights for a personalised weight and balance configuration. Right now you can save yourself 38 per cent off and this purchase will entitle you to 40 per cent off Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Buy now

The gaming Black Friday deals to expect

Last year Currys had huge discounts on Xbox including an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves & Xbox LIVE Gold Subscription that came down from £199 to £129 and an Xbox One S with Dual Wireless Controllers, 1 TB that was reduced from £249 to £179

Elsewhere at John Lewis, this Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle dropped from £439.99 to £299.

Amazon also offered plenty of choice for shoppers with this Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundle (PS4) being reduced from £329.85 to £299 and this Fifa 20 PS4 Pro 1TB Bundle (PS4) that dropped from £326.07 to £299.99.

Meanwhile at Game, you could get a Nintendo Switch Console - Grey for £289, which was £314.98.

Argos was the place to go to pick up new games such as Overwatch Legendary Edition (PS4) which was £29.99 but was reduced to £12.99, and then FIFA 20 Legacy Edition (Nintendo Switch) came down from £45.99 to £38.99.

How to get the best Black Friday gaming deals?

One way to gain priority access to deals is to sign up to brands newsletters, which often have previews of deals before they become available to shop. We recommend registering with your favourite stores and retailers if there’s something specific you’re looking for.

Throughout the sale, our team at IndyBest will also be constantly updating the best bargains on everything from gaming to fashion to TVs and laptops so be sure to check back here.

How long will the Black Friday discounts last?

For the majority of retailers, the sale finishes on Cyber Monday (30 November), but to ensure you’re not left disappointed.

However, we are expecting some retailers to follow Amazon and begin some pre-sale deals much earlier than usual.

For a full list of stores expected to get involved, we’ve rounded up the retailers taking part in Black Friday, and they range from fashion, homewares, tech, beauty and gaming brands, such as Asos, AO, BT, John Lewis & Partners and M&S.

How to choose the right console for you

The Independent’s technology editor, and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin has weighed in to explain the major differences, and help you choose the most suitable console for you.

This generation or next?

The next-generation is coming: both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S are now just weeks away. As such, it's worth considering whether you want to buy the current run of consoles or wait for the new ones.

While it might seem obvious that the new ones are better, it isn't quite that simple. They'll still be a lot more expensive than the current generation, and historically it has taken some time for developers to get up to speed and make the most of the new capabilities of consoles. So there's no need to worry that your Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be immediately out of date.

These older versions will inevitably, of course, have less of a long life: over time, games will stop coming out for the current generation, and you'll miss out on new updates. So weigh up how much you want the latest thing, how much of a good deal you might be able to get on the current generation, and whether you're going to regret missing out as time goes on.

Nintendo Switch v everything else

To get this out the way: the Switch is an entirely different proposition, but one that’s not worth ruling out.

The games are incredible, the console is packed with fun, and Nintendo has pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move.

There’s also the Switch Lite: a cheaper and lighter version that can be carried around, and will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.

Ultimately, you’re probably not deciding between a Switch and other consoles; but if you’re deciding whether to buy a Switch, then you should.

Console exclusives

First, have a look at the various console exclusives that each platform has. If you want to play any of the Halo games, for instance, you’re going to want to get an Xbox; if you’re really into Death Stranding, then you’ll need a PlayStation.

But remember that almost every big game comes out for both consoles, so unless there’s something you’re especially keen on then that might not necessarily sway your decision.

Special features

Secondly, think about the exclusive features. The PlayStation has virtual reality features, and good ones; the Xbox hasn’t got round to that yet. On the other hand, the Xbox allows you to play games on the PC, too, and the Kinect is still clinging on.

But ultimately this comes down to VR – if you’re interested in getting your hands on a headset as soon as possible, the PlayStation wins out.

What are you used to?

Thirdly, have a think about the different controllers, and what you’re used to playing with. This, in my opinion, is the big thing that’s underappreciated about the differences between the Xbox and the PlayStation – which is strange when you consider that it’s the thing that’s most obviously different, about something that sits in your hands the entire time you’re playing.

The Xbox controller is bigger, tougher and more comfortable; the PlayStation one is smaller and some people find it to be a little more agile.

This ultimately comes down to what you’re used to and personal preference, so if you’ve played one console through all previous generations then it might be worth sticking with what you know.

Branding and design

And last of all comes the woolliest of all considerations – but the one that will probably make a difference. Think about the branding, design and look of the consoles, both hardware and software. From the outside, the PlayStation is a little less sleek, all tumbling lines and curves; the Xbox is significantly more square and a little more contemporary.

Once you boot it up, the PlayStation is more of a swirl of colour and beeps; the Xbox is a little more practical and down-to-earth.

X/Pro v normal

Both the Xbox and PS4 now have more expensive versions: the Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro. You pay more for them but you also get better performance, which allows for graphic improvements, 4K gaming and faster loading speeds. Whether to get one really depends entirely on whether you have the money to spend and the desire to spend it; you’ll basically get the same thing both ways, but your experience will be cosmetically improved for more money.â€‹

