Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and other gaming discounts for 2020
Gamers rejoice! Black Friday is here and you can be sure that retailers everywhere have not been scrimping on deals across consoles, games and accessories.
We may just be a week or so from the long-anticipated release of the Xbox Series X and nearing that of the PlayStation 5 but the excitement is far from over.
The annual sales extravaganza that traditionally takes place across an entire weekend spanning from Black Friday to Cyber Monday is within touching distance.
This year, the discount days will kick off officially from November 27 and there really is no better time to shop.
Whether you are planning ahead to Christmas or treating yourself to a new library of games and accessories, there will be epic reduction across all things Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo.
If a new console is what you’re after, you will be sure to find a Nintendo Switch in a variety of colours painted with the discount brush, or maybe it’s a new game? You may have played Warzone or Apex Legends to death during lockdown so perhaps you’re in the market for something different. We have found options to satisfy all.
Tired of virtual play with your tired old headset? Upgrade to a more comfortable iteration with a better microphone and sound quality. Maybe you have all the games you’re after and are instead looking to deck out your gaming room? Well, we have you covered for that too with accessories like gaming chairs and wall decor.
We have gathered the best deals on all things gaming so you can focus on what’s really important - the game itself.
Best Black Friday deals on consoles; Nintendo Switch deals, Xbox deals and PlayStation deals
Couldn’t get your hands on the latest Xbox Series X, S or Playstation 5? Make the most of epic discounts across previous models as well as on the Nintendo Switch. With the launch of these new consoles, we expect to see impressive PS4 and Xbox One bundles to clear virtual shelves for the new stock. That, in turn, might see Nintendo offering Switch bundles to try and tempt people towards a console that has barely shifted in price since it first arrived in 2017.
Nintendo Switch 1.1 Extended Battery Life Console - was: £313, now: £239.99
NINTENDO Switch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate & eShop £15 Gift Card Bundle - save: £12.99, now: £329
NINTENDO Switch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate & eShop £25 Gift Card Bundle - save; £12.99, now: £339
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue) - was: £304.39, now: £283.94
Xbox One S 1TB Console - was: £249.99, now: £229.99
Nintendo Switch Lite Console - was: £199.99, now: £189.99
NINTENDO Switch Lite, Animal Crossing: New Horizons & Minecraft Bundle - Coral - now: £239
Best Black Friday deals on gaming PCs and monitors
Acer Nitro N50-610 Gaming Desktop PC – was: £902, now: £799.99
LENOVO Series 3 Gaming PC - Intel® Core™ i5, GTX 1660, 512 GB SSD - was: £849, now: £599
MSI Trident A 9SC-615EU Gaming PC - Intel® Core™ i7, RTX 2060 Super, 2 TB HDD & 512 GB SSD - was: £1499, now: £1199
HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC - AMD Ryzen 5, RX 5500, 1 TB HDD & 256 GB SSD - was: £949.97, now: £799.97
MSI INFINITE S 9SA-205UK GAMING DESKTOP PC - was: £799.99, now: £649
Best Black Friday deals on PS4/5 Games
PlayStation games can be pricey so get ready to stock up during the Black Friday sales weekender - your bank account will thank you for it.
FIFA 21 (PS4) - was: £48.99, now: £32.99
Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game - was: £26.99, now: £13.99
PLAYSTATION The Last of Us Remastered - was: £11.99, now: £6.99
PLAYSTATION Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - was: £11.99, now: £7.99
PLAYSTATION Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - was: £11.99, now: £7.99
PLAYSTATION Horizon Zero Dawn - was: £11.99, now: £6.99
PLAYSTATION 4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - was: £12.99, now: £7.99
PLAYSTATION Gran Turismo Sport - was: £11.99, now: £6.99
PLAYSTATION Death Stranding - was: £39.97, now: £14.97
Marvel's Avengers PS4 - was: £49.99, now: £24.99
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time PS4 - was: £51.99, now: £36.99
Best Black Friday deals on Xbox Games
There’s a entire library worth of games to explore with Xbox - all of which have been heavily discount as part of the Black Friday sales. If you’re planning on purchasing the Xbox Series X or S when the next crop of stock becomes available, you’re in luck. The devices have backwards compatibility so you can stock up on games designed for previous models - and they’ll be given an upgrade for the graphics with the new consoles.
The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (Xbox One) - was: £39.99, now: £11.99
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One Game - was: £51.99, now: £22.99
Bleeding Edge Xbox One Game - was: £20.99, now: £9.49
Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One Game - was: £41.99, now: £13.99
Skully Xbox One Game - was: £24.99, now: £12.49
Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One - was: £40.99, now: £14.99
Marvel's Avengers Xbox One Game - was: £49.99, now: £26.99
Shop Xbox games deals at Microsoft
Best Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch Games
The great thing about Nintendo Switch is you can get the whole family involved. Games like Mario Kart offer friendly competition that will go down a treat at Christmas - even if the celebration have to be virtual this year.
NINTENDO SWITCH New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - was: £42.99, now: £36.99
NINTENDO SWITCH Animal Crossing: New Horizons - was: £44.99, now: £36.99
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix: We Rule The World (Nintendo Switch) – was: £37.99, now: £26.99
NINTENDO SWITCH Pokemon Shield - was: £42.99, now: £36.99
NINTENDO SWITCH Super Mario 3D All-Stars - £44.99, now: £36.99
Just Dance 2021 Nintendo Switch - was: £44.99, now: £29.99
Best Black Friday deals on accessories: headset deals, gaming chair deals and more
You can shop headsets, monitors, mice and more during the sales extravaganza for less.
Save £10 on Xbox Wireless Controllers at Microsoft
Orzly Party Pack Accessories Bundle designed for Nintendo Switch Console with Controller Grips & Racing Wheels - was: £69.99, now: £49.99
Black Friday headsets deals
The PuroGamer Volume Limiting Gaming Headphones – was: £59.99, now: £39.99
LYCANDER Gaming Headset with Microphone LED Light – was: £20.99, now: £13.17
Razer Kraken - Wired Gaming Headset for Multiplatform Gaming for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch - was: £79.99, now: £42.99
Razer Kraken X - Gaming Headset for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch - was: £49.99, now: £34.49
Turtle Beach Recon 50X Xbox, PS5, PS4, PC Headset - Black - was: £19.99, now: £14.99
Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Headset - was: £149.99, now: £106.99
Black Friday gaming chair deals
X Rocker Esport Pro Stereo Audio Gaming Chair with Subwoofer – was £149.00, now £99.99
X Rocker Adrenaline V.II 2.1 Bluetooth Audio Gaming Chair - was: £159.99, now: £139.99
AROZZI Monza Gaming Chair - Red & Black - was: £150, now: £100
Super Mario Question Block Lamp - was: £40, now: £25
ADX ACHAIR19 Gaming Chair - Black & Grey - was: £120, now: £80
